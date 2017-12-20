Liberty Quote
Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.— Henry David Thoreau
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017
Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017
555 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017
I think 4.5% is a little on the low side. I’m being very conservative!
In case anyone doesn’t know, Memoryfault reckons
1. I sent him to him to hospital. He egged people on, to look into his past and when we did and began to discuss it here, it caused him chest pains.
2. He reckons I dobbed him into the cops because a member of his family applied for a gun license causing a police raid on his home. How I was supposed to know anything about someone in his family applying for a gun license was left unresolved. Later, someone here explained to the crank that previous police interventions, such as family violence, would trigger a raid if an application was made with his home address.
3. This also morphed into…. I dobbed him in because he claimed his kid was doing magic mushrooms.
The Western World has made it impossible to raise kids. Both parents have to work to buy a house. Both parents have to work to provide for their offspring. What used to take one man to provide for his family, now requires the man and his wife to do. Welcome to the world of female work.
Trump needs to get straight onto either immigration or infrastructure now!
Build the wall.
Other infrastructure will be viewed as local and no one else will care.
The wall is for the entire USA. It has the adantage of being both practicle asnd have great optics.
https://youtu.be/ZY5bWuJ3ong
Love the way big bro George does the school kid get up as a piss take to little bro Angus in this one .
Another election promise met.
Good point. There really should be some legal provision that no government should be able to make contracts for a duration beyond the existing government’s term. Anything else is allowing government to govern beyond the grave.
I suppose with the mandate gone only registered Democrats, academics and journalists (BIRM) will stump up for an Obamacare policy?
Sorry for the bodgy spelling.
Its the thought that counts. 🙄
I wonder if there is a way to roll the DACA amnesty into the Wall. Maybe force the recipients to build the Wall before they get permanent status, or something. Either that or sign up for military service to take out Rocketman.
I believe the federal government only can walk away from a contract without redress/ compensation. What stops this behavior are the potential reprecussions in terms of sovereign risk.
Joe
The government has not offered the NBN any explicit guarantee and the market also knows the chances of the government walking away from NBN debts are about 2% (implicit guarantee). Check and see where NBN debt is trading, if the NBN has issued private debt (I don’t know). Compare that to the government bond rate of the same duration and that will tell you what the market risk assessment is.
Have you said a prayer for Sinc and his magic wipes lately?
If they continue to nominate horse riding perverts, then yes.
I’m glad you’re still around, dobber, coz I’ve been meaning to ask:
Do you have the Crimestoppers Anonymous Dob-In number on speed dial, or did you memorise it?
The GOP is full of them, especially in leadership.
It’s always with the malicious crank fakenews. Always.
Tell us crank, what’s that secret federal chamber up these days? You fucking clown.
If either immigration/infrastructure go nowhere then Trump simply has to take out Rocketman this year. Maybe it can be the October surprise!
Noone outslimes our bill; except Hillary; and that weird thing with the Indian head-dress; and Pelosi; and that black bint who wears the 10 gallon hats….
Charlottesville police chief retires after criticism over rally response
https://wtop.com/virginia/2017/12/charlottesville-police-cheif-retires-effective-immediately/
Too bad the fake nationalists dont join him in retirement.
Can someone remind me. What’s Memorycrank’s secret parliamentary chamber called where he reckons they meet in secret and pass laws? I forget the name.
Federation Chamber?
Monty must be disgusted and disappointed with Franken.
Joe MacDonald, union dinosaur, presented with some sort of recognition by the State Labor Party, on the front page of the Oz, wearing a T – shirt commemorating the “Wave Hill Walkoff.” F.M.S., you couldn’t make this shyte up, if you tried.
For threatening to resign and then not doing so?
I wonder if there is a way to roll the DACA amnesty into the Wall. Maybe force the recipients to build the Wall before they get permanent status…
After they build the wall, then deport them.
Its only fair.
After admitting to sexual abuse. Somehow I don’t believe he’s particularly contrite.
Franken must not resign!
I dunno, dobber.
Maybe we could ask Brian of Moorabbin.
Oh, sorry, I forgot. Some dobber scared him away.
I wonder who that was?
While you’re here, what was the number for the Sergeant in Charge at Moorabbin Cop Shop again?
Nice to discover this.
@Neil (7.24pm)
Rubbish, Neil. No contract is unbreakable, especially one signed by the previous grubberment. Just ask Dear Leader Comrade Andrews of Victoriastan. He knows all about breaking unbreakable contracts.
Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour accused of enabling sexual assault, threatening victim
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/womens-march-co-founder-linda-sarsour-accused-of-enabling-sexual-assault-threatening-victim/article/2643812
Compare Trump’s astonishing first year to the Dubbya trainwreck. It started with the dumb No Child Left Behind boondoggle which he signed with Ted Kennedy, moved onto reducing “racial” profiling at airports in order to chase the Arab vote, then 9/11 happened (totes unrelated!), then he declared Islam to be a “religion of peace”, then started and failed to win a war with the Taliban, and then he got the ball rolling on taking out Saddam and replacing him with some Khomeini sockpuppet.
Obama was a little more successful than that in Y1, but his legacy has already been erased permanently as we mentioned before.
Hey Fault, honest question…..
In 1991 Crank turned his attention to other matters. He warned of the dangers of child immunisation and advocated ‘quack’ medical treatments. His own strident ……. views were combined with LaRouche propaganda. In the November 1991 issue of his newsletter, Crank somewhat disturbingly featured a bold headline declaring President George Bush Snr. to be the world’s leading homosexual child abuser. By this time, the diverse nature of Crank’s conspiratorial allegations suggests a failing grip on reality and the increasing influence of LaRouche. This link is most obvious in Crank’s and LaRouche’s attacks on public figures on spurious sexual grounds.*
Do you still believe Bush snr was the world’s biggest pedo? You fucking clown.
Australian Journal of Social Studies discussing the crank.
‘Racist’ trees separating a black neighborhood from a golf course will come down
https://www.ajc.com/news/racist-trees-separating-black-neighborhood-from-golf-course-will-come-down/d93DbErgWDfmdTIBdvYI1L/
I see. The Cat’s most allegedly right wing capitalist demands I answer accusations made about me 30 years ago in a communist portfolio. Good one dobber. But how about we stick closer to home.
Do you deny you phoned the Sergeant in Charge of the Moorabbin Police Station about comments made by one of his constables on this blog? A simple yes or no will suffice.
Hey JC, you know who else was promoting the George H.W. Bush peedo-file line in the early 90’s?
That’s right, Lyndon LaRouche!
http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1991/eirv18n49-19911220/eirv18n49-19911220_059-australian_newsletter_asks_is_ge.pdf
This “officer safety” is a phrase one hears more of all the time.
Police will not conduct a walk-through of a pub in my town unless the bar staff will first guarantee “officer safety.”
This has not had the outcome Police had intended.
Fisk
I have to say that the police raid discussed in the research paper is really disturbing.
I’ve never seen such a natural crank as the Fault.
Schoolboy is ‘beaten by Pakistani men for dating a girl from their family who told him “Don’t mess with our blood”‘
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/schoolboy-beaten-pakistani-men-dating-11702237
JC, check your twitter!
NETHERLANDS POPULATION GETTING MORE DIVERSE; TO HIT 18 MILLION BY 2031
https://nltimes.nl/2017/12/19/netherlands-population-getting-diverse-hit-18-million-2031
Interesting link, so the Fault has always claimed here the Social Studies Journal was smearing him and then there’s a link with LaRouche quoting The Fault’s accusation about Bush. Quoting directly from Fault’s “revered” newsletter.
It’s fucking hilarious stuff. The Fault tells people to research him… eggs them on…. and when they do, he goes nuts and claims it caused him to end up in hospital. I’m guessing there will be another claimed hospital stay this evening.
The reason for this is as obvious as a third ball on a greyhound.
Women police officers.
Nah, dobber, you and your sycophants have done your worst. It won’t happen again.
That just leaves us with the unanswered question:
Do you deny you phoned the Sergeant in Charge of the Moorabbin Police Station about comments made by one of his constables on this blog? A simple yes or no will suffice.
https://www.rt.com/news/413558-malmo-police-retract-rape-women/
Swedish police retract safety advice to women despite 3rd gang rape in 1 month
Published time: 18 Dec, 2017 17:54Edited time: 19 Dec, 2017
Police in the Swedish city of Malmo have retracted advice given to women in the city following the brutal gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl. The force advised women not to go out alone after dark following the vicious attack.
Officers issued the warning over the weekend following the assault, which occurred on Saturday, and marked the third such vicious rape committed by unknown perpetrators in the city in less than a month.
The original warning, reported by various Swedish media outlets, said that women should avoid venturing out after dark without someone for company. Considering it gets dark quite early in Sweden at this time of year, that would mean women should avoid being in the streets alone after approximately 3pm local time.
However, following criticism, Malmo police issued a formal statement on Monday retracting those remarks, describing them as “unfortunate and unclear.”
“My advice is to behave as usual and not act on fear,” said police spokesperson Mats Karlsson, as cited by SVT.
So far, police have not linked this most recent incident to the previous two but are also not ruling out a connection. In this latest case, there is no CCTV footage to analyze but police are attempting to recover footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the attackers.
Snoopy: In a previous life I was mixed up in a similar incident. It got quite ugly.
The landholder stoutly maintained that he’d cleared 6,000 acres (which’d be a slightly smaller area than the above) the claim against him was that he’d cleared quite a deal more, and it could “be proved” he had.
It all ended when the landholder produced his idea of the area of pulled country. It happened that the Surveyor-General dept had turned up at the time (as they do) & surveyed the cleared area for him – with the landholder working as the chainman.
Being as if the matter was prosecuted, the Surveyor-General would have been called on to survey the pulled area to determine if it exceeded 6,000 acres.
Case.Closed. Major red-faces all around – except for the boss & the surveyor I suppose.
He must have missed the 2006 warning by Mark Steyn.
(America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It)
The Western World has made it impossible to raise kids. Both parents have to work to buy a house. Both parents have to work to provide for their offspring.
As well as the offspring of the children of the sexual revolution.
Thinking back to Sir Robert Peel who founded the original police force.
His police officers were only armed with a truncheon, at a time when anyone could carry a knife, a swordstick, a sword or a revolver. However, there his police officers were also subject to a mininum size (and I suspect for practical purposes membership of the local rugby league/union team). It’s a matter of recruiting people who will not instantly either pull out the taser or run away and wet themselves when opposed.
There’s something in that.
It is not limited to women though. A couple of years before, the O.i.C of the Police Station told a forum of the town’s liquor licencees that “his boys” will not be doing any walk-throughs of a pub late at night as the public “may throw ice from their drinks, at police“.
I-am-not-making-that-up.
This is fucking madness, Fisk. This shit was swirling around in his head?
Crank was swearing balck and blue has wasn’t involved with LaRouche groups and looks what Google finds.
Therein lies the problem, Roger.
We have made single motherhood a lifestyle choice.
In fact, a lucrative choice, which just gets better with the number of children spawned.
Traditional couples are required to pay for it, as well as provide for their own children.
Of course I do, Crank even though I don’t need to. Brian confirmed I never did any such thing It was fakenews created by you and some others.
Are you still denying association with the LaRouche groups even though they quote you?
Police in my town would do at least one retreat each fortnight.
(Exactly like the retreat last night by Vicpol in Werribee)
The message has been received by the hooligan element as thus:
1/. Move in numbers of 20 or more.
2/. Immediately upon sighting police, throw missiles (e.g. empty beer cans, stubbies, etc – if no empties, full ones will work even better).
SATP at 11.42;
PLEASE tell me that tidbit was a little white lie. Armed coppers wanting a 20 year old barmaid to guarantee their safety before they walk in the door?
Oh God. That is the entire purpose of walk-throughs – to look for trouble. No trouble, no problem. If there is trouble – well, the coppers were in the right place.
Officer safety has its place. Its place is NOT running away from teenage African gangs and it is certainly not asking bar staff if they will be safe coming in. Christ, I’ve had night shifts on King Street where my whole crew was missing bark and claret from various incidents. The crooks were well worse off, however, and in the cells to boot. In my view ‘officer safety’ is achieved by removing trouble from the streets you are paid o keep safe for use by normal people. It’s your JOB.
You want a safe job, go be an accountant. No offence to accountants. Your job is to run towards trouble while everyone else is running away. I suspect a great majority of the younger coppers are made with frustration at the current setup, made and maintained by those at the highest levels to reduce compo claims and to look better in the papers or somesuch.
I left a big southern jurisdiction well over a decade ago because of this mindset among the top. Thanks, Christine – I am glad to report that in some parts of the country at least, police work is – as it should be – a contact sport.