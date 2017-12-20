Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, December 20, 2017
Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017

  1. Fisky
    #2589551, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I think 4.5% is a little on the low side. I’m being very conservative!

  2. JC
    #2589552, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    In a way the dobber was right.
    People just assume the government will just step in and pick up the bill, regardless.

    In case anyone doesn’t know, Memoryfault reckons

    1. I sent him to him to hospital. He egged people on, to look into his past and when we did and began to discuss it here, it caused him chest pains.

    2. He reckons I dobbed him into the cops because a member of his family applied for a gun license causing a police raid on his home. How I was supposed to know anything about someone in his family applying for a gun license was left unresolved. Later, someone here explained to the crank that previous police interventions, such as family violence, would trigger a raid if an application was made with his home address.

    3. This also morphed into…. I dobbed him in because he claimed his kid was doing magic mushrooms.

  3. Joe
    #2589553, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Western World is is committing demographic suicide.

    The Western World has made it impossible to raise kids. Both parents have to work to buy a house. Both parents have to work to provide for their offspring. What used to take one man to provide for his family, now requires the man and his wife to do. Welcome to the world of female work.

  4. Zyconoclast
    #2589554, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Trump needs to get straight onto either immigration or infrastructure now!

    Build the wall.

    Other infrastructure will be viewed as local and no one else will care.
    The wall is for the entire USA. It has the adantage of being both practicle asnd have great optics.

  5. Jimf
    #2589555, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    https://youtu.be/ZY5bWuJ3ong
    Love the way big bro George does the school kid get up as a piss take to little bro Angus in this one .

  6. Snoopy
    #2589556, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    But the ACA is cactus in its current form.

    Another election promise met.

  7. squawkbox
    #2589557, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    I really doubt Abbott could have simply torn up the NBN co’s contracts at no cost.

    Good point. There really should be some legal provision that no government should be able to make contracts for a duration beyond the existing government’s term. Anything else is allowing government to govern beyond the grave.

  8. Snoopy
    #2589558, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I suppose with the mandate gone only registered Democrats, academics and journalists (BIRM) will stump up for an Obamacare policy?

  9. Zyconoclast
    #2589559, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Sorry for the bodgy spelling.
    Its the thought that counts. 🙄

  10. Fisky
    #2589560, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    I wonder if there is a way to roll the DACA amnesty into the Wall. Maybe force the recipients to build the Wall before they get permanent status, or something. Either that or sign up for military service to take out Rocketman.

  11. JC
    #2589561, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Good point. There really should be some legal provision that no government should be able to make contracts for a duration beyond the existing government’s term. Anything else is allowing government to govern beyond the grave.

    I believe the federal government only can walk away from a contract without redress/ compensation. What stops this behavior are the potential reprecussions in terms of sovereign risk.

    Joe

    The government has not offered the NBN any explicit guarantee and the market also knows the chances of the government walking away from NBN debts are about 2% (implicit guarantee). Check and see where NBN debt is trading, if the NBN has issued private debt (I don’t know). Compare that to the government bond rate of the same duration and that will tell you what the market risk assessment is.

  12. Snoopy
    #2589562, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Have you said a prayer for Sinc and his magic wipes lately?

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2589563, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Hey Fisky, did you not catch the Alabama result? That kind of changed the game. If Alabama isn’t safe for Republicans, nobody’s safe.

    If they continue to nominate horse riding perverts, then yes.

  14. memoryvault
    #2589564, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    In case anyone doesn’t know, Memoryfault reckons

    I’m glad you’re still around, dobber, coz I’ve been meaning to ask:
    Do you have the Crimestoppers Anonymous Dob-In number on speed dial, or did you memorise it?

  15. m0nty
    #2589565, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    If they continue to nominate horse riding perverts, then yes.

    The GOP is full of them, especially in leadership.

  16. JC
    #2589566, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    I’m glad you’re still around, dobber, coz I’ve been meaning to ask:
    Do you have the Crimestoppers Anonymous Dob-In number on speed dial, or did you memorise it?

    It’s always with the malicious crank fakenews. Always.

    Tell us crank, what’s that secret federal chamber up these days? You fucking clown.

  17. Fisky
    #2589567, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    If either immigration/infrastructure go nowhere then Trump simply has to take out Rocketman this year. Maybe it can be the October surprise!

  18. cohenite
    #2589568, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    The GOP is full of them, especially in leadership.

    Noone outslimes our bill; except Hillary; and that weird thing with the Indian head-dress; and Pelosi; and that black bint who wears the 10 gallon hats….

  19. Zyconoclast
    #2589569, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Charlottesville police chief retires after criticism over rally response
    https://wtop.com/virginia/2017/12/charlottesville-police-cheif-retires-effective-immediately/

    Too bad the fake nationalists dont join him in retirement.

  20. JC
    #2589570, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Can someone remind me. What’s Memorycrank’s secret parliamentary chamber called where he reckons they meet in secret and pass laws? I forget the name.

  22. Snoopy
    #2589572, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Monty must be disgusted and disappointed with Franken.

  23. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2589573, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Joe MacDonald, union dinosaur, presented with some sort of recognition by the State Labor Party, on the front page of the Oz, wearing a T – shirt commemorating the “Wave Hill Walkoff.” F.M.S., you couldn’t make this shyte up, if you tried.

  24. JC
    #2589574, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Monty must be disgusted and disappointed with Franken.

    For threatening to resign and then not doing so?

  25. Zyconoclast
    #2589575, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    I wonder if there is a way to roll the DACA amnesty into the Wall. Maybe force the recipients to build the Wall before they get permanent status…

    After they build the wall, then deport them.
    Its only fair.

  26. Snoopy
    #2589576, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    For threatening to resign and then not doing so?

    After admitting to sexual abuse. Somehow I don’t believe he’s particularly contrite.

  28. memoryvault
    #2589578, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Tell us crank, what’s that secret federal chamber up these days? You fucking clown.

    I dunno, dobber.
    Maybe we could ask Brian of Moorabbin.
    Oh, sorry, I forgot. Some dobber scared him away.
    I wonder who that was?

    While you’re here, what was the number for the Sergeant in Charge at Moorabbin Cop Shop again?

  29. Steve trickler.
    #2589579, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Nice to discover this.



  30. nilk
    #2589580, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    We are stuck with the NBN because LABOR signed unbreakable contracts

    @Neil (7.24pm)

    Rubbish, Neil. No contract is unbreakable, especially one signed by the previous grubberment. Just ask Dear Leader Comrade Andrews of Victoriastan. He knows all about breaking unbreakable contracts.

  32. Fisky
    #2589582, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Compare Trump’s astonishing first year to the Dubbya trainwreck. It started with the dumb No Child Left Behind boondoggle which he signed with Ted Kennedy, moved onto reducing “racial” profiling at airports in order to chase the Arab vote, then 9/11 happened (totes unrelated!), then he declared Islam to be a “religion of peace”, then started and failed to win a war with the Taliban, and then he got the ball rolling on taking out Saddam and replacing him with some Khomeini sockpuppet.

    Obama was a little more successful than that in Y1, but his legacy has already been erased permanently as we mentioned before.

  33. JC
    #2589583, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Hey Fault, honest question…..
    In 1991 Crank turned his attention to other matters. He warned of the dangers of child immunisation and advocated ‘quack’ medical treatments. His own strident ……. views were combined with LaRouche propaganda. In the November 1991 issue of his newsletter, Crank somewhat disturbingly featured a bold headline declaring President George Bush Snr. to be the world’s leading homosexual child abuser. By this time, the diverse nature of Crank’s conspiratorial allegations suggests a failing grip on reality and the increasing influence of LaRouche. This link is most obvious in Crank’s and LaRouche’s attacks on public figures on spurious sexual grounds.*

    Do you still believe Bush snr was the world’s biggest pedo? You fucking clown.

    Australian Journal of Social Studies discussing the crank.

  35. memoryvault
    #2589585, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Hey Fault, honest question…..

    I see. The Cat’s most allegedly right wing capitalist demands I answer accusations made about me 30 years ago in a communist portfolio. Good one dobber. But how about we stick closer to home.

    Do you deny you phoned the Sergeant in Charge of the Moorabbin Police Station about comments made by one of his constables on this blog? A simple yes or no will suffice.

  36. Fisky
    #2589587, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Hey JC, you know who else was promoting the George H.W. Bush peedo-file line in the early 90’s?

    That’s right, Lyndon LaRouche!

    http://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1991/eirv18n49-19911220/eirv18n49-19911220_059-australian_newsletter_asks_is_ge.pdf

  37. Serena at the Pub
    #2589588, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Police boss interviewed ….[blah blah blah]… Police had to retreat, he said, because they were concerned about their safety. No arrests made. Total homos.

    This “officer safety” is a phrase one hears more of all the time.
    Police will not conduct a walk-through of a pub in my town unless the bar staff will first guarantee “officer safety.”
    This has not had the outcome Police had intended.

  38. JC
    #2589589, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Fisk

    I have to say that the police raid discussed in the research paper is really disturbing.

    I’ve never seen such a natural crank as the Fault.

  39. Zyconoclast
    #2589590, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Schoolboy is ‘beaten by Pakistani men for dating a girl from their family who told him “Don’t mess with our blood”‘

    http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/schoolboy-beaten-pakistani-men-dating-11702237

  42. JC
    #2589593, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    Interesting link, so the Fault has always claimed here the Social Studies Journal was smearing him and then there’s a link with LaRouche quoting The Fault’s accusation about Bush. Quoting directly from Fault’s “revered” newsletter.

    It’s fucking hilarious stuff. The Fault tells people to research him… eggs them on…. and when they do, he goes nuts and claims it caused him to end up in hospital. I’m guessing there will be another claimed hospital stay this evening.

  43. C.L.
    #2589594, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    This “officer safety” is a phrase one hears more of all the time.
    Police will not conduct a walk-through of a pub in my town unless the bar staff will first guarantee “officer safety.”

    The reason for this is as obvious as a third ball on a greyhound.
    Women police officers.

  44. memoryvault
    #2589595, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    I’m guessing there will be another claimed hospital stay this evening.

    Nah, dobber, you and your sycophants have done your worst. It won’t happen again.
    That just leaves us with the unanswered question:

    Do you deny you phoned the Sergeant in Charge of the Moorabbin Police Station about comments made by one of his constables on this blog? A simple yes or no will suffice.

  45. Zyconoclast
    #2589596, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    https://www.rt.com/news/413558-malmo-police-retract-rape-women/

    Swedish police retract safety advice to women despite 3rd gang rape in 1 month

    Published time: 18 Dec, 2017 17:54Edited time: 19 Dec, 2017

    Police in the Swedish city of Malmo have retracted advice given to women in the city following the brutal gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl. The force advised women not to go out alone after dark following the vicious attack.

    Officers issued the warning over the weekend following the assault, which occurred on Saturday, and marked the third such vicious rape committed by unknown perpetrators in the city in less than a month.

    The original warning, reported by various Swedish media outlets, said that women should avoid venturing out after dark without someone for company. Considering it gets dark quite early in Sweden at this time of year, that would mean women should avoid being in the streets alone after approximately 3pm local time.

    However, following criticism, Malmo police issued a formal statement on Monday retracting those remarks, describing them as “unfortunate and unclear.”

    “My advice is to behave as usual and not act on fear,” said police spokesperson Mats Karlsson, as cited by SVT.

    So far, police have not linked this most recent incident to the previous two but are also not ruling out a connection. In this latest case, there is no CCTV footage to analyze but police are attempting to recover footage from surrounding areas in a bid to catch the attackers.

  46. Serena at the Pub
    #2589597, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Crime of the century. Wombinoo station in NQ had a permit to clear 2700 Ha of bush over prescribed areas. The Queensland government maintains 132 Ha was cleared outside the prescribed area.
    No reports I have found claim that more than 2700 Ha were cleared. Owners ordered to pay fine and replant 132 Ha. One can only imagine the replanting conditions when natural regrowth would do just as well or better.

    Snoopy: In a previous life I was mixed up in a similar incident. It got quite ugly.
    The landholder stoutly maintained that he’d cleared 6,000 acres (which’d be a slightly smaller area than the above) the claim against him was that he’d cleared quite a deal more, and it could “be proved” he had.

    It all ended when the landholder produced his idea of the area of pulled country. It happened that the Surveyor-General dept had turned up at the time (as they do) & surveyed the cleared area for him – with the landholder working as the chainman.

    Being as if the matter was prosecuted, the Surveyor-General would have been called on to survey the pulled area to determine if it exceeded 6,000 acres.

    Case.Closed. Major red-faces all around – except for the boss & the surveyor I suppose.

  47. Old School Conservative
    #2589598, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Ubique
    #2589546, posted on December 20, 2017 at 10:53 pm
    It dawns on the Pope that the Western World is is committing demographic suicide.

    He must have missed the 2006 warning by Mark Steyn.
    (America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It)

  48. Roger
    #2589599, posted on December 20, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    The Western World has made it impossible to raise kids. Both parents have to work to buy a house. Both parents have to work to provide for their offspring.

    As well as the offspring of the children of the sexual revolution.

  49. squawkbox
    #2589600, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:01 am

    The reason for this is as obvious as a third ball on a greyhound.
    Women police officers.

    Thinking back to Sir Robert Peel who founded the original police force.

    His police officers were only armed with a truncheon, at a time when anyone could carry a knife, a swordstick, a sword or a revolver. However, there his police officers were also subject to a mininum size (and I suspect for practical purposes membership of the local rugby league/union team). It’s a matter of recruiting people who will not instantly either pull out the taser or run away and wet themselves when opposed.

  50. Serena at the Pub
    #2589601, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    The reason for this is as obvious as a third ball on a greyhound.
    Women police officers.

    There’s something in that.
    It is not limited to women though. A couple of years before, the O.i.C of the Police Station told a forum of the town’s liquor licencees that “his boys” will not be doing any walk-throughs of a pub late at night as the public “may throw ice from their drinks, at police“.

    I-am-not-making-that-up.

  51. JC
    #2589602, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    This is fucking madness, Fisk. This shit was swirling around in his head?

    For instance, Crank first blew the whistle on the true role of the Deakin Center in the nation’s capital of Canberra. The Deakin Center was alleged by the government to be a telephone exchange, but it turned out to be a massive comput­er center with centralized data on all Australian citizens and satellite links to the U.S. National Security Agency. In anoth­er article, Inside News exposed the now-defunct National Safety Council as a CIA-funded private political police force

    Crank was swearing balck and blue has wasn’t involved with LaRouche groups and looks what Google finds.

  52. memoryvault
    #2589603, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:06 am

    As well as the offspring of the children of the sexual revolution.

    Therein lies the problem, Roger.
    We have made single motherhood a lifestyle choice.
    In fact, a lucrative choice, which just gets better with the number of children spawned.
    Traditional couples are required to pay for it, as well as provide for their own children.

  53. JC
    #2589604, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Do you deny you phoned the Sergeant in Charge of the Moorabbin Police Station about comments made by one of his constables on this blog? A simple yes or no will suffice.

    Of course I do, Crank even though I don’t need to. Brian confirmed I never did any such thing It was fakenews created by you and some others.

    Are you still denying association with the LaRouche groups even though they quote you?

  54. Serena at the Pub
    #2589605, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:08 am

    It’s a matter of recruiting people who will not instantly either pull out the taser or run away and wet themselves when opposed.

    Police in my town would do at least one retreat each fortnight.
    (Exactly like the retreat last night by Vicpol in Werribee)

    The message has been received by the hooligan element as thus:
    1/. Move in numbers of 20 or more.
    2/. Immediately upon sighting police, throw missiles (e.g. empty beer cans, stubbies, etc – if no empties, full ones will work even better).

  55. Knuckle Dragger
    #2589606, posted on December 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    SATP at 11.42;

    PLEASE tell me that tidbit was a little white lie. Armed coppers wanting a 20 year old barmaid to guarantee their safety before they walk in the door?

    Oh God. That is the entire purpose of walk-throughs – to look for trouble. No trouble, no problem. If there is trouble – well, the coppers were in the right place.

    Officer safety has its place. Its place is NOT running away from teenage African gangs and it is certainly not asking bar staff if they will be safe coming in. Christ, I’ve had night shifts on King Street where my whole crew was missing bark and claret from various incidents. The crooks were well worse off, however, and in the cells to boot. In my view ‘officer safety’ is achieved by removing trouble from the streets you are paid o keep safe for use by normal people. It’s your JOB.

    You want a safe job, go be an accountant. No offence to accountants. Your job is to run towards trouble while everyone else is running away. I suspect a great majority of the younger coppers are made with frustration at the current setup, made and maintained by those at the highest levels to reduce compo claims and to look better in the papers or somesuch.

    I left a big southern jurisdiction well over a decade ago because of this mindset among the top. Thanks, Christine – I am glad to report that in some parts of the country at least, police work is – as it should be – a contact sport.

