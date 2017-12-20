In the late 1990s, Dr Spencer Johnson published a book called Who Moved My Cheese. The book was a kind of self help book on dealing with change. In the book, there was (obviously) the cheese and there were 2 mice and 2 humans.
Yesterday, Australia’s beloved Prime Minister, the Hon. Malcolm Bligh Turnbull MP released his own treatise on change; a cabinet reshuffle. In Prime Minister Turnbull’s treatise, there is also the cheese (tax dollars), but unlike the Who Moved My Cheese book, there are humans and there are rats. In honour of this, perhaps future cabinet reshuffles should be called Who Cut the Cheese. Here is a brief video of the response to the reshuffle.
Be that as it may, writing in the AFR this morning, Laura Tingle sifted through the reshuffle and picked the winners and the losers. Given the zero sum nature of politics, this seems a reasonable task. But perhaps Ms Tingle is looking at this from the wrong perspective.
Looking from the perspective of the members of parliament, perhaps her allocations might be fair and reasonable. The winners get more responsibilities and the losers less. But what about looking from the perspective of the citizen? From that angle, there are a couple where their “win” has arguably come at the expense of the citizen.
Case in point, the Hon. Craig Laundy MP, the former Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science and now/very soon to be Minister for Small & Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation.
Naming Mr Laundy as Minister of anything to do with Business and Deregulation would be like naming Wayne Swan as Minister for Economic Literacy and Balanced Budgets or like naming Kevin Rudd as Minister for Self Reflection and Modesty. Might look great on a business card or on embossed letter head, but otherwise a tad unbelievable.
This is the same Minister Laundy who, as member of a so called Liberal Party and government, is amazingly so wet, he can cause rain to fall in a desert. This is the same Minister Laundy who, recently lamented the noticeable decline in businesses being established in Australia and offered up the following:
it is essential the government streamlines services that make it easier to set up and run new businesses.
Starting a business to Minister Laundy basically means registering a company and getting an ABN. Actually attracting capital, running a business or making a profit? OPP – other people’s problems.
High energy prices. NBN. High corporate taxes. Complicated industrial relations system. Close to the highest minimum wages in the world. Nope. 15 minutes to get an ABN and presto!!
I don’t know about other Catallaxers, but Spartacus is feeling comfortable with the though of Craig Laundy being the Minister (Minister not Assistant Minister) for Small & Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation. Break out the champagne.
Who cut the cheese? I wonder?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Craig Laundy is a cockhead of epic proportions and symbolises everything wrong with the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.
Craig Laundy.
Fat fucking parasite.
Sack him? Disown him? Drown him?
Only the Liberals…
Baldrick
#2589163, posted on December 20, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Craig Laundy is a cockhead of epic proportions and symbolises everything wrong with the Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party.
You stole my exact words.
laundy is also a pro-muslim apologist.
Here’s a picture of what a future LNP cabinet reshuffle will look like.
Is that Mr Brandis who lost his piece of bread?
I thought we already had won the gold medal on the highest minimum wage.
Must have happened around the time Bob Hawke eliminated child poverty (1990). /sarc
Craig Laundy is the Sam Dastiari of the Liberal Party. He is not only a Muslim apologist. This from a recent report by the Australia Tibet Council:
“Of the many Chinese community members supporting Craig Laundy in the 2016 federal parliament elections, one stood out. Yang Dongdong, a Chinese businessman with close ties to the Chinese embassy, claimed to be Laundy’s “community adviser.”
Yang is a member of the Overseas Committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and its subsidiary the Shanghai Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Like the ACPPRC, these groups are affiliates of China’s United Front Work Department.
In 2008, as a key leader mobilising thousands of Chinese students and community members to welcome the Beijing Olympic Torch relay in Canberra, Yang told Chinese media that he would protect the torch from Tibetan protesters. Documents he submitted to the Overseas Committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese showed he also organised the anti-Dalai Lama protests during his visit to Australia in 2015.
In July 2015, when members of Sydney’s Tibetan community staged a protest at the local Chinese consulate, Yang announced on social media that Craig Laundy had issued a statement “strongly condemning the conduct of the thugs who attacked the Chinese consulate in Sydney.”
In June 2017, the Australian Financial Review wrote the story, ‘Craig Laundy and the China Connection,’ which referred to the MP’s comment on the Tibetan protesters.
In response to this, ATC launched an online petition, calling on Mr Laundy to meet with the Tibetans to hear their side of the Tibet story. The MP declined ATC’s request for a meeting and blamed the media for misquoting him.”
Hey Peons!
That Fat Gliberal F*ck is laughing at you.
#foreignerswhores&quislings
With his skill set, the fat fuck should have been made Minister for Appeasement and Sharia Implementation.
How the f*ck do these people get elected? Or, how do they keep getting elected?
Ideally turnbull should sack all his left wing commo mates ,leave the jobs open for real liberals then resign and piss off out of our lives , go and count your money in the Caymans comrade . We
Some very unfair characterisations of Laundy in the comments so far. He’s not THAT fat.
The Laundy family realised Craig was far too stupid for the family business so they got him into politics.
Thanks a bunch.
The Liberal Party of Australia is nothing more or less than the right wing of the Labour Party of Australia.
Spaceman: He’s FAT! Not morbidly obese but FAT!
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party’s Craig Laundy and GetUp!
Impressive collection of chins.
Is that a picture of Craig with a cheesy grin?
@ Ian
Now a lot of small businesses have gone to the wall over cheap Chinese imports. So it is appropriate that he is made the Minister to hasten the decline of local small industry. After all jobs exporting is now the major industry of this land.
@Infidel
Was the family business a proverbial Chinese Laundry?
The Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.Party’s Craig Laundy and GetUp!
A bag of rocks has a higher IQ than Laundy.
Surprised he got in last election. In ’13 there was still a lot of good will towards the LP brand- no matter who there put up.
His brother Stu is rooting Sophie Monk. Craig is the Minister for Small & Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation.
Which one would you choose?
IT nailed it. Laundy is the Lieborals idiot son, their own Joe Ludwig. So intellectually limited parliament is the only place to put him.
I showed his photo to all the women of all ages and sizes here at the Christmas party. All said in various form of words that he is unfuckable.
Sparty should have posted a trigger warning about that photo.
Turnbull could not care less about small family businesses. Laundry only sees them as the place to get his cream buns.
That he is installed in what should be one of the key Cabinet posts tells you all you need about Therese arseholes. Just a less organised version of the ALP.
Given the magnitude of his own personal fortune, I am guessing that Prime Quisling Halal Mal – Shifty Nev Wrans’ Best Pal, wouldn’t let the bumbling fingers of Craig from the Laundry within a (Turn)bull’s roar of his own nest-egg.
Taxpayers’ cash though – No Worries – even if the Minister is fitted with trainer wheels!
Don’t be too negative about Mal’s Laundryman’s chances though – he could turn out surprisingly successful in the Small Business Portfolio. If he starts out with, say, B.H.P., I reckon he could probably transform that company into a small business before you can say “Wayne Swan – World’s Best Treasurer”…after all, Leftard business acumen has done precisely that with both Fauxfacts and with Slater & Gordon (share price currently all of 3.13 cents per share) being shining examples.
“………is amazingly so wet, he can cause rain to fall in a desert.”
:)…….. careful ‘I Am’…. the source bottle doesn’t fall far from the table.
Moving past all the joliment at the fat fuck’s expense, what does this mean for the government’s treatment of deregulation? Is it still a weak branch in PM&C or has it been moved elsewhere? Turnbull seems to be taken with all this behavioural unit stuff – so even Liberal governments can mess with your daily lives. Turnbull should beef up the deregulation agenda, put someone strong and sensible in charge and drown the behavioural mob in Lake Burley Griffin.
“Who cut the cheese?”
That is the thought that comes to my mind every single time I see a picture of Bob Katter’s face.
Are you suggesting that it is Halal Mal’s Laundryman who puts that look on the Katter dial?
Too many Mung Beans in his diet?
Of course he is, all big government fans love that shit. It gives them a justification to play out their control fetishes.
Yep and I bet his old man forever thanks the powers that be that “the process” enabled him to build a hotel Empire! Nothing to do with smarts, hard work and risk at all hey? As an ex corporate who’s recently gone small business I can tell you IR law suffocation and landlord fiefdoms are what’s killing small Enterprise ( Sydney experience). On that point, good for Frank Lowy trousering $33b ( perfect
sell timing btw,and he also started small) , but he and his like have been major contributors to the death of small Independent retailing in this country. Big anchor tenants like supermarkets massively subsidised by poor old little operators in terms of $ p/sq m.
Anyway , back on topic , Laundry’s a privileged arsehole who obviously believes his own “done good” story.
There’s no hunting season for them?
entropy, please, spellchook I know, but Therese arsehole.
Shudder .