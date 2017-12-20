In the late 1990s, Dr Spencer Johnson published a book called Who Moved My Cheese. The book was a kind of self help book on dealing with change. In the book, there was (obviously) the cheese and there were 2 mice and 2 humans.

Yesterday, Australia’s beloved Prime Minister, the Hon. Malcolm Bligh Turnbull MP released his own treatise on change; a cabinet reshuffle. In Prime Minister Turnbull’s treatise, there is also the cheese (tax dollars), but unlike the Who Moved My Cheese book, there are humans and there are rats. In honour of this, perhaps future cabinet reshuffles should be called Who Cut the Cheese. Here is a brief video of the response to the reshuffle.

Be that as it may, writing in the AFR this morning, Laura Tingle sifted through the reshuffle and picked the winners and the losers. Given the zero sum nature of politics, this seems a reasonable task. But perhaps Ms Tingle is looking at this from the wrong perspective.

Looking from the perspective of the members of parliament, perhaps her allocations might be fair and reasonable. The winners get more responsibilities and the losers less. But what about looking from the perspective of the citizen? From that angle, there are a couple where their “win” has arguably come at the expense of the citizen.

Case in point, the Hon. Craig Laundy MP, the former Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science and now/very soon to be Minister for Small & Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation.

Naming Mr Laundy as Minister of anything to do with Business and Deregulation would be like naming Wayne Swan as Minister for Economic Literacy and Balanced Budgets or like naming Kevin Rudd as Minister for Self Reflection and Modesty. Might look great on a business card or on embossed letter head, but otherwise a tad unbelievable.

This is the same Minister Laundy who, as member of a so called Liberal Party and government, is amazingly so wet, he can cause rain to fall in a desert. This is the same Minister Laundy who, recently lamented the noticeable decline in businesses being established in Australia and offered up the following:

it is essential the government streamlines services that make it easier to set up and run new businesses.

Starting a business to Minister Laundy basically means registering a company and getting an ABN. Actually attracting capital, running a business or making a profit? OPP – other people’s problems.

High energy prices. NBN. High corporate taxes. Complicated industrial relations system. Close to the highest minimum wages in the world. Nope. 15 minutes to get an ABN and presto!!

I don’t know about other Catallaxers, but Spartacus is feeling comfortable with the though of Craig Laundy being the Minister (Minister not Assistant Minister) for Small & Family Business, Workplaces and Deregulation. Break out the champagne.

Who cut the cheese? I wonder?

