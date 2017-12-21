An economic story for the ages

From Drudge, with these as the sidebars:
One can support the Democrats and oppose Trump only if one believes in voting for a living and not the desire to live freely. It is not tax cuts as such that matter, but that the onus for growth is now being placed on the private sector. Over time, the proportion of the economy directed by government will recede along with the regulations that have slowed and in many places stopped productive growth.
The pressures it will place on others will be through the power of example rather than that the US will grow to anyone else’s detriment so others will be forced to match these policies or see their economies shrivel. Everyone will grow, but some more rapidly than others. This is how it’s done. No matter how much anyone else produces, whatever anyone else add themselves will make their own economy more prosperous.
That is, Keynesian economics is dead, at least for now.
Abbott will now see in he USA what he could have achieved as PM if only he stuck to his election commitments to lower regulation, control government spending and cut taxes. Instead Abbott listened to destructive idiots like his senior public servants.
Trump is showing us in real time that the public servants serve themselves first, the political masters next and the public last. Trump is a phenomena and is going to get much lower unemployment, higher wages, more tax revenue and much higher economic growth. And in Australia the Libs will either join the Trump revolution or be destroyed.
Trump is the greatest politician in the world today, and perhaps the greatest in a generation.
Abbott is a bog spending socialist. All ways has been. He wont learn a thing.
Maybe.
President Reagan promised the same thing, and government continued to grow.
Prime Minister Howard promised much the same, and look at the size of our government. Australian government spending is 40% of the national GDP.
Until the next dumbocrat dunderhead snows the electorate with the latest socialist snake oil, or the rethuglicans saddle themselves with a RINO dredged out of the swamp.
Fatty Trump is a one off.
Hahhahahaha! If only that were true. Unfortunately, Keynes created a model that allowed politicians to do what they want to do. These tax cuts wont be the solution to that particular vampire policy. Voters are Lucy Westrena.
It’s very hard to kill vampires, and to mix the metaphor but keep it within literature, you are the omega man, Steve.
These guys list Australian government spending to GDP at 36%.
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/government-spending-to-gdp
It was falling up to 2007, then turned around and is on the way up again. Not disastrous yet, but heading that way. Let’s not forget things like NBN being kept “off budget” as well.
…..and on that note: Merry Christmas Everyone!
What drugs are you on?
Do I really have to explain the fallacy of this?
Socialism doubles down and eventually starts killing people they wish to blame for their own sheer aggressive campaign NOT to follow such policies.
USA’s success won’t help Venezuela one bit.
And for exactly the same reasons it won’t do any good for Australia.
You are using some stupid notion that our pollies don’t know any different and that Trump is showing them a way they never considered.
Really?
FMD.
Do you think the pollies in power at the moment give a tinker’s about the economy.
Remember, the only thing on Waffleworth’s mind the very minute Trump was elected was to come out strongly pushing that we won’t be torn away from the Paris Agreement etc.
Very telling.
That’s his foremost concern.
These C…ts are U.N. bought and paid for human excrement.
The only care they have for our economy is to make sure it is ruined by 2030 (agenda).
These people are importing terrorists to kill us and shutting down our power supply and industry and you think they are going to turn around and go, Gee, have a look at what Trump is doing, it seems to be working, we better give it a shot.
Naivety will be our death.
Meanwhile, in socialist Australia, governments use the ponzi scheme of mass immigration to deceive people into believing all is well:
https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2017/06/victoria-is-a-rat-on-the-turbocharged-immigration-treadmill/
Heh. BBC news Washington correspondent tonight concedes that ‘economy booming, tax cuts in place, regulations being torn up – Trump is sort of doing what he’d said he would do.’
struth
December 21, 2017 at 9:05 am
+1,000
He is the Orange Messiah. All praise The Donald.
I’m not as optimistic as Kates regarding the example the US will set with it’s reformation of the economy.
The key will be Great Britain. Just like in the Reagan years, Ronald would not have been able to achieve near as much if Thatcher wasn’t also at the UK. Think of it like a pincer movement.
I seem to recall even a rabid union leader and hard core Labor politician (Hawke & Keating) had no choice but to follow the example of Reagen and Thatcher.
I think the Keynesians will wait it out for as long as they can. Any economic hardships suffered by the Socialists and Fascists of Europe will be blamed on Trump. If their populations start to whinge and whine for economic reform, elections will be rigged when and where necessary to keep the reformers out until Trump leaves office.
Only if Britain can tear itself away from Europe (doubtful) is there the slightest chance that the Socialists and Fascists of Europe might be defeated.
The other hope is Japan. Trump seems to have a great relationship with Abe. If the US can carry Japan in its economic wake before Abe leaves office, they too may reform which will make it harder for the Socialists and Fascists to resist.
struth
December 21, 2017 at 9:05 am
Depressing, but fair comment.
The ABC and Fairfax will blame America’s success on “unfairness”, and there will always be drug addled sociopathic parasitical wastes of space living in self-induced “poverty” who can be showcased to “prove” that Trump is Satan’s evil twin brother.
I’m not totally without hope, but it’s a long hard and uncertain road ahead, with no guarantee of success. And we’ll have to go down before we can start heading up – the Peanut Head grievance industry/corruptocrat shakedown cartel superseding the Michael Trumble Election Winning Machine is the pain we have to face in the hope that a non-catastrophic political group will emerge and develop some momentum.
December 21, 2017 at 8:30 am
And there is the very reason that Keynesian economics is dead. It always has been, and everywhere its effects have been cancerous and deadly.
Over 500,000 employees in the US lower and middle classes have now received either a bonus or instant pay increase.
The Trumpnado cuts taxes to get America moving.
In their godless commo melbournibad, they cut speed limits to raise speeding revenue and slow the proles down.