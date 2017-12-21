TMR’s Christmas Message to Millennials

Merry Christmas Millennials!
Because I’m such a nice privileged white male, I’ve decided to give you some free advice. You may detect a common theme.
If you want to regularly buy smashed avocado on toast for $15 (or more!) – and can’t see how it’s a small symptom of a far bigger problem… I don’t care.
If you think life is all about ‘experiences’ and not about substance… I don’t care.
If you didn’t land your ‘dream job’ after completing your arts degree in 15th century French lesbian poetry studies… I don’t care (H/T Aaron Clarey and Adam Piggott).
If you don’t like your immediate supervisor and think he or she is ‘mean’… I don’t care.
If you spend hours each day on on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platforms, and don’t use that time to make any money whatsoever… I don’t care. If you do this at work and think it’s an ethical and productive way to behave… I don’t care.
If you want to go out every Friday night and wake up at 2.00pm on Saturdays, only to do the same thing the next night… I don’t care. Please, keep wasting your time.
If you think a productive life involves going to a full time job and spending the rest of your time doing about half the chores you should be doing and hanging out with friends – and nothing else (because ‘you’ve earned it’) – you’re an average, half-filled vessel… and I don’t care.
If you’re constantly telling your friends how bad you are at ‘adulting’ – and think it’s cool… I don’t care.
If you don’t use and value your time as much as other people use and value their own time… I don’t care. Please, keep wasting your time. It sustains me.
If you can’t achieve social justice… I don’t care. By all means, keep trying.
If you think there’s a housing ‘crisis’ because you can’t discipline yourself enough to save a deposit for a house in a realistic area relative to your income… I don’t care. Go ahead and keep renting that inner city apartment that costs 50% of your disposable income – and keep buying coffees and ‘deconstructed’ smashed avo sandwiches from that hipster cafe down the road.
Speaking of which, if you buy one or more coffees a day for $4 or $5 a cup (or more) and wonder why you don’t have any money… I don’t care.
If you’re earning an average graduate salary and take a holiday to Bali every year, just to hang out and buy drinks with the same Australians in the same types of pubs and clubs that you do at home – and wonder why you can’t afford a house… I don’t care.
If you think baby boomers are privileged and living on easy street… I don’t care. I suspect that they don’t either.
If you think your boss is privileged and living on easy street and never bother to ask them how they got to where they were, how hard it was (and still is) and learn from them… I don’t care.
If you don’t regularly listen to people significantly older than you and learn from them… I don’t care.
If you want to bitch, moan and complain about how hard everything is… go for it. I don’t care. The louder you do it, the happier I get.
If you think things like ‘universal basic income’ are an answer to your problems (or any problems for that matter), you’re a moron… and I don’t care.
If you think sites like news.com.au are actual and trustworthy news sources, you’ve got a lot to learn… and I don’t care.
Nobody else cares by the way and you won’t care either when you get older and hear those younger than you complaining about the same baseless junk (just with a different label and smell).
It’s called earning your way in life. There are limited resources on this planet and everybody has a limited amount of time to take advantage of them.
I love it.
Got another one to add to the list? Fire it off in the comments below and I’ll post the best ones to share with everybody else.
To all of my readers, both at TMR and at Catallaxy Files, I hope that you and all those dearest to you have a wonderful Christmas and New Year.
Thank you all for reading.
Without you, writing would not be worthwhile.
If you are a 3rd wave feminist who has gone around for most of your adult life with a massive chip on your shoulder, constantly squawking about how awful men are, and now you find yourself in middle age, alone without a companion or a family …. we really don’t care
TMRs lecturing Christmas Message – I dont care
If you think using your preference of gender pronoun is an important mark of respect… I dont care.
Agree entirely, except when you say at the end that there are limited resources on this planet. In fact, there are unlimited resources, but to take advantage of them you actually have to work at it during the limited amount of time you have available to you.
If you want to live in the flattest, finest corner of the flattest and finest country and can’t work out why the school, P&C, shire and Main Roads are not all working harder to facilitate you driving your kids to and from your freely provided school every day… I don’t care.
See this and this.
What about if Tony Abbott winks at someone?
Do you care about the big stuff?
Well said Stan. One could say the ultimate resource (time) is what is most limited.
Yes, ‘cos nothing says “Spoiled child” like whining over 600k dumps .
All the fibro shacks from Grandpa’s days have gone, but it’s your fault you can’t afford a Mcmansion.
If you just cut out the luxuries.
Eg: food.
If you are all upset that Delcons don’t worship Gaia, SSM and the ground that Malcolm Turnbull and Bishop walk on. Well I don’t care.
If you keep turning down jobs because the starting salary in less than $50k … I don’t care.
If you think a manual gearbox is a vehicle anti-theft device … I don’t care.
Thanks Marcus
When you push all the good people of this planet to the point of smashing your face in and you cry when they do it, I don’t care!
Now let’s see your message to Boomers. The most entitled, moochers in human history.
Why does everyone bash Boomers? All the ones I know have worked Fkn hard for what they have and got little help from anyone.
Infidel Tiger
#2590128, posted on December 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm
IT – I hope the Good Fairy turns you into an hermaphrodite, so you can then go f……….
I agree entirely. I suspect that most of the boomers have a strong work ethic and detest waste because their parents instilled this in them as a result of their having lived through the Great Depression. They also do a lot of volunteering.
Maybe you’re talking about Sydney.
In Melbourne you can get into the housing market more cheaply than that.
And, by my arithmetic, taking into account house prices, interest rates and average weekly earnings, it’s highly debateable whether housing is actually less affordable now than it was when I first bought about a quarter of a century ago.
So I’m with Marcus on that one. (Also I live in Adam Bandt’s electorate so I know exactly the type he’s addressing. The whining narcissistic young shit quota is colossal around here.)
P.S. Thanks Marcus and Merry Christmas to all, even the whinging Millies.
Maybe it’s just hard for white people.
My son of a genuine refugee just built his first house at 22.
He’s Asian so 2min noodles is his natural diet.
As a millennial who worked 40 hours per week while studying uni, I agree with you completely.
‘My’ generation is mostly full of people who are down right lazy.
Of people I know my age, my wife and I are one of only two couples who actually married, saved a deposit, worked through school, brought a house.
Now that we are setup, I’m surprised how quickly people find way to explain away our effort.
Apparently it’s just luck….
We are lucky to have brought at the right time when it was still cheap (we brought literally before the gfc)
We are lucky we got so many jobs that fit in around our study (we cleaned toilets Thursday/Friday night and worked 12 hour shifts cooking food on sat and sun).
We are lucky to get jobs because everyone else with our degree is struggling (we worked 28 weeks free for experience and got very high GPAs while 95% of class just wanted a pass/credit)
And because of this luck, the system isn’t fair. And we are rates lucky. And how sad it is that they have such luck. Etc. Etc.
Long story short, we have less friends now.
Very polite. I think the more appropriate wording is
‘I DGAF’
I see the entitled perennial cry baby is at it again.
If you think subsidised wind farms are great and you struggle to pay for electricity, I don’t care.
Mundi
#2590152, posted on December 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm
And because of this luck, the system isn’t fair. And we are rates lucky. And how sad it is that they have such luck. Etc. Etc.
And I bet the harder you worked, the luckier you got…….
Long story short, we have less friends now.
Not on this site you don’t.
Congratulations.
There are a substantial number of top quality people in your generation, but nowhere near a high enough proportion to justify any optimism about the future of this country.
Bwahahahaha!
This is the diametric opposite of the truth.
The Boomers have had life dished up on a silver platter and continue to demand cradle to grave welfare for themselves. At every single stage of these moochers lives they have invented a new government boondoggle.
They are the worst generation in human history. They are leaners and we will be glad to see them gone.
The Boomers suffered from a sense of their own importance, mainly because as the plumb demographic they attracted every politician to pander to them, and inevitably people who get constantly told how everything rotates around them start to believe it. For example, back when the Boomers were going through university (or kind of mid-way actually) Whitlam gets the lightbulb moment that education should be free. Then a decade later students got HECS debt dumped on them instead of free education.
The working Boomers became Howard’s battlers and now they are heading for retirement so they all get their Super paid out and the topic of conversation has become what sort of medical care can be had for free. You watch in another decade as Super gets taxed when the Gen-X people get up to retirement… probably about the same time the Commonwealth hits 100% debt to GDP and they suddenly realize there’s some sort of (to coin a phrase) “Budget Emergency” that (to coin another phrase) “No One Could Have Predicted”.
There’s some important differences between the Boomers and the Millenials. Most importantly, the Boomers are set to get the things they wanted, while the Millenials almost certainly will not. Also, as you say the Boomers did have a work ethic, even when they voted for politicians who promised them stupid pie in the sky stuff to purchase said votes. The Millenials tend to be less mercenary but easier to scam in other ways after the dumbening down of education n that.
I would argue they just found it impossible to say “no” to the government boondoggles invented by others and cast like flower petals around the Boomer’s feet. Maybe that’s a distinction without a difference given as how the end result is all we are eventually left with.
Thanks Marcus. More power to your pixels.
Your article reminds me of an oldie but a goodie from “Dumbing Down our Kids” by Charles Sykes
RULE 1
Life is not fair – get used to it.
RULE 2
The world won’t care about your self-esteem. The world
will expect you to accomplish something BEFORE you feel
good about yourself.
RULE 3
You will NOT make 40 thousand dollars a year right out
of high school. You won’t be a vice president with
car phone, until you earn both.
RULE 4
If you think your teacher is tough, wait till you get a
boss. He doesn’t have tenure.
RULE 5
Flipping burgers is not beneath your dignity. Your
grandparents had a different word for burger flipping
they
called it Opportunity.
RULE 6
If you mess up,it’s not your parents’ fault, so don’t
whine about your mistakes, learn from them.
RULE 7
Before you were born, your parents weren’t as boring as
they are now. They got that way from paying your bills,
cleaning your clothes and listening to you talk about
how cool you are. So before you save the rain forest
from the parasites of your parent’s generation, try
delousing the closet in your own room.
RULE 8
Your school may have done away with winners and losers,
but life has not. In some schools they have abolished
failing grades and they’ll give you as many times as
you want to get the right answer. This doesn’t bear the
slightest resemblance to ANYTHING in real life.
RULE 9
Life is not divided into semesters. You don’t get
summers off and very few employers are interested in
helping you find yourself. Do that on your own time.
RULE 10
Television is NOT real life. In real life people
actually have to leave the coffee shop and go to jobs.
RULE 11
Be nice to nerds. Chances are you’ll end up working for
one.
Stereotyping boomers as “cradle to grave welfare” only leads to a failing grade in logic.
Many boomers were brought up in relative austerity.
Their school teachers had not had time to get indoctrinated in Marxist philosophy so were tough and in command of their subject matter.
They had to compete to get into an Australian university. Early boomers had to pay their way through uni.
Keating caused many boomers to suffer through his banana republic and extraordinary interest rates.
One day we (yes, I’m a boomer) were playing outside unsupervised until dark and the next, Graeme Thorne was murdered and parents ruled our playtimes with a fist of iron.
Many boomers worked two jobs to build a home and family.
Compulsory superannuation was introduced too late to allow many boomers to fall back on it at age 65.
I.T., the “worst generation” who were handed a “silver platter” are not a homogenous bunch of “leaners”. Many of us are quite the opposite.
You just have to learn to relate to Millenials properly in the workplace, and everything will be fine …
https://youtu.be/Sz0o9clVQu8
https://youtu.be/Uo0KjdDJr1c
“Every generation after mine is stupid, lazy, and disrespectful.”
– Every Generation.
The boomers are 100% to blame for the current political and socio-economic state of the world.
“Now let’s see your message to Boomers. The most entitled, moochers in human history”
You mean the ones who built much of what you take for granted every day, including the Internet you are tippy tapping away at? those moochers?
Really depends on who you know and what “investment” funding you can get hold of.
Not everyone thinks you are as great as your parents do.
Parents are suckers for their children, nobody else is.
If you think you are the centre of the universe, you have been living at home too long.
Nobody cares if you get your nose out of joint, they probably made it that way.
Being over 30 and still inhabiting the nine by nine third bedroom in your parents’ house says a lot about you.
Avocado is disgusting smashed or not.
Here’s another one-
If you’re up for a lot of dick-swinging about whose generation had it the hardest… I don’t care.
If you think you’re owed special regard due to when you came of age, where you grew up, the colour of your skin, what you like to do with your genitals in the bedroom with other grown-ups, or any of the other abstract things that you might think are fundamental to your very being and so should determine what I think of you – I don’t care.
Funny, but writer comes across as a boomer so also a loser .
If you believe in ‘But everybody else…’ or ‘But no-one else…, I don’t care. I know these are excuses (reasons?) used only by 5 – 10 year olds.
I bought my first house at age 22. My step-son bought his first at 21 – he’s now 24. It can be done – but – you need to make sacrifices to do it.
My first house did not have 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double carport, al fresco dining, multiple colour TV’s (we had 1 – and it was rented) or a games room. There were only two of us and we didn’t need those things. It was not near the beach, the city or an entertainment precinct – it was in the outer suburbs – as is my stepson’s. Nor was it new – and nor is my stepson’s.
‘Needs’ come LONG before ‘wants’ – and the millennium generation need to understand that.
If you think you’re entitled…you’re not. And I don’t care.
Umm…late boomers (1957). Never received a cent of govt money – no dole, no hecs, no allowances, nothing, nix, nada.
Worked our way thru UWA and Curtin (ok I’ll concede “free” tertiary education), working up to 3 different jobs each, every year to pay rent then mortgage, food, bills, books, transport, etc etc. Married and had 2 kids whilst still studying (yeah…suckers for the hard life) and working part time.
Married (still to the same fella), 3 taxpaying children, 4 grandys.
Worked while the kids were at school.
Fully self funded retirees.
Moochers?????????
Thanks Marcus.
Love reading your stuff even though I don’t agree with you about Trumpster. Keep it up and have a great Xmas.
We already knew boomers don’t give a shit about anyone but themselves.
After all, we have watched them all our lives.
Self- absorbed future eaters.
Their final act: gift the whole country not to their children, but open the borders to dissolve a nation they have finished with.
Disgusting.
If you think the world owes you a living and that everyone should exalt in your presence….
I’m quite happy to stand off at a safe distance and watch you die.
Howard Hill
#2590131, posted on December 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm
Why does everyone bash Boomers? All the ones I know have worked Fkn hard for what they have and got little help from anyone.
This here boomer is still working hard, in my own little owner operator business, literally sweating for every dollar I earn. I love what I do, I really enjoy it, but I work hard at it. After many years of training and dedicated hard work, I may even be on the brink of an “overnight success”. That would be rather fun.
We own our own home, we owe nobody anything, we aren’t wealthy (except in happiness and contentment and fulfilment of a productive life contributing to the future that following generations have been able to enjoy), we aren’t flash.
As for those above who think I had it all handed to me on a platter, or that governments threw boondoggles at me to make my life easier, and that we’re the worst generation ever, I guess you’ll (maybe) work it out when you’re finally where we’re at.
Mostly agree, except they are not without companions. They have cats. Cat people now outnumber dog people and that can’t be good for society.
I mean this sincerely.
To all those commenters with opinions about the Baby Boomers I’d like to suggest you do the following exercise.
Instead of thinking of the Boomers as one homogeneous group, divide them into the following two groups and think about them again.
I assure you if you honestly think about it this way, you will change your opinion.
Group One: Male Boomers.
Group Two: Female Boomers.
Go ahead, and be honest about it.
..
You didn’t have to tell us you’re a boomer Bushy.
The 16 first person pronouns in three short paragraphs did that.
Good article. Problem is it needs to be in the Guardian or a few left wing outlets because most of us agree with you here at the Cat apart from those who hate boomers and make a point of letting us know. You are also right, we don’t care what others think.
..
That’s why you parade around nude with the drapes open.
Why can’t they be like we were, perfect in every way.
If you want to fling the borders open so every miscreant and malefactor looking for a free hand out from Australian taxpayers can make their way to Indonesia, destroy their passport and pay a people smuggler to ferry them here to enter the country, I don’t care. Its your future you are screwing up. I take that back, actually I care a lot, but not because you are effing your future, rather because you are effing Australia’s future.
OMG what a bunch of cry babies we have here bemoaning the baby boomers. Well many of us baby boomers have paid many millions in tax, certainly I have, to provide a better world for our dear, spoilt millenniums – our grandchildren. What a pathetic bunch we have spawned! Get a job, work smart and hard, save like we did, buy a house in an area you can afford then move up as you saved more and so on. It’s not hard, just do it. Sacrifice tomorrow to afford today.
Yes that’s definately the reality of life for millennials.
I suppose, at least, one thing going for millenials, they won’t greedily buy up 50% of the low end housing stock in the nation, lean on state governments to ban housing development for 15 years and then rent those houses to their children for 50% of their wage.
Like boomers did.
You boomers will be first against the wall come the (socialist) millennial revolution!
If you’re offended and outraged by something that I said or did ….. I don’t care.
Boomer Derangement Syndrome is alive and unwell.
Many of us grew up in pretty ordinary homes by today’s standards. Country areas didn’t have television, and to begin with not even sewerage. Many got a job instead of going to uni. Being able to pay cash for your first car was a status symbol, even though it might only have been a used Holden.
Attitudes to volunteerism were underwritten by our parents being involved in charitable groups and attitudes to Christianity were instilled by actual participation in the local church.
Anzac Day was a solemn occasion when the whole school marched then stood at attention while the entire ceremony proceeded.
Attitudes to migrants were for the most part favourable, even though some aspects of the introduced diet took a while to catch on. They were, after all, christians from somewhere in Europe, so assimilation was never as much an issue as it is now.
Being a dual citizen with either British or NZ component would never have been seen as a problem.
You expected to work until retirement at 65, not 55 as was later made fashinable under the influence of Labor. Having a go at small business was often part of one’s working life. It taught us that business was tough, and that people who succeeded deserved to make a buck. Paul Keating suffered from terrible envy of anyone who looked successful in small business, or any business, and set out to clip the wings via his various tax changes. We didn’t support the union movement, which caused more trouble than progress. Some things don’t change.
We faced a ballot for national service and went if selected, were relieved if not, but burning the draft card so to speak was not an option unless you were one of those ratbags who also demonstrated against the Springbok games in order to install more big chief kleptocrats in nations which went on to deteriorate. Those demonstrators in the early 1970s then went around the corner to support abortion and feminism, but that was not the majority of us. Demonstrators then, as now, attracted attention from a media that was intent on seeing Labor into government, and gave the squeaky wheel all the oil they could muster.
We know how that turned out.
Fast forward to this era, when it’s usually accepted that older folk are more inclined to vote conservative. It’s not us who are making yet another disastrous Labor Green govermment possible, or likely.
But we do care.
We can see how things have deteriorated. We can see the full panorama of life and times from the 1950s until now. For the most part older and hopefully wiser, certainly at times sadder. The last line of The Ancient Mariner rings true.
Open borders are not exactly a new idea. Immigration to Australia started ramping up after WWII and has pretty steadily widened ever since, especially under John Howard.
The real question is how selective we are. I think the idea that any type of selectivity must be “waaaacist” is perhaps a new idea, not sure exactly when that bullshit got started up.
I’m actually a Gen Xer, being born in the late 60s. In my working life I’ve seen a few government economic / tax policies which have mad things worse for me (HECS), and a few that have made things better (economic and banking reform of the Hawke/Keating/Howard era). However I have NEVER received a government handout – nor “middle-class welfare” such as first home buyers grants, etc. – I have always earned too much – but lately every government tax / economics decision seems to be making my life more difficult. Renewable subsidies, superannuation changes (it’s MY money I have ALREADY paid tax on FFS), refugees, welfare, etc.
If you think I’m cruel because I want massive cuts to welfare……I don’t care
If you think the ABC provides a valuable service to the community ………..you need a straightjacket
If Timmy and his fellow munchkins at the state funded Stasi, sorry HRC think we’re all racist……..we don’t care.
Merry Christmas to President Donald Trump, Rowan Dean, Peta Credlin, Daisy Cousens, Andrew Bolt, Paul Murray and his conservative commentators, Craig Kelly, Cory Bernadi, etc. etc. and if you do not agree, well guess what, I just don’t care.
If you want what I have without working the 75-hour weeks I did to get it … then DILLIGAF?
Why would anyone care whether you care or not?
Arky
#2590531, posted on December 21, 2017 at 9:21 pm
Their final act: gift the whole country not to their children, but open the borders to dissolve a nation they have finished with.
That’s rubbish Arky. The only people I know who are fighting to keep some degree of homogeneity in this nation are Boomers. Try handing out how-to-vote cards for a political party that wants to restrict immigration and the Boomers will thank you, the Millenials and Gen Alphabets will abuse you.
Error who gives a flying crap what you don’t care about? Why are you using Christmas wishes as a cover to vent your spleen? Is this a fucking weird Christmas message or what??
If you want to have a whine about millenials, OK, fine. You could do a standalone post. But to mix up mean-spirited pettiness and a lack of charity and empathy with the Christmas spirit results in a turd milkshake of a post.
D-
Must try harder
Error = errr
This post was probably copied from somewhere.
Dear Fisky, please retract your defamatory statement about my content ‘probably’ being plagiarised.
While I appreciate that you may not be able to delete it, I will accept an unconditional retraction.
In future, please think carefully about the seriousness of accusing people publicly in the manner that you have – particularly where you do not have any evidence or basis for making such an accusation.
For the record, I have not copied my post from anywhere. Except where otherwise indicated, all words used are entirely my own.
Fisk this was a post but marcus, not Mk50 Laserjet BigLiftz
All from your own diseased boomer brain.
Got it.
PS:
You carnts own the millinials.
You made them. They are the product of your collective lack of values and common sense.
Them, their safe spaces, their snotty attitudes and their filthy habits.
If you think you aren’t a typical boomer fuckwit, try writing a bit criticizing your cohort. Not some self important crap about how hard you personally work, reinforcing for the rest of us what self absorbed wankers you all are. Go on. Break the boomer mould and show some self awareness.
Yes. It’s sad but not surprising the boomers show no shred of shame for the economic and social destruction they have collectively wreaked on the west and then turn around to mock as aimless and low quality the fruit of their own degenerate and Godless ways.
If you want, at 25, what I have at 65 – the financial independence, the private income, leading to a self funded retirement, and you aren’t even interested in running the family business, or even learning how to manage your money, the way I did – DILLIGAF, indeed.
I don’t care.
With pike and half-twist.
Like I said to my brother, those idiots at school who treated everyone like shit, maybe one achieved something.
The rest of them went to gaol and spent their best years pissing it up against the wall. More likely though, none of them amounted to anything more than a mug shot with the local cops.
Turtles versus hares.
I think it is quite lazy to accuse an entire generation of something whether millennial or baby boomers.
Zulu, do you realise how often you crap on about this?
All. The. Time.
And quite often apropos of nothing in particular; apparently, you just felt like informing the world that you’re a self-funded retiree – for the umpteenth time.
I reckon if I googled your handle and “self-funded retiree”, I’d come up with dozens and dozens of hits.
Why do you constantly – and I do mean constantly – bang on about your financial security? Who knows, but it must surely be compensating for a sense of deep insecurity you feel regarding some other aspect of your life.
Maybe something to consider, and perhaps be a little more circumspect about in future?
Yes this post is a bit like an arsonist, holding his jerry can reeking petrol and with a pocket full of matches, simultaneously lamenting the burning building he just set on fire while blithely stating he doesn’t care.
Weird, indeed.
..
There is a glee to it I don’t yet quite understand.
It makes them happy their children are fucking useless.