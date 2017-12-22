“Mayhem in Melbourne for reasons utterly unknown to the police”

Having just crossed the road on a couple of occasions in the past week in front of Flinders Street station at Elizabeth it is odd to be thinking of these things and watching events unfold from Sydney where I am at the moment.
This is a new evil for which there is no justification. To say these people have a screw loose is accurate in its own way but there are different manifestations of insanity, with this a very modern version, at least here in the West.
The picture and story come from an overseas source just to get a different perspective: SUV Plows Into Christmas Shoppers in Melbourne, Australia; Over Dozen Injured, Driver and Passenger Arrested. As a latest update:
Australia police are awaiting a psyche evaluation before questioning the suspect, an Australian of Afghani descent with a history of mental issues and a minor criminal background.
No other underlying factors are mentioned so we will have to wait for further investigation to see if we can find a motive for this senseless act of evil and deliberate infliction of harm to random pedestrians none of whom this Australian of Afghani descent had previously personally known.
As usual, fake news. The gullible public will be told the man has ‘mental issues’ of course and all will be swept under a middle eastern rug yet again. Next attack will probably be by Santa Claus who drank too much, then the tooth fairy, etc.
I think we have reached la la land in Oz.
There appears to be a motive.
Christians have been on and off mistreated for close on two thousand years. Their persecution has ranged from having their faith outlawed, being crucified, thrown to the lions, shot, disappeared at night, blown up, set on fire, had their heads lopped off, thrown into gaol and/or re-education camps and had other creative forms of torture and death visited upon them.
Where then are the Christian terrorist cells?
Where then are the Christian suicide bombers?
Where then are the Christian ‘lone-wolves’?
You can’t find them because they don’t exist.
If you want to find Christians, then go to your local church, because they are there praying for peace to come to the world.
Real peace that is, not the Islamic type of peace that means submission or death.
So the death penalty has been re-introduced via immigration policy?
Who’d’a thunk it…
The passenger saved us from media lone wolf bs
No evidence he was on drugs at time yet – witnesses say driving was deliberate.
No evidence he was unstable yet – he was having regular treatment and if he was not stable he would be locked up.
No evidence he was affiliated with a terroist movement save his religion and now comment he was upset treatment of muslims.
No need for formal association to be a terrorist.
He committed an act of terror on unarmed civilians.
He is a terrorist.
One would have to have “mental issues” to be a member of a religious cult. One would have to have “mental issues” to be a member of a religious cult called Islam. It is time to stop treating Islam as a religion and proclaim Islam for it is – barbaric religious cult.
Complete mystery.
Allahu akbar.
Would be interested in when these two arrived in Australia and how they got here.
So Fatty Doyle’s magic terror-averting loudspeakers didn’t stop this?
Ditto 1000 times over:
Ditto 1000000000 times
The left is just as deranged as the Islamic followers. Suicide of western civilization by a thousand cuts. All being done to destroy the democracies created by Christianity.
Australians now know that their governments and their police forces — especially in Dickhead Dan’s lawless shithole of East Mogadishu — will not protect them. In fact, refuse to protect them. Because it’s more important to progress separatism (a.k.a. multiculturalism), which encourages the development of crime-ridden, non-English-speaking ghettos, than to protect the public.
This cancer could have been arrested 20 years ago if we had intercepted the Marxist lunatics who now control the thought police and the immigration system and insisted that immigrants be required to speak the language, integrate and contribute, but it’s too late now.
Our arrogant, murderous, leftist ruling class will be stopped by nothing less than civil war. Their leaders who have corrupted our police forces (like Dickhead Dan) should be hung by piano wire from lampposts décourager les autres.
The Victorian Police are liars and cowards.
At first they said the second man arrested had nothing to do with the driver. Now it turns out he was a passenger and had a number of knives in his bag. It seems clear the plan was to jump out of the vehicle and start stabbing people, as per London Bridge. The only reason it seems that plan was thwarted was because the car was too damaged or the crowds were too large. I would not be very surprised at all if we end up finding that some victims had stab woulds. Time will tell.
As for the statement that he was not associated with a terror organisation, how would they know so quickly after the event? This is from the same incompetent Police Force that would not initially identify
Adrian Bayley even though they had a photo of him and he had a long history of rape, in case it made them look bad. This is the same incompetent Police Force that told us that Sudanese refugees were less likely to commit crime than the rest of the community.
Why won’t they release the names of the two vermin arrested? Because they need time to try and take down their Facebook manifestos.
Victorians are being treated like cannon fodder for the Marxist elites. The only real mystery here is that Victorians keep voting for them, like turkeys voting for Christmas. This is truly a self inflicted would on society, it seems that the decline of the west is truly inevitable.
Our elites have their agenda, and will unswervingly serve it.
Forcing their police service top level to act as the mouthpieces of Sauron, shiny buttoned, bemedalled parrots of propaganda.
They are so close to victory they can taste it, redoubling their frantic efforts to topple racist settler colonialist Australia through deindustrialised, indebted, Balkanization is nearing critical mass.
Windmills for every correctly voting welfare plantation.
Comrades.
No mystery about Victoriastanis voting for Socialists and Marxists.
Nope, you’re wrong. According to Channel 7 this morning it was definitely NOT related to terrorism.
And the media don’t lie … do they?
I am very much looking forward to hearing Squalid Ali’s take on this.
Crimes that used to be called murder or terrrorism are now called mental illness. Who would dare question it because if you question mental illness what kind of a person are you. The fix is in. We have surrendered.
Would this be the same police force that claim the APEX gang no longer exist?
I expect there will be a crack down on J walkers in Melbourne and a need for more female police officers.
I’m with the guy re piano wire, but I would string these Leftist criminals up by the balls. I hope it happens in my lifetime.
Cars and mental illness have been around for years.
It’s a certain type of mental illness, that only recently has become an epidemic in Australia, that uses cars for mass murdering terrorism.
It’s called Multiculturalism.
The original carrier of this disease was a European by the name of Karl Marx.
This mental illness enables the criminally insane to kill.
Perhaps its time to talk about the effectiveness of these “Mental Health Plans”. If these plans do not guide our troubled islamists on a more open, less pedestrian inclusive path, then what use are they?
Noticed we have to go overseas to get accurate reporting of terrorism in Australia?
The A.L.P. (Allah’s Local Party) presstitutes categorically state that the Afghan driver, one Saeed Noori is on: “a mental health plan”, (apparently these are quite fashionable amongst A.L.P.- imported “lone wolves” this year) and precisely like EVERY SINGLE OTHER A.L.P. “PLAN” in the history of organised crime, it obviously DIDN’T work.
Dodgy Dan’s ACTING Police Chief (his normal Ashton’s Circus Ringmaster is currently off on stress leave) comically said: “there is no ongoing threat”.
WRONG again, sport!
As long as Dodgy Dan and the Crims’ Party Misgovernment are in office, A.L.P. stupidity, A.L.P. incompetence, lenient “little maaate” A.L.P.-appointed judges, and A.L.P. racist anti-Australian, anti-Christian attitudes constitute a clear and present ongoing threat to the lives and wellbeing of every single Australian taxpayer whose pockets they pick for their unearned Parliamentary salaries.
Thanks Dodgy Dan and Bonking Billy – that’s yet ANOTHER screaming example of the howling success of A.L.P./Al Grassby’s “multi-culturalism” at work.
The A.L.P.’s “cradle-to-the-grave” welfare plan evidently consists of abortion abattoirs working overtime profiteering from the killing of the unborn; Dodgy Dan’s Misgovernment has recently adopted some form of Parliamentary-approved “Soylent Green” activity as the final solution to the problem of the non-Labor-voting elderly, and they now have their army of dangerous-driving imported “lone wolves with mental health plans” to look after all those Australians in between.
Yes, well said.
Tom and bollux – I agree.
It wasn’t all BOLLARDS that Dodgy Dan spent millions on in the alleged cause of our safety; it was all BOLLOCKS – a different commoddity entirely.
Good to see the bollards and loudspeakers doing their jobs.
This mug only has “mental health issues” in order to receive free drugs and a disability pension. I’LL BET ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY WITH ANYBODY THAT THIS MAN IS ON A DISABILITY PENSION.
Interesting take by Mark Steyn as reported on Tim Blairs blog. St Pauls Cathedral is in the area cordened off after the attack. There is a big banner hanging up on the church wall. It’s just before Christmas. Can anybody guess what that banner is saying?
No, not Merry Christmas.
No, not Good Will to All Men.
No, nothing about Jesus.
REFUGEES WELCOME. That’s what the banner says.
We are truly stuffed.
Good to hear so many callers on the 2GB open line calling the “incident” as it should be called – terrorism.
It seems only the left, police, and politicians don’t see the link between Islam and attempted mass murder.
Imagine being a pavement level street copper in melbournibad.
Your top level political bosses tell you that you could be ambushed by a third world mob at any time, so pull your head in.
Then the top level of vicpol instruct that any copper looking at a potential third world ambush mob with:
“Hard Eyes”
Is a potential literal Nazi, and will be handed over to left wing social justice lawyers for flaying.
Check out the massive cascading increase in stress leave for police as Victoria successfully becomes a socialist gulag.
Victoriastan will keep voting to be terrorised so no one calls them whatever’snextophobic.
As they sing in rapey exploity LaLaWinestineLand…
Good to know the window dressing put in place to allow the enabling politicians to be seen to be “doing something, anything…” did come in handy…
Diversity bollards, magnificent solution.
Angry at the treatment being meted out to Muslims around the world is apparently the reason this rotten bastard offered to police yesterday. Well I am effing angry at the treatment that these miserable pieces of dog excrement are handing out to innocent Australians going about their business. We have imported these arseholes into our country and they are busy repaying us by murder, assault and robbery. Enough is bloody enough Mr Turnbull and Mr Andrews. Stop letting any more of this filth into our country Mr Prime Minister. As for you Mr Andrews what about doing something radical like taking the handcuffs off our police and letting them start to act like the protectors of public order and the community? Get rid of the soft cocks who are running VicPol at present and find some replacements who have the balls and the desire to see Victoria returned to being a decent safe place to live and run a business.
Yes , but you really have to ask, how many Victorians are in Victoria?
That people call the imported voting herd Victorian is verging on insane.
I reckon JC will soon be the only white right wing guy left, and Monty cancels out his vote.
Monty will be busy growing a beard to save himself, but the ruling Mullah will know he supported safe schools and so he will be thrown from the West gate (so they don’t have to clean up the mess).
It’s time we all treated police like they treat us. I was breath-tested the other day. I didn’t even give the moocher the time of day. I refused to look him in the eye or even acknowledge his existence. He reluctantly thanked me. I said nothing and drove off.
Don’t talk to police. They are part of the problem.
Carry a protective device in your car. Protect yourself where ever you go. Get fit. Get strong. Learn some basic defensive and attack moves. Learn to run as fast as you can for 100 metres. You are on your own.
Don’t fear the muslim. We outnumber them by huge numbers. Leadership will emerge. They will be defeated.
Why do Vicpol members carry sidearms ?
Here you are in an old folks home basically, and preaching this?
A couple of months ago, just down the street, I did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign.
There were cars parked too close to the corner on my right, so I had to nose out to see past them.
Slower than walking speed.
Quiet suburban street, no one about, or so I thought.
Pulled up by cop from out of nowhere who, being young had never seen such blatant criminality displayed in daylight.
He just couldn’t believe how unsafe and reckless I was.
He noticed I was saying nothing.
He finally said, do you have anything to say.
Oh, I’ve got plenty to say, but what good would it do me?
Really, whaddaya wanna hear, mate?
Maybe I should have said I was upset about the treatment of Muslims.
It was all just a spontaneous act of senseless violence, mo rhyme or reason about it, nothing more than the actions of a mentally disturbed individual. Who just happened to be of Afghani origin, who also bleated to police about “mistreatment of Muslims”* after his arrest and just happened to organise an accomplice to video the entire attack who was also arrested with knives in his bag, maybe for a spot of head lopping if time permitted. But don’t anyone jump to the conclusion that it was Islamic terror-related! Doesn’t at all fit the standard terrorist MO. Oh no not at all.
*”raping our women, Palestine, infidels in the Holy Land” etc etc – neatly described as “mistreatment of Muslims”
The cops are saying that there is no link to terrorism in this incident because these clowns were not on a terrorism watch list. The authorities are so arrogant that they assume they have all potential terrorists listed on their files.
They still have not regarded the Bourke Street carnage as terrorism for the same reason.
What this shows is that anyone of the muzzie bent is a potential terrorist and we have hundreds of thousands of them roaming this land.
We have now descended into a very frightening stage. The authorities have their heads in the sand and citizens are sitting ducks. How many more incidents such as this have to take place before some awareness of reality is recognised?
Only an Australian journalist would be stupid enough to believe this.
Yet another crazy Muslim deliberately crashes into pedestrians… so what does the ABC choose to focus on?
Professor McGorry being interviewed right now on ABC Local Radio about ‘mental health issues’.
I have just tried three times to comment on the Herald Sun coverage of this story and none of my posts lasted thirty seconds before they were deleted by the H/Sun censor. Apparently using words like “Muslims” and “terrorism” is not acceptable to that paper. I would understand if that was the reaction from The Age but it now appears that the Herald Sun is just as frightened and PC as everyone else in the MSM. I will not be bothering to renew my subscription to the H/Sun. It is now just as big a waste of time as The Age, the ABC and all the other awful left wing media trash.
“Australia police are awaiting a psyche evaluation”
Who for, the perp or the police?
Victoria’s Acting Police Commissioner tells @SkyNewsAust the alleged Flinders Street attacker ‘attributed his actions to perceived mistreatment of muslims’ but has no known links to any extremist group.
VicPol APC,
Muslims are an extremist group by any reasonable, contemporary Western standards.
Read their manual, for heaven’s sake.
Acquaint yourselves with their history with eyes unblinckered by the dogma of cultural equivalence.
Ask yourself this: Why is the average person with “mental health issues” is a danger only to himself whilst so many Muslims adjudged to have such issues are homicidal maniacs?
Well the other shoe has finally dropped: Saeed Noori came to Australia as a refugee. Try not to look shocked.
Only an Australian journalist would be stupid enough to believe this.
Yeah, I often wonder the same thing. Are journalists really so stupid (or lazy, or leftist, or so lacking in professional ethics) that even the most superficial investigative journalism would demonstrate the lie being told by the elite. Perhaps, in concert with the politicians and the police, they see themselves as joint guardians of social order. “Never fear, the right chaps are in change”.
The lack of quality in the mass media is staggering. And this is not a cry-out for journalists that publish reports that meet my political and social standards. No, it is about the absence of balanced reporting that reveals the truth – not merely regurgitates (and often embellishes) the official elite party line
Well I am effing angry at the treatment that these miserable pieces of dog excrement are handing out to innocent Australians going about their business.
Get angry at the clowns who enable this to happen: Govts and Police.
They aren’t fooling anyone and they are succeeding in waking everyone up to the scam they are running. Good. More reasons for people to loath the filth we have governing us.
It is truly a mystery.
I’ve been out all afternoon – another one? Today?
Bollards of peaceful safety work well, huh?
Australian of Afghan descent?
Thanks to all those who allowed this cancer into Australia.
Reported on the TV.
Lone wolf.
No connection to terrorism.
Australian of Afghanistan descent.
Another man arrested nearby with knives, no connection. Another lone wolf (must all be from the lone wolf pack).
Yep. No connection at all.
No mention of the M word, the actual name of the lone wolf tribe.
Is there a “like” function on here cause I like to like-upvote # 1 comments.
Is it possible that this muslim, simultaneously has mental issues, a criminal, a drug addict and a deep hate for the west he chose to live in?
I’m amazed that the “I had to kill people because feelings” line has any supporters at all, but most of the media buy into it. What a fucked up mindset. People don’t like you for some reason – which may be justified or not – and you are such a pathetic loser that you can’t bottle it and move on. No instead you need to kill people.
That disgusting loser mindset needs to be completely eradicated. It won’t just benefit our security, but the also the economy as more people embrace a productive life.
All moslems have serious mental issues, Awake. It’s called Islam.
Chronic Stockholm Syndrome.
None of these refugees should ever be allowed to become Australian citizens. If this arsehole was not an Australian citizen it would be relatively easy to ship him back to whichever Islamic shithole spawned him!
The guy was from Afghanistan, so it’s about 99% likely he is/was a refugee. What a wonderful idea it is to import “refugees”!
struth
Get fit. Get strong. Learn some basic defensive and attack moves. Learn to run as fast as you can for 100 metres. You are on your own.
Here you are in an old folks home basically, and preaching this?
I work physically hard with horses, wrestling with 1/5 to ¾ of a tonne of sometimes recalcitrant, heavy-hoofed live animal capable of independent thought and action on a several-times-a-day basis, I heave bales of hay and bags of feed around. I may be getting a bit longer in the tooth than in days of yore, but I’m still a lot more to handle than these tools would bargain for.
Truly Australia is a land of opportunity. You can come here as a refugee, presumably spend your adult life on various forms of welfare and mental health ‘plans’, buy expensive recreational drugs and still manage to acquire an SUV.
It just keeps getting better. A moslem reffo , unlicensed , drives into a crowd of Christmas shoppers because voices and hurt feelings.
Mr Noori, who was believed to be unlicensed, was arrested at the scene by an off-duty police officer and is in hospital waiting to be questioned by Victoria Police.
All you open borders, immigration loving fkwits need to get out here and explain yourselves.
Fisky;
“He [Turdball] also confirmed that Mr Noori, 32, an Australian citizen of Afghan descent, arrived in the country as a refugee, but he stressed that it was through “the normal refugee programs” and that he did not use a people smuggler”
Ian Rintoul was unavailable for comment.
heres a tip: we might be nicer to muslims if they would STOP ATTACKING US!
If this arsehole was not an Australian citizen it would be relatively easy to ship him back to whichever Islamic shithole spawned him!
If our politicians had the interests of Australians and not foreigners at heart we would withdraw from the international conventions which limit our power to deprive foreign born Islamic terrorists of citizenship and deport them. The terrorists have effectively renounced citizenship by their allegiance to Islamism; our actions in formally recognising this would grant them their wish…then good riddance. And no more…
Oh great. So we fully vetted this guy through our refugee intake. He was background checked, security assessed, and he passed all of our vetting procedures. Just the Apex criminals.
just like
and he passed all of our vetting procedures
Vetting moslems. What a total crock of shit. Only an idiot like dotty could believe in anything so absurd.
He was background checked, security assessed, and he passed all of our vetting procedures.
Apparently his mental illness was overlooked.
Apparently his mental illness was overlooked.
I think the inference is that racist Australia drove him crazy.
Reverse immigration please. Not willing to assimilate completely? Go back to your shithole of origin!
Professor McGorry being interviewed right now on ABC Local Radio about ‘mental health issues’.
Perhaps they should sic that dame from beyond blue onto these blokes with mental health issues. Isn’t that what she’s all about now? (The Clinton clan and “edjakayshun” having been found to be either a tad too closely involved with dodgy business practices, or boring.)
I’m betting that card will be played early, and often.
it will literally take a filmed beheading in the Australian streets before there media even accept the remote possibility that Muslims immigrants might, just might, be part of the problem.
Wow. Just wow. That makes it worse Malcolm you boof-headed clown.
So the Prime Minister no less, has just admitted that Australian Authorities are totally useless at assessing ‘refugees’. They have let in a “mentally ill” homicidal psycho who thinks that murdering Australian citizens while Christmas shopping is an acceptable way to demonstrate that he doesn’t like the way Muslims are treated around the world.
So thanks for admitting that Malcolm, because now you have to ban Muslim immigration. There is no other way.
Did you ask him if he was a muslim?
Australia police are awaiting a psyche evaluation before questioning the suspect
People always say to me
“Stimpy, aren’t you sad you have serious mental illness?”
And I reply:
“Nah mate, it’s like being born with a Get Out Of Jail Free card tattooed on your forehead and forebrain. It’s sweet. “
A note to all commenters re bollocks about Bollards.
Dastardly Dan was not directly responsible for installing the bollards. That was Rolly-polly Robert Doyle, the Mayor of the City of Melbourne, who is currently on gardening leave over separate accusations having nothing to do with yesterday’s events.
I also note that Horace Rumpole always referred to the incompetent QC head of his chambers as Sam Bollard. Probably Mortimer’s unconscious commentary on how effective these devices have been.
Hell of an initiation, but, surely, anyone on “their first day on the job ‘ would have been paired with a more experienced officer?
ISIS calls for Muslims to drive vehicles into crowds of infidels.
NICE, France: Libyan drives vehicle into crowd of infidels – muslim terror attack.
MANHATTAN: Uzbekistan man drives vehicle into crowd of infidels – muslim terror attack.
LONDON: Pakistani drives vehicle into crowd of infidels – muslim terror attack.
MELBOURNE: Afghani drives vehicle into crowd of infidels – NOT a terror attack. Afghani had mental issues.
“Why do Vicpol members carry sidearms ?”
To shoot perpetrators of white privilege and toxic masculinity!
In the aftermath of a terrorist attack every second counts to gather intelligence, and what do the VIC police do? Why, wait for a psych evolution to be carried out. And why is this guy even still in hospital? Everyone else gets kicked out within 24hrs of surgery, yet this guy gets to stay in because he face-planted into an airbag while trying to kill people.
It’s Victoria. It’s A Madhouse
So will Saeed be sentenced to a term in an asylum or jail?
In case they get called out to a violent home invasion where the perps had machetes and guns…and the home owner tried to defend themselves and their family with a pointed stick.
At present you don’t need to register sticks or store them in a locked ‘stick cabinet’, but that is a long long way from being allowed to have an unregistered stick or not have to store it in a ‘stick cabinet’.
The police have guns to stop ordinary citizens from actively participating in their own safety.
“Mental Health Issues”: Muslim Who Rammed 18 People With Car Has ‘No Link to Terror’
So we imported this guy and his tax-payer funded mental health issues. Great. So now he doesn’t have to work, or be looking for a job, and he has a get out of terrorist detention free card.
In case you try and evade an RBT or rudely question why they aren’t arresting the African yoot who is macheting your family to death.
Anyone asked the people in the morgue and hospital (or their families) about terror?
You don’t have to be crazy to be Muslim. But it helps.
So will Saeed be sentenced to a term in an asylum or jail?
He will be released into the community on DSP with an amended mental health plan and an intensive supervision order.
That’ll sort the whole thing out.
Jesus wept. Churnalists really are the dumbest and/or most dishonest people ever born. This just popped up in the tourism trade press:
FMD.
Mo deadly.
Use massive electromagnets within said bollards in future to entrap ‘white van’ men?
This calls for a non stop campaign of mockery toward the Victorian Police.
Seriously , if anyone remembers a good joke about not being able to see what is right in front of you, etc it needs to have the subjects be the Victoria Police.
They sure don’t call mental illness when one of theirs go down.
So jokes about mental illness etc as well.
We should be putting our heads together on it and then posting it on social media.
And real mockery directed at the politicians who are attempting to kill us through immigration of Mussies.
The mental illness of the four year old boy if he survives will most likely actually be real.
These people are in denial because they want to be.
We must be replaced and before that cowered and divided.
The human race has always been about power to enslave others.
Until the west.
Are we going down without a fight.
How much effect can a keyboard warrior have?
I reckon mockery works the best, especially with Australians.
They were doing traffic direction training at the corner of Elizabeth and Collins.
Some of them looked like they were signalling 4 leg-byes or chasing a blowie away.
And yes, they were with a more senior officer (aged about 22).
I’m fed up with the oft repeated statement , “We will not be defined by terrorist attacks”.
What the hell does this mean?
Of course we are being defined by terrorist attacks – like so many other western targets. Denial is pathetic.
No! No! No!
It’s the beards wot does it!
Shave daily!
I think I just channeled Stimpson
Translation
Nothing will stop them fining us.
This means if you are laying on the street with your leg blown off, you will still be fined for loitering(if you are white)
Why is everyone (cops, media, politicians) ignoring the common denominator with attacks such as yesterday, and the Bourke St Mall attack and the Lindt Cafe siege and the MTS and the Apex gang, and the Parramatta attack on Mr Cheng , and attacks on police stations in Melb – all Muslims. Funny how muslims and mental illness are linked but no one says anything because it’s not PC. Not to say all muslims have mental illnesses, but one cannot ignore the FACTs.
And why is taking illegal drugs such as ice considered a defense against a crime and considered a mental illness?
And why has the Bourke St Mall murderer been out on bail for the past few months?
And why does our judiciary pass such lenient sentences when muslims are brought before the courts? The police do a great job arresting these criminals and then the courts give a light sentence.
And why spend taxpayers’ money on installing theterror alert system in Melbourne CBD when it takes days to determine if a violent mass attack is legally deemed a terrorist act or not?
Yeah, I know, these questions never get asked by the media because the media is too invested in being PC.
It’s been 24 hours already. Where are the candlelit vigils, makeshift shrines, condolence books, soft toys? Where’s my ‘Melbourne Strong’ t-shirt? Have the French lit the Eiffel Tower in green and gold yet? And where’s that busker who plays ‘Imagine’ on his piano? Get him here Stat!
Family member lent Noori the white SUV
Still two cars, a boat and a big box trailer in the yard of their home in Oak Park
family of saeed noori seemed to have done quite well in the acquisition of worldly goods
Please! I’m whiter than JC and completely Jihad-proof.
Let’s not forget, the authorities have trained for this type of event. I’ll bet the press release is one of several templates ready to go:
1. Mental illness. ( who can argue)
2. Prescription medication
3. Newly arrived. Not used to local traffic laws
5. Jilted lover
6. Victim of (name Special case here)
7. Bad reaction to a food / drink / being told ‘no’
9. Dissappointed SSM took so long
10. He’s a Conservative! Name address provided. Get him!
They may have cars, bombs, police and politicians on their side, son, but we have flowers…………………
#IllRideWithHim
Worth discussion: did Seargeant Offduty put Jihadi Jim to sleep? When cuffed the guy was out, but there was apparently a struggle to effect the citizens arrest. B.O.M?
Haha and I can’t count to 10.
“Why do Vicpol members carry sidearms ?”
So that those members with a conscience can swallow their Glocks when the political and philosophical gymnastics become overwhelming.
Thus leaving…..
Commissioner Big Kev croaked Vicpol, like her Pommy tutor did to NSW. I’d prefer the previous bent iterations, with the likes of the Dodger loose with a Ruger pumpy. I can tolerate a certain amount of naughtiness, but craven cowardice makes me want to puke more than a 3AM vendor kebab.
Robbo: My comment from this morning & it gets worse even more innocuous comments than yours dissappear…
From a couple of friends as I have long refrained from posting there. News.com is deleting innocuous posts about Melbourne Terror Attack. Even Bolt as well, one of the comments mentioned to me was about using our citizenship cancellation laws against people like these if they are dual citizens. Apparently deemed too dangerous to post on both Bolt & News.com…
It has been revealed that the moterrorist had three cans of coke in the morning and Victoria Police have sent a special sugar squad to Coke Headquarters.
Saul Alinsky’s rule 5
Turning the other cheek hasn’t worked, so why not? It’s hard to box someone who insists on wrestling.
Hanged drawn and quartered in Federation Square on all tv channels , the body parts displayed in mosques till they fall apart , “pour encourager les autres “ ,cessatiomn of muslim and African migrants , encourage ones here to have family reunion ,in their own shitheaps . []
Hmmmm so being an ardent follower of Islam means you have a mental illness. Yes, I understand that.
Noori arrived in Australia as a refugee in 2004
LNP was in power then
LNP was in power then……relevance?
Government is our enemy, whichever version of the duopoly happens to be in office at the time is irrelevant.
In a sane world it would be Dangerous Dan and his enablers being shot in the head for all to witness. They are after all, guilty of murder!
Agree Habib- I’m still getting used to the fact that JH wasn’t as good as I liked to think he was.
Howard was a wet, all he had going for him was a treasurer who could balance the books and a bit of an idea economically.
The treasurer himself was a republican tool on all other issues.
However, that team look like masters of the universe compared to what is now openly against the people of Australia, not just economically, but physically killing us.
Reminds me of what I think happened in Sweden some years ago- all the parties got together and conspired to avoid an election till as late as possible.
The parliament clown show is really just a distraction- the pubic ‘service’ is the real power. The challenge is to take them on.
The Government of the People’s Republic of China may well not be perfect, but I think it fair to say they have a stern way of dealing with miscreants such as the recent “Melbourne Motorist”.
Perhaps our Politically Correct Government could learn something from them. “Firm (very) but fair” comes to mind.
OK, very, very, firm.
Channel 10 news. Guy that manufactures bollards just interviewed. Claimed that the bollards did the job they were designed to do. I suppose they did.
Marxists are determined to destroy this country. I say fight back in your own way.
I refuse to do business with muslims. I will never hire a muslim or a marxist.
The Chinese government is more forthright than is ours. Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang were ordered in September to hand over “all Islam-related” materials including prayer mats and copies of the Koran. There has been very little media coverage in Australia, no doubt to avoid moves for similar action here.
On 3AW…clip of Liberal leader Matthew Guy saying that the mental health system needs an overhaul in the light of the Afghan muslim motorist. Attention Liberal MPs, replace your leader NOW. You will never win an election with this guy leading you to slaughter.
PM Turnbull, police and media tying themselves in knots with the ‘Australian citizen’ line and the ‘no idea why he did it, no links to terrorism’. What a crock
If the driver arrived in 2004, how, when and under what paperwork did two housefulls of his family enter the country?.
Note the mental health system, not the immigration system. The current system is akin to the immigration department granting visas to members of the Kaigun-tokubetsu-rikusen-tai in 1939, or at least a very ill-disciplined and fleabag version.
Let’s face it, the army of islam wouldn’t last 20 minutes in a decent, one-on-one stoush.
Matthew Guy talking about the crisis in mental health.
Is there a single man with both a working brain and a set of functional testes in the Victorian Liberal Party?
But then the mohammedans will be raping each other up the backside because from a distance they might think the beardless one is a woman or a bacha bazi. And once that thought appears, a good mohammedan has to act on it.
I don’t think we even have a Victorian Liberal Party any more. Haven’t seen or heard from them in years. Do they still exist?
Is there a single man with both a working brain and a set of functional testes in the entire Liberal and National Parties, anywhere, any time? FIFY.
No. With the exception of maybe Andrew Hastie.
I remember sitting down for a chat at the uni bar with Matthew Guy back in our university days.
I was drunk, but I still think he made the worse impression.
Pretty sure that’s incorrect Gab.
He was out on bail when he committed the offence and the Vic judiciary copped a deserved bagging over that. Even they aren’t stupid enough to let the prick out again now he is facing five murder charges.
ABC news cites Garglear$e as being in custody since he was arrested at the scene of the attack.
Please! I’m whiter than JC and completely Jihad-proof.
Italians are black watch True Romance trust me.
Maybe we could all chip to buy the wallopers a reminder of why they carry all that clobber.
Image
Or maybe just let these chaps loose on a regular basis.
Wouldn’t have helped yesterday, Holsworthy’s a few hours flight time, but mopping up enablers and supporters would’ve been done efficiently.
A question for the PM, Premier or Police Chief.
Do we have a register of mentally ill Muslims?
If not why not?
Turning the other cheek hasn’t worked, so why not? It’s hard to box someone who insists on wrestling.
Windpipe. Teeth. The End.
Robber Baron,
the bollards were not an issue as the bloody fuckwit just drove straight through a red light whilst pedestrians were crossing the road. Watched the video of it and its rather disturbing. But one of the injured was an off duty copper who was the first one to reach the vehicle, he suffered a broken hand and torn shoulder ligaments before the offender was removed from the vehicle. Wonder how 😉
Burma knows how to deal with the death cult called Islam.
Garglearse is in the slot.
His brother was bailed on lesser offences recently.
I think a few people got tricked by clickbait partial headlines that the likes of 9MSN use …
Bourke St Massacre. Bail granted …
Click on the story and you get the full headline.
Bourke St Massacre. Bail granted to Brother on Shoplifting Charge.
Australia ABSTAINS in this UN vote on status of Jerusalem. There are as many anti-Semites in the Liberals as in Labour and the Greens. Dear God they are a pusillanimous lot!
There has been very little media coverage in Australia, no doubt to avoid moves for similar action here.
SHIT!!!!!!!…..coffee everywhere. Up my nose, in the keyboard. Trigger warning in future please.
All well and good folks. I wonder though what will be the official reaction if and when a square-up does occur; when old mate who’s lost a nearest and dearest due to an outbreak of said mental illness wanders down to the mosque and reciprocates?
We’re withdrawing our 4 Rhinos from the AoO, because it’s all done. Thanks, fat chick with the orange rinse.
Their feckless Victorian liberal party still exist.
Their latest endeavour is to submit a proposal to the godless commo Victorian electoral commission, where they want the next redistribution to wipe out a safe national party seat and create a new suburban seat to replace it.
Comrades.
Government is our enemy.
It seems there is no magic number of us who need to die before the pollies start reversing islamic immigration. They keep pouring in, many as part of the indian intake or as hangers on to ones already here. Moslems are like trojan horse already inside the gate with a secret tunnel funneling them in.
DEPORT THE LOT NOW!
When the pendulum swings, we’ll be back to a defacto white Australia policy. No one will be able to support this madness without finding themselves at the end of a rope.
The reason for the non comment on news and bolt is probably because they are trying to ensure the arab muslim lads trial is not predujiced. Probably unnecessary given the state of the victorian judiciary. They would give charles manson parole.
The first million Wahhabi’s is the hardest.
Compound interest makes the second million into the mosquebunkers much simpler.
A spokeperson for Melbourne Ice- addicts Union released a statement advising more Government funding was required so as to educate pedestrians about crossing in front MIAU member vehicles. She-he demanded all ice- addicts be provided with vehicles with pedestrian detetcing radar and additional training for Mussie members. The shemale then went on to launch a twitter campaign #whycantwedowhatwewantwhenwewantatgovexpense
Mexico reports 21,000 murders in the first 11 months of2017.
The drug cartels blamed.
The Chinese that supply precursor chemicals to the drug lords never mentioned.
What effect legalising cannabis in the States?.
Can a wall cut the murder rates?.
A Mexican crossing the river into the States that every lefty accuses of gun nuttery is immediately safer.
Australia, here is your balkanised future.
Comrade.
What effect legalising cannabis in the States?
Probably cuts the supply of drug dealer customers.
Never underestimate the power of cognitive dissonance.
It’s the only thing that explains it other than a massive plot by them to destroy everything including themselves.
Cognitive dissonance, mass delusion – same thing.
Welcome, “spring is near”.
You sound like a long time Catallaxy reader, first time poster.
Welcome, regardless.
Why do ‘ice’ users start? I don’t understand drug culture.
It is the last of these. They keep their well browned noses as far as possible up the fundaments of the rich, famous and powerful.
To maintain the illusion that they are elite and that they have privileged access they prostitute themselves, hoping that a crumb will be thrown their way that may make their reputation with their peers. The rest of the world could not give a tinkers damn.
There are two versions of stories. What happened. And the reports. We know what happened in Melbourne. We know what’s reported.
Best description of journalists I’ve ever seen. Straight to the guts of it and true to the letter. I’ve had dealings with a few of them and they all fit in the exact same mould, Confused Old Misfit has just described.
Well done, Confused Old Misfit.
Paywallian:
Call it for what it is: an Islamist terror attack
CHRIS KENNY
We have all been knocked off kilter by this terror attack in Melbourne, another cowardly, vicious and sickening attack using a car to mow down innocent civilians.
The police arrested an Afghan migrant who according to their own reports cited the treatment of Muslims as his grievance and his motivation.
Yet Victoria Police waited five hours before sharing any of the detailed information and even then denied any link to terrorism.
This denial is so worrying so ignorant and so dangerous, yet even the Prime Minister adopted this same ridiculous line.
They tell us a Muslim migrant from Afghanistan has mown down people and raved about the treatment of Muslims yet they say there is no link to terrorism.
How can the public feel safe if the authorities and politicians won’t even confront the very real enemy of Islamist extremism terrorism.
This is the evil whose name they dare not speak — they are in jihad denialism.
And this is not about demonising our Muslim Australians they understand this threat better than most. They don’t want their lives ruined or threatened by these extremists any more than you or I do.
Many political leaders, some security agencies and much of the media are too timid to even discuss the ideology that wishes us ill. They prefer to talk about methods or weapons. Hosting a global summit on the threat in 2015, Barack Obama talked about “countering violent extremism”. Don’t mention the religion. Avert your eyes from the inspiration.
When a Muslim extremist invoked Islamic State and took people hostage in a Sydney cafe, journalists and activists tried to redefine it as a mental health episode.
When a teenager walked from a Parramatta mosque and shot a stranger dead while yelling “Allahu akbar”, the police said, hours later, there was nothing to suggest terrorism.
Even ASIO head Duncan Lewis called on politicians to refrain from linking Islamism and terrorism.
It is difficult for most of us to comprehend this determination to deny or play down how Islamist extremism foments these attacks. Do people believe if we ignore the jihadists they will go away?
Link.
So, who to blame? We might start looking for answers here here
Net immigration in the year to June? +245,400. That’s a hundred-fold the population of my old home town, double the rate of natural population increase, and apparently nothing at all to do with the reason my children will almost certainly never be able to afford a modest home in what were once modest suburbs within bulls roar of their parents.
Then there’s the question of why, since the demise of the Gillard Government, have we had quarterly intakes spiking above 80,000 migrants? This has all been while Dutton has been running the show, and despite repeated surveys telling us that Australians are concerned at the scale of the intake. The “Australia is full up” mood has been as obvious as the One Nation vote.
I’ll say it again. The problem is the utterly pathetic Liberal Party.
As I ‘ve often stated, the Lying U.N. dominated Liberal Party stopped the boats because they couldn’t get enough third world bomb chuckers in quick enough.
Better to stop the boats altogether, and send our insanely left wing Public servants overseas to hand pick them in bulk and fly them in courtesy of the taxpayer.
Much more efficient, but more importantly, out of the headlines.
Then there’s stuff like this this…
Notice the “it’s all sweetness and light” vibe and the happy mixed families. Notice that in an ABS publication we find that, instead of hard data well presented, we get, very simply, a taxpayer funded advert for cultural diversity. The rot runs very deep.
Testing for cultural diversity?
Visiting elderly reloes down south, in an electorate that opted to give Peter Henry his just-deserts in 2016 with a -5.84% swing (that’s a minus sign), I was forced at gunpoint to enter the local nursing home to visit a wonderful lady I’d rather remember as she was from before she succumbed to dementia. I was pleasantly surprised to find the largest space in the entrance foyer devoted to a plaque offering respect to those residents, past and present, who’d served their country in war. The home is full of vets now, and had been for years prior, I guess given the proximity to Canberra and retirement affordability.
I just wonder what would happen if I stole one of the aging vets and dropped them off for lunch in, oh, say, World Square, 680 George Street, Haymarket? I wonder whether they’d recognise it as a shopping precinct in a suburb in the country in which they’d grown up? Or a place to eat a nice lunch in the country they’d risked everything in the service of? Or whether they’d be shocked at the realisation that in less time than it took to build the Opera House a small corner of our iconic city had become an almost entirely foreign precinct where only 8.3% of the inhabitants were born Australian, 80.7% had both parents born abroad, and the common language of the nation is the primary tongue in only 12.7% of households.
For someone who spent their early years visiting grandparents in Lakemba, and being amazed by the shopping down at Roselands, you’d still think I was being entirely unreasonable with my plans for the old veteran, and you’d be right. He truly doesn’t deserve the shock of the truth at how weak we have been despite well that he risked his life for.
Errata- “Peter Henry” should read “Hendry” – but you all know who I’m talking about….
I think Australians deserve an explanation from the Victorian authorities as to why they can spend billions on the persecution of Cardinal Pell but sanitize immigrants who are now turning Melboune into a criminal mecca .
H B Bear
“The only real mystery here is that Victorians keep voting for them, like turkeys voting for Christmas.
No mystery about Victoriastanis voting for Socialists and Marxists.”
Posting without think? Andrews government is a first term Labor government after the Libs lost government. Please feel free to point out which State lives with a permanent conservative government.
I am reminded of two of the Left’s favourite ‘rub it in our faces’ slogans:
– The most liveable city in the world; and
– The most successful multicultural society in the world.
That’s a pretty low bar, but unachievable for a state run by Dickless Dan.
Me and the wife are heading off to learn how to fire guns properly. We will not be alone. The time is fast coming to stand up to this shit.
Take the case of Ramzi Yousef (Bomber of World Trade Centre in 1993 and also Phillipines Airline Flight 434).
Awake;
He didn’t choose to live in Australia.
He chose to come here to rape and kill as he was commanded by his religion.
We were warned by example, by history, and by those who could figure out what was going down.
Now we reap the whirlwind.
The new narrative – “Lone wolf obsessives”
We have retained the “Lone wolf” because it is a convenient excuse for not investigating any further.
“Mayhem in Melbourne for reasons utterly unknown to the police”
Perhaps they should call in Hercule Poirot. Maybe he could work it out.
The driver was one of Howard’s refugees. He came in 2004. He was simply mad. You can bend the truth to fit your narrative if you wish, but these are facts.
The lines above are a blatant lie and the point at which I stopped reading. moozleys love terrorists, as the latter happily do the former’s work for them.
Chris Kenny is an idiot and part of the problem as described by the commenter who referred to j’ismists as brown nosers. Treasonous corrupt and dishonest imbeciles. They are a scourge.
Who’s denying any of that?
He also is a muslim who stated that he did it to protest the treatment of muslims, while his mate filmed it with knives at the ready.
Are you going to tell us that bloke filming had nothing to do with it?
The Victoria police can’t be trusted to find their backside with both hands and a mirror, when it comes to this subject.
Why are they always Muslims proudly doing it for Allah?
Why so much mental illness to commit cowardly acts of mass murder amongst muslims?
Yes. The media never report on the terrible destruction the ‘Rohingya’ Moslems have done in Burma. We had a terrorist bombing in a bank that injured many people here in Australia by one of them. Islam is not compatible with civilisation, they must be left alone in their own Moslem countries.
For all the pussy-footing and hand-wringing over whether acts like this are terrorism or not, perhaps we should give up that argument. Leave terrorism to the IRA, etc.
Just call it for what it unambiguously is: Jihad.
What chance of getting that firmly into the venachular.
The outsider Ross Cameron highlighted that according to wikileaks the Rohingya are alkidah trained so its no wonder Australians are badgered by the usual idiots and UN to support them as refugees…..
As for Melbourne – mental illness seems to be a big problem — they do vote for the Greens! – treat them like drink drivers / hoons etc….. politicians will love the Revenue….
The Police are baffled! (H/T The Goodies)
Ditto. Starting soon.
I like the suggestion to deport all relatives of terrorists.
It may cause Muslims to tone down their excitable family members and stop attacks before they happen.
Polygamy and the mass population Ponzi.
Import a critical mass of polygamous wahhabis. Big enough to create a Big Man class within the vote plantation that can demand and get multiple wives from within the faithful [ and leftist wymynsys].
This leaves us with a convoy of unmarried males withing the faithful. In Gaza for example, the unmarried disposable males are cannon fodder for jihad.
In Australia, the unmarried disposable males left over after the Big Men have picked over the young breeding girls have a value, they can anchor their cousins into Australian welfare citizenship by importing them from Pakistani border tribal areas as cousin-wives.
Polygamy ramps up the ‘breeding power through numbers’ game, so Australias quisling elite see it as just another front in the battle to topple obsolete settler colonialist Australia.
John, your comment is bizarre nonsense!
“Bizarre Nonsense” ?.
Curses and foiled, i was striving for at least:
“Literally Nazi.”
PJW:
So It Was Terrorism: Attacker Who Rammed Car Into Victims Upset at “Mistreatment of Muslims”
Dodgy Dan and the Crims’ Party’s house-trained Acting Political Police Chief and Terrorist Apologist says: “the reasons for the attack are entirely unknown”. (Watch out Squalid Ali – I think this bloke may be after YOUR job!)
The arrested perpetrator himself says: “the treatment of Muslims”.
How low we have sunk when the word of an attempted murderous terrorist is more reliable and closer to the truth than the word of a gillarding Victoriastan Police Officer under the Crims’ Party..
A.L.P. – Allah’s Local Party!
Steve this something to send to your friends overseas.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/stopping_the_muslim_brotherhoods_strategic_plan_to_infiltrate_america.html
Mark A. Hewitt
Obama’s “Muslim outreach” and “Muslim engagement” programs are being systematically undone.
If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a fucking duck.
This is a new evil for which there is no justification.
I wouldn’t describe islam as “new”.
Allah’s Liberation Party?
Thanks, Freud.
“At first they said the second man arrested had nothing to do with the driver. Now it turns out he was a passenger and had a number of knives in his bag”
Knife boy seems to be being air-brushed out of the frame. Those of you who bother to look behind the curtain will recognize this tactic.