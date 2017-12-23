Liberty Quote
I despise racists, I despise anti-semites, and I despise vapid poseurs who support terrorist barbarians against the civilised, yet who themselves enjoy the benefits of civilisation.— Mk50 of Brisbane
-
-
Open Forum: December 23, 2017
Dont lose track of your long johns and warm overcoat. Beware of global cooling!
I see that the mother of Afghanistan’s ‘greatest hit’ is in Australia. I’d love to know the net contribution of the family to Australia.
Another big tick for Trumpie on the climate front. Not a national security issue.
I see that the mother of Afghanistan’s ‘greatest hit’ is in Australia. I’d love to know the net contribution of the family to Australia.
An ambulance and hospital lead economic stimulus?
It’s strange that we haven’t seen a lot about who he was, what work he did, etc. All quiet.
From Vicki’s link:
Dalrymple has definitely got them nailed.
What part of – it’s never happened, and under the current compulsory preferential voting system it’s never going to happen, don’t you get? What aspect of having to end the stranglehold the major parties have on the current voting system before any fledgling party has a chance of breaking through, eludes you? Which part of the only way to accomplish this within the current system is through a Senate voting bloc able to demand such a change, is beyond you?
It doesn’t. You still don’t get it. Under the current system, NO fledgling party can get elected to the HoR in sufficient numbers to make a difference, regardless of their political leaning. The system is specifically designed to ensure that outcome.
The Disability Pension is an occupation now?
Who knew?
Had this ear worm yesterday and today. Not that I mind too much 🙂
I know he’s an Australian citizen, but, in a just world, when he’s finished any sentence, he’d be stripped of his Australian citizenship, and deported.
Deported in a hog carrier, Zulu.
FIFY
Deportation implies some level of responsibility on Australia’s part, that he gets there.
Why should we give a flying fvck where he goes, as long as he goes?
This sums up my day.
Daily Telegraph and radio news refer to San Francisco wannabe bomber as “a former US Marine.”
Not “a Muslim convert.”
Small comforts for an Afghan, it’s the little things that worry me about his well being . Will insurance pay up for his damaged vehicle? The ubiquitous neck brace for whiplash (not backlash) will be provided under Medibank without question. A Koran, a prayer mat, a visiting Imam, Mum on Centrelink and all set to go.
Chip le Grand has a scathing piece about the Melbourne mayor in the Weekend $Oz. Robert Doyle: the uncorking of a mayoral scandal.
Doyle has taken ‘snouts-in-troughs’ to a whole new level, guzzling for his country. Every ratepayer should read this expose and then investigate the antics of their local council.
LOL.
Via The Guardian (spit) so no link:
… and how do we know uncle is a racist?
And that’s the total sum of why the Uncle is a racist, no other proof given.
Anyone who doesn’t agree with The Guardian’s political views is a racist.
It doesn’t smell right. Notice the CCTV camera panning and following him? Not a fixed line camera. Someone was controlling the camera in real time (and zooming in to make sure the features were clear).
Whilst it is not impossible, most organisations don’t have people monitoring and controlling their cameras like this, unless they are expecting trouble. If they were, why didn’t the security guard who was doing it, respond immediately?
The work done by the melbourne crash bandicoot is the provision of diversity services and membership of a voting cartel.
Deporting him is meaningless when our quisling politicals are hellbent on toppling the existing racist literally Nazi colony desperately clinging to the edges of the cliff, to replace it with a Satrapy through the population ponzi scheme.
Our elites dynamiting our electrical power stations and buying solar panels from the very Chinese communist party that pays their bribes are the ones to be horsewhipped into exile
This sums up my day.
Been there, done that many, many times.
Now I buy only square or rectangular presents… and I can mess even those up. But I use metres of satin ribbon for the ladies, foil for the fellas, and no-one seems to notice the scrappy corner folds.
A good essay; there are many. Islam is not just fundamentally different to Western society it is militarily opposed to Western society. Muslims are your enemy. Why don’t our leaders understand this?
Can’t link but a look a flightaware.com shows utter madness in the air over the US, the Atlantic and Europe. If Santa’s reindeers can find their way through that lot it will be an heroic feat.
I’d give a flying fvck if he went to Yemen, or the Sudan, or somewhere were they still practice slavery.
It’s strange that we haven’t seen a lot about who he was, what work he did, etc. All quiet.
Mosque and Centrelink attendee?
Gee Delta A – my shoving things in Christmas bags really shows up my rather poor effort – but needs must – trimmings, frills and furbellows on pressies are always appreciated.
Negative, I’ll bet.
Noori was described as a former tradesman.
Mum took a swing with her handbag at reporters outside the court.
Still waiting for interviews with family and friends
Via TheirABC:
So there you have it. Walking across the road is now a ‘silly choice’ and Melbourne has a bad case of rogue cars attacking people.
But I use metres of satin ribbon for the ladies, foil for the fellas, and no-one seems to notice the scrappy corner folds.
Forget the frippery. Yards of sticky tape will eventually corral those corners. It also helps if you iron last year’s wrapping paper first, on medium heat. Scorch marks would give the game away.
Second story on NBN Nine news was a humungous punch-up at a wedding.
“I wonder” thought I.
In Bankstown, the reporter said.
“Ohhh”, thought I.
Then came the CCTV footage of the bearded types laying into each other. And the interviews with “bystanders” with exotic names.
Not a single mention of the “m” word or the “i” word.
I can’t imagine that a Hindu or a Catholic wedding altercation would be such a description free zone.
Mater (at 5.28) – Islam is a great religion and social philosophy if you are trying to control 7th Century illiterate goat herders. Just as the Old Testament was.
Times change. Islam hasn’t.
Here is former Labor WA pollie Barry Urban in all his disgraced glory, wrongly claimed medals and all.
He lay in wait
mum, who speaks little English
Tim Blair is extracting the urine from Tim Soutphommasane – Tim “Solarpanelrebate” is his best effort.
I usually trace around mine with a Texta Mark.
Surely that should be Textor?
*Going out in public?
Were any Mo’s Mo’ed down by teh mad Mo in the Mo’torcar?
For Grig’s eyes only.
While the motive for the attack is not believed to be terror-related, security has been increased across the city following Thursday’s incident. Fairfax
If there’s a Muslim involved, surely we start with Terror and then move down the list. This predictable appeasement routine has everything arse about.
Still sitting in State Parliament, drawing his salary….Who’s having the last laugh?
Legal aid funded or perhaps he had him before?
Noori’s lawyer
also representing James gargasoulas, which makes sense
For those interested in Theodore Dalrymple’s experience of Islam in the UK, one article (perhaps not the one I had read earlier) is worthwhile
Yet I come away thinking he hasn’t actually grasped the problem.
He hasn’t escaped his naive historicism & still thinks progress and enlightenment will inevitably trump Islam.
Meanwhile, Turkey – a member of NATO – slowly surrenders to an atavistic Islam and sends waves of migrants and guest workers into W. Europe with a charge to colonise/Islamise it.
Delta A
#2592386, posted on December 23, 2017 at 6:12 pm
Townsville City Council just awarded a Hotel permit near the new Stadium that no one but developers want to a fishing mate of an ALP apparatchik. Apparently still not enough for the CCC to investigate Jenny Hill. Thank-you Peter Beattie for politicising the former CMC…
Poor impulse control?
Looking at Noori’s record in the “Daily Mail” – minor assault charge in 2010, driving without a licence, using a mobile while driving, not answering bail, I’d say ‘Legal aid.”
However, his barrister, Tass Antos, asked the magistrate to excuse his client from the hearing because of his mental health.
“He is not very well,” Mr Antos said.
“Having him in court would not do his mental health any good.”
Bring out the tissues for Gargasoulas. This mental health lark has replaced the Mediterranean Back and is now the most prevalent invisible disability. RSI went the same way. (Sorry Stimpy, but it is obviously being used as a ruse by so many)
Tinta, you are the smart cookie. Christmas bags for me in future, too.
Some more from the Nine bulletin, as the story is now up on their website:
Man charged with 18 counts of attempted murder over Flinders Street ‘car attack’
I think that makes it quite clear what his motive was.
BON MI treated with caution. We know why.
Is everyone revelling in the diversity?
We need more!
..
Into all the boxes or only your first preference?
Guns of Navarone on now Cats.
When diversity was seen as a Bad Thing.
BON motive known by all but usual suspects. BTW a 30 something didn’t know about Melbourne. I gather FM music fan.
Ex SiL does precisely that. She also washes and hangs on the line vege and bread plastic bags.
Can’t laugh about it, though. Her hoarding obsession has ruined her life and all of her relationships.
So chuck out your stash of ironed paper, GM, because we care.
I wonder what our asylum seeker Twitter friends on Manus think about the Afghan chap’s meltdown? I’m sure Behrouz and those other model Australians-in-waiting have a useful perspective on what it’s like to be a persecuted refugee.
Fisky is right – those Twitter accounts are gold.
I was taught, when quite young, that it was in poor taste to look into a lady’s handbag. But I do wonder what might be the contents of a Muslima’s bag.
I was pondering that Roger.
Comparing the predicament of a fictional Juliet was my first misgiving.
I have no doubt that young Italian women in the Shakespearian age could be put under enormous pressure to marry to please family, but my understanding that was generally only in the upper classes and women who did not wish marriage had other options.
Marrying cousins was also forbidden and nor could a marriage be dissolved at the whim of a husband.
For Muslim women the only choice is married or whoredom.
As often discussed here the relationship between Mohammed and the Quran makes reformation impossible.
No three legged stool, if you deny one you deny both.
Men were free to think on science long before the reformation too.
I think Twain had Islam pegged, and the constant battle for top dog position, perfectly demonstrated in the 1000 plus Islamist factions in Syria forever changing sides, fighting each tells the same old story of destruction from within being inevitable.
Essence of perpetual victimhood and entitlement?
Not a marry crossdress and hapai new queer, then?
Christmas Gift Wrapping Simplified.
1) – Buy a Gift Voucher and a suitable card for everyone on your list.
2) – Pour a glass of shiraz.
3) – Write personal message in card, place card and voucher in envelope, address envelope.
4) – Place sealed, addressed envelope under tree, or post, as appropriate.
5) – Pour yourself another shiraz. Life is good.
Depends on the weather.
Sky news would have to win the award for “Fake news of the decade,” surely?
Calli Guns Niven!
Also have to say Noori looks a lot older than 32.
Well nourished, not a drug look, though maybe that is the reason.
I wonder what age recognition technology would make of him.
Surprised no wife no children either.
Whatever.
Just remember to eat, drink, and be Mary.
Or Marty, if you prefer. It’s all legal now.
Baldrick at 1817
Anyone who doesn’t agree with The Guardian’s political views is a racist.
Could be worse. Disagree with m0nty’s political views and you are like, literally, like, a Nazi (for mild disagreement you might only be a fascist).
But I do wonder what might be the contents of a Muslima’s bag
2 box cutter knives
1 Koran
1 mobile phone, detonator, bomb, remote, for the use of
2 false ID
1 Get out of Jail Free card
Box tissues
1 lipstick, writing on mirrors, bomb threats, for the use of
Great tips MV BUT….. Those gift vouchers are very handy, except they have printed on them their value. The gathering on the day could turn fractious when the perfectly formed au pair gets $50, the Missus $25 and the gummy aunt from way back gets $10. If you get my drift.
War Against Fathers
BON How does Newcastle handle two NBN?
Christmas Gift Wrapping Simplified.
1) – Buy a Gift Voucher and a suitable card for everyone on your list.
For daughter and SiL I bought a food and drink voucher at a restaurant I know they love, but can’t afford often, with the addition of free babysitting from us, for our delightful grandies. (Card inside envelope, no wrapping.)
For Granddaughters, their ‘aching for’ tickets to Anthony Warlow’s Wizard of Oz. Again, no wrapping.
Grandboy and the others: rectangular boxes. Limited wrapping.
I have this Christmas thing totally wrapped up!
Thank you BoN
An agressive proletizing muslim, in fact.
Is it because they eat ebil coal?
CNN: ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ and ‘Paw Patrol’ Are ‘Fascist Cartoons’
I can’t wait for them to describe Peppa Pig as an insult to the Religion of Peace.
I don’t know, Roger. I got the feeling he has resigned himself to the fact that it won’t/can’t.
I was taught, when quite young, that it was in poor taste to look into a lady’s handbag. But I do wonder what might be the contents of a Muslima’s bag.
Three pebbles.
For emergencies.
MV it greatly pleases me and uplifts my soul too to see ships lifting for space and now even the tugboats returning to harbour after safely delivering their ships to space. Port Canaveral is where the rockets takeoff and land. Where the barges and boats dock is the Canaveral docks IMO.
If you haven’t read it I suggest you read Michael F. Flynn’s “Firestar” quadrilogy. I’m sure you’ll enjoy it.
An agressive proletizing muslim, in fact.
With, Allah knows, how many generations of tribal peculiarities bred into him.
Ah, so no indication of “metal health issues” then form co-workers. Worked in a call centre where he got religiony and cranky. And what about his Ice habit? What employer would keep an Ice addict on at work?
And how the hell do the police know the Murderous Muslim was on Ice at the time anyway?
All BS.
Will treatment of Melbourne man be source of future events?
Stackja – NBN Nine is quite jolly. They do good Newcastle and Central Coast stories, plus further afield up the Hunter Valley, all on the smell of an oily rag. Website is here:
http://www.nbnnews.com.au/
GM;
I looked into my wifes handbag one day, to find to my surprise, a supply of the pill.
This was several years after my vasectomy.
A voluble discussion followed, then came the elevation of the wife to exwife.
Sometimes looking into forbidden places is worthwhile.
#foreignerswhores&quislings
😡
Which bag?
At least you know the one on her ugly bonce is empty.
I took Andrew’s admonition against “silly choices” to be a veiled threat against people making citizens ‘arrests’.
Because Australia has Togo’s internet speeds – as a result of the Australian government barring effective private competition for its hopeless telecommunications monopoly – it has just taken me nearly an hour to read the past week’s work by Tim Blair.
That is because prime minister Martin Trumble, after foolishly dabbling in the private sector, is using his position to assemble a fortune that any corrupt African dictator would envy.
There’ll be no draining of any swamp Down Under, comrades.
Fine. Summarily execute them and claim to be a mentally ill drug addict*.
*Administer some boot polish if you have to. We all know how staggeringly stupid the so called “authoritahs” are.
Somebody remind me – where’s Palestine?
The fix is in. Nothing to do with Islam.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Amitoj Singh told the court Mr Noori allegedly drove at pedestrians with “the intention of killing or causing serious injury to as many people as possible”.
His motive, Senior Constable Singh said, was still under investigation.
Mr Noori’s lawyer Tass Antos said his client had mental health issues.
Magistrate Bob Kumar ordered him to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
Bluddee hell. You’ll never get that hour back, Tommy. I hope it was worth it.
My last few visits there have almost ended up in me taking to whatever device was displaying it with a sledgehammer.
Magistrate Bob Kumar ordered him to undergo a psychiatric assessment.
Is “Bob” short for Mohammed?
I don’t know, Roger. I got the feeling he has resigned himself to the fact that it won’t/can’t.
Read the last and therefore conclusive para again, Mater.
He thinks Islam will be dissolved by the same acids of secularism that have dissolved the C of E and much W. Christianity.
That’s not at all certain.
We’ve already seen how secular societies are willing to surrender basic principles to accomodate Islam.
Can I just say a couple of people I know had five minute visits with a bulk bill GP and walked out with ‘mental health plans’
They’re handed out like boiled lollies.
Trying to talk up Noori’s mental health plan, no doubt.
ama mansplaining mental health plans
Is “Bob” short for Mohammed?
Robert. Fiji Indian Christian, I think.
With all this talk of a “beefed up” police presence on the streets of Melbourne, why not call Christine Nixon and Graham Ashton back into service?
memory vault at 1533
Uh huh.
And what have I consistently urged people to do with their senate vote at the same time, Arky?
It’s called a “voting strategy”. That doesn’t count as “voting”?
What am I saying – of course it doesn’t count for the likes of you and Struth.
Anything other than “vote Liberal coz at least they’re not Labor” doesn’t count.
Such a brilliant voting strategy – and it has worked so well for the last half century.
The nirvana of Argenstralia can only be an election or two away.
I suspect that most here would agree with you on three things.
First, the system is rigged in favour of the two big parties (I think you have referred to them as the “National Socialist Uniparty”).
Second, we should try to get enough conservative Senators to hold a balance of power.
Third, if threatened, the “National Socialist Uniparty” will join together to preserve their position.
Unfortunately, number three tends to negate number two. The “National Socialist Uniparty” is always likely to hold a majority in the Senate.
Where some (prominently struth, but including me, Arky and others) differ is on the approach to take in the Reps. For reasons that have some force, you favour not voting there, or voting informal. Unfortunately, this leaves the Reps to the “rusted ons”, whose votes will perpetuate the present broad numbers. This also allows the majors to convince themselves and the MSM that the declining number of valid votes shows lack of interest or ignorance, not anger.
The occasional swing election will see Liars and Lieboral change sides in the chamber, but the “National Socialist Uniparty” will rule in perpetuity. Together they will always be able to preserve their interests in BOTH chambers.
Struth, I, and others favour voting for any right wing or conservative or Christian or other “non-major” party first in the Reps. This will not, at least in the near term, change the numbers there because of the “rusted ons”.
However, it will show the major parties that there is an ongoing, and hopefully increasing, drift from them, which might ultimately endanger prominent Reps members (the prominent senators will always be at the top of their party list, and therefore safe).
It is a long game to play, but it offers two paths to change the system. Your way offers one path only, one which the “National Socialist Uniparty” will always trump.
Also Kennet pointing out that drug induced mental illness should never be accepted as an excuse for a crime is true.
It doesn’t work for druggies committing a burglary to feed their habit, why on earth would it for deliberately running down innocents to avenge alleged injustice to Muslims?
PS, neither of us can do anything except lay out our favoured tactic, and follow it ourselves, hoping that others also follow.
Herding Cats and Kittehs is not possible.☺☺
Politico is now reporting that a top FBI official is linked to the reporter who broke the Trump dossier story.
First, the system is rigged in favour of the two big parties (I think you have referred to them as the “National Socialist Uniparty”).
Deny the Libs your your primary vote and give it to a minor party that will receive more than 4% of the vote, such as ACs.
Your preferences may go back to the Libs but your vote won’t be counted towards their public electoral funding.
At a time of decreasing membership activity and donations, that can be a significant punitive message.
Softly, softly, catchee monkey.
The fix is in. Nothing to do with Islam.
Some sort of fix is always in.
The bigger issue, in my opinion, is that none of the participants in this farce are identifiable as either Christians or Australians from their surnames, yet 3 of the 4 are taking part in important decision making, and the fourth is the defendant.
Rather than devising ways to outsmart the political system for partisan advantage, a better idea might be for people who identify as Australians and with Australia, to come together and stand up to the Fifth Columnists.
It’s all good – not many Labor voters in rural Western Australia.
I have no doubt Robert Doyle is a flog.
But so is Chip le Grand.
If you read his story it is mostly uncorroborated and unattributed gossip.
Don’t underestimate the possibility that Doyle has been set up by the Green Left.
Yes, I know, Fatty has done a deal with the devil siding with the soft-left, but I hate seeing anyone being railroaded on flimsy evidence.
A minor party has never claimed a seat in the HoR?
There, until recently, has never been the need for a new conservative party, so of course it hasn’t happened before (as you see not happening, having a majority and forming government)
However, way back parties have come and gone and one side of the Uniparty eventually will.
Mine is an admittedly long term approach that supports those trying to come forward.
Yours will always deny them the ability.
The uniparty will move to control the senate as we are seeing.
My way won’t work over one election, but these days are different to the past, as a once sort of middle of the road right wing party has moved hard left.
Your way won’t work over a hundred elections.
It is legal to fight for both houses, you know.
Islam creates arguably the most powerful belief system known to humans. Self esteem is based on creating a profound enemy of those who are not like you. This operates on a personal as well as a collective level; which is why dealing with islam is a statistical process: as the number of muslims increases the chances one of the pack is going to act at a personal level against the other also increases. There’s no way of knowing which muslim will act. The idea that only mentally disturbed muslims do this is egregiously wrong. Plenty of muslim murderers were well educated and apparently adjusted to Western society; the Fort Hood murderer being a case in point.
The point is for islam murdering the infidel is perfectly sane and reasonable. There may be some justification for saying by Western standards muslim terrorism is insane but this misses the point. Islam is against any other social form. Saying secularism is less capable than another faith based society such as Christianity of dealing with islam is a bit like saying only something as fundamental as islam can deal with it.
The real reason the West can’t deal with islam is because currently the West is led by groups which hate it. islam is merely capitalising on a previous insurrection by the left who in true Gramsci form have infiltrated and control our institutions. These groups have to be dealt with first and it does not matter whether it is by Christians or secularists as long as it is by people who support the West.
Top Ender
#2592443, posted on December 23, 2017 at 7:15 pm
LOL
Damn straight.
Until cars are totally banned from cities, an increased police presence won’t make an iota of difference to a terrorist intent on harm.
They’ll just find another way to play Mo Pedestrian Pinball.
Popcorn time.
A couple of casual observations …
(1) The GOP (those interested at least) seem to know where to look (are the leakers being leaked against?);
(2) The Shillary fan-boi leakers seem to have ended up using B-grade channels (Mother Jones? … Really?)
(3) The leakers also seem to have been rather indiscrete. Almost as if they expected a Shillary win and would have been quite happy for word to get around the swamp …
(4) Oh dear …
Indiscreet . FFS.
struth at 2103
Did you see my post at 2031?
A minor party has never claimed a seat in the HoR?
Adam Bandt?
cohenite at 2103
The real reason the West can’t deal with islam is because currently the West is led by groups which hate it. islam is merely capitalising on a previous insurrection by the left who in true Gramsci form have infiltrated and control our institutions. These groups have to be dealt with first and it does not matter whether it is by Christians or secularists as long as it is by people who support the West.
Indeed, purge the traitors and Quislings, then resolve the Islam issue, which only became a problem as a result of the actions of the traitors and Quislings.
Robert. Fiji Indian Christian, I think.
He still has to go back
I take (and agree with) your point, Roger.
Great tips MV BUT….. Those gift vouchers are very handy, except they have printed on them their value. The gathering on the day could turn fractious when the perfectly formed au pair gets $50, the Missus $25 and the gummy aunt from way back gets $10. If you get my drift.
perfectly formed au pair
Let’s cut to the chase.
Afghanis have the worst record for gaining employment years after arriving … as high as 80% after five years
So they are on the dole or DSP.
The DSP pays more.
Sooo … rock into the GP, spin a story about how the Yanks murdered everyone in your village, sob if he/she asks for details, talk about recurring nightmares and . . Voila .. made in the shade.
He’s no madder than the average Joe paying tax to prop him up.
Wow.
This is undoubtedly the biggest scandal in US history.
Yes and totally agree.
I understand Memoryvault’s frustration, I think we all share it, but you have to work with what you have.
You said it more eloquently than I .
Thank you.
Some people really do insist on adding new dimensions to the word “fvckwit”, don’t they?
If you come from a line of interbreeding monobrow dribblers, you may experience some mental illness.
LL
Not to mention a lot of those Afghanis are masquerading Pakistanis.
Much coaching goes on
memoryvault
#2592377, posted on December 23, 2017 at 5:31 pm
What part of if enough people vote for a right wing party then they get the seat, and the liberals don’t, do you not get?
Arky
#2592327, posted on December 23, 2017 at 3:49 pm
The Arky – Struth Election Strategy
MV Struth and Arky all three of you are right !
Stop arguing and create the solution .
In my electorate for example I would vote normally for a Liberal Government however I cannot in its present Guise , my options are either the Labor/Green Coalition an Independent that might be a Okey dokey shott or Windsor shiv , with MW option I vote none of , with Struth and Arky`s option I vote none of as I have no other option .
In other electorates were ACP and other party`s are available then Struth and Arky are right also .
So just fix it with solutions .
with the senate it should be one senator to every half million people , that would fix the communist Victoria , Tasmania , South Australia monopoly on the senate , three money grubbing states that weild more power than they deserve , 36 senators almost always Labor/Greens Coalition picking off NSW , QLD and WA aided by ACT and NT .
If you don`t fix that you don`t fix anything !
Merry Christmas to all the Cats .
CL at 2134
This is undoubtedly the biggest scandal in US history.
No, no, no! Haven’t you been following m0nty’s erudite and considered posts on Wussiagate. That is far bigger than Watergate and nothing else can ever come close to it.
Minor details like using the IRS to target political enemies, or using the intelligence community to spy on political candidates are nothing on the scale of Wusdiagate! Sarc, of course.
The new news media; Politico, The Daily Caller etc are wiping the floor with the MSM whose journalists still think their future lies in mindlessly propping up the DNC.
Keep up. Trump drank a glass of water with 2 hands.
Dear oh dear.
Turns out one of the vehicles wrecked by that trailer-less semi in the streets of Sydney’s inner-west the other night was an SHM journalist Anthony Dennis.
He’s very angry with the “the low-life hit-and-run truckie.”
Come come, Ant. The driver may have a mental health plan. Don’t be so intolerant, dude.
Also Kennet pointing out that drug induced mental illness should never be accepted as an excuse for a crime is true.
It doesn’t work for druggies committing a burglary to feed their habit, why on earth would it for deliberately running down innocents to avenge alleged injustice to Muslims?
Because it excuses Islam.
Turns out one of the vehicles wrecked by that trailer-less semi in the streets of Sydney’s inner-west the other night was OWNED BY SHM journalist Anthony Dennis.
Half the truckers in Australia now are third worlders who have done their driving courses at third world owned shops. Fills you with great confidence.
Senator Rand Paul tweets
Time to investigate high ranking Obama government officials who might have colluded to prevent the election of @realDonaldTrump! This could be WORSE than Watergate!
@RandPaul 1:33 AM · Dec 22, 2017
Just like the story at Bolt a few days ago about the Green pollies scrubbing “Christmas” from a banner and adding “Festive Season”.
When challenged they respond with “lighten up… just a bit of fun.”
Yeah, right.
Call me back when you start taking the piss out of Ramadan, you xunts.
Half the truckers in Australia now are third worlders who have done their driving courses at third world owned shops. Fills you with great confidence.
You boomers voted for open borders. And yet you whine about millenials not getting good jobs and buying houses when they are in a race to the bottom with third worlders
Call me a boomer again xunt and I’ll track you down and punch you in the dick until your hair bleeds.
Charles at 2207
You boomers voted for open borders.
Not this one!
When was this Chiller? Open borders is like SSM. Stronger support from younger voters. Don’t like open borders? Snot a hipster.
You literally couldn’t make this up.
The Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (Symbol: LTEA) just changed their name to Long Blockchain Corp.
Since the name change the stock is up over +250% pre-market.
A fool and his money can be parted.
Kim Howard at 2141
with the senate it should be one senator to every half million people
I think a minimum of six per original state is in the Constitution. Since there are thre deadbeat states, changing that is not on.
However, Parliament sets the Senate voting system. Divide each state into a “metroploitan” and a “regional” Senate electorate, each electing six (three each half senate election). This might get more non-metro senators, with less entrenched “inner city” opinions?
Has Dr BeauGan been about?
It was the Boomers favourite son John Howard who destroyed the country by opening the flood gates.
The worst PM in this nation’s history.
The truck steerer training scam churns out truck steering wheel holders straight from the doom soaked roads of the third world.
Big training gets bonus payments, big truck firms get bonus payments, big union gets more members.
The big State hounds stale pale male owner truck drivers off the road with compliance paperwork and safe truck regulations. Big political donors like big truck companies, unions and trainers get the windfall.
Automatic transmission trucks just means select D for death and push your foot flat, the robot gearbox does the rest. Big truck firms have old blokes that can back trucks at the departure depot and the arrival depot.
Apex predators in trucks just have to push their foot down and steer forwards. Non English writers don’t even have to fill out the work diaries that plague owner drivers.
Diversity is our strength.
Comrades.
notafan
#2592405, posted on December 23, 2017 at 6:35 pm
He lay in wait
mum, who speaks little English
Were is the Dad ?
Multiple choice question
a ) at a mosque
b ) with his other wives
c ) deceased due to explody activities
d ) working in Australian Customs at local Airport
e ) Pilot on stay over in Dubai
f ) on disability an unable to travel
g ) compromised as an employee of ASIO
h ) at the UN sucking ASS for Turnbull/Bishop and the Shorten Coalition
Another trick from the MSM.
“Australian citizen of Afghani descent”.
Implies that in the past, he had Afghani ancestry.
He fucking arrived in 2004.
He is an Afghan, who probably got citizenship with his DSP paperwork.
Yes Snoopy, he was here Yesterday.
Where’s Ms. Doolittle ? Haven’t seen her in ages.
Go Richard.
It’s enough to make a B.L.M activist EXPLODE!
((:
with the senate it should be one senator to every half million people
No. Fuck off.
Delta A
#2592447, posted on December 23, 2017 at 7:29 pm
Christmas Gift Wrapping Simplified.
1) – Buy a Gift Voucher and a suitable card for everyone on your list.
Delta a long held tradition in my family is just cash in a Christmas card to siblings and recommended toys to grand children .
Cash is king and vouchers always come with expiry dates , and other shortfalls .
Merry Christmas .
So, it appears we have a consensus of opinion on how to bring about political change in Australia.
That consensus is that everybody just go on voting Liberal coz at least they’re not Labor, either directly, or via preferences, just like everybody has done for the past fifty years, and somehow “conservative” conservatives will magically win enough seats in the HoR to form government and fix everything. That about cover it? Good. Then there’s no need/point in discussing it further.
The “flood gates” are represented by the number of temporary visas issued each year (now more than a half-million I believe) and the number of those who subsequently remain (now about half). The problem is not the high number of arrivals with permanent visas.
John Howard was certainly not my favourite PM, but I don’t believe he is responsible for the present migrant fiasco.
Absolutely not. The senate is not designed to be proportionally representative. If it was, NSW could make Sodomy compulsory.
It must get back to being a States house and party lines voting banned.
Court upholds $290,000 council payout for mother who broke leg at daughter’s concert
The failure by a council to provide umbrella bagging facilities and coat storage has cost it almost $300,000 in damages, after a mother slipped and broke her ankle on a wet floor while attending her daughter’s dance eisteddfod.
The more things change the more they stay the same.
Back in 1999 I worked for a manufacturing company called, lets say for the sake of the story, “ABC Metals Pty Ltd” (an ASX listed company).
A couple of wankers came up with the idea that we should change our name to abc.com … complete with lower case cool.
No change to anything else… just add “.com”
I laughed.
But here’s the thing.
The idea flew at management level and even got informally floated at board level until an adult arrived and killed it off.
Never this side of fvcking Hell.
So, it appears we have a consensus of opinion on how to bring about political change in Australia.
We don’t need any consensus.
The ALP is dying, and nothing you type on this blog can bring it back.
Hawke’s annual intakes over 1986-1991 were greater than Howard’s annual intakes over 1996-2005. Per capita I doubt Howard’s intake for 2005-6 exceeded Hawke’s worst.
https://www.aph.gov.au/About_Parliament/Parliamentary_Departments/Parliamentary_Library/pubs/rp/rp1617/Quick_Guides/MigrationStatistics#_Table_1:_Permanent
Then the Gen Xers and Gen Whys? decided to stick it to the man and vote for Rudd…..
???????????????????
I think I will change my name to Squawkblockchain. Who knows what wonderful things might happen.
Kim Howard
#2592552, posted on December 23, 2017 at 10:39 pm
Delta a long held tradition in my family is just cash in a Christmas card to siblings and recommended toys to grand children .
Cash is king and vouchers always come with expiry dates , and other shortfalls .
Merry Christmas .
Only my sister gets a gift card, ever. A Bunnings one, she is a keen gardener and makes good use of it.
Cash only for teens we don’t know what to give. The rest? Some useless but interesting nick-knacks.
Lets face it how do you give someone a useful present other than your spouse? (other than wedding)
If they need something they already got it.
That is a really bizarre horse you’re flogging, nemkat. All this nonsense about the ALP being a dying party that you wheel out every chance you get. I don’t know what your motivation is but you aren’t to be trusted.
I have found that Scotch and gin never fail as Christmas presents. So many varieties.
Nemkat has pushed this line repeatedly, apropos of not very much. He has an agenda to push.
Look, even if it were true, it wouldn’t bear repeating as frequently as nemkat does. Not an honest broker, not by a long chalk.
Somebody be good enough to explain to me how the Yanks need two Senators for each State, and Australia needs twelve? From memory, the Constitution provided for six?
Yeah. Smells more than Roquefort left in your cricket bag for a summer.
Entertainment value. Just think of life without Jackie Lambie.
Boambee John
#2592540, posted on December 23, 2017 at 10:18 pm
Kim Howard at 2141
with the senate it should be one senator to every half million people
I think a minimum of six per original state is in the Constitution. Since there are thre deadbeat states, changing that is not on.
However, Parliament sets the Senate voting system. Divide each state into a “metroploitan” and a “regional” Senate electorate, each electing six (three each half senate election). This might get more non-metro senators, with less entrenched “inner city” opinions?
Respectfully Boambee I disagree all 5 states should have a senator for each 500.000 peoples , the Island of Tasmania should be classified as that , the Territories should be removed and the Capital of Australia should be Sydney an any politician in Australia who backs the the UN should be dismissed under section 44
Sounds like all the small cap mining stocks who became dot com darlings and are now lithium plays.
Howard was the PM that took away Australians right to own firearms.
As well as giving the ALP a new lease on life, it directly led to the problems now being discussed.
The first Christmas I passed as a single man, after the divorce from Hell, my family rallied to the cause. They knew I liked good Scotch, and reading. I got nine bottles of Scotch, and five good books. I may have drawn a sober breath sometime before the New Year..
Yeah nah I don’t think so. I don’t think Boomers were significantly less enthused about Rudd than anyone else bar first time baby voters who would have disproportionately voted green or red. They can be forgiven due to their tender years, however.
I have only just seen this “old” news.
Building and buyouts: full cost of Snowy Hydro expansion could hit nearly $12 billion
Bevan Shields
Published: December 21 2017 – 4:12PM
The full cost of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s Snowy Hydro expansion could hit nearly $12 billion by the time the project is built and the federal government negotiates a buyout of NSW and Victoria’s stake in the scheme.
But the cost blowout, revealed in a new feasibility study, has failed to dampen the Coalition’s enthusiasm, with Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg on Thursday promising the technically challenging undertaking “will go ahead and Australians will be better off for it”.
The study found the project was viable and could be switched on within seven years, contributing enough new electricity to power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as Australia’s energy network transitions from coal to renewables.
However Snowy Hydro Limited refused to release three key chapters of the study covering commercial projections, business modelling and detailed cost estimates, citing commercial sensitivities.
The decision infuriated Labor, which said the public had a right to scrutinise the fundamentals of the project and its potential impact on household power bills.
Snowy Hydro Limited chief executive officer Paul Broad defended the exclusions but said he hoped to release one element – modelling of the benefits of pumped hydro over new battery and gas technology – in the new year.
Mr Broad agreed the project was “expensive, but it stacks up economically”.
It carried an initial price tag of $2 billion but the unexpectedly complex geology of the area has contributed to the cost rising as high as $4.5 billion. Another $2 billion would be needed to build new transmission lines to get the extra power to the grid.
The focus has now shifted from whether it can be built to the politics of how it will be paid for. Snowy Hydro Limited is part-owned by the NSW and Victorian governments, the latter of which has said it wants nothing to do with the expansion.
Mr Turnbull is prepared to buy the states out, which based on recent valuations would see NSW receive about $3.5 billion and Victoria $1.75 billion.
Fairfax Media understands the $5.25 billion needed to fund the takeover would be added to the nation’s gross debt, although the Commonwealth would enjoy full ownership of a lucrative asset.
The cost of the line upgrades would be borne by distributors and customers.
Snowy Hydro has said it can fund the construction through savings and borrowings, and is predicting an 8 per cent return on investment, meaning the project will ultimately pay for itself.
It means the total cost of the buyout, construction and new transmission lines associated with Snowy 2.0 could hit $11.75 billion.
Victorian Labor Treasurer Tim Pallas said his state did not want to be part of the Snowy expansion as a shareholder but would only sell in unison with NSW.
“As we’ve always said, repeatedly, we’re not fans of Snowy Hydro 2.0,” Mr Pallas said.
NSW would only say it was still “in discussions” over selling its stake.
Both states have baulked at a condition from the federal government that the proceeds can only be spent on “priority infrastructure projects”.
Mr Frydenberg said the costs of not proceeding with the Snowy expansion were greater than going ahead.
“It’s clear from the feasibility study that if Snowy 2.0 didn’t go ahead, then the costs would be much greater to Australian families because what would be needed to stabilise the system is more expensive diesel – more polluting diesel – and gas-fired generators. This is a renewables project, the largest of its kind of the Southern Hemisphere that will lead to lower prices and a more stable system.”
Pumped hydro works like a giant battery by using electricity during times of low demand – often in the middle of the night – to push water uphill so that when demand is high it can be released downhill through turbines to create quick and reliable electricity.
The expansion would increase generation capacity by 2000 megawatts – a 50 per cent increase on the existing scheme’s generation capacity
Energy economist Bruce Mountain, of consultancy CME, pointed to a finding in the feasibility study that found Snowy 2.0 has a so-called “round trip efficiency” of only 67 per cent.
“For each unit of electricity that they draw to pump water to the upper reservoir, they only produce 0.67 units – the rest is lost in pumping and production frictions,” he said.
“There’s no doubt that, economically, this thing doesn’t stack up.”
The Snowy Hydro Board will make a final investment decision in 2018.
So, who still wants Friedeggburger in parliament because his mum ate his citzenship papers.
He is a disgrace.
I think we could build 2 x 1000MW HELE coal fired power plants for $12B.
Initially it was an incredibly obtuse and inefficient way of maintaining a 2:1 ratio of importance between the HoR, which represents the people, and the Senate, which represents the states. As it turns out it has rarely been used, and could just as easily be replaced by two Senators per state, as per the U.S. However, that would require a referendum. Remember, it was implemented at a time when these bozos weren’t actually paid, merely refunded their expenses.
Intermittently, Snoopy.
Bullshit. I went into that circus with two high powered rifles, a pump action shotgun and a .22 rifle. I never lost a single firearm – all legal, all licensed.
You boomers voted for open borders.
Bullshit.
A battle not many have heard of, how times change, today, we let captives rot or killed.
No bullshit about it.
If you go from being able to freely purchase firearms to a regime of asking permission and getting registered, you’ve lost the right you once had.
There is already large pump hydro capacity in Tumut dam of the Snowy; it has never been used because to pump the water takes 25% more electricity than is generated by the water’s release. Turdball is either a monumental idiot or he must have some skin in the game.
In my lifetime, no aspect of Australia’s ongoing immigration policy has ever been part of any election campaign or platform. Mere Aussies have never been allowed a say in the matter at the polls.
memoryvault
#2592577, posted on December 23, 2017 at 11:16 pm
Somebody be good enough to explain to me how the Yanks need two Senators for each State, and Australia needs twelve? From memory, the Constitution provided for six?
Initially it was an incredibly obtuse and inefficient way of maintaining a 2:1 ratio of importance between the HoR, which represents the people, and the Senate, which represents the states. As it turns out it has rarely been used, and could just as easily be replaced by two Senators per state, as per the U.S. However, that would require a referendum. Remember, it was implemented at a time when these bozos weren’t actually paid, merely refunded their expenses.
Hard to get a debate going on this forum about the senate distribution its like the wuckers from NSW , QLD and WA like their ass spanked by VIC , SA and that tiny Island Tasmania .
Guess Ignorance is bliss !
The two possibilities are not mutually exclusive.
Did you mean $1.2B for 2 plants or $12B for 20 plants?
About $3 billion per plant for 2000 MW each
.
cohenite
#2592583, posted on December 23, 2017 at 11:27 pm
There is already large pump hydro capacity in Tumut dam of the Snowy; it has never been used because to pump the water takes 25% more electricity than is generated by the water’s release. Turdball is either a monumental idiot or he must have some skin in the game.
In theory I see no problem with the scheme. It all depends on available surplus energy that is created by necessity, ie spinning reserve of coal or unused wind or solar.
Unfortunately, none of it is feasible at this stage. No coal fired excess and renewables are just not there in a reliable way.
My compliments, and thanks for that link. The whole organization of that expedition was a brilliant piece of Staff work.
That Chip le Grande story on Doyle had a well-aimed barb: Doyle in rhapsodies about the veal at his favourite restaurant where he feasted in marathon sessions. His wife, asked her opinion, replied: “I don’t know. I’ve never been there.” First wife that is.
Doyle knows the game well and the article hinted at forces being marshalled. He’ll see it as a chessboard battle with the Greens who will get control if he resigns. Cavaliers vse Roundheads.
Oh great so we’re only paying 400% more for pumped hydro which may or may not work. Bargain!
This nation building stuff is so much more satisfying when we’re paying exorbitant amounts for unproven technology. Hey, whatever happened to fuel cells? The hydrogen economy? That was a great idea. Like LPG but a lot more explosive and difficult to store. Not enough visionary politicians, I guess that was the problem.
Say, what?
They determined that before they got to the scene, the moment it was suspected it could be a terrorist, because political narratives are more important than the welfare of citizens.
Close. He’s certainly made it hard.
He deserves boiling in oil for what he did.
Not Australia’s finest hour.
Books.
Solid present for kids and nearly as flat as cash.
Plastic toys take up space.
Books.
But avoid Mem Fox and Bandana Man.
Turdball is either a monumental idiot or he must have some skin in the game.
Both.
I think we could build 2 x 1000MW HELE coal fired power plants for $12B.
Did you mean $1.2B for 2 plants or $12B for 20 plants?
My calculation error.
This nation building stuff is so much more satisfying when we’re paying exorbitant amounts for unproven technology. Hey, whatever happened to fuel cells? The hydrogen economy? That was a great idea. Like LPG but a lot more explosive and difficult to store. Not enough visionary politicians, I guess that was the problem.
Hydrogen: the net-negative energy option
The same people who promoted intermittent energy (wind and solar) have trumped that with their latest green energy fad – hydrogen fuel.
Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe; it fuels the sun and is the third most common element on Earth. But it is so reactive that it is seldom found in its elemental state – it combines strongly with other elements such as oxygen to form water or carbon to form methane. It is an essential component in all acids, alkalis, hydro-carbons, and organic materials.
To extract hydrogen from natural compounds such as water, methane, or coal requires very large inputs of energy. Most commonly, hydrogen is produced from methane gas using heat and steam, or by electrolysis of water using large quantities of electricity.
Hydrogen can be used to power rockets, cars, and engines of all types. However, the energy used to produce the hydrogen can never be fully recovered from the energy in the hydrogen. It is thus not a source of energy. It is merely a storehouse for energy – a battery.
It is possible to produce hydrogen from water using electricity from nuclear or hydro-carbon fuels, or even intermittent green energy. The hydrogen gas could then be transported to cities as a clean energy source for cars, thus reducing pollution from gas/diesel vehicles.
But hydrogen is a very dangerous gas. It has tiny lightweight molecules with low energy density that are difficult to compress, contain, and store. It also forms a very explosive mixture with air. To provide a network of hydrogen car-fueling stations, or to suggest hydrogen as a domestic gas, is inviting explosive disasters in the suburbs. (Imagine the Health and Safety regulations!)
Even the impractical electric cars have benefits compared to the hydrogen car. Electricity is safer, and the supply network is easier and essentially in place. Moreover, electric cars do not reduce the oxygen content of city air – every tonne of hydrogen fuel consumes eight tonnes of oxygen to produce nine tonnes of water vapor. So instead of urban smog, we may get urban fog.
And to suggest that hydrogen can provide base-load power tops all green energy idiocy.
Hydrogen is a net-negative energy option.
The knub of the problem, regardless of storage media – there are proposals for co-location of HELE and pumped storage – e.g. disused mining site dam(s) in Qld.
Mark A
#2592581, posted on December 23, 2017 at 11:24 pm
A battle not many have heard of, how times change, today, we let captives rot or killed.
“Never Give Way to Barbarians” The British Abyssinian Expedition of 1868: A Matter of Honor
Closest thing to a modern day equivalent?
A War for Lost Glory – The Falklands War, 1982
Snowy 2.0.
Malcolm was perhaps..??… inspired by the picture.
http://totallyhistory.com/the-waterfall/
And now for something completely different…
Coolio allegedly disinvites trans porn star to concert
I know it’s a leftist plot to get him out, but God it’s good to see Robert Doyle being fucked over.
What a mooching, trough licking swine he must be.
Federal Reserve Act signed into law on this date 1913
Shakeup at prominent cannabis lab follows allegations two owners have neo-Nazi ties
An owner of a state-licensed cannabis testing business in Eugene said she has taken steps to sever ties to her company after local activists alleged she participates in neo-Nazi activites.
Bethany Sherman, listed in state records as managing member and CEO of OG Analytical, said Wednesday she is stepping down from the company she founded in 2013 and plans to sell the lab.
In a lengthy written response to Eugene Antifa’s claims that she is associated with white power groups, the Eugene resident denied being a neo-Nazi and said her only “crime is a thought crime.”
“I find it extremely disconcerting that it is admired and revered to have ‘gay pride,’ ‘black pride,’ ‘Asian pride, or pride in any other cultural heritage, but if you have ‘white pride’ it automatically makes you a Nazi, and you are ostracized, attacked, and lynched by your community,” she wrote in a statement issued to The Oregonian/OregonLive. “I admit, I am proud that I am white, and I’m not ashamed of my heritage. And I admit that I have been so conditioned to feel shame about this pride that I discreetly sought community where I could.