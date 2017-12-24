Christmas Eve 2017

Liberty Quote
Laws and taboos against upsetting the tender-minded are everywhere. Polite society, by which I mean not only successive governments, but the wider bureaucracy and mainstream opinion, holds that it is wrong to cause offence, even to those whose views are offensive; wicked to be disrespectful even of those who are not worthy of respect.— Nick Cohen
Merry Christmas to all Catallaxians.
Indeed – a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year, to all on the Cat.
Merry Christmas to all and a safe new year!
I personally dislike Christmas, but it’s a part of the greatest culture in the world and that makes it special enough for me.
A very Merry and Blessed Christmas to all cats and kittehs. God rest ye Merry Gentlemen.
Christmas Eve is music time. Carols from Kings is thumping out here. When the troops arrive tomorrow I will put on the jollier stuff, Santa and Rudolph and all that.
Wouldn’t you know it? A Tuscan wall pot with plant in it, sitting under a little cherub wall fountain, has just fallen off the wall on the back terrace where people sit. The attachment has rusted though; lucky it didn’t fall on anyone and better today than tomorrow. We intended to get rid of it anyway, but not till after Christmas. Now the cherub is watering the wall. Have to turn him off and clean up to Hark the Herald Angels.
Lest we forget.
Happy Christmas to one and all. Thanks Sinc.
Robert Langdon, Professor of ‘Symbology’ from Harvard, could only agree, CL. 😀
Dan Brown’s blockbuster Da Vinci Code provides the idiot’s view to the Great Conversion, about which historians have long noted that St. Ambrose and the Emperor Theodosius, as well as Pope Gregory who sent St. Augustine to convert the Anglo-Saxons, very clearly stated that pagan temples and heathen sacred sites should be made Christian by sanctification and then used by Christians. This re-use was the modus operandi of the new religion, allowing a recognition of things sacred in a new form. From the caves of Lasceaux on human beings have sought the numinous; and Christmas Eve is the most numinous time of all. In the beginning …
I found Helen Dale’s piece interesting, a reiteration for some, a reminder for others, and new information for the culturally illiterate. Saturday night as a ritual of fun times is simply Saturnalia writ small, and the great festival of the winter solstice we now call Christmas has many pagan/heathen elements in its celebration, from Father Christmas (an old sun god in his chariot flying across the skies) to the Christmas tree (the Scando-Germanic World Tree) and the Yule Log (an enduring cornucopia of heat). And more. But it is also birth and re-birth and most of all, the Christian message of redemption for humanity.
To all Christians on the Cat, I wish you a very holy Christmas; if you will accept this wish from such as me. To everyone, as I sign in my Christmas cards, with love from Lizzie.
Woot. Pentatonix has been our “go to” vid for the last week, talented, disciplined and beautiful group of young singers.
A Happy and Holy Christmas to the Doomlord, the official posters (even including Lucius) and to all Cats and Kittehs, you also m0nty!
A Merry Xmas to all the cats.
A special Merry Xmas to the Doomlord (aka Sinc). That’s for a blog that pushes alternate views.
Cheers,
Bear Necessities.
Peace and love.
Merry Christmas.
Thank you for this, Sinclair.
It’s certainly an improvement on Celine Dion 😉
Merry Christmas!
The only secular Xmas song I like is George Michael’s Last Christmas. There is something very endearing about that tune that captures much of the spirit of the holiday.
Felicitations of the season to all.
メリークリスマス
Merrī kurisumasu
Merry Christmas to all the Cats, never stop standing up for free opinion.
Always be yourselves, it is what makes this place special
Merry Christmas to the Doomlord and all who inhabit the Cat.
The most eclectic and interesting mob on the internet.
Many thanks for your contributions, suggestions, discussions, arguments and even the alcohol fuelled “stoushes”.
Lumps of coal for the trolls who keep popping up, who fortunately get hit with the mighty Hammer of Doom pretty rapidly.
Merry Christmas one and all.
Jesus Christ is our lord and savior.
God bless us.
Merry Christmas to one and all.
Even those who only have abuse and personal denigration. The message is for you too.
How did it come to this? The world seems so full of stupid.
Merry Christmas to all Cats, contributors and readers alike. We few, we happy few.
Peace and goodwill to all men.
Wishing peace and joy to all Cats this Christmas season! Superstars of the interwebs.
Mewwy kwithmath yoo cwathy catsth, looking forward to reading you all across the season, urb.
Ho ho ho merry Christmas!
Santa’s off to get his ’milk’ and cookies!
Stille Nacht means a lot to me because it was first performed at Oberndorf on the Austria/Germany border and we drilled 18 big gas storage wells 10-15 minutes away over the period 2010-2015.
So Frohe Weihnachten all and, “bohren, Liebling, bohren!
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare #2593182, posted on December 24, 2017 at 6:50 pm
This is based on the sound theology that God made one world/universe and there is one body of ultimate truth.
However, due to the effect of sin by rebellious humanity, the religious (& cultural) practices of the world have drifted or been driven away from the truth into greater and greater error as time has passed.
Consequently, restoration of the Truth implies a reconstruction of religious practice and a replacement of the error.
This was a vast improvement over iconoclastic vandalism and a recognition that every culture contains some echo of the original Truth which was lost.
For family reasons, we had to have our “Christmas Day” yesterday. So today fell pretty flat for me. But tonight we were invited to a Christmas Eve dinner by one of my wife’s great-nieces and her partner. I wasn’t enthused; wondered how we oldies would fit in.
To my surprise, they had traditional carols playing, turkey, ham and roast pork with all the trimmings, even Christmas crackers—and they all wore the silly hats.
I still felt old, but I also felt warm and somehow contented that it seems the Christmas tradition is still going to go forward.
And some of them have even promised to join us for lunch tomorrow—so Christmas Day may be a happy occasion anyway!
Bless everyone who has someone to love on this night of nights. And if you don’t, bless you, too. There is more than enough love to go around. May your Christmas be one of giving, of love, joy, happiness and hope.
Merry Christmas, Professor Sir Doomlord, from one of the “numpties”. And Merry Christmas to all Cats, no matter their shade of grey. Long may this forum remain, for it is one of the few places I and others of my ilk feel at home.
I just knew I’d post that and no-one would see it.
Merry Christmas, anyway
.