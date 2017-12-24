The happiest Christmas to you all

December 24, 2017

It’s been an incredible year. I’ll see you again on the other side of Christmas. Not the white Christmas I grew up with but who really needs snow.

17 Responses to The happiest Christmas to you all

  1. struth
    #2592740, posted on December 24, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Merry Christmas, Mr Kates.

  2. Rohan
    #2592744, posted on December 24, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The covfefification of the US is going rather well.

  3. Anne
    #2592752, posted on December 24, 2017 at 9:51 am

    That’s awesome, Steve. Thank you.

    And thank you for all you do to bring the truth forward.

    Merry Christmas and love to you and yours.

  4. incoherent rambler
    #2592758, posted on December 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Merry Christmas from the rambler family, Mr Kates.
    We appreciate your work.

  5. Mark A
    #2592768, posted on December 24, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Merry Christmas, to you and yours.
    And the Cat community.

  6. Tel
    #2592771, posted on December 24, 2017 at 10:22 am

    You ho ho, Merry Christmas, and a bottle of rum. From Pirate Santa.

  7. Anita
    #2592777, posted on December 24, 2017 at 10:29 am

    A special Merry Christmas to Steve Kates and family. Did enjoy the clip very much. I also read, enjoyed and agreed with all other contributions you made throughout the year.
    Merry Christmas too to all other contributors and bloggers on CAT.

  8. Bruce in WA
    #2592792, posted on December 24, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Merry Christmas, Mr Kates.

  9. Baldrick
    #2592813, posted on December 24, 2017 at 11:09 am

    And a happy and Holy Christmas to you too †

  10. gabrianga
    #2592818, posted on December 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    SKY’S Comrade Connell gave us his Christmas gift by allowing two leading members of the Fairfax commissariat Comrades Kenny and Coorey a 20 minute uninterrupted slag of the Liberals and Nationals.

    Might I suggest that SKY is more dangerous to the Coalition than ABC because most viewers-are impressed by the “unbiased” reporting from Speers,van Onselen ,Kristina etc because of the supposed “fair and balanced reporting” that once applied to SKY.

    Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to one and all

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2592820, posted on December 24, 2017 at 11:13 am

    メリークリスマス

    Merry Christmas to all of you.

  12. Baa Humbug
    #2592850, posted on December 24, 2017 at 11:42 am

    A Merry Deplorable Christmas Mr Kates and all the Cats.

  13. Boambee John
    #2592858, posted on December 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    A Happy and Holy Christmas to all, contributors, Cats and Kittehs.

    (Even m0nty)

  14. Rod W
    #2592880, posted on December 24, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Best Christmas EVAH! Huuuuge!

  15. struth
    #2592903, posted on December 24, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Oh, I just said Merry Christmas to everyone on the open thread, but I’ll say it here in what appears to be the actual thread for saying it.

    Merry Christmas.
    Have a great time with your families.

  16. Peter Castieau
    #2592907, posted on December 24, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I got a giggle out of that, thanks Steve and a Merry Christmas to you and all the Cats here.

  17. Rafe Champion
    #2592919, posted on December 24, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Lets hear it for Pirate Santa!
    Thanks Tel:)

