I like my Christmas carols in Latin or at least the original language rather than the gospel style favoured by Sinc. Here are two of my favourites so Merry Christmas or in my time io Saturnalia (unfortunately I couldn’t find a clip of an Ancient Roman carol). And of course it is also time to remember the great Luciano Pavarotti.
“Oíche Chiúin” by Enya
Thanks for these and Merry Christmas LQC.
You’re two days late for Saturnalia.
Here’s…the true meaning of Christmas…..
Enjoy!
And a happy yule to all ! Although I suppose here it should be Midsummer / Litha
Not in Latin, but this is my go-to Christmas song.
The turkey is in the oven, there’s pork to go on the fork, and the ham is arriving soon, done by a friend who knows how to properly glaze them. Vegies are ready to go and a sensible gravy maker will arrive in time for my lumpy efforts (as in years past) to not be required. Our big dining table is set for ten and two smaller ones in an adjoining room are set for five each. Place cards are being done now according to a plan worked out last night with Hairy – who is talking to whom with no worries, and who should talk to whom and get over their previous spats, so we’ll throw them together. Our home looks like a boutique restaurant and I am glad we are indoors as it is cold and blustering in Sydney. The harbor thus present as a dull steel grey but no matter, because the house is lit up like … like Christmas!
Good cheer to all Cats, Eat plenty, raise a glass, and thank your lucky stars for whatever good has ever come your way. Tis the season to be grateful as well as merry, but that done, let the merriment take over. Thank you to Sinc and the team of posters who keep us entertained and informed as we comment, and sometimes squabble, to our heart’s content on this great and friendly site.
Forgot to mention there is also a little table for three very small people, who will wander around anyway. We have put most of the kids and teens in the bigger room where wandering is easier. Shame that the weather isn’t conducive to swimming; we were rather counting on that to keep kids and teens busy. Global warming bothering us again with inexplicable coolth; the rellies in the UK and Ireland and close friends in Europe, who usually all ring in later, expect us to all be boiling hot and at the beach during our Aussie Christmas.
Thank you Lizzie for that wonderful word picture of your family Christmas. Can picture it clearly. This is what Christmas is all about.
We have returned to our Sydney abode for Christmas, trusting that the cows will be ok now that we have had some rain. Just returned from beautiful Balmoral beach where we always meet friends on Christmas morning for a glass of champers & a friend’s traditional egg & bacon pie. About 20 of us raising our glasses to friendship in these troubled times. As Lizzie has said, the harbour city is grey but plenty still braving the cool to have a dip. Under one of the huge harbour side figs a family of Pacific Islanders are slowly waking up – having stayed overnight to bag a prime position. Ah multiculturalism! Still – last year I chatted with a similar group who gave me special holy blessings for Christmas. Again – what Christmas is really about.
Happy Christmas, Lucius.
Good tidings and felicitations of the season to all.
A Happy and Holy CHRISTmas to all Cats and Kittys.
What a thoroughly entertaining year it has been here, hope for the same, or more, for 2018.
Cheers
Forget this maudlin virtue-signalling. Who’s been following my Nigerian Princes’ advice to send all your worthless fiat currency over to Lagos so’s they can load you up with the local Bitcoin?
I’ve just opened a pack of the Golden Choco-Coin Cryptos they sent me and am stringing them together to wear as a Christmas Blockchain around my neck whilsy boozing on with the rellies this arvo.
“Albatrosses” they’re called. Get ’em while they’re cheap I tell’s ya! Merry Xmas y’all.
try this.