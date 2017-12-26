Bold thoughts. Lets hope!
Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Arky on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- dover_beach on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- JC on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Arky on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- mizaris on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- mizaris on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- C.L. on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Makka on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Crossie on Jonathan Haidt predicts the campus climate will change next year
- Serena at the Pub on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Baldrick on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Serena at the Pub on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- classical_hero on Does one learn by doing or by thinking?
- Baldrick on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- classical_hero on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: December 23, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Haidt predicts the campus climate will change next year
- Does one learn by doing or by thinking?
- Tim Lim on Trump’s first 100 days
- Io Saturnalia
- Christmas 2017
- Christmas Eve 2017
- The happiest Christmas to you all
- Trump delivers for Christmas
- Where to start with spending cuts
- Open Forum: December 23, 2017
- Mayhem in Melbourne for reasons utterly unknown to the police
- Quality of mercy strained by culture of complaint
- TMR’s Christmas Message to Millennials
- An economic story for the ages
- Who Cut the Cheese
- Christmas reading from Wolfgang Kasper and me.
- Wednesday Forum: December 20, 2017
- Wolfgang Kasper meets the EU octopus
- Busybodies and hypocrites
- The meaning of life
- David Bidstrup: It’s time we shot the horse.
- Beating up on the beats
- Trump’s year
- Monday Forum: December 18, 2017
- Christmas countdown 2017
- Help solve a mystery
- Bennelong By-election Forum 2017
- It’s a new economic world coming
- Ho! Ho! Ho! A present from Santa Trump
- David Leyonhjelm. Accelerating the share of women in management
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Maybe but I am not convinced. Things only changed slightly When foreign students objected to chaos and intimidation by the social justice warrio snowflake students. The foreign students could withdraw and along with them their fees that subsidise domestic students including those causing most of the chaos on campuses. There is no consideration for the feelings of domestic students who were bullied into silence since they have nowhere else to go.
It is ironic though that students from countries where free speech is not generally practiced could contribute to restoration of it to western campuses.