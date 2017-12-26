Jonathan Haidt predicts the campus climate will change next year

Posted on 10:02 pm, December 26, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Bold thoughts. Lets hope!

  1. Crossie
    #2594320, posted on December 26, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Maybe but I am not convinced. Things only changed slightly When foreign students objected to chaos and intimidation by the social justice warrio snowflake students. The foreign students could withdraw and along with them their fees that subsidise domestic students including those causing most of the chaos on campuses. There is no consideration for the feelings of domestic students who were bullied into silence since they have nowhere else to go.

    It is ironic though that students from countries where free speech is not generally practiced could contribute to restoration of it to western campuses.

