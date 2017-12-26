Tim Lim on Trump’s first 100 days

The book. The reviews are all good, I suppose lefties can’t bear to read it:)

Social justice warriors boost sales.

A Neo-Nazi book?

The Adventures of Pepe and Pede, was originally self published. The Mary Sue proceeded to have some fun with it.

“Looking through their catalogue, it’s almost tempting to reverse my feelings on book burning. We’ve got Go the F**k to Jail: An Adult Coloring Book of the Clinton Scandals, The Social Justice Warrior Handbook with a cover pull-quote from Ann Coulter, and my personal favorite from the garbage heap: Thump: The First Bundred Days, about the “winningest of bunnies” fighting all those traitors and crooks and old establishment guard / And rabid media watchdogs unchained from their yard!”

Of course, there’s no mention that none of these books are actually neo-Nazi. The fact is that they simply posit a political position the author disagrees with. Still, because they’re all pro-Trump in some way, shape, or form, they, of course, should be lumped in with neo-Nazis.

An interview with Dr Tim Lim, for a doctor he is!! Author and illustrator of the Trump Bunny.

