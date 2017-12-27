I think they think we’re idiots

From the great Canadian blog Small Dead Animals: Y2Kyoto: Blunder Down Under
Let’s take a visit to clean, green Australia where they gave up coal…
In Australia, peak summer is about to hit in a post-Hazelwood-electricity-grid. There’s a suite of committee reports as summer ramps up. Everyday there’s another Grid story in the press, and a major effort going on to avoid a meltdown. Minister Josh Frydenberg announced today that “we’ve done everything possible to prevent mass blackouts”. Or as he calls it, a repeat of the South Australian Horror Show. Politicians are so afraid of another SA-style-system-black that they are throwing money: The “Snowy Hydro Battery” will be another $2 billion. Whatever. It’s other people’s money.
… to move to diesel.
Homes and businesses are so afraid of blackouts in Australia that some retailers are selling four times as many generators as normal. Mygenerator.com.au reports a 425% increase year on year. The strongest growth has been in South Australia, Victoria and western Sydney.
It’s probably nothing.
Actually what it is is they Believe.
They Believe they have to save the world.
Even though it doesn’t actually need to be saved, since CAGW isn’t happening.
That most of their voters don’t Believe makes no difference to them.
They must save the voters from themselves.
Faced with a chance to save the world politicians are inherently wide open to the messiah complex.
They better hope they don’t get themselves crucified like the real Saviour.
Below is a piece I wrote in August this year. As usual the response was underwhelming.
Snowy 2.0: Another dumb idea.
I have been looking at the proposed “Snowy 2.0” project and present some numbers below that show that it is not much of an option.
The output is claimed to be 350,000 MWh delivered in one week.
Using a reasonable 80% efficiency for the scheme – basic physics tells us here are no “free lunches” – shows that around 440,000 MWh of power is needed to pump enough water to achieve the 350,000 MWh output. This power will come from “the grid”. The hope is that it will be from “large scale renewables”.
Currently Australia’s installed capacity of wind power – the only large scale renewable resource – is 4,400 MW. On average, these plants operate at 30 to 35% of installed capacity so long term the output is 1,540 MW.
So, to pump the water needed for the 350,000 MWh output needs the total Australian capacity of wind power for 12 days. That is 12 days without them putting any energy into the grid. At midday today, 28 August 2017, the combined wind power resources of Australia were producing 150 MW. At that output the pumping time to “fill” the system is 122 days.
After expending all that time and power the scheme can then deliver 350,000 MWh. At midday today the total grid load was 24,000 MW so the Snowy 2.0 could keep us going for 14 hours and then need to be filled up again, using “grid power”.
Considering the best case scenario, the time to “fill” is 12 days and the time to “empty” is 7 days giving a cycle of 19 days so there can be 19 of those cycles per year.
Each cycle requires 437,000 MWh to fill and yields 350,000 MWh when that water is passed through the turbines. The deficit between power in and power out is 1,653,000 MWh per year, which means it costs 1,653,000 MWh to generate 6,650,000 MWh annually.
Assuming that the unit cost of power in is equal to the unit cost of power out, and using a plug figure of $150 per MWh as a power cost the operating cost per year is $247,950,000.00 which equates to $37.00 per MWh.
The project is “costed” at $2 billion. Using some simplistic loan repayments at 5% simple per year for a lifetime of say 100 years the interest per year is $120,000,000.00, giving an annual “financing” cost of $18.00 per MWh so the combined costs above whatever is received for power sales is around $55.00 per MWh.
In summary, Snowy 2.0 is not a “new generator”; it is a nett user of power and imposes costs of around $55.00 per MWh on top of the revenue from power sales. This will be passed on to consumers in the time honoured fashion.
It relies on intermittent power sources to fill the dam and there are many times when the performance of wind generators is abysmal to say the least.
Pumped hydro was originally designed to make use of spare capacity from large thermal generators, usually overnight when demand was low.
It was never envisaged to be used in conjunction with an intermittent power source which may not be available when needed.
Is not the A.L.P.’s strong point, which is why they tendered it out to intellectuals of the likes of Sarah Halfwit-Bung and Richard the III of the Brown Movement – which only goes to prove that “Finking” is not the A.L.P.’s strong point!
Australia has the worst politicians in the free world.
You think they think we’re idiots?
I think that we are idiots!
David Bidstrup
#2594779, posted on December 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm
Thanks for setting out the energy equation so clearly. No journalist in Australia it seems is capable of such calculations.
I like the way Ben Pile of Climate-resistance has phrased it over the years, and this is a neat summary of his position:
Climate advocacy has become a refuge for political no-hopers.
They just have to get the Proles frightened enough, and they will vote democracy away at The Last Election.
At which point, Welcome to Panem and the Hunger Games.
Probably explains why Labor union warlords and factional heavies are practically killing each other to get behind the Bollards of Protection via a nice, tasty seat in Parliament. For those on the outside of the Bollards, even union heavies, life may be looking downhill.
How can we have confidence in the reliability of electricity supply when politicians fail to understand that reliability declines with the ongoing closure of coal-fired baseload power stations?
We’re also turning to gas, which naturally caused a shortage.
If you have not read the article posted by JC, in the open thread, you will see such stupidity we’re against. Even the previous US government wanted to destroy the economy, over fake climate change concerns.
http://manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2017/12/12/the-stupidest-litigation-in-the-country-reaches-the-ninth-circuit
We are idiots; for accepting the betrayal by our politicians without even a serious murmur.
The stupidest people on earth — the Trumble liberation front — now control the Australian economy. They’re almost as stupid as Australian big business, which is still pretending it won’t flee to the bull market of Trump’s America. The Australian economy is already technically in recession and no-one in charge gives a fuck. After all, they’ve just given control of our society to the poofter industrial complex. They just haven’t told the moozley suicide bombers who now control our immigration policy.
On the contrary, they are unbeatable politicians. The one thing they do brilliantly is politics.
Unfortunately there’s a bunch of different things we might benefit from at a government level: leadership, common sense, thrift, good judgement, planning, basic understanding of cause and effect, clear thinking, etc. These are the missing pieces in the puzzle.
Politics we have in abundance.
We – Australians – are indeed idiots. A couple of examples:
1. Despite having the largest abundance of the cheapest forms of energy on the planet, we elect politicians who deliberately implement policies to effectively ban cheap, reliable energy and replace it with expensive, unreliable energy. This is claimed to “save the planet” despite the fact that it will have zero effect on global temperature and in any case, almost every other nation on earth is increasing the generation of the cheap form of energy, including that which we sell to them.
2. We elect elect politicians who deliberately implement policies to bring third world savages to immigrate here. This is supposedly to signal to the world how virtuous and non-racist we are despite the fact that the savages, cost taxpayers billions of dollars, don’t integrate, have no respect for our laws or way of life, and an increasing portion of them attempt to kill us. Even when they kill Australians, our politicians and public servants make excuses for them using the most pathetic of excuses such as “not all Muslims are terrorist” or “Muslims are our greatest allies against terrorists”.
I seriously doubt if a stupider nation has ever existed.
i think we are idiots so why should everyone else?
Our policies are so stupid wrt energy and climate change, you wonder what else they ‘believe’ in…other than themselves that is
Australia has the worst politicians in the free world.
Exactly what a majority of Australians deserve.
+1
World’s cheapest retail politicians.
“Politicians are so afraid of another SA-style-system-black that they are throwing money…..”
Call me Mr Picky but honestly wouldn’t it be cheaper to buy a bloody great boiler then print lots of money and shovel it into the boiler to burn and generate electricity. These freaking politicians will do anything other than confront reality.
I keep having to ask myself who are worse. The idiots on the Left who believe the bullshit about global warming. Or the cowards on the Right who are scared sh#tless of being called “deniers”.
These guys don’t just think we are idiots though. We are idiots for continuing to fall for this shit and vote for them.
Clearly there has been no ‘business case’ prepared other than that which David presents here.
However, I understand the estimated cost to be more like $20 billion that $2 billion, which then makes the amortisation cost of $1.2 billion per year for an annual financing cost of $180 per MWh, not including the cost of operation and maintenance, or the risk imposed by any hydro development.
Contrast this with the wholesale cost of electricity of $30 per MWh only a couple of years ago.
And this Trumble character is supposed to be a banker? Gimme a break!
Here’s George Carlin’s take on the savers of the world
I think they think we’re idiots
So far they seem to be correct.
David Binstrup – Great article. Thank you. I think the cap cost is much higher than$2bn however; if so, that makes the economics even worse. Don’t think that Malcolm Turnbull and Co are stupid; they know exctly what they are doing. They are lining the pockets of big business. By any measure it verges on sedition.
And the appropriate response of a democratic government is to place a large bounty on the secretary-general and any allied officials. This cretin has declared war on democracy. Declarations of war need to result in massive, and I mean massive escalation. No, and I mean NO response is too extreme. Any response that is not extreme is insufficient and should be escalated. People should fear to even think his name let it escape their lips and everyone they care for is included in the response. Not just him, but even the thought of him must be removed.
Sadly we do not have a government that will defend democracy. Nothing will be done because Turnbull is a worthless nothing. Pidgeons pass smarter things.
Gotta love diesel
Mr Kates it would be interesting to hear your response to premier Jay Weatherills approach
And he is already doing this. If you front up with an exciting business idea he will give you money straight off, like a wealthy venture capitalists that isn’t so worried about trivial things like investment security.
Both parties have been doing this in South Australia for a long time. The automotive industry is a good example. It hasn’t exactly worked out well.