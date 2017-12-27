Liberty Quote
Those parts of education, it is to be observed, for the teaching of which there are no public institutions, are generally the best taught. When a young man goes to a fencing or a dancing school, he does not indeed always learn to fence or to dance very well; but he seldom fails of learning to fence or to dance.— Adam Smith
-
-
Wednesday Forum: December 27, 2017
yo
Podium
ho
yo too.
yo as well.
From the ads for the new series Romper Stomper it looks to be all about awful white people trying to blow up mosques and shock jocks encouraging them to do so.
It’s exactly the TV series Australia has been crying out for.
Phew.
Missed the reserves bench for once.
Did not know it was wednesday. Thanks for the time check.
First X1!
TopEnder (from the old fred): One of the advantages of being Managing Editor of a publishing company was that I could insist on hanging hyphens (pre- or post-1945). Buwahahaha—the power.
Made the team?
Don’t watch James Bond anymore. Haven’t since the end of the Brosnan era. May be true to the original material, but it I want to watch Bourne films I will – not made over Bourne films with a Bond flavour.
By the same token Moonraker was the weakest bond film as it was a rip off of Star Wars and even that was heaps better than the angst laden over the top emotion BS of the Craig era.
How about the tax free status of employees of the UN and agencies?
Only reserves from this point on.
Top Twenty
And this joint still has that new car smell too.
What is the Bataille de Jour at Le Chat ?
Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.
Cultural appropriation!
Tard ribbon.
It’s Wednesday? Curse you Asahi Brewing Company, your tasty beveridges had made the time pass too quick.
In Singapore visiting feuding relatives. This time the govt has decided to run a security campaign… posters plasted everywhere extolling secure Singapore etc. On the MRT they have short films advising what to in a terror attack. The bad guy featured is a hoody wearing whitey. I still wonder why Sg hasn’t featured in the jihadi greatest hits with such a large population of Muslims. The govt must have the imams by the balls. Going to Orchard rd today for to eat dancing crab… I’ll keep an eye out for diversity bollards.
Too good to leave on the old thread:
Steve of Kenmore
#2594505, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:34 am
We good ones are all taken.
Like parking spaces in a shopping centre, all the good ones are taken, those left are handicapped.
Only until some fool like googlary/rae/septimus sh1ts on the nice new leather seats.
We already have the delicious gals from the Tomb Raider genre, luv.
They need to make the next James Bond a woman, just to prove what an abject failure it would be.
Not to mention Buffy et al.
And in breaking News Bruce Jenner to play the lead in the “”Power Puff Girls Movie – Trannies on Parade”
MV at 1134
You can’t successfully do both, John.
Success in the HoR requires doing preference deals, presumably with the Lieborals.
Success in the Senate requires burning all others, especially the Lieborals.
Apart from Custard, I’m not sure any posters here are in a position to do preference deals. The discussion has largely about what we, as individuals, can do (at least as I read it). Hence your comment about posters here voting Lieboral because at least they aren’t Labor.
“Dancing with the Cars”.
..
Daniel Craig.
Worst Bond ever.
Probably worse than even whatever black lesbian quadraplegic muslim they pick next.
And to kill off the franchise. The only way to resurrect it would be for JB to take on the mad mullas.
Sorry, but too late, it has been done.
Taken franchise.
Probably the next bond will be a transexual epileptic.
Won’t need xer martinis shaken.
True, and thinking about it, JB always has gorgeous scantily clad women and that would be verboten in a mad mulla movie.
Any word on the 19 injured ?
Daniel Craig is a knob jockey in real life but a fantastic Bond. His Bond is closer to Fleming’s vision than the poncey Brosnan and Moore versions.
Daniel Craig revived a failed franchise.
The romantic interest in the next Bond movie will be a female to male transexual called Pussy No More.
Volcanic temper.
New Zealand’s Mount Taranaki to become a ‘legal personality’
How do you hurt a volcano? Maybe by watching her intimate moments, which you can do on her very own webcam.
Flinders Street car attack: two men still fighting for their lives
Sure.
Don’t bother with a new franchise, just kill off an old one.
Thta’s all very well, but let us not lose sight that a refugee now has no car.
JB cracking onto burka clad chicks. It would be a Russian Roulette take on lucky dip
Black Audi in Point Cook
Be interesting to see who the driver and passenger were
So sorry for the innocent women in the other car
Three people killed in Melbourne in Christmas Eve crash
FIFY.
Chewing gum banned?
Lol Arky and IT.
Yes and another one is very upset about her son’s drug problem.
Jaimee le Bond? What a bunch of bullshit. Still, big stupid arnie played a sheila in Junior. But really this whole mixing of superheroes and their genders is summed up here:
The good thing for the refugees is that they have two other late model SUVs and a big boat.
Something to cling on to in terrible times
Yet another example of what the Left have done to Britain … and pretty much every Western country:
Boxing Day CHAOS: Thugs clash in front of horrified shoppers in Stratford Westfield City
Strangely prescient;
Nah; as someone said above, he introduced the angst crap. Anyway he’s too short; he only comes up to Sean Connery’s dick, non-erect.
Swedes, more and more lovable every day
Now that really is a car hole
Anyone else still sweeping for mines?
Bond was full of angst.
Craig’s Bond needs to smoke more however.
Melbourne was always going to be a dead rubber.
60th Battalion A.I.F
Tigger, you are even more wrong about Bond than you were about Trump.
This is because you are again missing the point.
Moore was the uber Bond.
Moore took a miserable pulp fiction character and turned it into the essential English gentleman spy.
Unflappable.
Even when about to get his todger lasered off, still able to muster a bon mot.
Every other Bond played it the wrong way.
Fuck off Robbie 1234
You just know that a future Bond will willingly laser their todger off.
Delta A #2594527, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:50 am
Ah, nicely ambiguous:
Can be read as either
“those which are left are handicapped”
or
“those who are left are handicapped”
Those ridiculous bon mots were the worst part of every movie.
Bond was a man, not some dandy.
That was big Sean:
Yes, we’d be expected to un-remember the canonical back-story about Bond being the orphaned son of hereditary Scottish land-owners.
They turned his nuts into smashed avocado in his first movie, so the lady interests on every movie since are clearly fake.
Now that Pres. Trump, our Saviour, has signed an Executive Order blocking the property and assets of people who are involved in serious Human Rights abuse and corruption and as the list maninly involves people closely involved with the Clinton Foundation, what next? The boss of Google has already moved on. Will people be prosecuted or will they be allowed to quietly disappear? I reckon one of the main reasons Trump ran for the Presidency was to get at these low life. I hope they are named and shamed to the full extent.
Theme music and lyrics for the next Bond movie.
Yes, they will have to completely erase the Skyfall story for black Bond.
Next!
NikkiHaleymemes
The Black Douglas?
The Afro-Caribbean Hebrides
Great idea. As her first mission, the female Bond has to recover MI6’s top-secret Plutonium-Loaded Oceanic Transporter (P.L.O.T) which was last seen in the PM’s Office and was unaccountably lost by the current occupant.
Amnesty courtesy of Dickhead Dan’s Islamic State caliphate.
Jihadis and JBs, please thank Liars attorney-general and judiciary stacker Rob Hulls (1999-2010) for your Get Out of Jail Free card.
Under the next federal Liars regime, country shoppers in the Australian replacement population program need not use the risky nautical method: they will be arriving express with full wifi, all meals and an Australian Border Force welcome via Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.
Because feminism is all about copying existing masculine roles.
Top 100??
It’s time we saw more women in gay pron too.
Isn’t it just?
Taking over the patriarchy one male role at a time
Then crying a lot because too hard
Headlines.
Their high court of Australia demands increased Security.
For themselves.
Being hellbent on the mass importation of replacements for the proles they despise, they are now nervous that the ordinary Australian is becoming aware that our elites are committed to deindustrialise, balkanize and economically genocide our country.
The elites demand the proles be taxed to pay for the continued unchanged lifestyle of their high court circuit.
As our country burns.
Moore was given some of the most stupid Bond scripts and made them almost watchable.
If they had given him From Russia With Love most of you would not even have heard of Connery.
‘fan, nice Benedict post earlier.
Good heavens, what a saint.
Makes you contemplate one’s own wretched self. Room for improvement – to say the very least.
There has only ever been one Bond — Sean Connery when he was younger. As big a knob as he is in real life, he was the quintessential Bond. Fleming described Bond as “That black hair falling down over the right eyebrow … there was something a bit cruel in the mouth, and the eyes were cold”. This is how a commissioned artist visualised Bond; no Moore or Craig there.
At his tiredest and most harassed and unkempt, Brosnan was pretty bloody good too.
Makes one contemplate one’s own wretched self.
This …
Apparently Connery was wearing a hair piece by Thunderball.
Craig is good; the body beautiful thing, however, is un-canonical.
As if Fleming’s Bond would spend any time pumping iron.
Their high court are of course feeling threatened by literally Nazi clinging racists, who deny the reality that the craven capitulation conventions have already been signed, and all outposts of colonialist racism where English is spoke must Babel from now on in non racist tongues.
Comrades.
Jo Smyth
#2594576, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm
I reckon Trump is going to go full bore to get that treasonous No 2 in the FBI – McCabe
The Gunfighter, a ballet of death
“That music, seems kinda ominous, don’t it?”
Hasn’t been occurring through breeding programs since man jumped on a horse?
Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.
Because Britain has nothing else for her to worry her sweet little head about.
Red Cross appealing for more money to help the wives and kids of islamofascist terrorists in Myanmar ,the West supports the families ,the arabs supply the men with arms and ammo . Another item Trump reduces u.n. Comtribution by $280.000000,cites wasteful spending as reason sets a precedent to us with our stupid polliemuppets , government spending ruses by 5 per cent Politicians and public service wages and perks fall by 20% ? That might work.
In other much more sensible news, Stuart Broad finally looks like he gives a damn and England have fought their way to a tight contest. 9-327 at the moment, Warner, Smith and Shaun Marsh in the runs, and a lot of profit to be had bowling half-trackers aiming for the drag-on for the quicks.
If you missed Lady Lucan discussing her life with Lord Lucan on SBS last night, dial it up.
It’s pretty interesting.
Lucan was a fascinating rogue.
Cubby Broccoli wanted to cast him as Bond – and is said to have been influenced by his gambler’s persona.
The revelation for me was Lady Lucan. What a piece of work. Her own three children have refused to see her for 35 years.
The Lord’s son is a very successful financier, funnily enough.
Australia all out three hundy and summink, caught at short leg by public expectation.