Wednesday Forum: December 27, 2017

Posted on 11:30 am, December 27, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
96 Responses to Wednesday Forum: December 27, 2017

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2594507, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:35 am

    From the ads for the new series Romper Stomper it looks to be all about awful white people trying to blow up mosques and shock jocks encouraging them to do so.

    It’s exactly the TV series Australia has been crying out for.

  7. Motelier
    #2594508, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Phew.

    Missed the reserves bench for once.

  8. Pete of Perth
    #2594509, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Did not know it was wednesday. Thanks for the time check.

  10. Bruce in WA
    #2594511, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:38 am

    TopEnder (from the old fred): One of the advantages of being Managing Editor of a publishing company was that I could insist on hanging hyphens (pre- or post-1945). Buwahahaha—the power.

  12. Joe
    #2594515, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Don’t watch James Bond anymore. Haven’t since the end of the Brosnan era. May be true to the original material, but it I want to watch Bourne films I will – not made over Bourne films with a Bond flavour.
    By the same token Moonraker was the weakest bond film as it was a rip off of Star Wars and even that was heaps better than the angst laden over the top emotion BS of the Craig era.

  13. PK
    #2594516, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

    How about the tax free status of employees of the UN and agencies?

  14. Motelier
    #2594517, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Only reserves from this point on.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2594519, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Top Twenty

    And this joint still has that new car smell too.

  16. Myrddin Seren
    #2594521, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    What is the Bataille de Jour at Le Chat ?

  17. Boambee John
    #2594522, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Cultural appropriation!

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2594525, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Pete of Perth
    #2594509, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Did not know it was wednesday. Thanks for the time check.

    It’s Wednesday? Curse you Asahi Brewing Company, your tasty beveridges had made the time pass too quick.

  20. Pete of Perth
    #2594526, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:49 am

    In Singapore visiting feuding relatives. This time the govt has decided to run a security campaign… posters plasted everywhere extolling secure Singapore etc. On the MRT they have short films advising what to in a terror attack. The bad guy featured is a hoody wearing whitey. I still wonder why Sg hasn’t featured in the jihadi greatest hits with such a large population of Muslims. The govt must have the imams by the balls. Going to Orchard rd today for to eat dancing crab… I’ll keep an eye out for diversity bollards.

  21. Delta A
    #2594527, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Too good to leave on the old thread:

    Steve of Kenmore
    #2594505, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:34 am
    We good ones are all taken.

    Like parking spaces in a shopping centre, all the good ones are taken, those left are handicapped.

  22. Motelier
    #2594528, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    And this joint still has that new car smell too.

    Only until some fool like googlary/rae/septimus sh1ts on the nice new leather seats.

  23. egg_
    #2594529, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    We already have the delicious gals from the Tomb Raider genre, luv.

  24. Jo Smyth
    #2594530, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    They need to make the next James Bond a woman, just to prove what an abject failure it would be.

  25. Joe
    #2594531, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:51 am

    We already have the delicious gals from the Tomb Raider genre, luv.

    Not to mention Buffy et al.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2594532, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    And in breaking News Bruce Jenner to play the lead in the “”Power Puff Girls Movie – Trannies on Parade”

  27. Boambee John
    #2594533, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    MV at 1134

    You can’t successfully do both, John.
    Success in the HoR requires doing preference deals, presumably with the Lieborals.
    Success in the Senate requires burning all others, especially the Lieborals.

    Apart from Custard, I’m not sure any posters here are in a position to do preference deals. The discussion has largely about what we, as individuals, can do (at least as I read it). Hence your comment about posters here voting Lieboral because at least they aren’t Labor.

  28. egg_
    #2594534, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I’ll keep an eye out for diversity bollards.

    “Dancing with the Cars”.

  29. Arky
    #2594535, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    top emotion BS of the Craig era.

    ..
    Daniel Craig.
    Worst Bond ever.
    Probably worse than even whatever black lesbian quadraplegic muslim they pick next.

  30. Joe
    #2594536, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:53 am

    They need to make the next James Bond a woman, just to prove what an abject failure it would be.

    And to kill off the franchise. The only way to resurrect it would be for JB to take on the mad mullas.

  31. Motelier
    #2594537, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:56 am

    And to kill off the franchise. The only way to resurrect it would be for JB to take on the mad mullas.

    Sorry, but too late, it has been done.

    Taken franchise.

  32. Arky
    #2594538, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Probably the next bond will be a transexual epileptic.
    Won’t need xer martinis shaken.

  33. Joe
    #2594539, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:58 am

    True, and thinking about it, JB always has gorgeous scantily clad women and that would be verboten in a mad mulla movie.

  35. Infidel Tiger
    #2594541, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Daniel Craig is a knob jockey in real life but a fantastic Bond. His Bond is closer to Fleming’s vision than the poncey Brosnan and Moore versions.

    Daniel Craig revived a failed franchise.

  36. Arky
    #2594542, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    The romantic interest in the next Bond movie will be a female to male transexual called Pussy No More.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2594543, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Volcanic temper.

    New Zealand’s Mount Taranaki to become a ‘legal personality’

    Mount Taranaki in New Zealand is to become the third landmark in the country to become a legal personality in its own right.

    The dormant volcano, which is thought be New Zealand’s most frequently climbed mountain, follows in the footsteps of the Whanganui River, which earlier this year became a legal personality.

    The move comes after the government signed a legal agreement with the eight Maori tribes, or ‘iwi’ of Taranaki, who will share joint guardianship for the mountain.

    The status effectively means that if someone abuses or harms it, it is the same as harming the tribe.

    How do you hurt a volcano? Maybe by watching her intimate moments, which you can do on her very own webcam.

  39. lotocoti
    #2594545, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Sure.
    Don’t bother with a new franchise, just kill off an old one.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2594546, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Flinders Street car attack: two men still fighting for their lives

    Thta’s all very well, but let us not lose sight that a refugee now has no car.

  41. Pete of Perth
    #2594547, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    JB cracking onto burka clad chicks. It would be a Russian Roulette take on lucky dip

  42. notafan
    #2594548, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Black Audi in Point Cook

    Be interesting to see who the driver and passenger were

    So sorry for the innocent women in the other car

    A witness on Palmers Rd, who did not wish to be named, said she was sitting at the bus stop when a black car sped past.

    “They were going so fast, I only had a second to step back from the road, I was so taken by surprise,” she said.

    “Seconds later, I heard a crash. I thought the driver was doing a stunt manoeuvre at the time it happened. They came over on to the right side of the road.”

    Three people killed in Melbourne in Christmas Eve crash

  43. Rae
    #2594549, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Daniel Craig.
    Worst Best Bond ever.

    FIFY.

  44. stackja
    #2594550, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Pete of Perth
    #2594526, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Chewing gum banned?

  46. notafan
    #2594552, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Thta’s all very well, but let us not lose sight that a refugee now has no car

    Yes and another one is very upset about her son’s drug problem.

  47. cohenite
    #2594554, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Boambee John

    #2594522, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Cultural appropriation!

    Jaimee le Bond? What a bunch of bullshit. Still, big stupid arnie played a sheila in Junior. But really this whole mixing of superheroes and their genders is summed up here:

  48. notafan
    #2594555, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    The good thing for the refugees is that they have two other late model SUVs and a big boat.

    Something to cling on to in terrible times

  49. md
    #2594556, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Yet another example of what the Left have done to Britain … and pretty much every Western country:
    Boxing Day CHAOS: Thugs clash in front of horrified shoppers in Stratford Westfield City

  50. Nick
    #2594557, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Strangely prescient;

    The Wind Cries Mary
    Jimi Hendrix

    After all jacks are in their boxes
    And the clowns have all gone to bed
    You can hear happiness staggering on down the street
    Footprints dressed in red
    And the wind whispers Mary
    A broom is drearily sweeping
    Up the broken pieces of yesterday’s life
    Somewhere a queen is weeping
    Somewhere a king has no wife
    And the wind, it cries Mary
    The traffic lights they turn a blue tomorrow

  51. cohenite
    #2594558, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Daniel Craig.
    Worst Best Bond ever.

    FIFY.

    Nah; as someone said above, he introduced the angst crap. Anyway he’s too short; he only comes up to Sean Connery’s dick, non-erect.

  53. stackja
    #2594560, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Car crashes into Point Cook house
    Chanel Kinniburgh, Herald Sun
    December 27, 2017 7:56am
    Subscriber only
    A YOUNG driver has been taken to hospital after her car ploughed into the side of a house in Melbourne’s west early this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the a double story home in Featherbrook Drive, Point Cook shortly after 3am.

    Leo the property manager of the house looks at the damage

  54. notafan
    #2594561, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Now that really is a car hole

  55. Zatara
    #2594562, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Anyone else still sweeping for mines?

  56. Infidel Tiger
    #2594563, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Nah; as someone said above, he introduced the angst crap.

    Bond was full of angst.

    Craig’s Bond needs to smoke more however.

  57. stackja
    #2594564, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Accused Flinders St driver Saeed Noori faces court
    Padraic Murphy, Herald Sun
    6 minutes ago
    SAEED Noori appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court today charged with 18 counts of attempted murder following last week’s Flinders Street incident.

    The 32-year-old was placed behind protective glass and stared at the floor for the duration of the short hearing.
    Defence lawyer Tass Antos said Mr Noori needed to be assessed for mental impairment and that his fitness to plead may be an issue.

    Magistrate John Hardy remanded Mr Noori in custody to reappear in May.

  58. Makka
    #2594565, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Melbourne was always going to be a dead rubber.

  59. Baldrick
    #2594567, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    60th Battalion A.I.F

    Wrigley, Hugh (1891–1980)
    On 17 August 1914 Wrigley enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force as a staff sergeant and was allotted to 3rd Brigade headquarters. He served at Gallipoli from April 1915 and was made temporary warrant officer in October. Commissioned on 20 February 1916 in Egypt, he was posted to the 59th Battalion. In June he was promoted lieutenant and sent to France as adjutant of the 60th Battalion. For his ‘gallant leadership’ at the battle of Fromelles (19 July), during an attack on enemy trenches in which he was severely wounded, he was awarded the Military Cross. He spent two months in hospital in England and was promoted captain in November. Rejoining the 60th Battalion in January 1917, he resumed duty as adjutant in May.
    Wrigley transferred to the Indian Army in July and joined the 6th Rajputana Rifles as a second lieutenant. He took part in campaigns in Afghanistan (1919), Iraq (1920-21) and Waziristan (1922) as a captain before returning to Australia in 1922.

  60. Arky
    #2594568, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Tigger, you are even more wrong about Bond than you were about Trump.
    This is because you are again missing the point.
    Moore was the uber Bond.
    Moore took a miserable pulp fiction character and turned it into the essential English gentleman spy.
    Unflappable.
    Even when about to get his todger lasered off, still able to muster a bon mot.
    Every other Bond played it the wrong way.

  61. Baldrick
    #2594569, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Rae
    #2594549, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Fuck off Robbie 1234

  62. Nick
    #2594570, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Even when about to get his todger lasered off, still able to muster a bon mot.

    You just know that a future Bond will willingly laser their todger off.

  63. JohnA
    #2594571, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Delta A #2594527, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Too good to leave on the old thread:

    Steve of Kenmore #2594505, posted on December 27, 2017 at 11:34 am
    We good ones are all taken.

    Like parking spaces in a shopping centre, all the good ones are taken, those left are handicapped.

    Ah, nicely ambiguous:
    Can be read as either
    “those which are left are handicapped”
    or
    “those who are left are handicapped”

  64. Infidel Tiger
    #2594572, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Even when about to get his todger lasered off, still able to muster a bon mot.

    Those ridiculous bon mots were the worst part of every movie.

    Bond was a man, not some dandy.

  65. cohenite
    #2594573, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Moore took a miserable pulp fiction character and turned it into the essential English gentleman spy.
    Unflappable.
    Even when about to get his todger lasered off, still able to muster a bon mot.

    That was big Sean:

  66. C.L.
    #2594574, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I recall reading the production honchos were thinking about casting the black dude who plays Luther in the British crime show as James Bond.

    Yes, we’d be expected to un-remember the canonical back-story about Bond being the orphaned son of hereditary Scottish land-owners.

  67. The Beer Whisperer
    #2594575, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Daniel Craig.
    Worst Best Bond ever

    They turned his nuts into smashed avocado in his first movie, so the lady interests on every movie since are clearly fake.

  68. Jo Smyth
    #2594576, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Now that Pres. Trump, our Saviour, has signed an Executive Order blocking the property and assets of people who are involved in serious Human Rights abuse and corruption and as the list maninly involves people closely involved with the Clinton Foundation, what next? The boss of Google has already moved on. Will people be prosecuted or will they be allowed to quietly disappear? I reckon one of the main reasons Trump ran for the Presidency was to get at these low life. I hope they are named and shamed to the full extent.

  70. Infidel Tiger
    #2594580, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Yes, they will have to completely erase the Skyfall story for black Bond.

  73. calli
    #2594583, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Yes, we’d be expected to un-remember the canonical back-story about Bond being the orphaned son of hereditary Scottish land-owners.

    The Black Douglas?

  74. Nick
    #2594584, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    The Black Douglas

    The Afro-Caribbean Hebrides

  75. Marcus
    #2594585, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Great idea. As her first mission, the female Bond has to recover MI6’s top-secret Plutonium-Loaded Oceanic Transporter (P.L.O.T) which was last seen in the PM’s Office and was unaccountably lost by the current occupant.

  76. Tom
    #2594588, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Defence lawyer Tass Antos said Mr Noori needed to be assessed for mental impairment and that his fitness to plead may be an issue.

    Amnesty courtesy of Dickhead Dan’s Islamic State caliphate.

    Jihadis and JBs, please thank Liars attorney-general and judiciary stacker Rob Hulls (1999-2010) for your Get Out of Jail Free card.

    Under the next federal Liars regime, country shoppers in the Australian replacement population program need not use the risky nautical method: they will be arriving express with full wifi, all meals and an Australian Border Force welcome via Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

  77. dover_beach
    #2594589, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Because feminism is all about copying existing masculine roles.

  79. Infidel Tiger
    #2594591, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    It’s time we saw more women in gay pron too.

  80. notafan
    #2594592, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Because feminism is all about copying existing masculine roles.

    Isn’t it just?

    Taking over the patriarchy one male role at a time

    Then crying a lot because too hard

  81. John Constantine
    #2594593, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Headlines.

    Their high court of Australia demands increased Security.

    For themselves.

    Being hellbent on the mass importation of replacements for the proles they despise, they are now nervous that the ordinary Australian is becoming aware that our elites are committed to deindustrialise, balkanize and economically genocide our country.

    The elites demand the proles be taxed to pay for the continued unchanged lifestyle of their high court circuit.

    As our country burns.

  82. Arky
    #2594594, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Moore was given some of the most stupid Bond scripts and made them almost watchable.
    If they had given him From Russia With Love most of you would not even have heard of Connery.

  83. C.L.
    #2594595, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    ‘fan, nice Benedict post earlier.
    Good heavens, what a saint.
    Makes you contemplate one’s own wretched self. Room for improvement – to say the very least.

  84. Bruce in WA
    #2594596, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Daniel Craig is a knob jockey in real life but a fantastic Bond. His Bond is closer to Fleming’s vision than the poncey Brosnan and Moore versions.

    There has only ever been one Bond — Sean Connery when he was younger. As big a knob as he is in real life, he was the quintessential Bond. Fleming described Bond as “That black hair falling down over the right eyebrow … there was something a bit cruel in the mouth, and the eyes were cold”. This is how a commissioned artist visualised Bond; no Moore or Craig there.

    At his tiredest and most harassed and unkempt, Brosnan was pretty bloody good too.

  85. C.L.
    #2594597, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Makes one contemplate one’s own wretched self.

  87. C.L.
    #2594599, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    That black hair falling down over the right eyebrow …

    Apparently Connery was wearing a hair piece by Thunderball.
    Craig is good; the body beautiful thing, however, is un-canonical.
    As if Fleming’s Bond would spend any time pumping iron.

  88. John Constantine
    #2594600, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Their high court are of course feeling threatened by literally Nazi clinging racists, who deny the reality that the craven capitulation conventions have already been signed, and all outposts of colonialist racism where English is spoke must Babel from now on in non racist tongues.

    Comrades.

  89. Mike of Marion
    #2594601, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Jo Smyth
    #2594576, posted on December 27, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I reckon Trump is going to go full bore to get that treasonous No 2 in the FBI – McCabe

  90. 132andBush
    #2594603, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    The Gunfighter, a ballet of death

    “That music, seems kinda ominous, don’t it?”

  91. JC
    #2594604, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Hasn’t been occurring through breeding programs since man jumped on a horse?

    Genetically engineered horses designed to be faster, stronger and better jumpers will be born in 2019 after a breakthrough by the same laboratory which clones polo ponies.

    Scientists in Argentina successfully used a powerful DNA editing technique called Crispr to rewrite the genomes of cloned horses.

    Healthy embryos were produced following the procedure, which the researchers plan to implant into a surrogate mother within two years.

    The team focussed on boosting the myostatin gene sequence which is crucial to muscle development, endurance and speed.

    Theoretically, animals designed in such a way should be able to run faster, for longer, and jump higher more easily.

    Traditionally the same traits would be achieved by breeding animals which already exhibited desirable features. But it can take many generations to develop a beneficial trait.

  92. mizaris
    #2594605, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Theresa May calls for a WOMAN to play British super-spy James Bond in future saying it would be a victory for ‘girl power’.

    Because Britain has nothing else for her to worry her sweet little head about.

  93. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2594606, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Red Cross appealing for more money to help the wives and kids of islamofascist terrorists in Myanmar ,the West supports the families ,the arabs supply the men with arms and ammo . Another item Trump reduces u.n. Comtribution by $280.000000,cites wasteful spending as reason sets a precedent to us with our stupid polliemuppets , government spending ruses by 5 per cent Politicians and public service wages and perks fall by 20% ? That might work.

  94. Marcus
    #2594607, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    In other much more sensible news, Stuart Broad finally looks like he gives a damn and England have fought their way to a tight contest. 9-327 at the moment, Warner, Smith and Shaun Marsh in the runs, and a lot of profit to be had bowling half-trackers aiming for the drag-on for the quicks.

  95. C.L.
    #2594609, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    If you missed Lady Lucan discussing her life with Lord Lucan on SBS last night, dial it up.
    It’s pretty interesting.
    Lucan was a fascinating rogue.
    Cubby Broccoli wanted to cast him as Bond – and is said to have been influenced by his gambler’s persona.
    The revelation for me was Lady Lucan. What a piece of work. Her own three children have refused to see her for 35 years.
    The Lord’s son is a very successful financier, funnily enough.

  96. Tom
    #2594610, posted on December 27, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Australia all out three hundy and summink, caught at short leg by public expectation.

