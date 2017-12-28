Liars writing for the wilfully deluded

From Steve Hayward at Powerline.
WHY PEOPLE HATE THE MEDIA, CHAPTER 12,186
There is something ironic about the fact that a grand White House Magnolia tree planted during Andrew Jackson’s administration is going to come down during the administration of the most Jacksonian president since Old Hickory. (By the way, if Jackson was “Old Hickory,” maybe we should call Trump “Old Spice”? It fits in some ways, if you think about it. . .) Rim-shot!
Anyway, what isn’t ironic at all is the many news headlines what convey the impression that
Cruella de Ville Melania Trump has ordered the felling of the mighty Magnolia in a fit of forrecidal rage, when in fact arborists have concluded that the tree is fatally weakened and in danger of falling at any moment. But here’s how Newsweek represented it:
Not to be left behind, for some reason CNN thinks they have an “exclusive” on this totally non-exclusive story:
The Hill jumped on the Mean-Melania bandwagon, too:
What—is Melania herself going to wield the ax? Please put that on pay-per-view.
Even the usually reliable Daily Mail goes with demagoguery:
You have to read way down in the (often corrected or amended) stories to learn that this has been on the minds of White House arborists for some time, such that they have been cultivating cuttings from the tree—some of them already 10 feet tall—that will replace the old one.
And people wonder why Trump repairs to “fake news” so often.
Memo to Newsweek—take your own advice:
Yeah, after all it’s not like Melania or Donald Trump are William Gladstone or something.
As someone formerly from the media (non-tabloid/nanosecond branch) I agree with your thesis. There’s enough about Trump to make me throw up regularly without inventing magnolia tree stories.
Newsweek has gone completely bonkers. Here are three headlines from the last month:
Actual Newsweek Headline: ‘Trump and the Nazis Stole Christmas’
#Lame: Newsweek Compares Donald Trump to Charles Manson
Newsweek Climate Panic: Global Warming Could Cause Refugee Numbers to ‘Skyrocket’
If they keep this up their entire staff will detonate like that scene in Kingsman.
People still seem to be gobsmacked about this, but why? The Detritus view all who are not EXACTLY like them, and who parrot their rage/delusion/paranoia etc., as NOT HUMAN. I know, that sounds like a wacky conspiracy theory, and as much as I loathe their frequent tendency to pathologise dissent, I do believe that subconsciously they class all two-legs into roughly three categories: They of course, are Superhuman; their passive or submissive followers and willing or ignorant dupes are human; anyone who speaks against them is Subhuman. Subhumans are like the 19th Century’s outlaws: legally (though in this case, morally) deprived of all rights, and available for hunting by whatever means possible. Vermin. A danger to society.
I don’t consider this is a conscious categorisation, but nonetheless, it makes sense.
I am aware of the historical comparison one might make with the classification of ‘subhuman’, but I do not mean it in that way.