Americans love their titles

For a country formed as a rejection of monarchy and supposedly with an aversion to titles, Americans are far more title-obsessed than Australians. We know our former prime ministers as Mr Hawke, Mr Howard, Mr Rudd, Ms Gillard and Mr Abbott. In the US they ponce around as President Jimmy Carter, President George HW Bush, President Bill Clinton, President George W Bush and President Obama. That’s so inappropriate – there is only one President of the United States and that happens to be Donald Trump.
That disgraced Senate candidate and sore loser Roy Moore calls himself Judge Roy Moore even though his term on the Alabama Supreme Court ended in April 2017.
And we have various former Secretaries of departments and ambassadors continuing to style themselves as ‘Secretary X’ or ‘Ambassador Y’. So tacky – if you need to parade your former status you have none and certainly no class.
This seems to be a relatively recent phenomenon, at least since Harry Truman retired and was referred as Mr Truman. He, by the way, showed great integrity out of office never once using his former office for personal gain. Historian David McCullough recorded
he [Truman] had no income or support of any kind from the federal government other than his Army pension of $112.56 a month. He was provided with no government funds for secretarial help or office space, not a penny of expense money.
Truman himself wrote
I could never lend myself to any transaction, however respectable, that would commercialize on the prestige and dignity of the office of the presidency.
Not so many of his successors, especially Bill Clinton.
When John Adams and Thomas Jefferson wrote to each other in retirement, it was simply as “Mr Jefferson” and “Mr Adams”.
One of the founding fathers, Thomas Paine, wrote
Dignities and high sounding names have different effects on different beholders. The lustre of the Star and the title of My Lord, over-awe the superstitious vulgar, and forbid them to inquire into the character of the possessor: Nay more, they are, as it were, bewitched to admire in the great, the vices they would honestly condemn in themselves. This sacrifice of common sense is the certain badge which distinguishes slavery from freedom; for when men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of liberty quits the horizon
Benjamin Franklin wrote on titles that they were
groundless and absurd, but often hurtful to that Posterity, since it is apt to make them proud, disdaining to be employ’d in useful Arts, and thence falling into Poverty, and all the Meannesses, Servility, and Wretchedness attending it; which is the present case with much of what is called the Noblesse in Europe.
During its first session, the US Senate discussed the manner in which first President George Washington should be addressed. One suggestion was His Highness, the President of the United States, and Protector of their Liberties. Others favoured His Elective Majesty or His Excellency.
James Maddison strongly argued against such titles, with Washington himself insisting on the simple Mr President while in office and Mr Washington when retired.
A love of titles is a sign of decline. If Trump genuinely wants America to be great again, he needs to push for a return to earlier values of dignity, stoicism and modesty.
PS: there are some Australians, such as that disgraced former DFAT official, Richard Butler, who have a love of titles Ambassador Butler is his preferred form of address even though Butler hasn’t been an ambassador since the 1980s. Butler embarrassed the Tasmanian Government so much with his drunken antics and shenanigans as Governor of Tasmania that he was sacked. On one occasion he insisted on being upgraded on a Singapore Air flight where he had purchased an economy class ticket for himself and his wife with that pathetic statement
don’t you know who I am?
Don’t get me onto people who like styling themselves as ‘former diplomat’ or ‘career diplomat’. No, no, a thousand times no. They are former public servants or current public servants. One is only a diplomat when actually on a posting, and all Australians – Joe Hockey and other former politicians included – employed at our missions overseas are employed under the Public Service Act 1999. They are thus public servants.
The use of titles is a form of logical fallacy – argumentum ad verecundiam.
If Trump genuinely wants America to be great again, he needs to push for a return to earlier values of dignity, stoicism and modesty." which will be around the time that Steve Kates realised that he lives in Australia.
Really? You mean not like we Australians who are so shy about such things:
Field Marshal Sir Thomas Albert Blamey, GBE, KCB, CMG, DSO, ED
Major General Sir William John Victor Windeyer KBE, CB, DSO & Bar, KC
Lieutenant General David Lindsay Morrison AO
General Sir John Monash, GCMG, KCB, VD
The Honourable [Charles] Leycester Devenish Meares AC CMG QC
Sir Percy Claude Spender, KCVO, KBE, QC
Poster Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, Moron 3rd Class.
Rt Hon Zatara AC VC
Actually Zatara you’re confusing titles with postnominals. It’s true in Australia that many former military officers maintain a Gen (Ret’d) style but not so for any other public office. We do not see Prime Minister Hawke, or Chief Justice Robert French etc. I do agree that people do like awards and titles including ‘Hon’, although it is notable that Australia (for a brief exception during Tony Abbott) does not have knighthoods or ‘Rt Hon’ title which is standard in our small cousin New Zealand. The current Prime Minister of New Zealand is the Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern. In Australia the only two living former politicians with ‘Right Honourable’ are Ian Sinclair and Doug Anthony.
Even Gough was impressed by the fact that Queensland had a position called Co-ordinator General saying he wanted one as well. And he really needed one!
Moore is disgraced in many ways. But one in particular – he won't accept the voters' verdict.
A few points.
“Rt Hon” indicates a member of the Privy Council. Since Australians no longer become members of the PC, it’s no surprise that Anthony and Sinclair are the only two survivors.
In his defence, Whitlam insisted on being addressed as “Mr Whitlam” while he was Australia’s Ambassador to UNESCO whenever he was not on post in Paris. On post he was addressed as “Your Excellency”.
Finally, LQC, “Rt Hon Zatara, AC, VC” is incorrect. “VC” takes precedence over all other post nominals, as it should.
You had me 100% until this paragraph. That’s a bit parochial. Like saying people can’t say they are former soldiers or ex-cops or whatever. If someone has multiple postings in DFAT, they are career diplomats. The business is diplomacy.
Clam, I disagree. People who have had multiple postings for DFAT are public servants. They use the title ‘diplomat’ as a claim to superiority and pretension. We need much less of that.
The business of diplomacy ended with telecommunications. Today Embassies are ciphers and arguably unnecessary. There are substantial savings to be made in cutting our foreign missions (and I say this as a person who has had several postings).
And, Clam, as I mentioned all officers posted overseas (except those from the military) are employed under the Public Service Act 1999. AFP officers are employed under the Australian Federal Police Act 1979 and members of the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Defence Act 1903.
As for heads of mission, I refer you to section 39 of the Public Service Act 1999 which states
Hence they are public servants too. And just as well, we wouldn’t want HoMs to think too highly of themselves that they are above being a public servant.
What this means is that someone like Joe Hockey is appointed as a public servant for the duration of his appointment as Ambassador to the United States.
That amendment to the Public Service Act, by the way, was a reform by the Hawke Government. Previously HoMs were appointed under section 67 of the Australian Constitution. In those circumstances they could claim not to be public servants, but no more.
Moore is disgraced in many ways. But one in particular – he won’t accept the voters’ verdict.
