Maybe weather really is climate after all

Now updated with the above video from 1977.
I fear we are looking at a breath of sanity in the midst of madness, but enjoy it while you can.
Trump mocks global warming in tweet
President Trump mocked the idea of global warming in a tweet Thursday, making one of his first (if not the first) such public comments on the topic since entering the White House almost a year ago.
In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!4:01 PM – 28 Dec 2017
Why it matters: Trump has tweeted in the past that he thinks global warming is a hoax, but that was in 2012 and he has not focused on the topic much at all in his Twitter activity as president. This tweet shows he’s still openly mocking mainstream climate change science, even without directly questioning it.
Fast facts: Most scientists agree human activity, primarily through the burning of fossil fuels, has been the primary contributor to Earth’s aggregate temperature going up this past century. That does not mean, though, that freezing cold weather, like the East Coast is experiencing right now, won’t happen in the future in many parts of the world. Climate change science is much more complicated than that, but citing cold weather is still a favorite line of politicians and others who doubt climate change is happening. Sen. James Inhofe, Republican from Oklahoma, threw a snowball on the Senate floor in February 2015 to mock global warming.
One level deeper: Trump’s tweet was also mocking the Paris climate deal, a global accord virtually every country in the world except the United States supports. It calls on countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions, but as it stands the commitments wouldn’t cut emissions to the levels most scientists say is needed. America’s commitment under President Obama was actually relatively moderate — up to 28% cut in such emissions by 2025 based on 2005 levels, but the Trump administration pointed to conservative groups’ studies showing it could cripple the U.S. industrial economy while other countries, notably China, were called on to do less.
Between the lines: The Trump administration released without political influence a statutorily required reportearlier this year confirming in great depth that human activity is driving climate change. Trump’s tweets get a lot of attention, but make sure to also watch what the administration does or doesn’t do on this issue.
The bottom line: Words matter, and so do the president’s tweets. His perspective on this issue is influencing his most ardent followers, a new poll suggests. A survey released in October from George Mason University found that just 21% of conservative Republicans think global warming is mostly human-caused, a decrease of nine points since earlier this year.
One more thing: The semantics around climate change, or global warming, are almost as divisive as the science itself. Global warming was the default term up until the last decade or so, when climate change became more popular among those urging action to cut greenhouse gas emissions. That shift was partly to respond to comments like Trump made Thursday by clarifying that a higher global aggregate temperature does not mean the entire planet would be getting universally warmer.
And for interest, you can follow the entire twitter conversation here. It’s an astonishing thread.
Deep cold is affecting much of the US today. Likewise also there’s been plenty of snow in the UK. I saw a little of the Spanish news on SBS at lunchtime today: lots of snow there too.
Lots of “weather”. And maybe more “weather” to come…
7 New (2017) Papers Forecast Global Cooling, Another Little Ice Age Will Begin Soon (yesterday)
This graph is of especial interest since it shows the empirical relationship between cloud cover and temperature. Unfortunately we tend not to see good data on cloud cover, which is odd since you’d think it’d be easy to measure from space. The expectation is as the Sun goes into a weaker activity period that cloud cover will increase. Therefore more solar radiation will be reflected and the Earth will cool.
The climateers don’t like to talk about this because if they were forced to notice it they’d be forced to agree that the Sun caused at least half the warming last century, not CO2. That would be fatal for their budgets.
The thread is just distressing. So many scientists!
What about the century before that?
Is Trump666 aware of Tim Blair’s “Gore Effect”?
What about past centuries before Al Gore invented AGW?
No, sorry it is not a breath of sanity but is actually unpicking the Trump tweet and reinforcing the CAGW mantra.
“Most scientists agree” always invites the Einstein response “It would only take one scientist” – this is not a majority voting system but rigorous scientific method aiming to discover what is really happening
“Virtually every country in the world” has NOT signed the Paris deal, only the winners and the stupid losers (including Australia).
The statutory report “National Climate Assessment” was dissected (and the vivisection reported here, I believe) to demonstrate that the executive summary as quoted above “confirming in great depth that human activity is driving climate change” was a) not supported by the detailed findings buried in the report and b) was already fudging by making the statement “driving climate change” without stating to what extent.
Tony Abbott was unavailable for comment.
I’m a GenX-er and this warming hysteria has gone on most of my life. Children won’t know what snow is, the ski fields will be shut down, pacific islands are about to disappear underwater, the barrier reef will be gone. FFS, none of this happened.
Release the killer rabbits.
Fucking moron.
It certainly is. These are comments from the warmist left perspective; riddled with it.
Trump is a climate realist. Let’s call things by their proper descriptors. Being a realist is not being a ‘denier’ as with ‘holocaust denier’, but looking at the empirical data and drawing sensible conclusions. The planet regularly has short periods of warming and cooling as do many homeostatic systems; it is also subject to other forces, such as axial tilts, changes in our sun, and things such as asteroids in outer space ramming into it. Recent anthropogenic increases in CO2 haven’t fulfilled the hopes of the left by proving to be a dangerous source of warming; any increase seems so far to be fairly benign, acting on the carbon cycle as a plant food and thus an enabler of more plant-produced oxygen. Measurement is the basis of science and much of this speculation is just that, and not easily accessible to accurate measurement. Clouds are pesky things in all of their theorizing too: very cloudy. Let alone the complexities of the oceans and the clouds in combo.
Breathe easy, and built a few modern coal-fired power stations to maintain ourselves a step ahead technologically to meet anything the planet throws at us. Ice Ages are much tougher than a little warming.
We’re all gunna fry!
We’re doomed, doomed I tells ya.
The end is nigh!
If we are all saved, it will prove Trump is god.
As if “global warming” were some kind of easily offended deity who shalt not be mocked.
Headline: “Trump holds toothbrush in both hands.”
Subheader: “Gerontologists conclude early dementia.”
The semantics around climate change, or global warming, are almost as divisive as the science itself. Global warming was the default term up until the last decade or so, when climate change became more popular …
There is a whole world of dishonesty in those 2 sentences. “Climate change” became more popular as a term when the alarmists failed to find any consistent substantial warming, and naughty, recalcitrant reality diverged from the warming predictions of their wobbly models. Then, in turn, “climate change” was replaced by “climate disruption” as the alarmist cliche du jour. This was because no consistent direction for climate change could be found – some glaciers shrank, others grew; sea levels rose in some places, but some oceanic islands actually increased in land area. You can only wonder what the next dishonest, slippery evasion will be – “climate getting cross and stamping its foot” perhaps?
I really do think the kindest thing we could do for the climate scientists and panic mongers would be to buy them a little trolley, on which they could mount the goal posts of what ever it is they are trying to fob off on fools (are you there Mr Whatadill?). The goal posts could then be moved around as reality continues to disappoint and evade their dud predictions. But the climate scientists and other tax hoovers needn’t worry, I am sure the wheels of the little trolley could be kept nice and squeaky.
Most scientists actually don’t believe this, it’s a meme that’s been perpetrated because of a very faulty survey (a fact ignored because it doesn’t fit the cause).
Most scientists who do believe in this are trough feeders whose livelihood depends on green grants (no bias whatsoever).
Also, many of these scientists have no qualifications in climatology or related fields, they just attach everything they do to ‘climate science’ (it pays).
Doesn’t matter what happens with the weather, CAGW/Climate Disruption/Climate Disruption is totally unfalsifiable. It is a tenet of faith, a cause that humans are destroying the once pure earth and should themselves be destroyed. I think this will take several generations (if humanity lasts that long) to finally become a museum piece of history. But then it will be something else to satisfy that underlying drive.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/28/record-breaking-winter-cold-dont-worry-the-climate-explainers-have-it-covered/
Even the IPCC doesn’t make that claim.
The supposed temperature rise ~1900 – 1945 could not possibly be due to human fossil fuel emissions.
No ‘most’ scientists don’t agree this reason is the primary contributor. And hydrocarbons aren’t ‘fossil’ fuels.
No he’s not. He’s not a moron at all. He’s a very bad person bordering on evil intentioned. Never underestimate opponents.
It’s a religion to some zombies.
It seriously does your head reading the twitter shit and im retarded anyway.
Trump loves playing with these retards. The stupidest people ever born are cool fun for natural predators to play with — mice for cats. I’m waiting for the follow-up tweet. I hope he doubles down. But it will drive them insane if he doesn’t. Win-win.
Yep. In the second half of the seventies we were hysterically “informed” that we’d all freeze to death and then in 1989 (after the almost decade long “Ozone layer hole” scare had run out of o2) the same loathsome marxist hippie wrongologist deadshits all started screeching that we were going to fry.
They’ve been furiously attempting to polish the fact and evidence free anti-scientific turd that is “catastrophic human induced climate change” ever since.
I’ve lost more than a few friends and family in the last almost three decades as a result of refusing to swallow that preposterous horseshit sandwhich.
The gullible frigging idiots.
How much is TheirABC in bed with the climate carpetbagger tax hoovers, given the overt plugging for the ’cause’ that they do?
Actually; what about the two centuries before that century ?
Seems that our beloved Weather Scientists(tm) think that any increase in the temperature that warms an ice age is very, very, very, very, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump bad. God bless their cotton socks !
To whoever related Mr Trump to Jo B-P feeding the chooks, hats off.
Joh (gender fluid faux pas)
Now I don’t know whether to be a baby boomer and a generation xer. I think the time frame is a bit prescriptive.
Securing global consensus on climate change is one thing . The bigger issue (and the point that the Donald is making surely), is if it’s so real and planet threatening, then why can’t the UN find a way to equitably get every nation (even the gunk spewing types like China and India) to pull their weight? No sane western leader (oxymoron I’ll agree) should ever sign up to economy destroying penalties while others get a free run. If investment in costly uneconomic eco strategies is made across the board by all then there’s no relative disadvantage. Sure, we’ll all be stupid but at least it’s a stupidity that’s shared by all. Right now the UN wants to fuck over nations like the US and the dumb-willing Euros.