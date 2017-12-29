Trump making headway

Just in case there is any doubt about the media and Trump, here is a graphic from a Pew Foundation study that shows media attitudes to Trump and the previous three Presidents in the first 60 days of their first terms.
Trump has faced unprecedented hostility from a media that overwhelmingly shares a green left PC frame of reference.
Drudge however shows that Trump ended the year with 46 per cent approval, exactly the same as Obama in spite of the latter benefiting from representing a media with the same goals and attitudes.
The US tax act and Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement has brought widespread scorn in the media and among the political class. But it is bringing solid gains, like that of the Pratt Group pledging $2 billion of new investment in paper facilities in the US as a result of the highly competitive tax and energy environment Trump has created and we even see the state of Pennsylvania seeking to attract Australian energy intensive businesses with its low energy costs stemming from fracking friendly policies.
Will this force a re-think in Australia? Doubtful in the case of Turnbull and his supporters who prefer mediocrity, placating green troglodytes and the approval of the international community.
Don’t worry, all these green jobs will save Australia and show the world.
What, we still have them here?
It’s also worth noting from another Pew poll earlier in the month that Trump is tracking just fine with Republican voters. All the negatives are coming from Democrats, who think he is Cthulhu rehatched or something. Here is the graphic showing the relative performance of the last several Presidents vs their own and the other party.
Given the MSM is overwhelmingly Democrat you can see why the press reporting has been so awful.
Fortunately it’s looking increasingly that the MSM and Hollywood are destroying their own nest. I just wish there was a way that the ABC budget could similarly collapse.
Your question answers itself. Especially the last point, Turnbull (and Bishop) would sell us out to the last drop for international approval. And have done. They’ve just legalised buying international carbon certificates so we’ll be hearing soon from Nigerian princes with printers at the ready.
Alan , none in the Liberal party , I believe will take Turnbull on for two reasons . He has them by the neck because of money . Their subscriptions are down and possibly donations as witnessed in previous elections. Turnbull put in the million plus under what agreement , get rid of me and I will demand return of money.
Secondly, any new boy could say goodbye to future opportunities if Libs lose. If Abbott took over at least he is arguing policies the punters want, if he lost then replace with the new blood . Plenty to choose , Taylor, Porter, Frydenberg ( think he has done a reasonable job even tho’I told him it would be like working between a rock and a hard place with your hands tied behind your back) .
There are too many mad green leaners in Malcolm’s office , so Frydenberg has to walk a very fine line and talk the Malcolm talk. Knowing what he really believes I tell him the Cognitive Dissonance he has to employ must be stultifying
And yet they are willing to cop international opprobrium by sticking by their tough asylum seeker policies. They know the voters would dump on them if the disaster under the previous govt happened again. So it looks like the “disaster waiting to happen” which is their current energy policy has to actually happen before they tell the world to stuff their Paris Agreement where the sun don’t shine.
Mind you even disaster wouldn’t sway the Liars as we have seen.
Here’s hoping the rethink will eventually come from the electorate and in a big way.
When a male person (he’s certainly no man) so openly displays such contempt for females, such a person has nothing to contribute in a leadership position and deserves every ounce of ridicule and scorn thrown at him. Call me whatever you want I’ll wear that label proudly.
Unfortunately the Left still keep supporting Bill Clinton.
Their turnbullites tough asylum refugee policy is to airlift as many as possible in, real tough that policy.
Oh dear Bemused, where oh where in my comment did I support Bill Clinton? Your comment simply confirms your inability to conduct a sensible fact based discussion.
I just made a simple statement, which has been more or less validated over the years. I didn’t say you supported Bill Clinton.
Why did you read into a simple statement something that wasn’t even there?
I sincerely hope that Tom is correct in his assessment (in another thread) that the left-leaning MSM is working towards nothing more than their own discrediting, their own destruction as a trusted and ethical reporting group.
Anyone who’s interested in politics now has a huge range of commentary and reporting on tap.
We can cast around for more sensible assessments than the MSM cares to provide most of the time. It has been apparent for quite a few years that a lot of them – a sizeable majority in fact – are players and are not in any way adhering to the old adage about keeping the bastards honest. They have no honesty themselves.
There’s plenty of room for more presstitutes in the Trumpsters’ dumpster!
I’d suggest we need at least another 1 million young Australians to be unemployed and living with their parents before their green dream turns into a green nightmare for them to wake up to the evils of green marxism destroying their future. Only through intense personal pain will they wake up. They have not suffered enough pain. But a Shorten government might just be the remedy after Turnbull has set the landscape for a major deep recession. So an 18 year old today, will be still unemployed at the end of a Shorten 1st term when they reach 24 with a university debt edging 100K. Good luck with that gaia lovers!
By the way, I won’t be hiring anyone under 50 in my business. I don’t have the time or patience to teach you discipline or healthy work habits. You young people have nothing to offer my business or my customers. If you spent any time on the dole, you have demonstrated that you have ZERO initiative.
Turnbull’s face dropped when Pratt announced a long time ago that he was going to invest in USA. After this announcement of a $2 billion further investment his face must look like thunder.
Presumably the growth curve will be exponential.
Even in Oz, some panelists on TheirABC make comments like “I hate Trump as a person* but…” then go on to list his positive achievements since being in Office.
*Probably the only safe way to get anything positive out about Trump on the hive minded ABC without a barrage of brickbats.
Indictable, being our Public Broadcaster.
AlanR,
How about “man held in contempt by women”?
After all the schmoozing, hehe?
After prior slagging off Pratt Senior in Parliament?
Narcissism writ large.
“Useful idiot”.
Cop this. From CNN!
I’ll call Al a ‘fluffer’, a ‘luvvie’, a ‘panty buncher’, a ‘useful idiot’. That’ll do, as lunch beckons. I shall return. A ‘flog’, just as the prawns and semillon blanc beckon.
Alan. Alan. Yes, he’s a vulgar man, I’ve listened to him too. However, I’m not afraid of vulgarity myself and separately, do not see given his career how he could be considered anything but a man who likes women quite a lot. He could be a lot less Tweety but I like the fact he constantly communicates without a filter and doesn’t parse his speech like the slick man who preceded him. Have you watched many of Trump’s speeches or interviews? He often proves to be right. It feels like he is a real human being, and one who knows the media better than the media and won’t play their smooth game of what that previous man called “getting the optics right”. I would much rather hang out with 45 than 44, don’t know about you.
This year it seems I have learned he is a sexist man surrounded by beautiful women who love him, an ignorant crackpot who made it to the highest office, a ridiculous buffoon who plays 4d chess. He is authoritarian enough to remove 22 regs for every new one, is very mean to animals, children and everyone else and does random acts of kindness. He is also a military dictator who over-golfs, takes no pay cheque and insists on returning income earned to earners. Captured by Russia, IIRC he has affirmed the Global Magnitsky Act and cut some deal with The Ukraine.
I think he is a New Yorker with a Red Bull ego, a practical business streak and no strong ideology but conservative maybe Reagan era tendencies. He seems to like getting ‘stuff’ done and has been much more successful in this first year than anyone expected despite an entire circus, both domestic and foreign, pitched against him.
Frankly about the subject of women as overdone as it is, I see him as a bit like my partner whom I would describe as quite sexist but certainly no misogynist. He loves women but thinks we’re, let’s say, dills sometimes. I think most female politicians, commentators and celebrities are fuckwits usually outraged over nothing but vulgarity. We agree that Trump is not a groper but a talker and the drain cleaner the USA needs. It’s not pretty having to snorkel down into the swamp but someone must do it. And he’s got stacks of good hires to help him.
On a much lighter note, I have just noticed my spell check turns fuckwits to kiwifruit. #NotAllWomenAreKiwifruit.
Well said.
Nothing will ‘force a rethink’
A generation of school leavers believes the lies and misdirection as ‘truth’ in a post-truth world.
Current students can’t assess the truth independently any more- it’s been taught out of them.
The MSM here is Left, and won’t permit any contrary world-view.
The politicians are on the same side – themselves.
The proles (us) can vote for either side of the same coin, but only will affect 2 or 3 ‘honourable’ members out of the whole bunch.
Only wide-scale ridicule and contempt will be our alternative, until that is criminalized under 18C (for hurting feelingses) and real crims get 200 hrs community detention.
I must sadly agree.
Politicians here believe their success in politics can only be won in the arena of media.
They have determined that a flattering falsehood reported as truth is worth more than honest achievement reported as failure.
They labour to manufacture a hologramatic image composed not of artfully refracted beams of photons, but of carefully orchestrated sound bites and film clips.
But unlike obedient predictable light, the media as a medium has an agenda – it bends its own way and cannot be trained to certain angles.
When something goes wrong, the problem is understood as a problem with the apparatus and the solution is nothing more than tweaking a lens here, or a prism there.
Activist greens and progressives like this because the last thing they want ordinary people to see is their real agenda. Instead they needle and glad politicians with things that play out in the media: polls, reports, experts etc. which politicians will accept on face value because that is as deep as they think.
The actual government of Australia – what really happens to real people, is merely a side effect of this light show.
Trump’s success is that he is not a lab technician like the establishment and media, but from the real world. The politicians and media are still trying to understand how he succeeds in terms of the light show, and all their attempts to bring him down have just been more of the same techniques they used on holograms.
He has an existence independent of them, a concept they can no longer grasp.
fixed
Righto. How about gullible. Easily led. Muppet. Sad.