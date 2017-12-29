Trump making headway

Just in case there is any doubt about the media and Trump, here is a graphic from a Pew Foundation study that shows media attitudes to Trump and the previous three Presidents in the first 60 days of their first terms.

Trump has faced unprecedented hostility from a media that overwhelmingly shares a green left PC frame of reference.

Drudge however shows that Trump ended the year with 46 per cent approval, exactly the same as Obama in spite of the latter benefiting from representing a media with the same goals and attitudes.

The US tax act and Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement has brought widespread scorn in the media and among the political class. But it is bringing solid gains, like that of the Pratt Group pledging $2 billion of new investment in paper facilities in the US as a result of the highly competitive tax and energy environment Trump has created and we even see the state of Pennsylvania seeking to attract Australian energy intensive businesses with its low energy costs stemming from fracking friendly policies.

Will this force a re-think in Australia? Doubtful in the case of Turnbull and his supporters who prefer mediocrity, placating green troglodytes and the approval of the international community.