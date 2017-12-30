Ok. I’ve Had Enough

Your man Spartacus was enjoying a sunny WEB (well earned break) in the lovely NSW Central Coast when this morning the clouds formed and the rain started to fall; both actually and metaphorically.
Spartacus should really know better than to read Peter Van Onsellen in the Oz, and he would have left it be were it not for fellow Catallaxian Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.
The subject du jour is female quotas in the parliamentary Federal Liberal Party. Here are the 2 key contributions:
- PVO – Coalition club must make room for women
- LQC – Peter van Onselen – Coalition club must make room for women
Spartacus does not generally use this forum to comment on the contributions of other Cats, but this is beyond the pale. LQC – PVO is a doctor and not a mister. And he is not just a doctor, he is a professor. The University of Western Australia says so. Thus, his views carry the imprimatur of our tax dollars.
Otherwise LQC, you are right on the money in what you have written and I cannot disagree with your analysis. But if I may add my 2 shekels on top.
“Gender quotas” are the linguistic re-engineering of “affirmative action” so lets just call it for what it is:
the policy of favoring members of a disadvantaged group who suffer or have suffered from discrimination within a culture.
It is a policy that does not work (see the writings of Thomas Sowell) and in fact does plenty of damage. But this new variant is not really about favouring a disadvantaged group. It’s not about all women or disadvantaged women. It’s about giving a leg up for already senior and successful professional women. It is a workplace politics metastasis.
This is not about more female lawyers or female political party members or female accountants. This is about more female QCs/SCs or law firm partners or public board directors. And more women into parliament and cabinet.
PVO, in his “analysis”, espouses several examples of rhetorical sophistry, the same sophistry he accused anti SSM advocates of, thus demonstrating there are no mirrors in the Van Onselan household.
According to PVO, Labor is a better parliamentary party because they have more women in parliament and because of their genda quota. But we tax paying Australians care more about quality than quantity and will remind PVO that the first Australian female leader, Labor leader at that, the Hon. Julia Gillard as exhibit a.
As a final observation on Prof PVO, let us look at this matter from a different angle.
PVO recently separated from SkyNews. Voluntary or involuntary is unknown. But the 5-10 views of his lunchtime show with Kristina Kenneally were surely upset. PVO is also married to a high flying Westpac executive who, amongst other roles, was Westpac’s Director of’ Women’s Markets and Inclusion & Diversity.
Cleared professional decks to avoid possible conflicts. Election coming up. Pre-selections coming up even sooner. Professor PVO writing about gender quotas. Hmmm. Makes one wonder.
Happy new year to all. Wishes for a safe and prosperous 2018.
Has PVO advocated for 50% representation of men in early childhood education and primary school teaching yet?
BON – We know the sisters would never accept this and MSM would ignore any such quotas.
The solution for PVO is to get away from this messy business of party membership, pre-selections and elections.
Simply place ramdomly selected citizens into Parliament, senior public service positions, and onto company boards.
Dot can explain sortition to him!
Our political/academic/commentariat class is more incestuous than a mountain village in Upper Bumfvckistan!
Dinosaurs.
Where are the now middle aged feminists of yore who saw that their sons were being actively discriminated against by “affirmative action”?
Crickets?
Gal Quoda rulz.
Before Gough as I remember, there was a separation between news and opinion, between Parliament and staff and between Parliament and public servants. Now opinionated people are mixed together creating chaos. Probably deliberate.
No he hasn’t. Why not? Because he doesn’t actually give a flying fuck about E. kwolidi.
It’s all about optics. The kind of optics that keep the invitations and the high fives in supply.
Well said, Stack.
The concept of conflict of interest has entirely slipped from public discourse.
Too little, too late.
Others have commented that the beneficiaries of Quotas, Affirmative Action etc., always seem to be the wives, sisters, daughters etc. of the already well off classes.
Miss Average Nobody is no better off after 40 years, and probably worse off.
Feminism has always been a middle class racket.
Are you saying then that PVO is going to identify as a woman and seek preselection?
He having a run at Greens preselection?
Bob Ellis used the term ‘oaf’
Ah, feminism, the longest running tantrum in the history of mankind.
Spartacus, I’ve had enough too! I’m sorry to have disturbed your holiday with mention of PVO.
I will follow the old Economist policy of referring to everyone – whether high or low, smart or stupid, qualified or unqualified, by the simple Mr X (Mrs Y, Ms Z …). It matters not whether PVO has a PhD or a professorship. Let’s see his arguments (poor) and not give them extra weight because of some title. Mr PVO can make his case and we can argue against it without being cowed by his supposed wisdom or intelligence.
Newsflash, Peta van Onselen has announced her candidacy for a Liberal Party preselection. She says that anyone who is opposed is a bigot.
Sky Weather needs some affirmative action also. Far too many young women and not enough blokes. In fact I think there are a total of about 2 men.
Nailed it.
Feminists have done nought for their underclass.
Repeat after me: ALL women are purity and Light. ALL men are evil. But we still want men to do the manual labour, build things for us to steal, and then die early so we can enjoy the fruits of our theft.
My point being, of course, that all of these arguments are predicated on the acceptance of stereotypes.
As a woman of now mature years who has made her way unhindered by male bias in a variety of employments and professions (including operational environments), I have to say I have also been totally unimpressed by the new-wave/modern feminism. As a “gel” growing up in the 1960s and starting work back in the early 1970s, I was never discouraged from any particular option that I thought interesting. I did initially follow the tried and true path of (legal) secretary, but was never told I could not do something simply because of my gender. I knew there were professions where women would not cope/manage/do well/perform as well as men, but had never had an inclination towards those anyhow – because of my inherent understanding of the physical limitations of being the proud owner of a female body. Male and female of the species are different, both physically and emotionally, and so it should always be.
Inflicting “gender” (or any other) quotas on any organisation is madness, and will doom any such organisation to failure. The only criteria should be that of suitability/capability for the task at hand.
I understand that in the current gender-political climate this attitude would now bring down a rain, a veritable tempest of fury upon me from the feminazis, but I really don’t give a flying whatsit about their opinions.
The whole gender push is about to fall apart as Corporations start to declare that all of their staff are now of fluid gender – deciding one day to identify as a woman, the next a man and the third day something inbetween. They may well declare that it is intrusive and sexist to even inquire after their employees’ gender. Where are gender quotas going to go then?
This place needs a Zero Mostel.
Affirmative action in the alp hasn’t worked ,/has it,when it puts an immoral theif like giliard in a position to be PM ,and leaves her in the job till it looks like they might lose their “careers” “,then No it doesn’t work does it ?put the mentally disturbed krudster back. No,it doesn’t work does it .
TDGI – Temperature Dependent Gender Identification. If it gets 1 degree hotter, I’m going to become both woman and man simultaneously.
I sense a commercial opportunity for easily-detachable, soft-and-responsive male genitals. After all, you want to look the part, don’t you? I mean, what’s the use of manspreading if you don’t have the bulge to scratch?
This will make life interesting for HR. The HE of yesterday will be accused of having harassing the SHE of today, yesterday while SHE was a HE!
I can see him sitting alongside Tim Wilson, similar types of gent. Well spoken and smooth, urbane. Very keen on fighting discrimination from their priveleged positions.
PvO and Niki Savva do nothing nothing more than provide amusing nonsense in an otherwise credible Australian newspaper.
It is surprising that anybody can take either of them seriously.
PVO may be smart, is a Dr, but jeezuz he is a fuckwit.
Given the Antics of Academe in recent times, the “Prof” aint what it used to be in terms of respect. In any event we judge PVO by his utterances.
Blair alerted us to David Thompson’s summary of that world (a world of insanity) for the year in retrospect, and it’s enough to completely wipe out any appeal to authority or even a modicum of deference to academics.
Before anyone objects that it’s about the USA, rest assured it is happening here too.
Go the privacy angle… say it is strict corporate policy that each and every individual is entitled to a personal choice on the issue of gender identity, but the company never requests anyone explain themselves, nor is any information recorded in the corporate database. Anyone wanting to survey company employees about their opinions should put an advertisement in the newspaper asking for volunteers.
There is no ultimate joy in victimology – for anyone.
Mostly – the best rise to the top – witness so many talented and clever women in all fields who have reached the top of their professions in recent years.
Yes- cultural norms have stopped many generations of able and talented women in past generations. It is called cultural evolution. And yes – some women never reached their potential.
But few women and social justice warriors today recognise the compensations enjoyed by those who were blessed with children and extraordinary family lives. This is immeasurable, yet now derided.
So bit it. But as a woman who was blessed with such a life and does not lament the unknowable pinnacles beyond a very satisfying career, I shake my head at the limited understanding of those who should know better.
In this land of ‘gender fluidity’ and gender being a social construct, I would think that PVO’s views are irrelevant – unless, of course, he believes this nonsense not to be true.
Candy – not a fair comparison. Tim Wilson is solid on economics and issues that we otherwise care about. Now that gay marriage is legislated I expect he’ll step up.
Check out the story on “neurodiversity” in the link to his missus. A quota on mental people now.
Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus #2596919, posted on December 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm
Oooh, goody! I have always wanted a title!!
🙂
Sinclair Davidson #2597098, posted on December 30, 2017 at 8:10 pm
Snort!! Good luck with that hope/n/change schtick!
SSM is NOT the ultimate objective – never has been.
The following changes everything ,it looks like we wont have to wait for Shorten as PM & power prices to crash everything thus resetting everything & making us consider more important issues than gender quotas etc & sinecures for elites with a sense of entitlement.
” Dec 30, 2017 by Martin Armstrong
China has responded to global competition that is exploding in the wake of the Trump Tax Reform. While domestic news in the USA continues to bash the tax reform on class warfare, the rest of the world is trying to come to terms with what Trump has set in motion. China’s response is to allow foreign companies complete tax-free busi9ness on any profits they reinvest in China upping the stakes. Their position was stated by the Ministry of Finance and it is designed to “foster the growth of foreign investment, improve the quality of foreign investment, and encourage foreign investors to continuously expand their investment in China.” The tax exemption applies retroactively from January 1st, 2017 beating Trump at his own game once more. Foreign companies who have paid taxes in China for 2017 will be refunded.
Domestically, companies in China are already complaining about rising costs that are caused by raising taxes. They have warned that this could lead to production relocations. The standard corporate tax rate is 25% in China. In order to benefit from the newly announced tax rebates, foreign companies have to meet several requirements. These include direct investment in industries promoted by the government in Beijing. Also, the money must flow directly to the companies.
The tax game is now afoot. The big loser will be Europe because they are far more entangled with the socialist agenda than anyone else with New Zealand and Australia fighting for second place in the uncompetitive tax burden race to the top.”
I dont know how many CATs have caught the film about Martin Armstrong called ”The Forecaster”.
He has an unfortunate habit of being right thus he has led an interesting life.
Unfortunatelythese silly games our elites like PVO and friends are playing are bootless with what has happened over the past week .Previously I was expecting that Shorten becoming PM would be the major reset we all need to experience before we start to think seriously about the future .It looks like we wont be waiting that long anymore.Events have overtaken us which will change among other things how future centrelink will view us.
Now that gay marriage is legislated I expect he’ll step up.
Yes, he has to move on and contribute to the Turnbull team. He’s being paid for that.
I reckon that charming and talented Dastyari chap will get there first.
Can he challenge the Hon Dr Andrew Leigh? The one who didn’t have a clue about nominee companies and his concocted “gotcha” that wouldn’t even have made it through The Ponds Institute.
Wilson and gay rights. Some might unkindly argue that gay crusaders only have one agenda and use other issues as camouflage. Hopefully he is truly a man of free market principals but if so he has used a great deal of energy in pursuing a goal to have homosexuals recognised as uninterestingly normal, something that hardly anyone contests.
… so let’s give him the benefit of the doubt?
PVO’s views on anything spin around faster than a weather vane, hang around long enough he’ll have the opposite view on quotas.
We know he’s a man of free air travel. Is that close enough?