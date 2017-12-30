Ok. I’ve Had Enough

Your man Spartacus was enjoying a sunny WEB (well earned break) in the lovely NSW Central Coast when this morning the clouds formed and the rain started to fall; both actually and metaphorically.

Spartacus should really know better than to read Peter Van Onsellen in the Oz, and he would have left it be were it not for fellow Catallaxian Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.

The subject du jour is female quotas in the parliamentary Federal Liberal Party. Here are the 2 key contributions:

Spartacus does not generally use this forum to comment on the contributions of other Cats, but this is beyond the pale. LQC – PVO is a doctor and not a mister. And he is not just a doctor, he is a professor. The University of Western Australia says so. Thus, his views carry the imprimatur of our tax dollars.

Otherwise LQC, you are right on the money in what you have written and I cannot disagree with your analysis. But if I may add my 2 shekels on top.

“Gender quotas” are the linguistic re-engineering of “affirmative action” so lets just call it for what it is:

the policy of favoring members of a disadvantaged group who suffer or have suffered from discrimination within a culture.

It is a policy that does not work (see the writings of Thomas Sowell) and in fact does plenty of damage. But this new variant is not really about favouring a disadvantaged group. It’s not about all women or disadvantaged women. It’s about giving a leg up for already senior and successful professional women. It is a workplace politics metastasis.

This is not about more female lawyers or female political party members or female accountants. This is about more female QCs/SCs or law firm partners or public board directors. And more women into parliament and cabinet.

PVO, in his “analysis”, espouses several examples of rhetorical sophistry, the same sophistry he accused anti SSM advocates of, thus demonstrating there are no mirrors in the Van Onselan household.

According to PVO, Labor is a better parliamentary party because they have more women in parliament and because of their genda quota. But we tax paying Australians care more about quality than quantity and will remind PVO that the first Australian female leader, Labor leader at that, the Hon. Julia Gillard as exhibit a.

As a final observation on Prof PVO, let us look at this matter from a different angle.

PVO recently separated from SkyNews. Voluntary or involuntary is unknown. But the 5-10 views of his lunchtime show with Kristina Kenneally were surely upset. PVO is also married to a high flying Westpac executive who, amongst other roles, was Westpac’s Director of’ Women’s Markets and Inclusion & Diversity.

Cleared professional decks to avoid possible conflicts. Election coming up. Pre-selections coming up even sooner. Professor PVO writing about gender quotas. Hmmm. Makes one wonder.

Happy new year to all. Wishes for a safe and prosperous 2018.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus