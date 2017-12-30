Open Forum: December 30, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, December 30, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
16 Responses to Open Forum: December 30, 2017

  4. Baldrick
    #2596416, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:06 am

    4th Machine-Gun Company A.I.F

    Dwyer, John James (Jack) (1890–1962)
    Sergeant Dwyer was awarded the Victoria Cross for most conspicuous bravery when in attack on 26 September 1917 during the Battle of Polygon Wood in Belgium. His citation explains in detail:
    Sergeant Dwyer, in charge of a Vickers machine gun, went forward with the first wave of the brigade. On reaching the final objective, this non-commissioned officer rushed his gun forward in advance of the captured position in order to obtain a commanding spot. Whilst advancing, he noticed an enemy machine gun firing on the troops on our right flank, and causing casualties. Unhesitatingly, he rushed his gun forward to within 30 yards of the enemy gun, and fired point blank at it, putting it out of action, and killing the gun crew. He then seized the gun and, totally ignoring the snipers from the rear of the enemy position carried it back across the shell swept ground to our front line, and established both it and his Vickers gun on the right flank of our brigade. Sergeant Dwyer commanded these guns with great coolness, and, when the enemy counter attacked our positions, he rendered great assistance in repulsing them.

  5. Oh come on
    #2596417, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:06 am

    But on a lighter note, you’ll be able to look to the skies for a fireworks display designed by Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

    Milo described him as “the gay one who played Wolverine”.

  7. jupes
    #2596421, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Speaking of Muslims, here’s what is happening in Egypt while the Pope bangs on about the stupid ‘Palestinians’.

    Egypt attack: At least 10 dead in attack on Coptic church south of Cairo

    Unfortunately Muslims don’t only kill their fellow Muslims.

  9. Mitch M.
    #2596423, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:27 am

    For 50 years they told us that fat was bad. What is bad is relying on food frequency questionnaires and retrospective studies. Note the saturated fat-stroke linkage.
    http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)32252-3/fulltext

    Associations of fats and carbohydrate intake with cardiovascular disease and mortality in 18 countries from five continents (PURE): a prospective cohort study

    Interpretation
    High carbohydrate intake was associated with higher risk of total mortality, whereas total fat and individual types of fat were related to lower total mortality. Total fat and types of fat were not associated with cardiovascular disease, myocardial infarction, or cardiovascular disease mortality, whereas saturated fat had an inverse association with stroke. Global dietary guidelines should be reconsidered in light of these findings.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2596425, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    This one’s for Baldrick. Reading Ross McMullin’s book “Pompey Elliott At War” – at the height of the battle of Polygon Wood, Elliott, commanding a brigade, with all that entailed, received three pieces of news, in rapid succession – his brother had been killed, his brother – in – law, had been killed, and his business partner in Australia had left Elliot liable for debts, to the tune of half a million dollars in today’s money.

  13. Harlequin Decline
    #2596427, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:44 am

    The images of TLS et al were bad but, believe it or not in the UK there is worse. The dregs of the left.

  14. Baldrick
    #2596428, posted on December 30, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2596425, posted on December 30, 2017 at 12:30 am

    And a sad ending for a solider when he committed suicide in 1931, suffering what is know known as PTSD and depression.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2596430, posted on December 30, 2017 at 1:22 am

    And a sad ending for a solider when he committed suicide in 1931, suffering what is know known as PTSD and depression

    Reading his diary entries, he was on the way down for a long time.

    FWIW, Elliot ordered his troops in Egypt that he didn’t want to see a mixture of hats, on parade. All his men had better have slouch hats, and he didn’t care where they came from. Elliot went to lunch at the officer mess, threw his slouch hat under his chair, and ate an excellent lunch. After lunch, he reached under his chair, to discover his slouch hat missing…

    Onya, the Aussie digger, wherever you are, and in whatever hellhole you are.

