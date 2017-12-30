Peter van Onselen – Coalition club must make room for women

In an article in today’s Australian, Peter van Onselen argues that the Liberal Party must institute quotas for women in Parliament. He engages in sophistry to argue that gender quotas do not affect merit selection (which shows how out of touch he is – merit selection has never been a policy of any political party).
It’s not about whether the extra women Labor attracts into parliament are better than the men. It’s a case of overcoming culturally ingrained discrimination against women. Women have the right to be as good or as bad as male MPs. Quotas level the playing field, removing prejudice; they do not distort it, as is so often falsely argued. Linking quotas to the notion of identity politics, the political right deliberately has turned opposition to them into some sort of false defence of the values of liberalism. Even if gender quotas distort merit-based selection — which they do not — conservatives can no longer claim they are the defenders of merit over quotas anyway.
But Mr van Onselen misses one crucial point – how many women are members of the Liberal Party? What is the percentage of males to females in the Liberal Party?
The very purpose of a political party is to bring together as members a group of people with similar philosophies (more or less) with the intention of winning seats in a parliament, or winning sufficient seats to form a government.
People join political parties for various reasons. Some join merely to be part of a club of like-minded individuals. Some join because they want to influence the selection of candidates for the party to present to voters. Others join because they think they can influence policy. Yet others join because they might find a wife or husband (although political parties are ageing so that may be less important).
One thing is for sure – all political parties have seen a decline in members.
I’m not sure (and I’m not a member of any political party), but I’m told that the Liberal Party membership is about 80% male and 20% female.
If females are unwilling to join a political party unless they are guaranteed a position on a ballot paper, why should a political party institute gender quotas. To be preselected you have to be a member of the political party.
So if women want to be members of parliament they should start joining a political party. Don’t expect quotas to allow you to bypass the grunt work as a party member.
Most government departments and corporations have diversity targets of 50%. All promise to select on merit to achieve this. As that google dude observed and lost his job for it, this is not possible if the source of recruits is mostly one gender or another.
This is why I am encouraging Miss Entropy to do engineering. Even today the proportion of female engineering students is about 30%. Most girls just aren’t interested. This means Miss Entropy’s chances of a job in that field are very, very high.
At the moment, however, she fancies her chances as the girl that year that gets taken up by the State ballet company, to which I say, why not an engineering ballerina?
Also, it is a curious thing that diversity advocates do not seem concerned about the almost exclusive female workforce in fields like speech pathology, dietitians and other allied health, or the controlling dominance of the sisterhood in nursing management.
On the whole I see a lot more men than women at polling stations handing out conservative ticket “how to vote” cards. Probably more women on the Green and ALP side overall doing grunt work… just from personal memory, not a scientific study or anything.
That having been said, do you think Malcolm Turnbull ever stood on a street corner greeting the punters?
Over at the paywallian PVO is being smashed in the comments thread. Lol
Just get a group of the male politicians to identify as women while in parliament, fixed. Besides they pretty much do that already.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.
Leak to a media troll to destabilise the government.
One trick pony.
With a Comrade Maaaaates.
For true equalityismness, it will be necessary for a separate women-only parliament (just like the indigenous one we’ll get before too long), where the women have the opportunity to veto any decision made by the male-only parliament that affects them. They can also be in charge of womenfriendlyfying all existing policies and legislation.
Sure, it will cost the taxpayer more money and give a new definition of gridlock, but won’t it be worth it to feel that we’ve all achieved something in our lives? After that, we can start the design process for the Irish vegan-only-with-a-lisp parliament building, and …
Their Nationals have been gutted by the gender assault, with entire convoys of ABC and Fairfax media wymynsys snuffling around for a safe Nat seat so they can occupy the party in the name of Hussein Obama.
LQC – Lieboral politicians are actually drawn from a much smaller pool. Time serving party hacks, staffers and in NSW Photios’ homosexual mates.
Van Wrongselen is just click-bait like the Bittered Sav. The idea of anyone reading him for illumination or information is laughable.
The women MPs in the liberal party have been appalling lightweight imbeciles with all the intellectual heft of a school of jellyfish – just like their layba pardee and greenfilth comradettes.
Therefore, the obvious solution is to impose more of them on an electorate that’s itching to administer a bit of baseball bat love to the gliberals at the first available opportunity. What a brilliant idea, Perfesser von Wrongsolen.
PVO is a socislist whose fee ideas are based communist philosophy. He should not hold a position at a university where he can influence others. His knowledge about economics is poor. It is difficult to understand why he is given space in The Australian to wrote nonsense.
If it will speed the complete destruction of the liberal party then I am 100% supportive!
Be interesting to know if this is PVO pushing an internal wet Lib wheelbarrow.
I’d expect just this sort of thing to counter the Hastie/Molan “threat”. By forcing 50% wymminses the big wet beasts can use it as a way to edge guys like Molan down the Senate ticket, thereby purging any righties from the Party.
The same has been going on in the ALP for years using Emily’s List to bring in more far lefties in place of pragmatic old-style Keating & Latham types.
PVO is another SJW. Always trying to ‘fix’ a problem or inequity that doesn’t exist.
We all know that nobody in politics is picked on merit, so he says why not pick a woman instead?
Well PVO, here is a novel idea…. How about we try something out of left field? What if we picked people based on their abilities rather than their gender, ethnicity, sexual identity, religion or race?
If PVO had his way, all small businesses would be forced to go with his thinking! How many would last if they were forced to employ people not on merit, but their gender etc?
PVO is, and always has been an irrelevant educated idiot!
Has anyone ever explained why having more female politicians is a good thing?
With the possible exception of Pauline Hanson, I would say every female member of our current parliament is a complete lemon. The nation would be better off without them.
Yay, more opportunity for useless female members to make useless policy legislation in the name of progressivism. Nah, I’m sticking to the ALA, at the females in this party are not shirkers at stating the honest truth about western culture in decline.
A KKK-Van Wrongsolen cunning plan to nobble the LNP via inept tokenism?
It’s not bad advice, if they want to win Elections.
The Qld LNP put their only lady Senator [Joanna Lindgren] at no.6 on the ballot paper in 2016, and they lost her. She did quite well below the line, but not enough to get up.
If they’d put her in a winnable position, they might have got the 6 up, and wouldn’t be in such trouble in the Senate.
Entropy: Interesting twist, there.
Your Miss Entropy should also be made aware that professional ballet types, with vanishingly few exceptions, have a VERY short time in the limelight.
This is because of the immense stresses incurred by performing this art at its highest level. Burned-out, semi-invalid, ex-professional dancers abound, so to speak.
I have been in “show-biz” of various sorts, as a “tech”, for nearly forty years and have seen the sad decline of a few ballet types, but still the fresh-faced young ones flood into the schools and theatres. Athletically, a good ballet dancer will leave an “A League” soccer player begging for mercy, but time and over-stressed joints will eventually take their toll on all of the “dancers”, both pointe shoe and round-ball types.
Finally; Fan, Oscillating is just another media moron.
How many on-air female political pundits are worth jack sh1t, Wronologist?
Crickets?
Hi Alan!
“I’m told that the Liberal Party membership is about 80% male and 20% female.”
I actually believe that, with only a few exceptions, the Liberal Party actually consists of all woman!
In the earliest parliaments, typical of that in the Kingdom of Leon in 1188 including commoners, the intention was that a segment of population could be represented by peer to convey their fears and desires. At that time, this was the only conceivable practical method of representation by population.
The advent of political parties destroyed this notion. In order for democracy to operate properly, it is essential that each and every member of the population take an interest in the proceedings in order to make informed decisions. Political parties turn this into a farce, since the representatives take on the air of populism, without actually representing the electorate.
In this day and age of mass dissemination of information, it is quite possible for each and every individual to have a say in each and every decision. This is the basis on which voteflux.org is based. It democracy is allowed to proceed unimpeded, it will have to take this fork in the road.
Oh be fair – Max McWho’s single contribution was a policy proposal of Preschool for 3-year olds – by a barren woman!
Hi eggy.
Ever noticed that One Nation do poorly when Pauline Hanson isn’t there?
Why do you think that would be?
+1
Make them all wymminses – it could hardly be worse than the present Member for Doctors wives – and the cat fights will keep the MSM busy for yonks.
It’s a protest Party.
Next.
ABC Landline has been turned into an edition of House & Garden magazine.
It’s a Party that can’t get 4% when Hanson isn’t there, get’s over 20% when she is.
What do you attribute that to?
She’s a rare politician, well revered here, regardless of gender.
What’s your point?
How many females in her Party?
I know, it’s because she’s a woman!!
And the ALP is dying, dying I tell you!
Dooooooooomed!!!
Don’t pat me on the head and give me a job because you have to fill a quota. How demeaning.
I think PVO and his kind should be more concerned about the lack of men in important areas such as schools. These have been hemorrhaging male teachers for a very long time and there are schools where kids will never see a male teacher. But for some reason, this is OK.
How is it possible – I mean, mathematically, empirically possible – that gender quotas won’t affect merit based promotion?
The entire point of gender quotas is to advance someone solely because of their sex.
What planet is PVO living on, when you can make a statement that is demonstrably and empirically false as if it were an obvious truth?
My point is that van Onselen’s advice is good advice.
Whether or not he’s offering it in good faith or not, that’s the question.
One might say the same about you, dear nemmy.
Bemused, being a chalkie is women’s work, and male chalkies know it.
Oh come on, right both times. a rare double- for you.
Hi Alan!
Stop feeding the twat and the Aus. will do the rest.
You noticed, too, eggy? What a coinkydink.
nemkat
#2596637, posted on December 30, 2017 at 11:21 am
How come the Far-Left Greens ousted Milne and put in place Dr Dick?
Oh come on:
at the top, it says Australia’s leading Libertarian and Centre Right blog, yet
you’ve spent years here surreptitiously shilling for the ALP.
It’s been amusing to observe.
Please carry on.
I had my suspicions before you voiced yours – there seemed to be a meme running through all of the comments on the OT(s).
If it’s not him, it’s another equally dumb twat. But given the language and style, it would be a good guess that they are one and the same.
How come the Far-Left Greens ousted Milne and put in place Dr Dick?
Milne has Y chromosomes, and Dr.Dick doesn’t?
Remember that hideous, gut-churning ‘your first time’ video that Sarah Hypen-Sea Patrol put on YouTube to get out the young vote?
SHY: I remember my first time (glances down adoringly at a picture of Bob Brown)
(barely muffled puking sounds from audience)
What’s really disgusting is that she’s had a kid so it might just be true. I know Brown is into blokes but you can’t put anything past those disgusting people.
LOL! Good one old man, keep em coming!
See, here was me thinking you were shilling for the Libs when it’s actually been me playing the long game for the ALP all this time. Well spotted!
If fifty percent wymynsys are featured to prevent disaster:
Why be hellbent on ramming through an immigration policy based on opening the borders to military age males?.
Their merkel saved a million and a half military age unemployable males by letting them abandon their womenfolk.
What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop to do the same here.
No, i’m upfront about supporting the LNP.
You, on the other hand, appear a tad weaselly.
Case in support of van Onselen’s suggestion:
The Liberal Party hadn’t won Capricornia since 1958, the National Party got oncers up in 1975 & 1977.
In 2010 the LNP ran Michelle Landry and got a big swing, the sitting Member retired at the 2013 Poll, and Landry has won twice since. She is the first female candidate the non Labor Parties have ever fielded in the Seat, and she’s done well.
Van Wrongselen again!
What we actually need is the defeminisation of politics.
2013 was an anyone but labor vote, and Landry is no different there. Since then she has, at least publicly going by her Ross releases and media statements, acted more like KAP than the LNP, which combined with the lame alternatives put up by the ALP, allowed her to keep Capricornia so far.
Too right, LQC.
Though currently the subject of a hostile takeover attempt by Big Government socialists, the Liberal Party was established to defend and fight for individual freedom and capitalism’s wealth creation, which still survives, though wounded ( in spite of the internet delivering communism’s genocidal autocracy a media megaphone that is now in everyone’s faces, especially in Australia).
The Enlightenment was delivered by white men when women did not have the vote – and that’s a crucial explanation of it. Most women instinctively are attracted to Big Government’s replacement of the father by the state. Only exceptional women who can objectively analyse their situation buck the groupthink the 21st century media presents them with.
Feminism has cajoled women to flood the predominantly male Western workplace in the past 50 years. (That is the real story behind capitalism’s job creation in the 20th century.) Yet only 20% — or less – of women call themselves feminists.
Only 20% of the Liberal Party’s membership are female. I’d suggest that is because most politically aware women outside of the communist left (which is now most of it) support and defend the existing wealth creation system.
Martin Trumble’s Big Government Crony Capitalist Merchant Banker Coalition Team aims to change all that. Trumble has such impeccable political instincts he just knows most Australians secretly hanker for a government-run economy, where equalidy reigns supreme and we all live together in a high-rise ghetto lit by candles and protected by high walls from the Third World offal they’re frantically importing.
Since then she has, at least publicly going by her Ross releases and media statements, acted more like KAP than the LNP,
Social Credit always had a big following in the Dawson Valley and around Mackay. Landry is better off making a pitch for those voters than leaving them to Katter.
We need more Rachel Corries to protect us from white-van-men.
The very purpose of a political party is to bring together as members a group of people with similar philosophies (more or less) with the intention of winning seats in a parliament, or winning sufficient seats to form a government.
No, that process is ancillary to the very purpose of a political party, which is to provide good government based on sound principles.
Too many politicians have mistaken the means for the end, which is a large part of our problem.
The objective is not attaining ministerial leather, but public service towards the common good.
Anyone who goes into politics for any other reason is a parasite on the body politic.
“Women have the right to be as good or as bad as male MPs.”
They already have this “right”. I’m sure there are a lot of women out there who are as bad as Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten just as there are a lot of women who are as good as Tony Abbott and Peter Dutton.
No, that process is ancillary to the very purpose of a political party, which is to provide good government based on sound principles.
That may have been true in the early days when the choice was Free Trade vs Protectionists, but in the 110 years since the ALP became a factor, the non Labor Parties have got the choice:
Win Government, or watch Labor destroy the Country.
I am a member of the Liberal party and I am not renewing. So, one less male to count, therefore your female proportion will increase. Oh, and you will also have one less vote, and many less dollars. Well done progressives! You will have what you desire soon enough. You might well own the Liberal party but you will also be bankrupt and without power.
Win Government, or watch Labor destroy the Country.
No, win government and undo Labor’s damage.
We definitely need more wimmins ,lesbians and poofters in government there are only a few hundred there now,indeterminate genderists and failed lawyer wankers constitute the majority of our ,polliewankers , look at the great job they have done since the men gave up politics . They have turned the best country in the world into a mendicant ,migrant-t terror and crime ridden colony of the unelected communust fascist agenda 21 filth . Thank God yes God ,for Donald Trump,the voice of Truthand Decency in a world wallowing in communist filth and lies.
I think more pressing is the collapse of the Liberal Party primary vote under Turnbull.
So, it’s acknowledged that the Far-Left have a male leader and the allegedly “Far-Right” PHON, female.
What does that tell you about the Socialists?
Any male advocating for quotas to increase females should immediately resign from their role and allow a female to replace him. Anything short of this sort of action demonstrates hypocrisy and disingenuous belief in the gender equality cause.
Re the Greens – old man Brown was forced to retire, then old woman Milne – now it’s the younger (moderate) man’s turn at the helm.
That’s for sure, mh, but you won’t see that in a Van Onselen column.
Turnbull is a Gaystream Media invention, and they’re using him [and Barnaby Joyce] to ride the Coalition into the ground.
Joyce blinked at Windsor and drank the windmill Kool Aid.
Sad.
What does that tell you about the Socialists?
It tells you that Dr Dick is the best they’ve got, they’re going backwards, and they’ll be out the door the Election after next.
Hanson isn’t right wing, but she attracts older ALP voters in rural and provincial areas of Qld.
That’s why the ALP centric Media goes into conniptions over her.
Nemkat,
You raise the issue of three different females who seem to garner votes. Perhaps they are good at their jobs and popular with the public. This is completely inline with a merit based approach.
Don’t conflate them with women who are parachuted in, based solely on gender. Parallel issues, I think.
No one suggested not having women in politics, just make sure they are there because they are the right choice. Your examples don’t seem to contradict this theory.
When I used to have Foxtel a few years back, I remember Van Insolent’s show was chock full of very effeminate men.
Mater:
those examples i gave probably are good at their jobs, i don’t know.
My point is: the non Labor Parties had never ran a female candidate in Capricornia prior to 2010, and they went nowhere for 50 years. Since then, they’ve done well.
It wouldn’t hurt the Liberal Party to run female candidates in Sturt, Kooyong, Goldstein and Wentworth, among others.
The present incumbents in those Seats aren’t setting the world on fire.