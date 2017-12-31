And No Hillary!

Via New Chum on a previous post: Big List of 170 Trump accomplishments in 340 days with the sub-head: “Most comprehensive compilation of 1st-year achievements”. There are 170 but will list only the first and last. You can read the rest yourself to become the most popular person at your New Year’s party tonight.
170. EPA reform: More than 700 people have left the Environmental Protection Agency since Trump took office, nearly a quarter of the way toward its goal of shrinking the agency to Reagan-administration levels. . . .
1. Technology: After his election, Trump met with top tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Bill Gates of Microsoft and Jeff Bezos of Amazon. According to Gates, it was “a good conversation about innovation, how it can help in health, education, the impact of foreign aid and energy, and a wide-ranging conversation about power of innovation.”
And while we’re at it, my best wishes to you all for the coming year.
Best wishes for 2018 right back at you.
Go The Donald!
I followed the links and sent Trump a thank you card.
Thanks Steve
All the best to you as well.
I am guessing Bezos no longer on Trumps list of tech mates after his comments about US Post subsidising Amazon parcel deliveries.
Is this the thread for 2018 predictions?
Read that Vladimir Putin cannot understand why the decromats in the USA are destroying their country to thwart Donald Trump],like a bunch of wilft[ull stupid kids ,he more Or less calls them Traitors ,which of course they are . The left are dangerous petulant spoilt morons who have never grown up. The education system should teach Adult behaviour as a subject .
A Guid New Year tea yin and all as the Scots used to say ,and many r-thanks for your balanced articles Steve ,a breath of fresh air compared to the agenda 21 crap the red media spews .
Good on ya Steve.
Happy New Year.