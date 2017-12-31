Making Iran Great Again

.
That’s from Drudge. This is from Instapundit.
CNN’S IRAN CORRESPONDENT: World Thinks That America Doesn’t Have A ‘Moral Leg To Stand On’ [VIDEO].
And as Ace notes, “This Is CNN: Oh, they did cover the Iran rallies. The pro-government Iran rallies, I mean.”
Meanwhile, as Stephen Miller writes at Fox News, “The New York Times simply described the protests as economic grievances, the same way Iranian state-run television described them,” adding:
How will the Obama Presidential Library wing look celebrating a nuclear deal with an oppressive Iranian regime that could possibly be deposed by security forces and the military joining with protesters, thirsty for democracy and a return to an Iran before the 1979 revolution?
More to the point, how will it look if the Trump administration, of all things, facilitates and encourages such change in Iran?
The prospect of this is not lost on the self-styled resistance and anti-Trump media, all too anxious to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Obama Library or hand a Nobel Prize to former Secretary of State John Kerry.
Overseeing the fall of an oppressive, hardline Iranian regime that sponsors terror all around the globe – followed by the rise of a democratic Iran not interested in aggression against its neighbors – would be a foreign policy victory for President Trump, one of the biggest for a president since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Take a bow, Valerie Jarrett and Ben Rhodes: In order to buy an extra 15 minutes for the charade of Obama’s Iran deal, you’ve reduced the DNC-MSM to shilling for the Iranian mullahs. I’ve heard vague reports they’re not entirely woke when it comes to LGBT issues and intersectional feminism, but I’m sure that’s all just rumors and hearsay.
Steve a list of 170 wins from 340 days for Trump.
The link is from this article at American Thinker http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/entering_2018_with_gratitude_to_god_and_donald_trump.html
Their mad mullahs ran a narcostate running drugs into the West for profit.
Their Hussein Obama refused to touch any foreign power working to smash The America he hated.
Enabling narcostate poisoning of American youth, them paying Iran’s despots for the roadside armour piercing anti tank bombs that killed and mutilated so many young American service personal.
Their media luvved Hussein Obama’s Nobel peace prize like it was given to Stalin himself.
Instead of Stalin’s puppet.
Comrades.
Thanks New Chum!
If they continue the scorecard i will aim to post it monthly.
It would have happened earlier except for Dubya’s “axis of evil” line. When things seem to be headed in the right direction, keep your mouth shut.
Te Bush and the ex dem neo conservatives, my theory, foreign affairs expert that I am (not) is that the neocon plan was always to box Iran in between a democratic Afghanistan and a democratic Iraq, forcing change in Iran too. Oops, reality is a bitch.
Overseeing the fall of an oppressive, hardline Iranian regime that sponsors terror all around the globe – followed by the rise of a democratic Iran not interested in aggression against its neighbors – would be a foreign policy victory for President Trump, one of the biggest for a president since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
If the mullahs fell, Rocket Boy would be so ronery:
A series of high-level meetings between Iranian and North Korean officials has prompted fresh concern in U.S. national security circles about the depth of military and ballistic missile technology cooperation between the two American adversaries, according to a Washington think tank.
An analysis from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy said U.S. intelligence has spotted Iranian defense officials in North Korea over the past year, raising the specter that Pyongyang and Tehran might be sharing certain military technological advances with each other.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/nov/28/fresh-concern-over-possible-iran-north-korea-nucle/
Gavin is exactly right. The idiot Bush and David Frum destroyed any chance of an Iranian uprising and then they went on to create ISIS and wipe out millions of Christians.
Trump needs to be very careful here. He needs to show support for the Iranian people, but any inkling that this is a US led revolt will have brutal and far reaching consequences.
Biggest world supplier of opiates is Afghanistan, with US soldiers guarding the poppy fields, bigger harvest every year, especially not that the Iron Age tribesmen get access to modern farming technology such as fertilizer. God knows who collects the profits from that lot, but I strongly doubt the US taxpayer is left any better off.
Biggest supply and use of IEDs in recent times has been via ISIS in Syria and Iraq, with high tech components such as mobile phones shipped through intermediaries in Dubai and low-tech components such as nitrates, peroxide, aluminium paste and detonators coming through intermediaries in Turkey.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2016-03-02/how-isis-makes-ieds
Hmmm Turkey, wasn’t there some story about shipments of stolen oil going through there? You know, the very easy to see on satellite convoys of oil tankers that the Russians pointed out a number of times and then eventually Russia just bombed the trucks when the US “fighting ISIS” would not do anything. Yeah, you know what I’m talking about. Same Turkey that now wants to hang onto the bits of Northern Syria they have captured, and wants the Kurds disarmed and subjugated.
Americans have a genetic inability to understand history or geography.
The idiot Bush, the evil Blair, the neocons and their media enablers should all be jail.
The Iranians were laughing at Obama behind his back:
IRAN has secretly handed North Korea’s dictatorial regime £2bn a year in exchange for key nuclear technology, according to a key Donald Trump backer – amid growing concerns of the “dangerous duo”.
A backer of Donald Trump has revealed that Iran has secretly invested billions of pounds in North Korea in exchange for “key nuclear weapon intelligence”.
Jesse Jane Duff, a retired US Marine Gunnery Sergeant, said that Iran was circumventing its nuclear agreement with the West by going to North Korea for nuclear intelligence.
This comes as Iran successfully tested a new ballistic missile this morning with a range of 2,000 km (1,200 miles) after it was displayed at a military parade on Friday.
US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea this week and Chinese banks have declared that they will stop banking activity with North Korea.
But despite this pressure tactics, key backers of Trump fear that an alliance with Iran could sustain the two powers.
Iran maintains an embassy in Pyongyang and the two countries are said to have close ties.
Speaking to Fox News Business, Mrs Duff said: “Iran has adhered to the specifics of the deal, but they don’t need to do nuclear research themselves since the North Koreans are doing it for them.
“North Korea is getting £2bn a year from Iran. They have merchandised their warfare, their chemical weapons and nuclear weapons.
“They are very aggressive with their nuclear technology, and that trade shows how the Iran deal is not working.”
Carl Higbie, a former Navy Seal and a Trump 2020 campaign board member, added: “There is clearly an axis between North Korea and Iran, they are helping each other.
“They are an extremely dangerous duo and we need to resolve this.”
“But Kim Jong-Un and the Iranians have never seen anyone talk back to them in these terms. We will not accept appeasement of these tyrants.”
Mr Higbie warned President Trump’s first move would be to “shoot down a North Korean missile”.
Earlier this week, former US ambassador to the UN John Bolton said: “I think anything North Korea has Iran can buy, and anything Iran has it can give to North Korea.”
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/857834/Trump-secret-nuclear-weapon-Iran-North-Korea-Kim-Jong-Un
It wasn’t only ISIS in the business of wiping out Christians. You have bombers in Egypt going after peaceful Christian civilians, then there’s Iraq where the Shiite majority have successfully reduced the Christian population down from 6% to less than 1%, and the balance is shifting against the Christians in Lebanon, and even in places like Indonesia we have seen significant anti-Christian activity, and the Christians in Turkey have been under increasing pressure.
It is such a consistent pattern, although I agree that Bush was an idiot, you can’t blame everything on him. There are a significant sized minority of Muslims who make the personal choice to be violent towards Christians, and a significant number of other Muslims who by their own choice, allow this to continue. At no stage were they forced to behave like this.
Does anyone else think than the Iranian Govt needs to be left in place with the occasional missile strikes against it when it does something naughty?
The shining light of democracy will not shine through if the current mob are knocked over.
The thought of 5 million Sam Dastardlies heading to the west in general and Australia in particular is not a pleasant thought. We should do everything to stop this as a priority.
Now that ISIS is defeated in Iraq…
Iraqi Archbishop: ‘Gang Rapes, Torture And Murder Of Christians’ Are Ongoing (last Thursday)
As Jesus said “if the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first”. Muslims seem to be in the forefront of this.
Is there anything the Left hate more than our own Western societies? Well, carbon dioxide – maybe.
Iranians Revolt. Why Now?
There is a video at that link of protestors chanting for Reza Pahlavi.
Things have changed a bit since 1979 it seems.
Well of course they are. This is why toppling Saddam, Qaddafi and the attempted toppling of Assad were the stupidest things done in the last century.
The Neocons must be jailed. Anyone who wants war with Iran must also be jailed.
No that is stupid. The Iranian regime needs toppling by the Iranian people.