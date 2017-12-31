New Years Eve 2017

Liberty Quote
The corruption of the regulatory bodies does not shake his blind confidence in the infallibility and perfection of the state; it merely fills him with moral aversion to entrepreneurs and capitalists.— Ludwig von Mises
And a happy And healthy 2018 to all Cats and Kittehs
(Except Grigory sock puppets Rae and nemkat)
Daft Punk – One More Time
Eiffel 65 – I’m Blue (da ba dee) (Official Music Video)
That Abba lady is still not returning my calls.
Must send more flowers.
A Happy New Year to all Cats, and Kittehs.
(Except, as Baldrick says, Grogarly and his sock puppets.)
As I sit here in my MAGA t-shirt (purchased in Washington) sipping on a home brew, I must say 2017 was a great year. Sold three more this week for 81 units totalling $4.15m and am happy to be working tomorrow morning at 6.00am handing over a caravan to a young couple from Kalgoorlie who fly in tonight from Tassie after spending Christmas with family.
I’m glad I’ve joined the Australian Conservatives and can advise WA Cats that we now have a state director in Brett. Great news.
I will continue to make Catallaxy Files my first port of call each and every morning and always have the open thread going on in the background at work.
Many thanks to all Cats (except gargooly) for your wit, friendship and encouragement and I hope you all have a terrific 2018.
Cheers custard
Cheers Custard, and more strength to your selling – and political fortunes – in 2018.
Sipping some Parson’s Paddock and imbibing cheddar after dinner. My thanks to the parson whoever he was.
No music vids from me, but I’ll put up a couple of nice local news stories. First this one:
THE LIGHTER SIDE OF THE HUNTER IN 2017
I tips my hat to the guy who won a beer garden in a raffle. The lady whose house turned into a beehive is fun too, although I wouldn’t want it to happen to me.
This one also from today is for RAN history Cats:
SECRETS OF THE HAWKESBURY RIVER REVEALED
HMAS Swan D61 and HMAS Parramatta D55 both from WW1. Cool stuff!
Happy new year all.
Great prospects for me, new country and a new baby, though my fiance’ is doing the latter work.
I wish everybody wealth and prosperity.
Interesting video Bruce – thanks.
Should be ABBA , not Abba.
With the first B back to front, is what I meant.
Well go on then Candy….
Happy New Year everyone. I am confident that 2018 will be even more interesting than 2017.
The pedant never sleeps.
Abba
Friday the brunette was hotter. Is this an open fred cause I claim top twenty.
It has been a great year for me(Who cares about the rest of you) Tigers win premiership and I was lucky enough to get a ticket. Go tigers After 38 years
Sold my house in Melbourne at 10.30 and at 2.30 bought another down on the Great Ocean Rd
Next year will be spent planning and building a house down there
If Custard was in Melbourne I would give some of that lovely Caravan Commission to him!
Yeah.
Thanks Sinclair.
All the best to you and all Cats for 2018.
Well go on then Candy….
Well that’s a bit tricky to muck around with. Sorry to sound pedantic.
It’s just an interesting thing, that’s all, that the first B is back to front and sometimes people don’t notice.
AᙠBA
Happy New Year Sinc and to all at the Cat. May we all have a great 2018.
✌👌👌✌ that’s ABBA in wingdings.
Got to say last year was pretty good for me personally.
Some of my best medic work which has improved the lives of a few people, a new baby and work is solid and rewarding.
Oh and ‘Illary still isnt president.
Hope everyones next one is a better one, except for grig, I hope mummies very disappointed in him…
Cavo, brunettes are always hotter.
Hey chrisl!
I’m at the big Melbourne show in February. It’s an honour as you only get the gig if you have a great record.
Look me up if you are going to the show.
Cheers
Peter Castieau
#2597935, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm
I’m at the big Melbourne show in February
Still held at the Caulfield racetrack?
Let’s get this pardee started, peopkes!
At the Melbourne Showgrounds Ascot Vale next to the Flemington race course. I’ve never been there.
Is Grigs with us or is he aboard Skat of the Seas?
God, NYE exclusive to the ABC staff collective again! I’ll have to drain the Esky to get through this. I’ve already been “welcomed to country” and purified in the smoking ceremony. Maybe it will work better with the sound down.
Natural tits all over – oh those were the days.
Hope you Cats and Kittehs have a great new Year for 2018 and not too many regrets for the one fading.
A tear for loved ones departed, a kiss and a smile for the new ones starting. Hasta la vista.
Fine Peter I will see you there! I will be living in Essendon then which is only a couple of suburbs away
I will have to do some research on towing capacity etc
Cheers
She’s here.
Happy NYE to Grigs and Mother.
A special thought for you, Helen. I hope 2018 is a great year in the vast expanse of the NT, west of Katherine.
But most of all, I give thanks to the Doomlord. We would be a rudderless rabble without you. Thank you and have a great 2018, your Doomlordship.
Laughed out loud, Egg!
happy New Year to you all and to the doomlordship whose space we inhabit from time to time
Harsh but fair. Despite his libertarian tendencies, the Perfesser remains a legend performing a most valuable public service.
why the doomlord … is it sci fi … or some other connection>
Oh, fuck. The ABC has the New Year’s Eve coverage again.
How on earth did that happen?
I’m actually working you degenerate sane rabble.
Congratulations Mole and Mrs Mole. I’ve been wondering about the arrival of Baby Mole. Hope everyone is well and happy.
We appreciate it Stimpy. We really do.
To all Cats, a happy, healthy and wealthy New Year. With special thanks and wishes to Sinclair for giving all these wonderful minds a place to congregate day after day after day…
明けましておめでとうございます
Happy New year Troops
Why oh why their ABC? Do the clown organisers think they can keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result?
Who is the idiot? Clover Moore?
If it makes you feel any better i’m fishing and drinking beer with my smokn hot wife.
If it makes you feel any better i’m fishing
Remembered the bait, Carpe?
Happy New Year all youze Cats & thank you Sinc for tolerating such a rowdy mob!
Yes we did
The infamous Lakes Entrance holiday still haunts me 🙂
Lady Jugulum is one of the Cat’s more enticing fantasies. Lucky boy, Carpe. Happy New Year.
Casey Donovan sings Lady Marmalade OMFG!
See you all in 2018 Cats.
I should wait a year before I post this one since the events occur in 2019, not 2018.
Yet it seems apt somehow. Amazing how time flies in 35 years.
Nutbush?!
สุขสันต์วันปีใหม่
Landed in SEA a couple of days ago to wet BKK welcome thought I’d go with local version…
Best luck for all in 2018.
Roy Batty!
A song that needs no fanfare …
Casey Donovan? Never heard of him.
Happy New Year to all youse Cats and Kittehs. I’m trying to find time, but if work offers me more hours and pays me for them, then I’m taking it.
I think it’s safe to say that I have absolutely no confidence whatsoever that our respective State governments will improve any, so I’ll keep slogging away and dropping in when I can.
Love your work, and an especial thanks to the Doomlord.
As for their ALPBC NY special, it’s boring as all get out. Karaoke indeed, although I laughed at the irony of JPY singing “Yesterday’s Hero” to an audience of middle-aged women with large spectacles singing along.
With you I might try …
Didn’t he play fullback for the Newcastle Knights?
Happy New Year everyone and thank you.
Related to Wild Bill Donovan?
Let’s have some Cherry Cola!
🙂
I doubt it Stacky.
OK
Rabz
Happy New Year to Sinc and all Cats (not to be confused with those from Geelong)
ABBA I know the rest I don’t.
http://www.breakingbourbon.com/wild-turkey-rare-breed.html
Moves Like Jagger
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iEPTlhBmwRg
+
Zyconoclast
That’s not a Jagger
This is a Jagger
This is not the way home
The music for the fire works finale sounded like a beer ad.
Happy New Year to all you wonderful people. See you in 2018.
Keep your head, down, mate. See you in 2018.
Rabz
You’ve gota like this.