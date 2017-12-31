New Years Eve 2017

Posted on 6:00 pm, December 31, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

93 Responses to New Years Eve 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2597843, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    And a happy And healthy 2018 to all Cats and Kittehs
    (Except Grigory sock puppets Rae and nemkat)

  4. Top Ender
    #2597846, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    That Abba lady is still not returning my calls.

    Must send more flowers.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2597847, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    A Happy New Year to all Cats, and Kittehs.

    (Except, as Baldrick says, Grogarly and his sock puppets.)

  6. Peter Castieau
    #2597853, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    As I sit here in my MAGA t-shirt (purchased in Washington) sipping on a home brew, I must say 2017 was a great year. Sold three more this week for 81 units totalling $4.15m and am happy to be working tomorrow morning at 6.00am handing over a caravan to a young couple from Kalgoorlie who fly in tonight from Tassie after spending Christmas with family.
    I’m glad I’ve joined the Australian Conservatives and can advise WA Cats that we now have a state director in Brett. Great news.
    I will continue to make Catallaxy Files my first port of call each and every morning and always have the open thread going on in the background at work.
    Many thanks to all Cats (except gargooly) for your wit, friendship and encouragement and I hope you all have a terrific 2018.

    Cheers custard

  7. Top Ender
    #2597857, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Cheers Custard, and more strength to your selling – and political fortunes – in 2018.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2597859, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Sipping some Parson’s Paddock and imbibing cheddar after dinner. My thanks to the parson whoever he was.

    No music vids from me, but I’ll put up a couple of nice local news stories. First this one:

    THE LIGHTER SIDE OF THE HUNTER IN 2017

    I tips my hat to the guy who won a beer garden in a raffle. The lady whose house turned into a beehive is fun too, although I wouldn’t want it to happen to me.

    This one also from today is for RAN history Cats:

    SECRETS OF THE HAWKESBURY RIVER REVEALED

    HMAS Swan D61 and HMAS Parramatta D55 both from WW1. Cool stuff!

  9. Henry2
    #2597868, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Happy new year all.
    Great prospects for me, new country and a new baby, though my fiance’ is doing the latter work.
    I wish everybody wealth and prosperity.

  10. Top Ender
    #2597875, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Interesting video Bruce – thanks.

  11. candy
    #2597877, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Should be ABBA , not Abba.

  12. candy
    #2597879, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    With the first B back to front, is what I meant.

  13. Top Ender
    #2597881, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Well go on then Candy….

  14. Robber Baron
    #2597885, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Happy New Year everyone. I am confident that 2018 will be even more interesting than 2017.

  15. Baldrick
    #2597899, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    candy
    #2597877, posted on December 31, 2017 at 6:53 pm
    Should be ABBA , not Abba.

    The pedant never sleeps.

  17. Caveman
    #2597907, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Friday the brunette was hotter. Is this an open fred cause I claim top twenty.

  18. chrisl
    #2597908, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    It has been a great year for me(Who cares about the rest of you) Tigers win premiership and I was lucky enough to get a ticket. Go tigers After 38 years
    Sold my house in Melbourne at 10.30 and at 2.30 bought another down on the Great Ocean Rd
    Next year will be spent planning and building a house down there
    If Custard was in Melbourne I would give some of that lovely Caravan Commission to him!

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2597910, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Yeah.

    Thanks Sinclair.

    All the best to you and all Cats for 2018.

  20. candy
    #2597912, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Well go on then Candy….

    Well that’s a bit tricky to muck around with. Sorry to sound pedantic.
    It’s just an interesting thing, that’s all, that the first B is back to front and sometimes people don’t notice.

  22. Makka
    #2597921, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Happy New Year Sinc and to all at the Cat. May we all have a great 2018.

  23. Caveman
    #2597926, posted on December 31, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    ✌👌👌✌ that’s ABBA in wingdings.

  24. thefrolickingmole
    #2597931, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Got to say last year was pretty good for me personally.
    Some of my best medic work which has improved the lives of a few people, a new baby and work is solid and rewarding.

    Oh and ‘Illary still isnt president.

    Hope everyones next one is a better one, except for grig, I hope mummies very disappointed in him…

  25. Rabz
    #2597933, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Cavo, brunettes are always hotter.

  26. Peter Castieau
    #2597935, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Hey chrisl!

    I’m at the big Melbourne show in February. It’s an honour as you only get the gig if you have a great record.
    Look me up if you are going to the show.

    Cheers

  27. Mark A
    #2597944, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Peter Castieau
    #2597935, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:07 pm
    I’m at the big Melbourne show in February

    Still held at the Caulfield racetrack?

  28. Rabz
    #2597949, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Let’s get this pardee started, peopkes!

  29. Peter Castieau
    #2597950, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    At the Melbourne Showgrounds Ascot Vale next to the Flemington race course. I’ve never been there.

  31. egg_
    #2597969, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    And a happy And healthy 2018 to all Cats and Kittehs
    (Except Grigory sock puppets Rae and nemkat)

    Is Grigs with us or is he aboard Skat of the Seas?

  32. MikeS
    #2597970, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    God, NYE exclusive to the ABC staff collective again! I’ll have to drain the Esky to get through this. I’ve already been “welcomed to country” and purified in the smoking ceremony. Maybe it will work better with the sound down.

  33. Helen
    #2597974, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Natural tits all over – oh those were the days.

    Hope you Cats and Kittehs have a great new Year for 2018 and not too many regrets for the one fading.

    A tear for loved ones departed, a kiss and a smile for the new ones starting. Hasta la vista.

  34. chrisl
    #2597976, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Fine Peter I will see you there! I will be living in Essendon then which is only a couple of suburbs away
    I will have to do some research on towing capacity etc
    Cheers

  35. Snoopy
    #2597979, posted on December 31, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Is Grigs with us or is he aboard Skat of the Seas?

    She’s here.

  36. egg_
    #2597988, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Happy NYE to Grigs and Mother.

  37. Tom
    #2597994, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    A special thought for you, Helen. I hope 2018 is a great year in the vast expanse of the NT, west of Katherine.

    But most of all, I give thanks to the Doomlord. We would be a rudderless rabble without you. Thank you and have a great 2018, your Doomlordship.

  38. Tom
    #2597995, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Happy NYE to Grigs and Mother.

    Laughed out loud, Egg!

  39. val majkus
    #2597996, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    happy New Year to you all and to the doomlordship whose space we inhabit from time to time

  40. Rabz
    #2597999, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    give thanks to the Doomlord. We would be a rudderless rabble without you

    Harsh but fair. Despite his libertarian tendencies, the Perfesser remains a legend performing a most valuable public service.

  41. val majkus
    #2598003, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    why the doomlord … is it sci fi … or some other connection>

  42. entropy
    #2598005, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Oh, fuck. The ABC has the New Year’s Eve coverage again.
    How on earth did that happen?

  43. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2598006, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    I’m actually working you degenerate sane rabble.

  44. Delta A
    #2598007, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Congratulations Mole and Mrs Mole. I’ve been wondering about the arrival of Baby Mole. Hope everyone is well and happy.

  45. Snoopy
    #2598010, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    We appreciate it Stimpy. We really do.

  46. Delta A
    #2598012, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    To all Cats, a happy, healthy and wealthy New Year. With special thanks and wishes to Sinclair for giving all these wonderful minds a place to congregate day after day after day…

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2598013, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    明けましておめでとうございます

    Happy New year Troops

  48. entropy
    #2598014, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Why oh why their ABC? Do the clown organisers think they can keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result?
    Who is the idiot? Clover Moore?

  49. stackja
    #2598015, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    entropy
    #2598005, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    The City of Sydney manages the event.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2598016, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2598006, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    I’m actually working you degenerate sane rabble.

    If it makes you feel any better i’m fishing and drinking beer with my smokn hot wife.

  51. Delta A
    #2598018, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If it makes you feel any better i’m fishing

    Remembered the bait, Carpe?

  52. Confused Old Misfit
    #2598020, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Happy New Year all youze Cats & thank you Sinc for tolerating such a rowdy mob!

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2598022, posted on December 31, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Remembered the bait, Carpe?

    Yes we did

    The infamous Lakes Entrance holiday still haunts me 🙂

  54. Tom
    #2598023, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    If it makes you feel any better i’m fishing and drinking beer with my smokn hot wife.

    Lady Jugulum is one of the Cat’s more enticing fantasies. Lucky boy, Carpe. Happy New Year.

  55. egg_
    #2598024, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Casey Donovan sings Lady Marmalade OMFG!

  56. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2598029, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    See you all in 2018 Cats.
    I should wait a year before I post this one since the events occur in 2019, not 2018.
    Yet it seems apt somehow. Amazing how time flies in 35 years.

  58. Rockdoctor
    #2598034, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    สุขสันต์วันปีใหม่

    Landed in SEA a couple of days ago to wet BKK welcome thought I’d go with local version…

    Best luck for all in 2018.

  59. stackja
    #2598037, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2598029, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Roy Batty!

  61. stackja
    #2598041, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    egg_
    #2598024, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Casey Donovan? Never heard of him.

  62. nilk
    #2598042, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Happy New Year to all youse Cats and Kittehs. I’m trying to find time, but if work offers me more hours and pays me for them, then I’m taking it.

    I think it’s safe to say that I have absolutely no confidence whatsoever that our respective State governments will improve any, so I’ll keep slogging away and dropping in when I can.

    Love your work, and an especial thanks to the Doomlord.

    As for their ALPBC NY special, it’s boring as all get out. Karaoke indeed, although I laughed at the irony of JPY singing “Yesterday’s Hero” to an audience of middle-aged women with large spectacles singing along.

  64. Snoopy
    #2598046, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Casey Donovan? Never heard of him.

    Didn’t he play fullback for the Newcastle Knights?

  66. 132andBush
    #2598050, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Happy New Year everyone and thank you.

  67. stackja
    #2598051, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Snoopy
    #2598046, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Related to Wild Bill Donovan?

  70. stackja
    #2598063, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Snoopy
    #2598061, posted on December 31, 2017 at 10:59 pm
    I doubt it Stacky.

    OK

  72. stackja
    #2598072, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    Flightradar24
    ‏Verified account
    @flightradar24
    1 hour ago
    Time travel is possible!
    Flight #HA446 just took off from New Zealand in 2018 and will land in Hawaii back in 2017!

  73. Rayvic
    #2598074, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Happy New Year to Sinc and all Cats (not to be confused with those from Geelong)

  76. stackja
    #2598085, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    ABBA I know the rest I don’t.

  82. OneWorldGovernment
    #2598100, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Rabz
    #2598095, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Well some things you can explain away
    But the heartache’s in me till this day

    +

  83. OneWorldGovernment
    #2598104, posted on December 31, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Zyconoclast

    That’s not a Jagger

    This is a Jagger

  88. 132andBush
    #2598126, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

    The music for the fire works finale sounded like a beer ad.

  90. Bruce in WA
    #2598131, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Happy New Year to all you wonderful people. See you in 2018.

  92. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2598133, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Happy New Year to all you wonderful people. See you in 2018.

    Keep your head, down, mate. See you in 2018.

  93. OneWorldGovernment
    #2598136, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Rabz

    You’ve gota like this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *