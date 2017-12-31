The free market road not taken in South Africa

Some thoughts prompted by a Facebook exchange on the life and work of William Harold Hutt who was a fine economist and a historian of apartheid. He described how this was started by the restrictive employment practices of the trade unionists in the South African mines at the turn of the twentieth century.
A piece on the road not taken after the fall of Apartheid. Richard Ebeling is a prolific libertarian contributor. His profile.
And one written in advance on a request from the Centre For Independent Studies in Sydney. Looking forward to democratic capitalism in the beloved country, by Chief Buthelezi the Chief Minister of Kwazulu and President of Inkatha the Zulu party. Sadly an over-optimistic piece. Warning, the scanner missed a couple of pages so the article is incomplete.
More on Hutt and Peter Lewin on the economics of apartheid.
Stealing from people is easier when you have a Marxist system.
Why would anyone invest or live in South Africa? I can’t think of a single reason.
You get the government to take on a moot of your risk, and limit entry by competitors?
Haven’t things gone well since the fall of Apartheid. Such a happy little rainbow nation since Blackie obtained his due, and now not at all a corrupt, violent sh*thole.
Overheard, in the bar of the “Green Dolphin”, in Capetown, a few years ago
“Nelson Mandela said that blacks won’t be driving a BMW the day after “black majority rule.” It may take five years. It is now fourteen years since “black majority rule,” and the symbols of our once mighty country are a squatters shack, and a toilet bucket.”
And such a shock to see things going bad over there.
No one could have seen it coming.
NM was not really into capitalism.
The senior management of Ekscomm – the South African Electricity Commission – were gradually eased out of their jobs, or took redundancy, as Africans were parachuted into those positions under the “Black Empowerment ” campaign. When the “brownouts” and power cuts began, outgoing management were asked if they would care to return as consultants. To a man, they refused.
Why would anyone invest or live in South Africa? I can’t think of a single reason.
If you name was Zuma, you probably have a billion reasons to live there.
Why would the SA Communist Party/ANC go free market?
Is necklacing a free market activity?
The incoming Government spent over twenty five billion Rand, re -equipping the South African military. It’s only foul racist, rumour, innuendo and gossip that certain politicians took nearly a billion rand in bribes to authorize those purchases. Jacob Zuma was under investigation, by the elite fraud squad of the South Africa Police, – the “Scorpions” -for various lurks. A group of his Parliamentary colleagues introduced a bill, defunding the “Scorpions.”
Quizzed by a Kiwi shortly after leaving SA in 1994. He wanted to know why we had uprooted our family to move to this part of the world. Things must be all good in SA now Mandela is in power. Yup, 65 murders a day, affirmative action and the retribution tax that was levied once the ANC got into power. State owned enterprises headed up by who you know and not what you know, and of course of the right colour.
A friend of mine, Bobby Godsell was coopted as chairman of Eskom, the electricity supply commission in 2008. That ended in tears. He was brought on to sort out the electricity problems but it seemed that it was management that was the problem and a successful white businessman did not fit the profile.
I had a bit to do with Buthelezi when I lived in Zululand. One on one he made sense. At that time I hoped he would play more of a role in a future government. He was certainly pro capitalism.
White Serf Effricans and former Rhodesians are thriving in the Eastern Wheatbelt of WA.
Not only as very effective farmers of hard scrabble country, but as entrepreneurs in the support industries.
Can be abrasive in attitude and ruthless in business matters, but are generally honest, trustworthy and men of their word.
Great additions to Australia, unlike some of the 7th Century barbarians and Apex predators infesting our cities.
Two South African header drivers, are on the two way radio, at harvest a few years ago. “The machinery is junk, the wages are crap, and the boss is a slave driver. Cheer up, boys, we’ll be back home for Christmas ”
They weren’t the only Afrikaans speakers on net. “Hang on seuns, jy is nie die enigste wat die taal prat…”
The Memsahib’s Dutch, isn’t she…