2018

Posted on 12:00 am, January 1, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

11 Responses to 2018

  3. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2598123, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Hola, compadres.

  6. Free Advice
    #2598128, posted on January 1, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Where’s the Alexander Downer thread?

    I knew the end of season 2 would have some twist, but I’d never would have guessed an aussie connection.

    It looks like the dodgy fake Golden Showers Pea Pea dossier has collapsed for the FBI.

    Now they are distancing themselves from the fabricated fraud.

    I can’t wait for season 3.

  7. BrettW
    #2598147, posted on January 1, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Congratulations must go to Charlie Pickering who on live TV said NY Eve the only time OK to kill a police officer. Did manage to then say “kiss” but pretty good stuff up for live TV.

  8. Jessie
    #2598148, posted on January 1, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Happy New Year to All Cat Bloggers and their Families.

    Raining like billy-o and flooding here. 🙂

  10. Mr Rusty
    #2598150, posted on January 1, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Haaapee Nu Yeear 2 allll the Katszies.,
    The annual bouttle of Mooet et Shandylion was reeely gud, but it makez tyeping quiet difficlut.
    Tim 4 beds methunks..Does anywon know where is my bed is?

  11. Ubique
    #2598151, posted on January 1, 2018 at 1:54 am

    2018 – Exciting Year of the Trump!

