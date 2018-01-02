A grasshopper’s view of an ancient fable

An ancient fable updated by Karabar on a previous thread. As he says: “This one is a little different. Two Different Versions. Two Different Morals.” First the original, then the modern.
OLD VERSION:
The ant works hard in the withering heat all summer long, building his house, and laying up supplies for the winter.
The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away.
Come winter, the ant is warm and well fed. The grasshopper has no food or shelter, so he dies out.
MORAL OF THE OLD STORY: Be responsible for yourself!
That’s the story that we have been telling each other for 2500 years. Does it get told any more? Who knows, but that is how things look from the perspective of the ant. We now need to see things from the perspective of the grasshopper.
MODERN VERSION:
The ant works hard in the withering heat and the rain all summer long, building his house and laying up supplies for the winter. The grasshopper thinks the ant is a fool and laughs and dances and plays the summer away.
Come winter, the shivering grasshopper calls a press conference and demands to know why the ant should be allowed to be warm and well fed while he is cold and starving.
Their ABC, the Fairfax Press, Getup, and Crikey show up to provide pictures of the shivering grasshopper next to a video of the ant in his comfortable home with a table filled with food. Australia is stunned by the sharp contrast.
How can this be, that in a country of such wealth, this poor grasshopper is allowed to suffer so?
Kermit the Frog appears on ABC News with Sally Sara and Wendy Harmer along with the grasshopper and everybody cries when they sing, ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green.’ Fran Kelly sings Kumbaya with the Grasshopper and his mates at Breakfast on RN.
Getup stages a demonstration in front of the ant’s house where the news stations film the group singing, ‘We Shall Overcome.’
Then, Sarah Sea Patrol has the group kneel down to pray for the grasshopper’s sake. Jay Weatherill condemns the ant and blames Prime Minister Turnbull, former PM Tony Abbott, Josh Frydenberg, Eric Abetz, Kevin Andrews, George Christensen, and Craig Kelly for the Grasshopper’s’ plight.
Tony Burke and Bill Shorten explain in an interview with Sarah Ferguson that the ant has gotten rich off the back of the grasshopper and both call for an immediate tax hike on the ant to make him pay his fair share.
Finally, the ALP and the Greens in the senate draft the Economic Equity and Anti-Grasshopper Act retroactive to the beginning of the summer.
The ant is fined for failing to hire a proportionate number of green bugs and having nothing left to pay his retroactive taxes, his home is confiscated by the Queensland’s Palace Cook, and given to the grasshopper.
The story ends as we see the grasshopper and his free-loading friends finishing up the last bits of the ant’s food while the government house he is in, which, as you recall, just happens to be the ant’s old house, crumbles around them because the grasshopper doesn’t maintain It.
The ant has disappeared in the Snowy Mountains never to be seen again.
The grasshopper is found dead in a drug related incident, and the house, now abandoned, is taken over by a gang of spiders who terrorize and ramshackle the once prosperous and peaceful neighbourhood.
The entire nation’s economy collapses bringing the rest of the free world with it.
MORAL OF THE STORY:
Be careful how you vote in the next election.
You may wish to pass this on to other ants, but don’t bother sending it on to any grasshoppers because they wouldn’t understand it, anyway.
ALA has got my vote
What a criticism on poor downtrodden grasshoppers!
Then the Greens eat the grasshopper, because ants taste bad and being smaller they have less effect upon global warming.
This is just rank Grasshopperphobia. Shame on you! Grasshoppers are the insects of peace!
Don’t blame all grasshoppers for the actions of a few lone insects!
To make amends, we must immediately import more grasshoppers and the ants must feed them to account for their irrational hatred. Grasshopper- culture must be embraced, taught in schools, and we must ignore any grasshopper-related violence because their culture is older and better than ours.
Grasshoppers are ants too.
And those who complain about horrible female wing mutilation as practiced by the grasshopper males need education from our ant-sisters who see nothing wrong.
And when the inevitable lone grasshopper with a mental condition eats a few ants, it’s clear to see how the ants’ collective xenophobia caused it, and as atonement the ants must import more grasshoppers so they can build their own enclaves and set their own courts up to distribute grasshopper justice.
Rendition #45 of ‘the Libs are crap but shit the other mob’s worse’.
Nuh. Just nuh.
Sadly, the majors have the same broad world view; the only difference being the speed of the journey.
‘Be careful how you vote in the next election.’ That is the theory Turnbull and even Tony Abbott are counting on. They will be sadly disappointed.
Jo Smyth – one of my political truisms is that no-one is unelectable. Even a union captured moral vacuum like Peanut Head.
The hungry ants know where to find the nest of coachroaches that signaled the grasshoppers to become locusts.
The ant should have told them he’s black.
Their turnbull has a press conference to assure all Australians that our grasshoppers are our strength.
Further assures Australia of turnbullites unswerving devotion to all signed transnational conventions, binding Australia to mass importation of grasshoppers, in accordance to the resolution drafted by the Great Grasshopper voting block that branch stacks the united nations.
Comrades, unwavering devotion is nonnegotiable.
New Normal is Strength through Grasshopper importation.
Debtfunded.
Our top level police appear in uniform to declare that grasshopper gangs do not exist, and if they did, then they are under represented in crime figures.
The ease with which the State can find career police management to lie in uniform on camera to progress the agenda is our Strength.
The ant should have told them he’s black.
With a disability. (such as a straight antennae rather than elbowed).
Whether the disability is real or imagined, the various (ant)i-discrimination groups would jump to the ants defense because the ant has the right to self-expression and regardless, the ant may now identify as a female or gender fluid who can reproduce asexually if it feels like it.
Where’s the bit about the left wing Liberals enthusiastically supporting the ALP and Green’s views and the supposedly conservative Liberal MPs capitulating meekly?
In Vietnam grasshoppers or crickets are harvested and fried in olive oil and lemongrass to make a delicious food – 75% protein. But again in Vietnam, they don’t have winter or “democracy”.
Later, when their ABC (Aphids and Bugs Collective) interviews a downtrodden grasshopper who keeps telling them how he’s doin’ it tough on welfare, the cameras have to be angled so as not to show his flatscreen tv, two-door fridge, Xbox, aircon, etc.
I see our glorious leader (sic) Lord Waffler hasn’t wasted any time flogging the dead horse, an Australian Republic. On the back of the homosexual (I refuse to call it gay) marriage plebiscite Mr. Turncoat is suggesting the way forward is to have first a plebiscite on whether or not Australians want a republic before going to a full blown referendum. Little does he realise that the reasons Australians won’t vote for a republic are:
a. A republic gives way to much power to politicians;
b. the reason for change has never been articulated;
c. an appropriate model has never been proposed or described;
d. our Constitution isn’t broken and we like it the way it is.