Malcolm is not only his own worst enemy, he is close enough to being ours as well. If this really is all the Libs have then they really are doomed. You would hope that this far out from an election, the Liberals might actually do something to attract people who, you know, are inclined to vote for the Liberals. But what do we make of this: Carbon war: Tony Abbott fires up for battle:

Malcolm Turnbull is facing a backlash over his energy policy as conservative MPs including Tony Abbott condemn a proposal to allow power companies to meet emissions targets by buying permits from overseas as a “carbon tax” by stealth. Mr Abbott has slammed the government’s in-­principle support for including international carbon credits in Australia’s energy policy, arguing that the move will see Australian businesses and consumers shovelling money to foreign carbon traders, with huge potential for rorts.

Does anyone any longer really think that we have to lower our carbon footprint etc to deal with a problem that is almost certainly non-existent? Where’s the evidence of global warming? Where’s the urgency to do something that will make us poor to fix a problem that no one can see to make a bunch of overseas traders wealthy as they fly off to their resorts and live in their air-conditioned palatial mansions? Is an absence of common sense now the key ingredient for political office?

And then to remind us what a political buffoon he is, he has even taken Keating’s bait and bought into the deadest of non-issues, the Republic for heaven’s sake! Is there no level of incompetence that this man cannot descend to? Apparently not.