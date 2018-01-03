Malcolm is not only his own worst enemy, he is close enough to being ours as well. If this really is all the Libs have then they really are doomed. You would hope that this far out from an election, the Liberals might actually do something to attract people who, you know, are inclined to vote for the Liberals. But what do we make of this: Carbon war: Tony Abbott fires up for battle:
Malcolm Turnbull is facing a backlash over his energy policy as conservative MPs including Tony Abbott condemn a proposal to allow power companies to meet emissions targets by buying permits from overseas as a “carbon tax” by stealth.
Mr Abbott has slammed the government’s in-principle support for including international carbon credits in Australia’s energy policy, arguing that the move will see Australian businesses and consumers shovelling money to foreign carbon traders, with huge potential for rorts.
Does anyone any longer really think that we have to lower our carbon footprint etc to deal with a problem that is almost certainly non-existent? Where’s the evidence of global warming? Where’s the urgency to do something that will make us poor to fix a problem that no one can see to make a bunch of overseas traders wealthy as they fly off to their resorts and live in their air-conditioned palatial mansions? Is an absence of common sense now the key ingredient for political office?
And then to remind us what a political buffoon he is, he has even taken Keating’s bait and bought into the deadest of non-issues, the Republic for heaven’s sake! Is there no level of incompetence that this man cannot descend to? Apparently not.
MT believed the bloke about the ute.
I wonder how those desalination plants are going?
There is no end to the persistent belief of believers in a climatic disaster for which there is no real evidence.
It’s a religion, founded on prophecies and ancient texts. It’s ingrained into social institutions – the legal system takes it as read, the educational system promotes it beyond any rationality, people have been fed foolishness for so long that heretics are rare because of the social opprobrium such heresy brings.
It’s also big business. Follow the money.
On the bright side, letting them buy fake carbon credits from Ukraine for EUR7 instead of $85 RETs will instantly bankrupt Big Wind who rely on an $85 carbon price.
The dog ate it.
Great post Mr. Kates.
And in typical Turnbull style he did it half-arsed.
Dumb as a stump.
Yeah nah, they won’t allow that to happen.
They’ll just introduce more regulations and complexity to ensure Big Wind remains ‘viable’.
The NSW Police fixated persons investigations unit should look into Turnbull’s fixation with international carbon credit trading and his possible continuing links with international banking terrorists. While at it they could also look at his fixation with republicanism and new world order terrorism.
The answer to the question – an unequivocal yes.
If only we had US anti-racketeering laws we could put Trumble away for the next 40 years.
The only sure way for Australia to help lower global carbon emissions is to stop third world immigration to Australia. Sudanese living in Sudan will have a lower carbon footprint than Sudanese living in Melbourne. If you’re fair dinkum Malcolm, stop Sudanese immigration NOW!