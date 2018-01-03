Wednesday Forum: January 3, 2018

Posted on 8:00 am, January 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
242 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 3, 2018

  10. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2599521, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Tenth? This late in the day? Whoo hoo!

  11. feelthebern
    #2599522, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:12 am

    The Saudi’s have introduced a 5% VAT.
    How will the Royals get around that?

  13. John Constantine
    #2599524, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:23 am

    The catastrophists have started calling this weekend as potentially worse than Black Saturday.

    Hot, blustery and an energetic dry thundery bust with wind change to finish it off.

    Reports also of another bed wetting, kitten strangling firestarter mucking around in Central Vic.

    Question is how to keep people alert and looking for idiots, without getting the creeps excited and incentivised.

  15. zyconoclast
    #2599526, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:28 am

    And then there were 15

  16. zyconoclast
    #2599527, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:30 am

    More “biting the hand that feeds them”, disgusting, vile youth gangs at play. It’s all about “look at moi”, so this sez.
    (But reading Tim Blair’s latest piece, in Australia it’s actually about ‘skippy hunting” … again.)
    https://www.thelocal.fr/20180102/is-the-famous-french-tradition-of-torching-cars-dying-out

    I reckon the car burning gangs are secretly sponsored by Renault & Peugeot/Citroen.

  17. calli
    #2599530, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Relief! I thought the old one would 💥

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599531, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:39 am

    Compare and contrast:

    Booze set for price hike to tackle binge drinking (20 Dec)

    The price of alcohol could be set to skyrocket with the government looking at fresh ways to curb the growing trend of binge drinking. … They expect this would translate into jumps in the cost of some of Australia’s most popular drinks: a slab of Victoria Bitter rising from around $47 to over $50, and a bottle of Yellow would go from $7 to $10.

    REPUBLICANS CUT BOOZE TAXES FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE CIVIL WAR (Yesterday)

    People hoisting a beer mug or tipping a champagne glass to ring in the New Year have an extra reason to celebrate: Congress just slashed taxes on alcohol for the first time in decades.

    We are drowning in nannies in this wretched country, it could drive a man to drink.
    Oh wait…

  19. Winston Smith
    #2599532, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Feeltheburn;

    The Saudi’s have introduced a 5% VAT.
    How will the Royals get around that?

    They’re the recipients, not the donors.
    Easy peasy.

  20. Makka
    #2599533, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:43 am

    We are drowning in nannies in this wretched country,

    Of course “nanny” is just a cover to impose more tax and rake in more of that lovely “Revenue” to keep their trough well stocked with OPM. The reality is they don’t give a toss about binge drinking.

  21. Tailgunner
    #2599534, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Arky
    #2599383, posted on January 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm
    Jordan Peterson is doing a world tour this year to include Melbourne.
    Any Melbourne cats interested in going as a group?

    Count me in.

  22. Mater
    #2599535, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Arky
    #2599383, posted on January 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm
    Jordan Peterson is doing a world tour this year to include Melbourne.
    Any Melbourne cats interested in going as a group?

    Arky,
    You know I’ll do anything to keep myself on the good side of your cutting repartee.

  23. John Constantine
    #2599536, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Their Andrews Nazgul acknowledge it is an election year.

    Suddenly, uniformed vicpol lackies appear on TV.
    To acknowledge that focus group surveys reveal some communities of voters feel threatened.

    To acknowledge that as Apex Predators act like gangs in some ways, focus groups have revealed some voters feel the word gang should be used.

    Once the election is over, the Andrews Nazgul will resume business as usual.

    Until then, uniformed vicpol management will read political slogans off teleprompters for their masters.

    Yarragrad, gone from ambulances being covered with Stalinist graffiti as rolling how to vote cards, now plod management reads out the findings of labor voter focus groups.

  24. Makka
    #2599537, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:54 am

    The “skippy hunting” monsters of Melbourne raping the “hands that feed them”.

    The good people of Victoriastan voted the CFMEU into Govt so I fail to see what all the fuss is about. What were they expecting? Law and order to prevail? Polls seem to indicate that 50% think Dan the CFMEU Man is doing a bang up job. Nothing to see here.

  25. Dr Faustus
    #2599538, posted on January 3, 2018 at 8:57 am

    African migrants face unfair stigma as Melbourne gang stoush escalates, advocates say

    Apparently the actual problem is the “black crime association” in mainstream media (obviously not including the ABC) which causes the practice of racial profiling by police.

    “Being stopped prolifically is a very common experience for African young people in Melbourne — being stopped by police and being asked what they’re doing and to account for themselves,” Mr Kelly said.

    “Victoria Police are starting to train against that, against those biases, but we do know that it still occurs.”

    So the approved solution to more street gang crime is less street policing.
    You’re in safe hands Victoria…

  26. struth
    #2599539, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:00 am

    with the government looking at fresh ways to curb the growing trend of binge drinking.

    Here’s a fresh way, get the economy moving by lowering taxes and get people working.
    A sure fire way to curb binge drinking which is none of the government’s god dam business anyway.

    They only have to look at the alcohol abuse in abo communities to know restriction and increased cost doesn’t work.

    Socialism and Marxism, in truth, cause excessive drinking.

  27. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599540, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:00 am

    So the approved solution to more street gang crime is less street policing.

    Baltimore on the Yarra.

  29. Mater
    #2599542, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:03 am

    If the the African Gangs really want to make themselves untouchable, they should affiliate themselves with the Victorian Trades Hall Council.

  30. Eyrie
    #2599543, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:07 am

    “Socialism and Marxism, in truth, cause excessive drinking.”
    I think it was the late great Poul Anderson who said this:
    Q ” What is the stage between socialism and communism called?
    A “Alcoholism”

  31. Fergus
    #2599544, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Look at the Vic Pol leadership in those media set pieces – better examples of marionettes you won’t get. They are bringing great shame to their workforce – who know the truth of the streets. Mollycoddled monsters are being babied while innocent Melbournians are being denied the legal protections which are their right but which aren’t being enforced. Our leaders are racists and bigots, they only want to protect the traitorous African gang monsters, not all the other innocents of many races living in Melbourne, including the innocent AfroAustralians.

  32. Makka
    #2599545, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:09 am

    It’s well known that street and suburban gang crime is a Federal responsibility. Victoriastan’s role in this is to protect the human rights of the criminals. Taxpayers, way down to fks to give priority list, must provide more money for the real victims here – the Africans;

    Ms Neville appeared alongside Acting Chief Commissioner Shane Patton on Tuesday when police reassured the Victorian public that officers were addressing the rise of African youth crime in the community.

    Ms Neville later said some of the burden for preventing future crimes committed by young African youths sat with the federal government.

    “I would appreciate the Commonwealth Government focusing on other issues, like providing migration support to immigrants coming into our community, stop cutting youth employment programs that are also so critical, TAFE problems and university,” she told the ABC.

  33. C.L.
    #2599546, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Just have a look at these animals …
    Video: Policewoman in France is bashed New Year’s Eve by horde of blacks:

    France declares crackdown on violence in its ‘ghettoised’ suburbs after video of policewoman being attacked by mob shocked the world.

    Story not run by the Melbourne Age, oddly enough.
    Remember too, folks, that women are absolutely capable of front-line military service.
    The male superiors who dispatched her to this scene should be publicly flogged.

  34. H B Bear
    #2599547, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Of course “nanny” is just a cover to impose more tax and rake in more of that lovely “Revenue” to keep their trough well stocked with OPM.

    Please Makka a tax increase is always called a Budget saving. Go and sit in the corner.

  35. H B Bear
    #2599548, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:14 am

    The Liars Party either treat Victoriastanis as mushrooms or goldfish. Because they are.

  36. lotocoti
    #2599549, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Victoria Police are starting to train against that …

    If more stale, pale males are stopped and searched, there’ll be less black teen gang activity.
    Simples.

  37. struth
    #2599550, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:16 am

    It’s a bugger isn’t it?

    Australians getting the wrong idea about certain group’s tendencies to be violent toward them and kill them and steal from them.
    African Gangs, Muslims etc.

    The main gang doing this are called “Politicians”

  38. stackja
    #2599551, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Daily Telegraph print edition headline: ‘Hillary conquered the South Pole by tractor‘ at age 11?

  39. stackja
    #2599552, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:24 am

    C.L.
    #2599546, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Macron?

  40. Makka
    #2599553, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Just have a look at these animals …
    Video: Policewoman in France is bashed New Year’s Eve by horde of blacks:

    And yet, they still keep voting in scum like this (from the same story);

    “Police and emergency service vehicles were attacked and the police fired teargas.

    The organisers had not applied for official authorisation, according to the town’s Communist deputy mayor, Christian Fautré, who condemned a “cowardly assault” in a statement.”

  41. Arky
    #2599554, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:39 am

    “Being stopped prolifically is a very common experience for African young people in Melbourne — being stopped by police and being asked what they’re doing and to account for themselves,” Mr Kelly said.

    ..
    I must be black.
    I have been stopped by the coppers three times over the last two weeks and breath tested.
    Racists.

  42. min
    #2599555, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:44 am

    From previous post Tony Abbott, Craig Kelly rallying backbenchers to stop Turnbull putting on Carbon Tax as he tried with Rudd, that is businesses to purchase carbon credits overseas. Last time rorts galore with Nigerian scammers flogging off jungle acres.

  43. Arky
    #2599556, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Mater and Gunner, you’ll both have to smarten up if you want to see Peterson with me.
    Gunner, I want to see you settled down, preferably married with children.
    And Mater, you need to assure me you are permanently off the narcotics. And don’t give me any of your bullshit excuses about having cancer.

  44. Snoopy
    #2599557, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Last time rorts galore with Nigerian scammers flogging off jungle acres.

    Purchasing carbon credits created by a rort does less harm to the world economy than buying carbon credits created ‘legitimately’.

  45. Bad Samaritan
    #2599558, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:49 am

    OK, Cats. What kind of wankers are you who claim that Victorians are getting what they deserve? At the 2014 election (2PP) 48% of Victorians did not vote for this. At the same time you already know that much of the reality of Labor/Green criminality and incompetencre is hidden from the 52% who did vote for them.

    So how come you act like jerks (so often) by asserting that the victims are getting what they deserve because other idiot+dupes voted for them to get it?

  46. dover_beach
    #2599559, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Judicial Activism from the Grave: If you thought that Ninth Circuit judge Harry Pregerson’s death in November 2017 would mark the end of his long career of liberal judicial activism, you were wrong. In a divided panel decision issued last Friday in Hernandez v. Chappell, Judge Stephen Reinhardt added Pregerson to his opinion to create a majority ruling vacating, on habeas review, the convictions in 1983 of Francis Hernandez on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of rape, and two counts of forcible sodomy. A footnote to the opinion states: “Prior to his death, Judge Pregerson fully participated in this case and formally concurred in this opinion after deliberations were complete.” Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, an Obama appointee, dissented.

    This is how the urban bugman class role.

  47. Baldrick
    #2599560, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:51 am

    47th Battalion A.I.F

    Shang, Caleb James (1884–1953)
    He enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on 5 June 1916 as a private, giving his occupation as clerk. Embarking for England in September, he joined the 47th Battalion on 7 March 1917.
    Shang won a rare combination of military decorations: the Distinguished Conduct Medal and Bar and the Military Medal. The D.C.M. was awarded for conspicuous gallantry while serving with the 47th Battalion at Messines Ridge, Belgium, in May 1917. He constantly patrolled into enemy territory, acted as a ‘runner’ through barrages and fire-swept areas, carried water and ammunition to the front line, attacked and accounted for enemy snipers in broad daylight and showed remarkable skill in improvising the sending of messages by signal lamp.

    The Bar to the D.C.M. and the Military Medal were awarded as a result of actions near Dernancourt on the Somme battlefield, France, in March-April 1918. The 47th Battalion war diary records that Shang repeatedly displayed utter contempt for danger and showed amazing powers of endurance and great boldness. He volunteered for duty at an observation post in an advanced position at the start of an operation, remained at that post until it was destroyed, then served as a ‘runner’, making many trips carrying ammunition through intense enemy barrages. He successfully covered his company’s withdrawal with a Lewis-gun. In May the 47th Battalion was dissolved and Shang was transferred to the 45th. On 16 August he became unfit for further service as a result of shell-fire wounds received at Harbonnières, near Dernancourt; he returned to Australia in December (to a hero’s welcome on arrival home at Cairns) and was discharged from the A.I.F. on 9 April 1919.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2599561, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:53 am

    From the old fred …

    My preference is for the stuffed body of Phar Lap to become the eternal president of Australia, wheeled out to add a dignified air to all our craven capitulation signing ceremonies.

    Gee-gee for GG?

  49. MsDolittle
    #2599562, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Jordan Peterson is doing a world tour this year to include Melbourne.

    Xe will both be in that.

  50. struth
    #2599563, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:59 am

    OK, Cats. What kind of wankers are you who claim that Victorians are getting what they deserve?

    OK, SOME cats.
    What kind of wanker has a go about people generalising about a group of people, by generalising about a group of people

  51. struth
    #2599564, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Victorians are not getting what they deserve.

    The voting population of Victoria are anything but Victorians, nowadays.
    The imported vote herds now do the job the socialists intended.

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599565, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:01 am

    I have been stopped by the coppers three times over the last two weeks and breath tested.

    Exactly Arky. These civil libertarians are trying the create a false picture; that being stopped by police is a serious infringement of one’s rights and a deprivation of freedom. They have always been on the side of the criminal classes, and the more they can hobble the police in their routine duties the more self satisfied they will become.

  53. Diogenes
    #2599566, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:02 am

    I must be black.
    I have been stopped by the coppers three times over the last two weeks and breath tested.
    Racists.

    Being of ‘middle eastern’ appearance is my only explanation for being stopped 4 times last Wednesday for RBT & RDT (*2) in a 6 hour period. The first was between the border & the airport tunnel on the Tugun bypass, the second was an hour and half later on the southern end of the Ballina bypass, the third was between Coffs and Kempsey and the last at the southern end of Cooloongalook (‘no officer I haven’t had a drink since or taken drugs since the last RBT/RDT at…’ ) . I was nearly pulled over again between Heatherbrook & Hexham, the car in front was pulled in, but I was waved on.

  54. Mater
    #2599567, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Mater and Gunner, you’ll both have to smarten up if you want to see Peterson with me.

    You do realise that without the narcotics, there’ll be no more huddling up together behind a power pole to avoid the flying bottles. You got me at a vulnerable moment, my judgement was impaired!

  55. calli
    #2599568, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:05 am

    but I was waved on.

    That’s because, from that point on, you’re starting to look like one of the locals.

  56. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599569, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Purchasing carbon credits created by a rort does less harm to the world economy than buying carbon credits created ‘legitimately’.

    UN carbon credit futures are currently 17 euro cents per tonne.

    LOL.

  57. Tom
    #2599570, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:08 am

    So how come you act like jerks (so often) by asserting that the victims are getting what they deserve because other idiot+dupes voted for them to get it?

    It’s called democracy. Good and hard. And the polls tell us Victoriastanis like their Free Stuff, so Dickhead Dan will probably be re-elected in November.

    Victoriastan is a communist swamp and, with its imported Liars voteherd, is becoming more so every year. The Victoriastani Lieborals should be ahead by a street — but they’re not, because they’re just a rebranding of the Liars and believe in nothing. Might as well vote for the real thing.

  58. incoherent rambler
    #2599571, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Methinks that the crime (gang) problem in Melbodishu is far worse than the MSM report.

    Non-life threatening bashings are largely unreported. Non-theft commercial property damage, unreported.
    Many older Victoristanis feel they are under siege and do not venture out.

  59. incoherent rambler
    #2599572, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Dickhead Dan will probably be re-elected in November.

    If the power grid holds together until then.

  60. Arky
    #2599573, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Xe will both be in that.

    ..
    Not while you’re using those weird and funky pronouns, you won’t.
    You need to smarten up too young lady.

  61. stackja
    #2599574, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Victorians voted for Cain/Kirner. Not learning lessons they voted for Dan.

  62. Zatara
    #2599575, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:16 am

    C.L.

    Remember too, folks, that women are absolutely capable of front-line military service.
    The male superiors who dispatched her to this scene should be publicly flogged.

    As I understand it she accompanied her Captain to the scene so mission accomplished. They both got their asses kicked.

    Her Captain by the way “produced his service weapon, but did not get a shot off”…. because it was too late. A foreshadowing of the fate of nations who mass import 3rd world barbarians.

  63. min
    #2599576, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:20 am

    Snoopy yes let’s increase the price of doing business in Oz , even tho’ cheaper through paying rorters to stop something that does not influence climate. Perhaps the trillions could be better spent managing sun spots and solar flares.

  64. Mater
    #2599577, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Non-life threatening bashings are largely unreported. Non-theft commercial property damage, unreported.

    An older couple of my acquaintance had Apex chopping through their front door will machetes. The old bloke attempted to delay them getting through and received severe lacerations (requiring surgery). He managed to delay them long enough that they took off.
    The couple left the house that night and never returned. Sold it through an agent (not well off people, either).

  65. Top Ender
    #2599578, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:22 am

    So how is it the RBT policy isn’t being supplemented by drug testing?

  66. stackja
    #2599579, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:25 am

    France sits comfortably behind Maginot.

  67. thefrollickingmole
    #2599580, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:28 am

    So how is it the RBT policy isn’t being supplemented by drug testing?

    Because the drug test kits (at least in WA) are around $40 each, or roughly twice what we pay for similar kits in the mining industry.
    According to my copper mate they are issued about 4 a month for the non-traffic cops to use.

    Oh, and they are told to be “random” with them as it looks bad if they get a 100% detection rate by targeting the subtle signs of meth/dope/opiate use….

  68. Rae
    #2599581, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Dickhead Dan will probably be re-elected in November.

    With the “Election Winning Machine”s best performers already unleashed on the Victorian public, Dan will lead Labor to an overwhelming victory.

  69. stackja
    #2599582, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Mater NYPD upset the usual suspects when tackling black gang violence.

  70. Derp
    #2599583, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Her Captain by the way “produced his service weapon, but did not get a shot off”

    Nothing in the report about her weapon.
    You can clearly see one of the assailants trying to get at her holster when she is kicked to the ground.

  71. Makka
    #2599584, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:37 am

    You can clearly see one of the assailants trying to get at her holster when she is kicked to the ground.

    I wonder how many of them are ex-residents of the Calais Jungle.

  72. Diogenes
    #2599585, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:38 am

    So how is it the RBT policy isn’t being supplemented by drug testing

    Of the 4 RBTs I got hit with, 2 of those included drug testing (or being of ‘middle eastern’ appearance’ with a 5 day growth 🙂 ). I assume I was tested because of red eyes as by that stage I was tired, having done the bulk of driving, following a 4 am start after a bad nights sleep. The missus drove for about a half hour whilst I had a kip every 2 hours.

    After hearing last night that the bloke who killed himself & the 3 near Ulladulla was supposedly on his way home from a methadone clinic, why why why, don’t they make you hand your licence in – in the same way that if you have a number of medical conditions you have to notify the RTA.

  73. thefrollickingmole
    #2599586, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:38 am

    The smell of mothballs and black and gold lotion permeates the blog again…

    Grigs tinder profile…

  74. Roger
    #2599587, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Policewoman in France is bashed New Year’s Eve by horde of blacks:

    Coming soon to a suburb near you.

  75. H B Bear
    #2599588, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:40 am

    RBT and RDT are just another example of tick-a-box policing. Exactly the same reason why you get a $200 fine in the mail about two months you go on holiday.

    Policing of least resistance.

  76. stackja
    #2599589, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:42 am

    Diogenes drug drivers now been spotlighted. Laws need changing.

  77. Makka
    #2599590, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:43 am

    RBT and RDT are just another example of tick-a-box policing.

    I had cause to venture into Perth CBD yesterday. Saw 4 cops cars just along Adelaide Tce (normally I wouldn’t see 4 cops cars in Perth over a year). Mustn’t venture too far from the donut shops.

  78. Roger
    #2599591, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Msm reports on Iranian unrest appear to be signed off by the Iranian foreign ministry before being published:

    “Foreign enemies” to blame, followed by quotes of Trump’s tweets.

  79. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599592, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Non-life threatening bashings are largely unreported. Non-theft commercial property damage, unreported.

    Everywhere the Left is in control this is increasing.

    London’s Met Police Won’t Investigate Minor Crime, Only ‘Hate Crime’ (Yesterday)

    London’s Metropolitan Police force will not bother to investigate crimes if officers are required to watch CCTV for more than 20 minutes or there is no footage available.

    The UK’s largest force will also drop investigations into thousands of lower-level offences and ignore certain crimes such as vandalism, vehicle crime, and fuel theft if damages do not exceed £50.

    The new “crime assessment policy” was uncovered after a Freedom of Information request by The Times, and comes a time of increasing budgetary pressures and falling police numbers.

    However, according to the policy, employed by the force since September, other crimes, including so-called “hate crime” and serious crimes such a homicides and sexual assaults, must always be investigated.

    Hate crime is of course code for admitting the truth and anything against the religious doctrine of the Left.

  80. C.L.
    #2599593, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:48 am

    It’s always especially nauseating when bugmen like Macron and Andrews issue oily sentiments of ‘concern’ when innocent women and children are harmed by the terrorists whose immigration they themselves demanded. We know very well a top bug like Andrews couldn’t care less about joggers and homeowners being mobbed by savages on a daily basis. The only upside in Victoria is that far from ensuring his hold on power, Andrews’ replacement horde will now bring about his ouster. And even that’s only a semi-upside because the state’s Liberals are no better.

  82. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2599595, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:50 am

    An older couple of my acquaintance had Apex chopping through their front door will machetes. The old bloke attempted to delay them getting through and received severe lacerations (requiring surgery). He managed to delay them long enough that they took off.
    The couple left the house that night and never returned. Sold it through an agent (not well off people, either).

    Could you imagine the uproar if a family of refugees had been forced from their house under similar circumstances – a group of right wingers chopping down the door?

  83. cohenite
    #2599596, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:51 am

    dover_beach

    #2599559, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Judicial Activism from the Grave: If you thought that Ninth Circuit judge Harry Pregerson’s death in November 2017 would mark the end of his long career of liberal judicial activism, you were wrong. In a divided panel decision issued last Friday in Hernandez v. Chappell, Judge Stephen Reinhardt added Pregerson to his opinion to create a majority ruling vacating, on habeas review, the convictions in 1983 of Francis Hernandez on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of rape, and two counts of forcible sodomy. A footnote to the opinion states: “Prior to his death, Judge Pregerson fully participated in this case and formally concurred in this opinion after deliberations were complete.” Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, an Obama appointee, dissented.

    This is how the urban bugman class role.

    That’s extraordinary. If the dead Judge did not write an opinion or otherwise had a paper record indicating his bent for another Judge to appropriate that alleged view to form a majority is ridiculous.

  84. Muddy
    #2599597, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:53 am

    France sits comfortably behind Maginot.

    Australia lays spread-eagled in front of the Maggot fortress.

  85. Infidel Tiger
    #2599598, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Msm reports on Iranian unrest appear to be signed off by the Iranian foreign ministry before being published:

    “Foreign enemies” to blame, followed by quotes of Trump’s tweets.

    Sickening. Iran becoming free of the mullahs is a game changer for the whole world so you can understand why the left are upset.

  86. Mater
    #2599599, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:57 am

    The couple left the house that night and never returned. Sold it through an agent (not well off people, either).

    Good for the Government bottom line though…stamp duty and all!

  87. C.L.
    #2599600, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Breaking in Fairfax: police say terrorism has nothing to do with terrorism …

    Terrorism charges have been laid against a man in NSW, police say.

    The charges are part of an ongoing investigation by the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command.

    Police said the matter does not relate to a new terror threat.

    Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Mick Willing is due to provide more information about the case at 11am on Wednesday.

    More to come

  89. Atoms for Peace
    #2599602, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?
    We enjoy the odd game of baseball and cricket for example.. Machete can live there also, as banana bunches don’t cut themselves down..

  90. Bruce in WA
    #2599603, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:07 am

    I had cause to venture into Perth CBD yesterday. Saw 4 cops cars just along Adelaide Tce (normally I wouldn’t see 4 cops cars in Perth over a year). Mustn’t venture too far from the donut shops.

    You’re a better man than I, Gunga Din. Last time I had to go into that cesspool, I walked from Hay Street to St Georges Tce, via William Street. I was assaulted — aurally, olfactorily and visually — by 8 different bums/druggies/beggars (sorry, “street people”!) for cigarettes and/or money. The entire street was filthy and smelled like Bali back in the 70s. This was just 20 minutes or so after seeing two “yoofs” in a free-for-all punch-up in Forrest Chase outside Meyer, egged on by screeching harridans.

    I’m quite happy to see the cops there; I just wish they’d bloody do something!

  91. John Constantine
    #2599604, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Driving while tired is a fatigue offence in yarragrad.

    Cutting the speed limit to seventy from a hundred on crappy country roads, then prosecuting fatigue offences when it takes you longer on the road to get where you are going.

    New robot cars will book you automatically for fatigue offences as well as all the others.

  92. stackja
    #2599605, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Catastrophic aftermath of Lost Paradise party trashed by punters
    The Daily Telegraph
    January 3, 2018 8:43am

    Everything that was bought for the festival was bought to be trashed and left behind. #throwawaysociety.

  93. Mater
    #2599606, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?

    I have a ceremonial Kukri, that I was once gifted, decorating my entrance hallway.
    I find it is an excellent conversation starter. I’d suggest it might be very effective in bringing one to an end, also.

  94. Roger
    #2599607, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?
    We enjoy the odd game of baseball and cricket for example

    An old man feebly wielding a cricket bat is no match for a gang of drug fueled jungle bunnies armed with machetes.

    Public safety is the paramount responsibility of authorities.

    Deport the offenders where possible, otherwise impose long sentences. Problem solved.

  95. John Constantine
    #2599608, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Friends from the old days have done the stale pale bail from the city to our small rural town.

    Driven out by low level constant harassment from the imported predator Class.

    They are unswerving greens voters still, feeling we must open the borders because it is the right thing to do.

    Comrades.

  96. stackja
    #2599609, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:14 am

    John Constantine
    #2599604, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Will robot police get into arguments with robot drivers? Will robot judges then rule on which robot was at fault?

  97. Bruce in WA
    #2599610, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:15 am

    I see the cold disregard for anyone over 40 has arisen again. This should warm the cockles of the Boomer haters on here. And why am I not the least bit surprised this comes from Western Australia. (And a side-note to pollies and journos near and far: there is no such place as West Australia!)

    Online survey finds at least half of WA motorists want ban on drivers over 80
    EXCLUSIVE, Kent Acott

    A survey by online consumer group finder.com.au found that, on average, West Australians felt drivers should lose their licence when they turn 80.
    The survey results come as new Department of Transport figures show the number of WA drivers aged over 90 has soared from 2743 in 2014 to 4306 this year. WA’s oldest licensed driver is 103.
    The issue of elderly drivers has been controversial in the Eastern States recently. Two weeks ago, an 87-year-old driver was sentenced to nine months jail after pleading guilty to negligent driving causing death.
    Edwin Jessop was driving in northern NSW in October when he failed to see 22-year-old motorcyclist Dann Jenkins and turned directly into his path.
    The dead man’s family have called for stronger restrictions on older drivers “before more lives are lost”.
    Insurance Commission of WA secretary Kane Blackman said that since 2014, drivers aged over 90 represented less than 0.2 per cent of all motorists involved in crashes where a personal injury claim was made.
    And in about half of these cases, they were not at fault.

    “Before more lives are lost”, hey? And in that time, how many “lives were lost” from accidents involving those sub-30 in age?

    But hey, it’s the vibe that counts, amirite?

  98. Zatara
    #2599611, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:16 am

    The new “crime assessment policy” was uncovered after a Freedom of Information request by The Times, and comes a time of increasing budgetary pressures and falling police numbers.

    Not enough money to pay for cops, but masses of dosh to pay illegal aliens and rapefugees to invade them.

    The bulldog has transformed itself into a kicked cur.

  99. calli
    #2599612, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Everything that was bought for the festival was bought to be trashed and left behind. #throwawaysociety.

    They didn’t have time to pick up their crap. Running late for the anti-coal mine demmo up the road.

  100. stackja
    #2599613, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:18 am

    John Constantine
    #2599608, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Will Greens be like those mentioned by Niemöller?

  101. stackja
    #2599614, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:19 am

    calli
    #2599612, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:17 am

    The new priorities.

  102. incoherent rambler
    #2599615, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?

    No. But I have a problem with overgrown vegetation. Hence the chainsaw.

    I also do a great Texas accent.

  103. Anthony
    #2599616, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:21 am

    I’m so effing glad I’m not effing fixated on the effing fixated!

  104. stackja
    #2599617, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Terror charges laid over threats to police – Fixated Persons Investigation Unit
    Wednesday, 03 January 2018 11:05:16 AM

    A man who allegedly threatened to kill police while armed with a knife in Surry Hills last year, is now facing terrorism charges over the incident after work by the NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

  105. feelthebern
    #2599618, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:22 am

    How good is Peter Thiel?
    He keeps on backing winners.
    The only guy in Silicon Valley to back Trump.
    Now Bitcoin.

    Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund Makes a Big Bet on Bitcoin
    One of the biggest names in Silicon Valley is placing a moonshot bet on bitcoin. Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars of the volatile cryptocurrency, people familiar with the matter said.
    Founders bought around $15 million to $20 million in bitcoin, and it has told investors the firm’s haul is now worth hundreds of millions of dollars after the digital currency’s ripping rise in the past year.

  106. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599619, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:23 am

    NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

    Muslims are now Fixated Persons?

  107. stackja
    #2599620, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:23 am

    One teen assaulted, one charged after Kings Langley party
    Wednesday, 03 January 2018 06:51:56 AM

    A teenage boy has been charged with assault after allegedly gate-crashing a party at Kings Langley this morning.

    Police from Quakers Hill Local Area Command were called to the home on Ashcott Street, Kings Langley, about midnight (Wednesday 3 January 2018), after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted.

  108. stackja
    #2599621, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599619, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:23 am
    NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

    Muslims are now Fixated Persons?

    Yes! Newspeak!

  109. Roger
    #2599622, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Muslims are now Fixated Persons?

    Seriously…this is an act of appeasement of Muslim community leaders – moderates! – who threatened that they would instruct their community to cease cooperation with police – i.e. informing police concerning threats to life and limb of their fellow citizens – if police publicly linked terrorism and Islam.

  110. H B Bear
    #2599623, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:27 am

    France sits comfortably behind Maginot.

    Intermingled with their enemy.

  111. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2599624, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:27 am

    I see the cold disregard for anyone over 40 has arisen again. This should warm the cockles of the Boomer haters on here. And why am I not the least bit surprised this comes from Western Australia. (And a side-note to pollies and journos near and far: there is no such place as West Australia!)

    I’d suggest a ban on all those under 30 as being of more relevance – it’s not the older drivers you see, with a coffee in one hand, and mobile phone in the other…

  112. Arky
    #2599625, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I’d suggest a ban on all those under 30 as being of more relevance –

    ..
    Get out of the right hand lane you old bastard.
    And if you can’t do the speed limit in your befuddled dotage, stay off the road altogether.
    Geezers.

  113. Macbeth
    #2599626, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Muddy, GW was appointed CO of VSR in 1948. I had family connections with the regiment, but didn’t serve in it. Currently, my connection to 5/6 RVR is through a much younger friend who pipes with them.

  114. Myrddin Seren
    #2599627, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Mueller grand jury room ‘looks like a Bernie Sanders rally’ claims Russia probe witness

    The witness claimed two of 20 jurors were wearing ‘peace T-shirts,’

    ‘There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor,’ said the source.

    The person said of 20 jurors, 11 are African-American.

    That figure closely mirrors the racial composition of Washington, D.C., which is 49 per cent black. The jury pool, if the source is accurate and correctly identified the racial composition of the panel, is 55 per cent black.

    In some cases, D.C. has had difficulty getting juries to match the racial composition of the city, the Washington Post has reported, due to difficulty getting poor minorities to answer the call for jurors and a higher proportion of young black men being eligible (sic – j-school junior scribbler ) due to criminal convictions.

    Interesting. The Federal Grand Jury is ‘balanced’to look like the demographics of Democrat bastion Washington D.C. – not the Republic as a whole.

    Because the race of the jurors is seemingly paramount and a key factor in arriving at deliberations ? Really – this is where we are at ?

    I can’t wait until Eminem testifies in rap to this Jury about the hurt he has suffered from Trump and Wussians – y’know ?

    via Drudge.

  115. Arky
    #2599628, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:39 am

    If you can’t get a hard on at 300 Km/hr that should be instant licence cancellation.

  116. thefrollickingmole
    #2599629, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Some years ago my grandfather had an episode of some sort while driving which resulted in my Grandmother being killed.
    Either dozed off or had a mini stroke/medical episode that resulted in then Vs a wheat laden road train.

    My father had a chat to the coppers and they were quite good, seeing no benefit in laying any charges etc. Dad agreed to my Grandfather surrendering his license rather than police taking action.
    Then my dickhead uncle intervened because it “wasnt fair” for granddad to lose his license, while pretending he didnt know the cops would lay charges to ensure he lost it and they had been quite compassionate in allowing him to surrender it and avoid intruding on his grief.

  117. zyconoclast
    #2599630, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Four in ICU, two hospitalised after suspected mass overdose

    WA Police are investigating after nine people, believed to be students or backpackers, were found in varying states of consciousness following a suspected mass drug overdose in a Victoria Park home.

    Police were called to the home on Colombo Street just after 11pm on Tuesday evening, after reports people were “violently ill” at the home.

    A WA Police spokesperson said on arrival, officers found up to nine people in semi-conscious and unconscious states.

    Police identified seven men and two women at the property, and said they believed their condition to be drug related.

    Three men were taken to Royal Perth Hospital, and two of them are now in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition.

    Two men and a woman were taken to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, and two of them are also in ICU.

    Another two men and a woman are currently in Fiona Stanley Hospital, in a stable condition.

    WA Police said the group were in their 20s and were visitors to Western Australia.

    It is understood they are most likely students or backpackers.

    Police are currently attempting to determine the identity of those effected.

    Anyone with information relating to the incident have been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online.

  118. Anthony
    #2599631, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Pliberrish used to be fixated upon drug dealers, now she appears to be fixated upon Tony Abbott. Time to call in the Fixated Persons Unit!

  119. Roger
    #2599632, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Say, if the economy is growing why aren’t wages?

    Cui bono?

    The immigrant and the lying politician.

  120. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2599633, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Get out of the right hand lane you old bastard.
    And if you can’t do the speed limit in your befuddled dotage, stay off the road altogether.
    Geezers.

    And a Happy New Year to you, too, Archibald.

  121. Old School Conservative
    #2599634, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Police said the matter does not relate to a new terror threat.

    Phew! That will make me sleep well tonight.
    Existing terror threats are not a cause for concern.

  122. stackja
    #2599635, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:43 am

    H B Bear
    #2599623, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:27 am
    France sits comfortably behind Maginot.

    Intermingled with their enemy.

    Vichy!

  123. Myrddin Seren
    #2599636, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Department of Transport figures show the number of WA drivers aged over 90 has soared from 2743 in 2014 to 4306 this year. WA’s oldest licensed driver is 103.

    This trend will accelerate as the population ages.

    And, as Arky so tolerantly puts it:

    Get out of the right hand lane you old bastard.
    And if you can’t do the speed limit in your befuddled dotage, stay off the road altogether.
    Geezers.

    The reactions, eyesight and simply flexibility of the older driver to respond quickly is often compromised. However, they naturally want the freedom mobility affords.

    The first key market for self-driving cars ( or very intelligent cars with some override capability ) is surely the older and possibly handicapped drivers.

    Not the fit 40-somethings who howl in motoring forums that they will never sit back in a robot car. At this point, you don’t need one.

    This assumes that the Uniparty’s inevitable mandating of electric vehicles and proscription of ICE vehicles simply doesn’t reduce the bulk of us to pedestrians, watching the well-off and well-connected glide past in their expensive and limited EVs.

    Know your place, Comrades.

  124. John Constantine
    #2599637, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Fixated Persons legislation allow the paramilitary death squads to use shoot to kill laws on stale pale males that post thoughtcrimes on the internet.

    Our Faithful cousins are not fixated, they are our diversity, and our imported paid diversity informants are our strength.

  125. Bruce in WA
    #2599638, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I’d suggest a ban on all those under 30 as being of more relevance – it’s not the older drivers you see, with a coffee in one hand, and mobile phone in the other…

    Driving down Marmion Avenue yesterday, following a white van. Small Hyundai pulls onto Marmion from the left without even slowing, straight in front the van. Van drivers hits anchors, blasting his horn, then pulls into the right lane and accelerates away. I’m now behind the i20, which is doing a steady 60 in an 80 zone. I move right and overtake.

    Young couple inside (early 20s I’d guess). She is holding a mobile vertically on the dash and they are both talking to someone on FaceTime or Skype or something similar. Thought it was perhaps a movie, but they were answering whatever was being said.

    Totally oblivious.

    Oh, and Arky, I’m still a leadfoot and in WA if the speed limit is 80 or over there’s no requirement (other than courtesy) to stay in the left lane, even though I habitually do so.

    If you don’t like the way I drive, get off the footpath!

  126. H B Bear
    #2599639, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Fixated Persons Unit? And what are they fixated on?

    Islam and killing infidels.

  128. Mater
    #2599641, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:51 am

    A man who allegedly threatened to kill police while armed with a knife in Surry Hills last year, is now facing terrorism charges…

    So if you plan to do it, it’s terrorism. If you go through with it, it’s mental illness.
    It seems that preventing a terrorist attack carries some kudos. Cleaning up after one…not so much.

  129. Arky
    #2599642, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Youngsters these days are just as bad as the geezers.
    Most of them wouldn’t even know the make of car they are driving.
    I gave a class a task that involved looking up the engine capacity of their parent’s car.
    Most of them had no idea what make, model or year of vehicle they were being chauffered around in.
    I was gobsmacked. They are utterly clueless.

  130. Joe
    #2599643, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Oh, and Arky, I’m still a leadfoot and in WA if the speed limit is 80 or over there’s no requirement (other than courtesy) to stay in the left lane, even though I habitually do so.

    This keep to the right nonsense only really works on freeways between interchanges.

    As no blighter will let you in when you want to change lanes, and the traffic density increases, it becomes a natural law to get into the appropriate lane for your trip AND STAY THERE. This also works when approaching the Narrows interchange as crossing 3 lanes to continue your trip on the freeway is not only inconsiderate, it also retards the traffic causing freeway tailbacks and is DANGEROUS.

    Death to the idiot keep right convention.

  132. incoherent rambler
    #2599645, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:53 am

    I am still grappling with the concept of a Pack of Lone Wolves.

  133. The Beer Whisperer
    #2599646, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:53 am

    The good people of Victoriastan voted the CFMEU into Govt so I fail to see what all the fuss is about. What were they expecting? Law and order to prevail? Polls seem to indicate that 50% think Dan the CFMEU Man is doing a bang up job. Nothing to see here.

    True, Makka.

    How many people complaining about the crime say they didn’t vote Labor? None that i’ve seen. Suck it up, Labor voters.

  134. stackja
    #2599647, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Andrews Government leaders missing in action during African gangs crisis
    MARK BUTTLER, MONIQUE HORE and CASSIE ZERVOS, Herald Sun
    January 2, 2018 10:20pm
    Subscriber only
    A POWER vacuum has hit Victoria: the government’s top three leaders are all on holiday while the state is in the grip of an African gangs crisis.

  136. The Beer Whisperer
    #2599649, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:57 am

    If you can’t get a hard on at 300 Km/hr that should be instant licence cancellation.

    How do you test that, Arky? You first, and me never.

  137. Bruce in WA
    #2599650, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:57 am

    Scientists Find Alzheimer’s Treatment While Trying To Cure Diabetes

    …. but forgot where they put it.

    Put what?

  138. Myrddin Seren
    #2599651, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:57 am

    From last September:

    Masked 15-year-old arrested at Flinders Street after he drives vehicle wildly through CBD on grand final morning

    Check out the video of the Black Power Ranger smashing the cop who pepper-sprayed him !

    According to the TV news this morning:

    Nothing to do with Terrorism
    Mentally Disturbed Youth ( no kidding /sarc )
    Magistrate granted bail ( yesterday ?) because he poses no threat to society and will show up in court on the day. ( uh huh )

    Not saying any cultural issues here, except the culture of the Victorian ruling elites who will happily leave the Normies exposed to violence as long as no Helpless Yoof are harmed by incarceration.

  139. Bruce in WA
    #2599652, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:58 am

    If you can’t get a hard on at 300 Km/hr that should be instant licence cancellation.

    Does it count in an Airbus?

  140. Roger
    #2599653, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:58 am

    How many people complaining about the crime say they didn’t vote Labor? None that i’ve seen. Suck it up, Labor voters.

    Rellies in Mogadishu on the Yarra recently moved to a suburb where they felt safer.

    Staunch Labor voters.

  141. stackja
    #2599654, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2599645, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:53 am
    I am still grappling with the concept of a Pack of Lone Wolves.

    Lone pack and unpack while authorities dither.

    Unpack – Misused word for analyze, consider, assess. Concepts or positions are not packed, so they don’t need to be unpacked.

    Lake Superior State University’s 43rd Annual List Of Banished Words

  142. Robber Baron
    #2599655, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    This is classic statist thinking and problem solving.

    So the approved solution to more street gang crime is less street policing.

    I worked at an Australian University and was head of discipline. I had some lecturers that were performing poorly and were delinquent. My Head of Department did not want to get involved so I got HR involved and started the process to get rid of these staff. Or so I thought. What happened was that HR decided that I was the problem for not training or counselling the staff (which I did and was all documented) and that I needed to give them more training and counselling. After more training which they did not attend and counselling which they did not participate the same issues remained. The said staff remained poorly performed and continued to be delinquent. I once again engaged my HOD who wasn’t interested. HR were involved again and I assumed that this time all the said staff would be terminated based on their failure to attend training, counselling sessions and poor student evaluations. I was wrong. To my surprise, it seemed that I was the problem for not being effective enough developing my staff and I was terminated at my contract renewal.

    The moral to the story. Ignore problems and hope they go away. If problems can’t be ignored, run away.

  143. H B Bear
    #2599656, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Rellies in Mogadishu on the Yarra recently moved to a suburb where they felt safer.

    The Hunchback of Spring St solving the First Home Owners crisis. Detroit-style.

  144. stackja
    #2599657, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Robber Baron
    #2599655, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Ignore problems and hope they go away. If problems can’t be ignored, run away.

    And problems follow to run away. Cycle starts again.

  145. Arky
    #2599658, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    How do you test that, Arky?

    ..
    Some type of microprocessor sensor attachment during the roadtest?

  146. Boambee John
    #2599659, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2599619, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:23 am
    NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

    Muslims are now Fixated Persons?

    No, Bruce, people who worry about Muslims, or who suggest that the police handle them with kid gloves, are fixated persons.

    Do try to keep up. 😄😄

  147. EvilElvis
    #2599660, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Bruce in WA
    #2599610, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Please, oh please don’t take anyone off the road! It will kill the game for me when someone does something stupid on the road of ‘oldie, woman or gook‘…

    It’s a great guessing game that all the family can play!

  148. Peter Castieau
    #2599661, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    @realDonaldTrump

    I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!

    #winning

  149. C.L.
    #2599663, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Angela Merkel’s Gestapo wants to prosecute woman politician for speaking the truth:

    German police have asked prosecutors to investigate a … politician for possible incitement to hatred after she criticised a police force for tweeting in Arabic “to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rap1st hordes of men”.

    Police in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) posted a New Year’s Eve greeting in Arabic as well as German, English and French.

    “What the hell is wrong with this country? Why is the official page of police in NRW tweeting in Arabic,” Beatrix von Storch, a member of the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), wrote in a December 31 tweet.

    “Are they seeking to appease the barbaric, Muslim, rap1st hordes of men?” she added.

  150. thefrollickingmole
    #2599664, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    January 3rd and i think weve hit peak Guardian allready.

    Hopeful title!
    Muslim women speaking up against violence are silenced. We must amplify their voices
    Maliha Aqueel

    Followed by the whiplash of stupidity.
    It’s telling that many Muslim men deal with Islamophobia by policing the voices of Muslim women instead of addressing the legacy of patriarchal violence

    Yes its white peoples fault that Muslim men are my-soggy-knees perpetrators.

    The prevalent patriarchal order dictates which forms of violence against Muslims are more urgent and demand activism on our part. Under this order, anti-Muslim racism wins many times over before patriarchal oppressions are even discussed. The system that protects male privilege and gender hierarchies goes into overdrive when the reputation at stake is that of prominent Muslim men, such as clerics.

    ..
    We need to at first recognise the distinctively difficult barriers that Muslim women survivors of patriarchal violence face. There are layers of intersecting oppressions – patriarchy and Islamophobia – that make it particularly difficult for Muslim women to speak out about their experiences. They shouldn’t speak out about their issues as Muslim women, precisely because they are Muslim women.

    There is also the strange but not surprising and seemingly shared objective between anti-Muslim racists and people from within Muslim communities who wish to uphold patriarchal structures of oppression, both of whom would rather see Muslim women disappear from public life altogether.

    The whole article is just insane in the membrane, where could such a loon be afforded a platform for such rampant idiocy??

    Maliha Aqueel is from Lahore, Pakistan. She is a Phd student at the Gender and Culture studies department at Sydney University Of course…

  151. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599665, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR

    Boring! Most will go to the ABC/SBS combo and Fairfax.

  152. Old School Conservative
    #2599666, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Students Discover Math Professor Had Past as Gay Porn Star

    Unfortunately, Breitbart only reports the issue.
    There is nothing to help a reader discover if the Italian uni students thought this was a good thing or a bad thing.
    I wonder how Australian students would react?

  153. Snoopy
    #2599667, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Mater
    #2599641, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:51 am
    A man who allegedly threatened to kill police while armed with a knife in Surry Hills last year, is now facing terrorism charges…

    So if you plan to do it, it’s terrorism. If you go through with it, it’s mental illness.

    I suspect that the police being recipients of a threat to kill had more to do with the terrorism charge than anything else. Mow down 18 civilians killing one? Mental illness.

  154. thefrollickingmole
    #2599668, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    C.L.

    Its better than that…

    Von Storch’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours over her post. Under the new law known as NetzDG, social media firms face fines of up to €50m (£44m) if they do not remove “obviously illegal” hate speech and other postings within 24 hours of receiving a notification.

    Critics of the law, which was conceived by the Social Democrat-run justice ministry, say it will place censorship decisions that require legal training at the whim of technology companies.

    Questions have been raised about whether sites such as Twitter will hire enough trained moderators to cope with the expected influx of deletion requests.

  155. Snoopy
    #2599669, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Maliha Aqueel is from Lahore, Pakistan. She is a Phd student at the Gender and Culture studies department at Sydney University Of course…

    Huzzah! She’ll be an Australian citizen toot sweet.

  157. stackja
    #2599671, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Nine people rushed to hospital after suspected drug overdose at Victoria Park house
    Staff reporter
    Wednesday, 3 January 2018 9:12AM
    Paramedics and police were called to the house on Colombo Street at 11.40pm.
    UPDATE: Nine people in their 20s have been rushed to hospital after a suspected mass drug overdose in Victoria Park on Tuesday night.

    2GB report ‘zombie drug’

  158. C.L.
    #2599672, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Well, that’s embarrassing …
    Portly Karl Stefanovic strolls straight into club; his girlfriend has to show ID.

    And yes, Karl wears this ensemble in public.

  159. Roger
    #2599673, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    There are layers of intersecting oppressions – patriarchy and Islamophobia – that make it particularly difficult for Muslim women to speak out about their experiences. They shouldn’t speak out about their issues as Muslim women, precisely because they are Muslim women.

    Ergo…if they ceased being Muslim women, they would no longer be subject to the “intersecting oppressions” of Islamic patriarchy and Islamophobia.

    The answer is a no brainer: leave the Muslim community.

  160. Dr Faustus
    #2599674, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    A POWER vacuum has hit Victoria: the government’s top three leaders are all on holiday while the state is in the grip of an African gangs crisis.

    Extraordinary stuff.
    There is (or should be) a whole machinery of to deal with the problem; police, laws, courts, prisons. How is it that in Victoria all this tried and tested social infrastructure collapses the moment the elected dross are at the beach?

    Is Daniel Andrews some sort of Judge Dredd?

  161. Joe
    #2599675, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Extraordinary stuff.
    There is (or should be) a whole machinery of to deal with the problem; police, laws, courts, prisons. How is it that in Victoria all this tried and tested social infrastructure collapses the moment the elected dross are at the beach?

    Is Daniel Andrews some sort of Judge Dredd?

    No this is the result of the politicisation of everything. No menial will take action without the political approval of the master.

  162. Roger
    #2599676, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    How is it that in Victoria all this tried and tested social infrastructure collapses the moment the elected dross are at the beach?

    It doesn’t work even when the elected dross are at their desks.

    The “long march” has infiltrated Victoria’s justice system more than any other state in Australia.

  164. incoherent rambler
    #2599679, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    A POWER vacuum has hit Victoria:

    Well, they did demolish Hazelwood.

    Police don’t know what to do when they are missing the daily issue of “ALP political narrative”.

    The dilemma. Are they lone wolves, mentally ill, underprivileged, fixated or whatever ?
    Please help us Dan!

  167. Vicki
    #2599682, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Jordan Peterson is doing a world tour this year to include Melbourne.

    Wow! I hadn’t heard this. Hope he’s coming to Sydney as well.

  168. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599683, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    An old man feebly wielding a cricket bat is no match for a gang of drug fueled jungle bunnies armed with machetes.

    Many years ago in my struggle through a jungle on the Goulburn River to get to a prime section of fishing water I picked up a machette with D /\ D stamped on it. To this day, this piece of ordnance is never far from the door.

  169. Roger
    #2599684, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Please help us Dan!

    “Just wait while I consult the experts”, replies Dan.

  170. incoherent rambler
    #2599685, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Dan: all our problems will be solved by making the police join the CFMEU.

  171. Infidel Tiger
    #2599686, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Jordan Peterson is doing a world tour this year to include Melbourne.

    Was he in the Backstreets Boys?

    What songs has he released as a solo artist?

  172. H B Bear
    #2599687, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Karl Stefanovic personifies commercial FTA TV. A gold plated knob.

  173. mh
    #2599688, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Obummer called Merkel the leader of the free world.

    Germany starts enforcing hate speech law

    …Facebook has reportedly recruited several hundred staff in Germany to deal with reports about content that breaks the NetzDG and to do a better job of monitoring what people post.

    The law has been controversial in Germany with some saying it could lead to inadvertent censorship or curtail free speech.

    The German law is the most extreme example of efforts by governments and regulators to rein in social media firms. Many of them have come under much greater scrutiny this year as information about how they are used to spread propaganda and other sensitive material has come to light….

    Thank goodness there is an Alternative for Deutschland.

  174. Zyconoclast
    #2599689, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    EVs and SUVs for Volvo from 2019
    Volvo Australia is cutting its line-up for electrified SUVs

    Volvo Australia is phasing out all petrol-only models in just twelve months in favour of an electrified SUV line-up.
    The local arm’s plan follows the Swedish maker’s global strategy to only sell electrified vehicles by 2019.
    New models include the upcoming XC40, which Volvo will launch here in April 2018, and will come with three different electrified drivetrains consisting of fully-electric, plug-in hybrid and 48-volt hybrid powertrains.

    https://www.drive.com.au/motor-news/evs-and-suvs-for-volvo-from-2019-116792.html?trackLink=SMH1?trackLink=SMH1?ffref=smh

  175. Dr Faustus
    #2599690, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    No this is the result of the politicisation of everything. No menial will take action without the political approval of the master.

    Clearly so.
    The mystery then is why the Herald Sun has managed to discover a “power vacuum” without having any concern other than Fucker No.1, No.2 and No3 are on holiday at the same time.

    Not much critical thinking happening behind the Murdoch paywall…

  176. Roger
    #2599691, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    From fergus’s link:

    “Ms Mikakos [Vic Youth Minister] said youth crime is not a new issue, and authorities have been working with police and community organisations to focus on prevention and early intervention for a number of years.

    This includes increasing the number of youth workers in Melbourne’s suburbs and supporting the South Sudanese community.”

    Straight from the script: The perps are the victims.

    The public is a mere petri dish hosting the viral inoculum in this social experiment.

  177. incoherent rambler
    #2599692, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Relax peoples. A CFMEU spokesperson will shortly announce Dan’s thoughts on the matter.

  178. struth
    #2599693, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    “Ms Mikakos [Vic Youth Minister] said youth crime is not a new issue, and authorities have been working with police and community organisations to focus on prevention and early intervention for a number of years.

    Well, you’ve all failed.
    Can I have my taxes back please.

  179. Infidel Tiger
    #2599694, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Rellies in Mogadishu on the Yarra recently moved to a suburb where they felt safer.

    Staunch Labor voters.

    They deserve it.

  180. John Constantine
    #2599695, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Saturday will see both yarragrad and their south Australian workers gulag both forecast with a northern heat blast.

    No interconnectors between them will help.

    Big winds leading up to the change may well shut down the windmills.

    Yarragrad proles getchya Gennie’s ready.

  181. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599696, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    This includes increasing the number of youth workers in Melbourne’s suburbs …

    All of them touchy, feely bed-wetters who have the correct answers for every human foible.

  182. incoherent rambler
    #2599697, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    No interconnectors between them will help.

    I’m curious to see which suburbs will be cut from the grid first.

    Lib or Lab electorates first? Any bets?

  183. cohenite
    #2599698, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    stackja

    #2599617, posted on January 3, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Terror charges laid over threats to police – Fixated Persons Investigation Unit
    Wednesday, 03 January 2018 11:05:16 AM

    A man who allegedly threatened to kill police while armed with a knife in Surry Hills last year, is now facing terrorism charges over the incident after work by the NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

    It will be interesting to see whether either of the Flinders Street muslim drivers are charged with terrorism.

  184. Zyconoclast
    #2599699, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    If you can’t get a hard on at 300 Km/hr that should be instant licence cancellation.

    Does it count in an Airbus?

    Only if it involves me and the hottest hostie on board.

  185. struth
    #2599700, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    “Ms Mikakos [Vic Youth Minister] said youth crime is not a new issue, and authorities have been working with police and community organisations to focus on prevention and early intervention for a number of years.

    This is incredible.

    Not only does she seem to be proud of failure, she is intent on letting us know they have been failing for years.

    Well, as any good socialist knows, if it isn’t working do more of the same and fund it more.

    We are screaming out for a Trump Dundee.

  186. Mater
    #2599701, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Yarragrad proles getchya Gennie’s ready.

    Replaced the Carby this morning, John. Purring like a kitten.

  187. struth
    #2599702, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    If you can’t get a hard on at 300 Km/hr that should be instant licence cancellation.

    If you can’t get a hard on, it should be instant licence cancellation.

    FIFY.

  188. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2599703, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I could solve the gang problem in Melbourne overnight.

    Recommission Old Melbourne Gaol, sanitary buckets and all, and at eight o’clock every morning, one of the warders tests the gallows, with a sandbag…

  189. Zatara
    #2599704, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    A POWER vacuum has hit Victoria: the government’s top three leaders are all on holiday while the state is in the grip of an African gangs crisis.

    If the Apex gangs had suddenly sprung out of the ground on Christmas Eve that lame arse excuse might carry water.

    But they didn’t.

    So it wasn’t a lack of policy and direction over the holidays that allowed a crisis, it was their shite policies and direction over the last year (at least) that allowed caused this crisis.

  190. struth
    #2599705, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    I wonder what would happen if one of the African gangs in Melbourne called themselves the Kelly’s.

  191. Zyconoclast
    #2599706, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Rellies in Mogadishu on the Yarra recently moved to a suburb where they felt safer.

    Staunch Labor voters.

    Point Piper?

  192. incoherent rambler
    #2599708, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I could solve the gang problem in Melbourne overnight.

    I don’t think so.

    Once you create the problem (which doen’t take long), it takes a long time to fix it.

    e.g. Detroit, Sydney Lebs, New Orleans, St Louis …

  193. Dr Faustus
    #2599709, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Big winds leading up to the change may well shut down the windmills.

    Luckily, if that happens, Mr Musk’s Wonderful Electric Battery will be on standby ready to restart SA’s non-synchronous generation on Sunday morning.
    Visionary, apparently. Almost nobody else foresaw a third world power grid developing…

  194. Pete of Perth
    #2599710, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Sack half our useless politicians is what I tell my Singapore friends. Not to be replaced. Doing my bit for asian diplomatic relations. Today, flying home on Scoot. Bringing own dunny paper just in case.

  195. Bruce in WA
    #2599711, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    At least 9 people dead in the USA as a direct consequence of the sub-freezing weather across 40 states.

    Global warming, fuck yeah!!

  196. thefrollickingmole
    #2599712, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Re: the Iranian protests.

    How awful it must be for the left who saw Islam as the next “big thing” to take down the evil west after Communism collapsed.
    Iran going sane would be a body blow to the new left, which never saw an Islamist it couldnt grovel before.

  197. Roger
    #2599713, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    We are screaming out for a Trump Dundee.

    Victorians aren’t.

    Labor & Lib 50-50 on TPP.

    Andrews has actually clawed back support in the last six months.

  198. Zyconoclast
    #2599714, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    This includes increasing the number of youth workers in Melbourne’s suburbs …

    All of them touchy, feely bed-wetters who have the correct answers for every human foible.

    Middle aged, frumpy, single/divorced women with Mandingo Syndrome.

  199. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599715, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    All this buggerising around with the language over recent decades in attempts to mask reality, never ceases to infuriate me. Now we have Muslim maniacs being paraded as ‘Fixated Persons’ . Even ‘men’ has been scrubbed out, disregarding the fact that 99.9% of those Muslims in poor mental health are weird beards. The word ‘terror’ has been picked over and side stepped ad nauseam; but so far, the PC lexicon has not yet mastered a single cuddly, meaningless word or phrase to tame the beast.

  201. Somerville
    #2599718, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    mh#2599688, posted on January 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    The law has been controversial in Germany with some saying it could lead to inadvertent censorship or curtail free speech.

    There is nothing “inadvertent” about it. Merkel and the western political ruling class don’t even bother t0 try and hide their Stalinist social controls. They don’t have to, the modern western TASS does it for them.

  202. Fergus
    #2599719, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    The Mad mullahs are progressives??
    Analysts suggest the protests starting in Mashhad mean conservatives pushed them forward as a way to challenge Rouhani. “
    https://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Middle-East/2018/Jan-03/432253-iran-deadly-unrest-rattles-authorities.ashx

  203. MsDolittle
    #2599720, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?

    I have my grandfather’s military sword with bits of prehistoric wedding cake stuck to it.

  204. JohnA
    #2599721, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    cohenite #2599596, posted on January 3, 2018 at 10:51 am

    dover_beach #2599559, posted on January 3, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Judicial Activism from the Grave: If you thought that Ninth Circuit judge Harry Pregerson’s death in November 2017 would mark the end of his long career of liberal judicial activism, you were wrong. In a divided panel decision issued last Friday in Hernandez v. Chappell, Judge Stephen Reinhardt added Pregerson to his opinion to create a majority ruling vacating, on habeas review, the convictions in 1983 of Francis Hernandez on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of rape, and two counts of forcible sodomy. A footnote to the opinion states: “Prior to his death, Judge Pregerson fully participated in this case and formally concurred in this opinion after deliberations were complete.” Judge Jacqueline Nguyen, an Obama appointee, dissented.

    This is how the urban bugman class role.

    That’s extraordinary. If the dead Judge did not write an opinion or otherwise had a paper record indicating his bent for another Judge to appropriate that alleged view to form a majority is ridiculous.

    So it is merely hearsay. Normally that would not be acceptable under the rules of evidence.

    But of course, there are rules for them, and rules for us plebs, right?

  205. C.L.
    #2599722, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Classic Tweet from Trump:

    Donald J. [email protected]

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

  206. Fergus
    #2599723, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Well, maybe more “progressive” than the next lot. It’s the ME so no guarantee that the Iranians will get freedom, even if they “win”.

  207. John Constantine
    #2599724, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Engage.Vic.gov.au

    Vicpol have drawn up new police made law to replace existing firearms legislation that expires in 2018.

    Open for community consultation on the website.

    If you want to qualify as a fixated individual, leave them some feedback.

  208. incoherent rambler
    #2599725, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Safety when answering door.

    Step 1. Insert plastic Dracula fangs
    Step 2. Open creaking front door slowly
    Step 3. Say slowly in a deep voice:
    “Goot eeveneng. It’s feeding time. Do come in.”
    Step 4. Close door.

  210. Somerville
    #2599727, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Victorians aren’t.
    Labor & Lib 50-50 on TPP.
    Andrews has actually clawed back support in the last six months.

    Their ABC and the rest of the Labor-Green TASS will make sure they are are protected from criticism and are ‘re-elected’ by the lumpenproles.
    Deep-state voting fraud will manage any inconvenient support for other parties that may occur.

  211. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2599728, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Hey Zulu .why use a sandbag when there are plenty of violent useless foreigners to use ?
    Seriously. Just read USA hascut “refugee” intake by 72 per cent since Donald beat the lefties ,another significant aceivement ,stopping people the majority never wanted from polluting their society ,(further,the career polliemuppets have already sped pollution enough).

  212. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2599729, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

    More bait for the American media. This should provoke an avalanche of hysteria to the effect that nuclear war is already the only option, and annihilation is imminent. Take a backseat, global warming.

  213. Infidel Tiger
    #2599730, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    This includes increasing the number of youth workers in Melbourne’s suburbs …

    It’s the youth workers and social workers who create these gangs. From the moment they step off the plane the jungle bunnies are told they are victims and Australia is evil.

  214. Winston Smith
    #2599731, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    mh;

    The German law is the most extreme example of efforts by governments and regulators to rein in social media firms. Many of them have come under much greater scrutiny this year as information about how they are used to spread propaganda and other sensitive material has come to light….

    Oh dear.
    The backlash is going to be nasty when it happens…

  215. Mother Lode
    #2599732, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    C.L.

    My lefty BIL told me about that, commenting with a cross between astonishment and resignation that he cannot b liege Trump is just measuring dicks.

    He seems to believe the proper and decorous solution – the one that has spectacularly worked for the Norks for decades – should be adhered to.

    He just doesn’t understand what has happened.

  216. jupes
    #2599733, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    The UK’s largest force will also drop investigations into thousands of lower-level offences and ignore certain crimes such as vandalism, vehicle crime, and fuel theft if damages do not exceed £50.

    You beauty! Free fuel in London!

  217. Mater
    #2599734, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    I have my grandfather’s military sword with bits of prehistoric wedding cake stuck to it.

    Ms Doolittle,
    You could get yourself in trouble with that. They could be allergic to nuts.

  218. Joe
    #2599735, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    The UK’s largest force will also drop investigations into thousands of lower-level offences and ignore certain crimes such as vandalism, vehicle crime, and fuel theft if damages do not exceed £50.

    There would be no low level offences if people were allowed and encouraged to protect themselves and their property.

  219. jupes
    #2599736, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    NSW Police Force’s Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU).

    What, that’s not a joke?

    Seriously?

  220. Winston Smith
    #2599737, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Joe;
    So property rights have been cancelled if the property is less than fifty quid?
    ‘mazing.

  221. Winston Smith
    #2599738, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Jupes;
    It’s all about appearing to fix the problem, not actually fixing it.

  222. jupes
    #2599739, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Are NSW and Vic plod in a competition to butcher the language in order to protect imported savages?

    Vic plod: “We don’t have African gangs”

    NSW plod: “Fixated Persons Investigations Unit (FPIU)”

    Too. Stupid. To. Survive.

  223. Mother Lode
    #2599740, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    There would be no low level offences if people were allowed and encouraged to protect themselves and their property.

    If the victim is white and the miscreant they try to prevent from stealing their stuff is from an approved minority, it will be deemed a hate crime.

  224. C.L.
    #2599741, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Ah.
    I see the latest car terrorist has a “disability,” according to police.

    Get a load of this:

    He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, six of reckless conduct endangering life, and two of assaulting an emergency service worker.

    Footage shows the car spinning around at the corner of Swanston and Flinders St before dramatically stopping.

    Another man, in a black hoodie, is seen throwing an o-bike onto the rear of the accused’s car and then smashing a car window and dragging the young man onto the street.

    The Herald Sun reports that the boy allegedly searched online for military bases, city landmarks and high grade weapons before he took to the streets but police say they have found no link with terrorism.

    Police say the boy took Google Maps screenshots of Federation Square as well as a number of police stations and gun shops.

    They also allege there were 21,000 images of vests, body armour, guns and rocket launchers on his tablet computer. As well as Google searches for “died city” and “Melbourne”.

    The accused was armed with a knife and baton at the time of the incident. The court heard he had an obsession with cars, trucks and the military.

    The presiding judge said she was satisfied the accused was not a risk to the public …

  225. Winston Smith
    #2599742, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Jupes;
    Forgot to add:
    Just like the Telstra complaints department.

  226. dover_beach
    #2599744, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Donald J. [email protected]

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

    Love this guy.

  227. struth
    #2599745, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    The Herald Sun reports that the boy allegedly searched online for military bases, city landmarks and high grade weapons before he took to the streets but police say they have found no link with terrorism.

    Police say the boy took Google Maps screenshots of Federation Square as well as a number of police stations and gun shops.

    Who is “the boy”?

  228. DrBeauGan
    #2599747, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    The presiding judge said she was satisfied the accused was not a risk to the public …

    We should never have given them the vote let alone allow them to be judges.

  229. DrBeauGan
    #2599748, posted on January 3, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I’m a fully paid up member of the Patriarchal Society, I am.

  230. Mother Lode
    #2599749, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Fuck off, grragooglerolry.

    (It simply cannot be said enough, and should not be left unsaid just because, at a given moment, he happens not to be trying to force his way into our universe. )

  231. mh
    #2599750, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    I heard a bit of ABC radio on New Years day, and they reporting the usual stuff about how world cities had welcomed in 2018. eg HongKong had a 20 minute firework display over Victoria Harbour, etc. Included in the report was North Korea! Their ABC told it’s listeners about the fireworks in Pyongyang. The ABC continually tries to normalise North Korea while it’s people starve. Fair dinkum.

  232. Myrddin Seren
    #2599751, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    struth

    Who is “the boy”?

    Have a look here at the videos and still.

    The Boy is the Power Ranger in the black tactical gear who looks like he might be a member of Victoria’s crack Super Criminal Shooting SWAT Team.

    Watch the video as The Boy belts the cop who tries to pepper spray him.

    Obviously The Boy is a fragile child – actually the real victim here – and cannot be named.
    ( That was /sarc ).

    The cultural problem, as I perceive it, is with Victoria’s judicial system, which seems pretty blase about the risk to the general public presented by crims, loons and terrorists running around the streets.

  233. feelthebern
    #2599755, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Is monty ok?
    He hasn’t been seen for ages.
    Maybe there is too much winning for him to take.

  234. H B Bear
    #2599756, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    The UK’s largest force will also drop investigations into thousands of lower-level offences and ignore certain crimes such as vandalism, vehicle crime, and fuel theft if damages do not exceed £50.

    Londonistan adopts reverse broken window policing. Yeah that should work well.

  235. H B Bear
    #2599757, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Maybe Soros cut mUnty in his end of year review. The fat fvck has been phoning it in for months.

  236. jupes
    #2599758, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    The ABC continually tries to normalise North Korea while it’s people starve.

    Classic TDS

  238. stackja
    #2599767, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    Hatch retiring. Mitt resuming?

  239. feelthebern
    #2599769, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Imagine how many interns & staffers Orrin Hatch would have felt up over the years.

  240. feelthebern
    #2599770, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    I reckon at least 50.

  241. Mark from Melbourne
    #2599772, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Doesn’t everyone have umbrella stands by the front door with sporting equipment stashed there ?

    I have my grandfather’s military sword with bits of prehistoric wedding cake stuck to it.

    Ms D, my cunning plan is to beat them to death with a quackenbusch. I have one stored by the door for just such emergencies. That, or set my ageing miniature schnauzer on them.

  242. feelthebern
    #2599773, posted on January 3, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    A dog is the best home protection.
    The bigger the better.

