Guest post: Muddy Napalm Furballs

I’ve been thinking for some time about shamelessly appropriating and ‘tweaking’ Tim Blair’s annual Frightbat of the Year Award. Cat commenters would be able to nominate star performers for a select number of categories, and then vote for them later in the year if the novelty value of the idea has not worn off by then.

Categories might include economics, science, politics, social and cultural vandalism, etc. The eventual winners would be theoretically awarded a Napalm Furball for, for example, The Most Presentable Political Corpse, Advancing the Cause of Women, or Promoting Community Harmony.

Except for a possible Cat Comment of the Year Award (I may regret suggesting that), both categories and nominees must be so dripping with sarcasm that even a non-gang-related Melbadishu (h/t ?) souvenir spoon wouldn’t touch them.

To keep track of potential pearlers, we’d need a nominations update every couple of months, to be collated as the year withers.

What do Cats think of the idea? Essentially, it’s another means of both retaking control of our language, and focusing an x-ray machine on the propaganda of our self-appointed feral elite.

If you believe the concept is both desirable and practical, please nominate potential broad categories, and more specific conditions. i.e. The Napalm Furball for Economic Prolapse Advocacy …

Nominations for individual or organisational recipients can be made later, once the categories have been nailed down. In the meantime, please keep a record of your favourites, and in particular, their specific words or actions will may help to ‘sell’ them.

Let the hacking and coughing begin.