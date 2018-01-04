Guest Post: Stephen Cable There is no participation trophy in real life

There has been a trend afoot for a number of years to give people participation awards, particularly to children in sporting competitions. They are told that turning up and participating in an event is what really matters and it’s not important if you lose. Former Olympian and LA Galaxy soccer star Cobi Jones, does an excellent job of debunking this mentality is this video from PragerU and explains why feeling the pain of losing is so important to winning.
I am sincerely hoping that this mode of thinking is not taking hold of conservatives across Australia and that the pain of losses in 2017 will instead spur us on to even greater efforts in 2018. The last few years have seen large setbacks in Australia on the federal and state level as cultural Marxists continued to entwine themselves further into every part of our country’s social and economic life while using our money to do it. Our Prime Minister essentially told conservatives that there was no place for them in the Liberal Party and then spent all of last year implementing Labor policies, making Bill Shorten’s Christmas very merry indeed.
When Tony Abbott was leader of the opposition during the Rudd/Gillard years, he did an outstanding job tearing down the Labor party, made the implementation of their policies almost impossible, and at times was almost governing from opposition. Now the leader of the opposition is likewise virtually governing from opposition but this time the party in power seems to be wilfully cooperating.
On the state level the situation is little better. In South Australia they are nearing 16 years of continuous Labor government and the state’s statistics reflect the abysmal economic performance that long term, big government thinking produces. They have a Premier that is so stupid he actually thinks you can run an industrial economy on wind, batteries and diesel generators. Yet for all of this incompetence the Liberal Party cannot even outpoll perpetual agitprop candidate Nick Xenophon and barely manages to outpoll Labor for the upcoming March election. In Victoria, which has an exceptionally left leaning Labor government, the news isn’t much better. You’d think that a government that spent $1.1 billion to not build a road and was responsible for the disgusting Safe Schools program would be easy to beat. You could be forgiven for thinking that the crime wave that isn’t a crime wave would be putting the totally incompetent Andrews government in polling freefall but apparently not. With all the ammunition in the world to tear down the Andrews regime, the Liberal party cannot poll higher than 50/50 on a two party preferred basis. As the latest by-election in the seat of Northcote has shown, Labor has more to fear from The Greens than it does from the Liberal party.
In my home state of Queensland in the recent election, the LNP did their best impersonation of a friendly uncle coming over for a chat while Labor went about tearing them to shreds. The balance of power role that One Nation was expected to fill didn’t eventuate and we’re faced with the prospect of four years of Labor incompetence. The old axiom that Labor is great at campaigning but hopeless at governing is never truer than here.
So what does 2018 and beyond hold for conservatives in Australia? The prospects are bad in the medium term and good in the long term.
To use the immortal words of Shakespeare, ‘what’s past is prologue’ and armed with that insight we can look ahead and predict with relative certainty what awaits us.
Eye Watering Debt Levels
No government in Australia of whatever political stripe seems to be able to live within its means. The federal government hasn’t run a surplus since Costello was Treasurer and the Liberal party at every level seems to have given up its big point of distinction from Labor, viz. sound economic management. The last election held in Australia was in Queensland and state debt was hardly mentioned. Given the performances of the last decade this trend will continue and now not only will your children be perpetual debt slaves, your grandchildren will be as well.
Doubling of Energy Costs
With the implementation of renewable energy mandates (by whatever name), you will see your power prices double within the next few years and triple within five years. This higher energy cost will flow onto every area of life with the higher cost of energy affecting all goods and services. Labor and The Greens have a religious mania regarding this subject and they care not who is destroyed in the process. The weakness of the Turnbull government on this issue is sure to take him down the same road, it is only a question of degree.
Social Division
A favoured tactic of socialist reactionaries around the world is to stoke up divisions wherever they can and it has been used quite effectively in America over the last few years. Whether it’s men against women, children against parents, race against race, employers against employees, the wealthy against the poor or religion against religion there is no social area that the left will not intrude in order to divide and conquer. It creates an excuse for state power to be used to intervene in daily life and serves as a nice distraction from the bigger issues of continual government expansion and intrusion. You will hear multiple cries for ‘equality’ in 2018 but it will be for equality of outcome rather than equality of opportunity. The State’s job is to ensure that all citizens are equal before the law, not for all citizens to live at an equal level. Since not all persons have the same level of talents, ability or ambition you will never have the Corbynite utopia that will be pushed onto Australians.
Everyone Will be Offended
The continual use of ‘offence’ to silence people will be placed on steroids and used at every opportunity shut you up. The only people who will be allowed to ‘offend’ anyone will be the media when they offend you. Snowflakism will be ingrained into our educational and social institutions when everyone will be taught that if you don’t like something someone says, you not only have the right to be upset but you should expect the state to back up your childishness.
Massive Upswing in the Refugee Intake
If Bill Shorten is our next Prime Minister there will be massive upswing in the refugee intake. Whether real refugees or the economic migrants we’ve seen doing their fake protestations on Manus Island, the result will be the same. If Malcolm Turnbull continues to give ground to Labor and the Greens as he’s consistently done over the last few years, he may well start doing it himself. Australia will start to undergo the convulsions we see sweeping western Europe as the state blames the evil native population for the problems rather than blame themselves for allowing immigrants who are incompatible with our culture. You will start to see adds on TV and through your social media, paid for with your taxes I might add, telling you how intolerant you are and how you need to change the way you think and start putting up with the types of behaviour we are currently seeing in Melbourne. On that note, the issues we currently have in Melbourne will be seen as a picnic within a decade if the socialist are allowed to continue. Then the intention will be clearly seen, multiculturalism is actually the replacement of our native culture.
Safe Schools (or whatever they rename it tomorrow)
As sure as night follows day, wherever there is a Labor government (and the libs aren’t far behind) the state schools will intrude into family life and teach your kids their morals. It will either happen through direct government requirement or it will be left up to each school to decide and since the teachers unions control almost all state schools, the end result will be the same. Once this practice is cemented it will be forced on private schools. There will be no educational refuge from the state religion.
Restriction on Freedom of Speech and Practice
In the wake of the gay marriage legislation that passed the Australian Parliament in 2017 there will begin a persecution against all dissent against the government mandated view. As warned by myself and many others, there will be no legal protection given and the refusal of amendments to the legislation proved this to be so. The Prime Minister’s promises were shown to be as hollow as his convictions. This will also be used as a pretence to teach the LGBTQIA (yes, that’s a thing) agenda in our schools to our children.
Another aspect of this is what has been seen in the UK with the immense misuse of police resources where they have all the time and energy in the world to police Facebook and Twitter comments but seem to be ineffective at fighting real crime. In the years to come you can expect a knock on the door from the force if you spoke your mind or ‘misgendered’ someone.
Using the same methodology for prediction, we can look into the long term and see that this is also one of the greatest opportunities conservatives have had for a generation. Some of the most conservative populations in the world at present are the nations of eastern Europe. The very same people who bore the brunt of socialism writ large and they can’t get away from it fast enough.
The greatest weakness of the mess described above is that it is now the dominant culture. The left are actually now in a position where all of the policies they’ve hoped and dreamed for are being implemented. Controlling everyone’s speech, wind farms aplenty, an elimination of our Judeo Christian history, the dilution of traditional family structures and globalist legal entanglements, all aided and abetted by a complicit media. There will be a torrent of negative consequences flowing from this and it’s our job to make sure they own it. Just like the communist nations of Eastern Europe, there was no one the leadership could legitimately blame for their nations woes. It was all their doing, lock stock and barrel.
There is no doubt that in the years to come, once the socialist dream has become our national nightmare, the pendulum will swing hard towards conservatism as it has in Eastern Europe. It is our task to make sure the alternative is available and fully proclaimed with truly viable political alternatives. In the great arc of history, it is conservative principles, when applied by vigorous leadership, that truly improve the lot of mankind. Of all the social systems that have been tried throughout the nations, democratic conservatism with an eye towards libertarian freedoms, leads the way in meaningful progress for the greatest number.
There is no participation trophy out here in the real world of consequences, so let us regroup and set out to win the future conflicts for the heart and soul of the nation. Conservatism’s best days are ahead of us.
Eastern Europe suffered enormously for years from socialism before coming back into the light.
You seem to be in acceptance of this as inevitable for us before we can rebuild.
You may well be correct but the misery of millions for years so the left can own it doesn’t sit well with me.
My son and Grandson have only one lifetime each and I will not give in to leftism so that generations after them may enjoy freedom based on seeing the misery inflicted on them.
We fight now and we fight hard.
There is no Liberal Party in Vic, we have a collection of seat warming soft lefties disguised as Liberal Party MP’s, Ever since Kennett lost his election the Libs have morphed into the wettest, leftiest jelly backed slimeballs imaginable. Kennett didn’t lose because of his policies, what killed him was his hubris, the dickheads don’t want to understand this. That’s why Ballieu and Napthine lost, they weren’t the real thing and the electorate knew it, if you are going to have a leftie government ou may as well vote for the ones honest enough to say they are left.
Abbott won by being a strong conservative and his party somehow got him to castrate himself once in office and roll over on core promises. Egregious Turnbull only won by the narrowest of margins, if Abbott had stayed true to his principles and wasn’t rejected by his party the Libs would have won the last election comfortably.
Until we can get a true Conservative / Liberal party there is no hope for us. I’m supporting Bernardi 1st withe the ALA 2nd and the Libs just in front of Labour and the Greens the next election. If enough of us do this things may improve, Giving the Libs a 1st preference is no better than giving it to Shorten, you’ll get the same result.
I’m with struth.
I suffered from the last recession we had to have, leaving uni with an engineering degree and becoming long term unemployed. I lost count at 500+ job applications. And I understand the trap of the welfare cycle. I understand implicitly and explicitly the consequences of shit Marxist economic policy.
Real people hurt as a direct result, through little or no fault of their own.
I’ve worked bloody hard to get to where I am today over 23 years later. I won’t surrender it, or my freedoms that were paid for in the blood of my grandfathers generation lightly.
And the penny dropped while doing shit low paid dead end jobs, that the only person who was going to get me out of my current situation was me, not the government. It helped that I have Conservative parents, but it’s then when I developed my visceral hatred of the evils of Marxism.
I’m fighting now, not in another decade or two.
In order to have any influence on the direction of the Liberal Party you first have to join it.
Is that you Malcom?
Abbott made the implementation of their policies almost impossible
What? Gillard had the Greens in the Senate on side after signing that agreement with them.
I’m fighting now, not in another decade or two.
Yeah? How exactly are you planning to do that?
As ample discussions at the Cat show, non-Marxists are invincible at talking, waffling, infighting and arguing about the number of camels on pins etc..
The Commy-Leftards have the apparatus of State and the MSM to do their bidding. No Marxist excremental effluent is outrageous or illogical enough to prevent implementability.
The time for appealing to logical, reasoned argument is long past, it simply doesn’t work within the mooching zeigeist we are inhabiting.
Stupidity is doing the same thing, expecting a different result; for all their brains and reasoned arguments, conservatives are infinitely stupid.
Fight dirty, like to Marxists, or give up. Just stop pretending!
Until
Fight dirty, like the Marxists, or give up.
Just stop pretending!
Gilas, can you give some examples of how you fight dirty?
Gilas, I personally headed the largest truck convoy to Canberra, to protest the Gillard government, costing me thousands.
I have made sure lefties who know me dare not open their mouths around me.
I am not the one who stays silent at gatherings where leftists feel they can just mouth off knowing the conservatives are too polite to have a go.
Many friends have I given away, and many have given me away.
Many of Mrs Struth’s friends have given her away because of me.
I have joined political parties of the right and changed hundreds of minds regarding aboriginal and outback politics through my work in tourism, a hard thing to do while being a tour leader.
I have made sure my son knows his history and what our western culture is all about, and he takes no prisoners either.
What have you done?
I refuse to work with a government prison shirt on (hi viz) and have given away my job in an industry absolutely targeted by corrupt government, taking the wealth I make with accreditation and fines and taxes.
So basically I am on strike, earning about a quarter of what I could do, but not giving the bastards my wealth, while not taking welfare either.
Making comments on this site is also a good way to get your views out there and listen to others.
This, in this modern world is a legitimate form of activism, especially for those physically unable to do much else.
Again, what have you done?
I do not think there is anything inevitable about this at all. Eastern Europe had socialism imposed on it from outside, everywhere else it is the people themselves seeking to enslave themselves to Big Government and faceless bureaucrats. Take a look at some of the casestudies :
Greece – while arguably it is EU policies and being tied to the euro that prevents Greece from impoverishing its people via devaluation of a domestic currency, Greeks ran up massive debt to support a bloated public and welfare sector and corrupted their national accounts. Response – vote for even more extreme Leftist and nationalistic governments
Denmark and Scandinavia – have existed under heavy social democracies for decades with tax rates that would be considered prohibitive in any other mixed economy
EU – continued erosion of member state autonomy under arguably the most powerful supra-national bureaucracy in the world today
And in the English speaking democracies of the UK and the US there is seemingly increasing support for extremists like Corbyn and Sanders who would have been unthinkable less than a decade ago.
What have you done?
1) I have taken on, and survived, one of the most evil, hypocritical NGOs in Australia, often in the news. I was the main complainant against a past CEO and senior management, who were terminated soon after. ( They have since tried repeatedly, and failed, to sack me). They know me, despise me, and they have to continue to pay me. How good is that?
2) Proselytising the evils of commie thought and practice at every opportunity, to my colleagues and co-workers. The message is slowly getting through.
3) Given lectures on AGW, Alinsky, sheeples, conformism etc.. to colleagues and youth.
Until an independent, action-based group or militia comes into being (highly unlikely in a conformist sheeple-based backwater like Australia), that is all one can do.
BTW, this is not a criticism of cats like Struth, LL, Habib, John Constantine and others. You all have the right ideas and convictions, but simply talking has never been enough, and it isn’t now.
A march on Canberra, accompanied by baseball bats and other implements, is the first step of what needs to happen.
The Party-based governance system has failed, end of story.
Until we can get a true Conservative / Liberal party there is no hope for us. I’m supporting Bernardi 1st withe the ALA 2nd and the Libs just in front of Labour and the Greens the next election. If enough of us do this things may improve, Giving the Libs a 1st preference is no better than giving it to Shorten, you’ll get the same result.
Ah, so with compulsory preferential voting you’re deliberately voting Liberal then.
As political legend Chrissy Pyne has said, he doesn’t care if he gets someone’s seventh vote – so long as they vote Labor eighth.
And that, my friends is why the Liberal left is in the winner’s circle, and why there’s no difference between the majors.
Oh, and another thing:
As conservative benefactors are invisible or extinct, just like the Commos, ALWAYS try to use the approved apparatuses of the State against our opponents.
Harder to do everyday, but still possible.
Gilas, thanks for the feedback
Go to your favourite search engine (hopefully not google) and type the words “Steve Bannon”.
Compulsory preferential voting is one of the most profoundly undemocratic practices going around. No surprise to see it front and center in Australia.
I drove a truck to Canberra, followed by Hundreds.
Others had come from other parts of Australia in their Hundreds.
We surrounded the capital and crowds hung off the bridges and hung Banners,
The rally was huge.
We took up the entire Canberra showgrounds that night.
The cops stopped us going up the top to be filmed and the media basically blacked it out and called it a failure and “no one turned up”.
They focussed on a stunt pulled by one of the communist reporters against Alan Jones, and the ABC thought they were going to have fun interviewing a red neck truck driver, until they didn’t.
Protesting in Canberra is lost when you have a left wing media.
They just simply don’t report it.
Our Convoy won before we got to Canberra, with country towns coming out in force and people cheering us on at farm gates.
It let people know there are those just like them, a very important thing to realise when the left have the narrative.
All up, the right did gain strength from it.
Getting on to your local Liberal and telling them you art going to fight them with everything you have until they are either out or return to their pre traitorous ways, gets them nervous.
You don’t have to start a party, just actively promote what they are doing wrong and support Aus Cons etc.
I often say that it starts in the schools and I urge anyone who has children in schools to get onto what is being taught and get angry.
What I have learned is that it is no good doing street battles with the dumb troops of the left, when they just keep producing them behind the school fence.
We have got to bomb the factories of the left.
We are having socialism imposed on us from the outside.
Very much so.
It’s called the U.N.
This is the U.N.
Stephen, whilst I agree with your article I must quibble with your predictions.
Mate, they are already here!
A great stimulus – well written.
Spot on Stephan. For those in Victoriastan, I have met John Pesutto And know his story , true conservative ethics and values l am a good judge of people and a close observer of the talk and the walk from my professional days so a much better choice than Guy . However he is new and does not get much poblicity , not for the want of trying.
Like Sruth I have to choose my friends with like thinking and beliefs and have stood on many toes because I do you my homework and argue facts not opinions.
What would you do in Frydenberg’s shoes stay inside the tent and nibble away or contradict Turnbull and get kicked out? Too many criticise on their posts but do not offer solutions..
Where are all the people rallying like they did against the Carbon tax?
PS what I do is organise talks on politics climate change so that voters get more info and can question speakers and find out what ABC and Fauxfacts don’t tell you.
Schools, universities and in the media. This is where most people get their information and political views, and it is where conservative voices must be raised and heard. It does take a certain amount of courage to raise a counter voice in social groups and in other ways. Importantly, you need to be armed with information for the battle. You can’t be too strident in the social context, because people get upset when things they believe in implicitly are challenged, especially in all-female groups, where you can be edged out of a group if you are too ‘political’ (leftist views are not even recognized as ‘political’ any more). You just keep gently pointing out how this statement by Malcolm Turnbull (well he would say that, wouldn’t he, given his son’s interests in that area) and that opinion offered by say Brian Cox (there are other astrophysicists you know who offer entirely the opposite opinion). This is where conservative blog sites and organisations can do much good, by providing debate and useful counter points to the zeitgeist. The zeitgeist is you, in interactions with others. Make it work for you. I’ve noticed that once you breach the walls, sometimes a flood and torrent of agreement can result from people who’ve been silent so far, but worried, and are glad you have come out against what they too have secretly regarded as craziness. That sows the seed of doubt within a group, which is all to the good. Even the True Believers can see a way to be ‘decent people’ if other ‘decent people’ show them an alternative approach to compassion.
I am talking of the ‘doctor’s wives’ problem here in particular, I hope you all can recognize. 🙂
Malcolm’s son-in-law that is, the one doing so well out of Mal’s anti-Trump US Studies Centre at SU, and various warmist investments not just recommended but avidly promoted by his f-in-law.
Living in a socialist country in which we have to suffer the social and economic cost of bad government, we can only look on in envy at societies where people have the power to stop governments from ruining their societies. Here’s a list of the popular initiatives considered in Switzerland in 2017:
How Swiss direct democracy marked 2017
And some further reading:
Every three months, a revolution
Two profound quotes from these stories (emphasis added):
We’re stuffed, in other words. There will be no mythical conservative backlash.
The immigration ponzi scheme has two main benefits for our beloved political quisling/meeja/social justice wanker class. It allows some baseless perception of economic growth to persist and it floods the country with insoluble third world peons who breed like rabbits and who just lerve their big stupid government and they’ll vote accordingly.
Consequently, I’m now resigned to the fact that immigration is the only option I have left.
Thanks, Quislings!
Rabz
#2600399, posted on January 4, 2018 at 10:20 am
There will be no mythical conservative backlash.
As long as people remain ignorant, there will be no backlash.
Dick Smith radio interviews on mass immigration.
There have been huge marches agains abortion, SS’m’ etc. in EU countries and they are never reported in our MSM, but Struth is right – the people are meeting other like-minded people and know they are not alone.
That’s why I think the left target speakers like Milo – they don’t want you to meet, anywhere, any time. It’s only a matter of time before they target faithful churches.
But I don’t think you have to fight ‘dirty’. Indeed, that’s just putting on the enemy’s ring and becoming an alternative darkness. You do have to fight hard. Truth and logic are powerful weapons over time.
And again – as Struth said – don’t let them have your kids. I know that can mean great sacrifices for some families, but I also know that if it can possibly be done, it is worth it.
Agree with all of this apart from;
Not going to happen. We can’t even make them own National Socialism, infact they chained it to us and is one of the main causes of our weakness despite the fact that anyone with a basic understanding of history, culture and economics would understand that National Socialism is…well…Socialist – the far-right OF SOCIALISM.
Nope. When will people get away from this retarded notion that a recession or depression will suddenly have 80% of the population waking up and saying “Jeez, we should have taken heed of Hayek!” and “Oh why didn’t we listen to Adams?” Exactly the opposite will happen. The left will simply blame whitey / richey / J*wy (already did that 80 years ago in a prior far-right OF SOCIALISM experiment) / maley etc. and double down again and again. We have vast riches here to plunder unlike Russia and much of Eastern Europe which was largely rural, poor and uneducated when Communism took over. The left WANT an economic collapse, they will exploit it to the hilt and use it to carry out their Final Final Solution(s).
1984 is your guide to what will happen here, not Eastern Europe.
Ironically, the safest places to be will be the formerly and nominally Socialist countries of Eastern Europe and the SINO’s (Socialist in Name Only) of China & Vietnam along with a handful of other Asian countries that are socially conservative and economically liberal-by-accident (i.e. cannot collect enough taxes to grow the state and regulate the life out of the economy).
Make your plans now because if you’re relying on the piss-weak, pansy-assed nonces like Abbott to turn things around or any of the bickering, cowardly clots who fill the echo chambers of the IPA and ATA then you’re not flogging a dead horse, you ARE the dead horse (called Boxer).
“But I don’t think you have to fight ‘dirty’. Indeed, that’s just putting on the enemy’s ring and becoming an alternative darkness. You do have to fight hard. Truth and logic are powerful weapons over time.”
Commendable, theoretical and ultimately impractical BS!
Ellen, in the long term, we are all dead. The idea is to effect change in a reasonable timeframe, so we (and our descendants) don’t have to (continue to) live under the yoke of the Commos.
The time for polite discourse has passed, just witness what is happening in the US, AND this despite the fact that they have a more “vibrant” media landscape, compared to us and Europe.
Struth, I take my hat off to you but, as I wrote, baseball bats and other implements, “tangibly” challenging the status-quo would have been far more effective. Even the passive, compliant, treasonous media could not have ignored that.
Just remember Cronulla and how close the NSW Liars Govt. came to collapse in 2005.
Polite discourse has demonstrably failed, physical action and the appropriate imparting of gigajoules of force works! The Commos worked that out in 2017, and since.
1917..
Would be nice but in reality we are funding a behemoth to oppose everything we know to be true. 24/7. If you like anagrams, unscramble the clue to reveal the offender. Clue “BAC and BSS”.
Do you think your only two choices are ‘dirty’ or ‘polite discourse’?
Because I don’t.
Examples:
1. Your kids should not be in schools that teach socialism. Or any other ‘ism’ you disagree with. They want your kids. Don’t give them your kids. (Like Struth, I think this is a number one priority.)
2. The day the government introduced ‘no fault divorce’ and certainly the day they introduced SS’m’ – all ministers of faithful churches should have handed in their marriage licenses. Then the churches should have developed their own marriage agreements and kept their own registers. They want to force you to agree with their definitions. Refuse. Opt out.
3. Don’t vote for the main stream parties. It’s really a disgrace that Australian Conservatives don’t get 40% + of the vote. Do you disagree with some of their policies? More than the Libs? (Not Lib promises, but actual Lib voting records.) Support alternatives wherever you find them.
This isn’t polite discourse. The above measures would have the lefties frothing at the mouth. Just listen to the teacher’s unions on home education. All the indicators are that the majority of kids do really well in home ed. – but you’d never know that if you listened to the teachers. These measures would bring about real confrontation and we’re not about avoiding confrontation, just dirt.
They have a Premier that is so stupid he actually thinks you can run an industrial economy on wind, batteries and diesel generators.
We have a PM who thinks much the same.
Observing all of this, Pennsylvania recently sent a delegation down under to invite Australian manufacturing businesses to a place that has abundant and cheap energy.
Whether it be stupidity or ideologically driven malevolence, our ruling class is destroying our economy; the effect being presently masked by the artificial stimulus of the immigration scam. Businesses that do leave due to unreliable and expensive power and prospective investment that looks elsewhere due to our punitive tax rates in comparison with like competitors for funds will be very difficult to entice back.
Arseholes, like half the dickheads here, should have thought of this before Abbott was knifed. Better Shorten win so we can get rid of that miserable fuckwit Turnbull. Of all his idiotic brain farts his latest is one of the best. Buying carbon credits from Nigeria so we can pollute. Next he will be buying credits so we can litter.
Ellen, the left don’t care if you remove your kids from school. Actually it makes their job easier when the time comes – anyone homeschooled is off to the gulags first. You’re also still paying via your taxes for something you don’t use and also funding the indoctrination of other kids.
Get together with a bunch of homechooling parents, find a willing pro-bono lawyer and sue the Government demanding a return of your tax dollars for failing to provide a proper education. Little sparks like that can ignite revolutions.
But, but….we have Andrew Bolt!
Got as far as this piece of ahistorical nonsense and stopped reading.
Seriously below par.
As Trump would say – Smart!
manalive
#2600297, posted on January 4, 2018 at 7:29 am
In order to have any influence on the direction of the Liberal Party you first have to join it.
dram on manalive!
Many of us tried for decades, given blood and sweat.
You can’t beat the machine.
Resigned when Turnbull took over, after more than 20 years as a member.
Dream on! but drum on makes sense too, not what I meant but.
This is a great Thread.
Our cultural and political traditions have been critical – some would say, fatally – undermined by a ruthless and determined force of postmodernists and assorted neo-Marxists since the end of the last war. They have been astonishingly successful, aided by (ironically) global economic prosperity, mass migration from the third world, and most significantly – the capture of media and educational institutions.
You know all this. We have been almost overcome from within. And worse – our own children, in many cases, have been won over.
So – what to do, given that so many of our apparent political representatives seem so ineffective?
There is no doubt that the Left is expecting an “Alt Right” backlash, and they are preparing for it. And we have so many flabby thinkers in society now that the Left may well be successful in convincing the populace that they are under attack from “Nazis”.
Many on this thread have correctly identified the schools (& campuses) as a tool of the Left’s strategy. Many have also known this for years but it will take years to eradicate. And someone was right – it will (and already HAS) infiltrate the private schools as well. I once put this to Tim Wilson when he was of the Human Rights Commission – with little joy.
So, once again, on an individual level – what can be done?
Personally, I have used the extraordinary tool of the internet for years in keeping friends and acquaintances informed of political & social developments (local & global) which they would not themselves have discovered. They, in turn, send it to others and so on. Like all pyramids, this actually works over a period of time. The network is extraordinarily deep throughout the wider community.
I write letters to newspapers constantly, petition, send caustic comments to ABC luvvies, contribute to blogs like this one, constantly scan for historical and political directions and trends OS and politically significant bloggers & commentators. These guys are the canaries in the coal mines. The world is so interconnected now that it really is a gigantic neural network. I cannot fail to believe that this, in itself, is an important tool for change.
Socially – yes, you MUST speak up. Yes, you will sometimes lose friends – although I have retained a couple of the most intransigent Lefties. We argue and vehemently disagree, and sometimes don’t speak for ages. But good hearts recognise others – & confusing as it is – somehow we retain respect and friendship. Take the risk – you win some, you lose some.
Finally, I constantly remind myself of the words of Mark Steyn in his lecture in Sydney – don’t ever think you are alone in your despair about what has happened to our world….you are not….you are in fact the (silent) majority.
We must NOT be silent.