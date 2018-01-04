If their presenters are this stupid what must the people who watch be like?

Let me rejig the post so that the punchline comes first.
Of course, the bit about Trump and North Korea, which is discussed next, might be compared with this from Instapundit right now.
BUT TRUMP IS UNPRECEDENTLY INCOMPETENT: Bill Clinton once lost the nuclear codes for months, and a ‘comedy of errors’ kept anyone from finding out.
What really is there to say after what comes next? There is no irony deep enough to cover it. We are far out and beyond even the wildest extension of Muggridge’s Law anyone could possibly imagine.
So now this from Twitchy: CNN busts fake news: Trump doesn’t REALLY have a big NUKE button on his desk. Be sure you read the final bit of this post just to see where we are at.
An actual nuclear blast would feel like a bit of an understatement at this point now that we’ve felt the shockwaves of President Trump’s tweet Tuesday night reverberate through social media and the press. In case you missed it, here it is again, currently hovering just above 420,000 likes:
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
Sure, CNN thought it was breaking news and wondered if threatening a nuclear strike violated Twitter’s terms of service. Check out this clip of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld busting a gut over it:
Perhaps in a bid to calm the country’s nerves a bit, CNN’s Chris Cillizza did a bit of fact-checking Wednesday, revealing that President Trump doesn’t actually have a big button on his desk that launches nuclear missiles at North Korea.
Practically speaking, it makes lots and lots of sense that there is no nuclear button on the president’s desk. As a clumsy person myself, I can imagine a president accidentally bumping into it — or tripping and landing a hand on it. Not good.
Now, that said: The power to launch a nuclear strike does rest entirely in the hands of Trump. Or, more accurately, in the hands of a small rotating group of military personnel who carry a briefcase that contains the nuclear codes.
Yeah, we know … remember the time Vice President Joe Biden in a speech pointed out the military aide who travels with him carrying the nuclear launch codes? CNN didn’t seem flustered about that, though.
Is everyone a little calmer now, or was that piece written just to soothe Brian Stetler and Anderson Cooper?
Fun!
Is it any wonder politics is so broken?
Like a broken record I keep saying wait until the NK Dwarf has 50 bombs and turns to the POTUS and says ‘I want South Korea, or I will obliterate Japan’. If he gets South Korea he will then want Japan. Unless we take him out while he has a limited nuclear capability, this scenario cloud just come to fruition. Just imagine the devastation if he does have 50 bo0mbs in the future. But of course while the stupoid West waits for him to build those bombs he will be shipping them off to the Mulla’s.
UN acting like League.
‘Important meeting’ is also a code when Bill Clinton is involved.
So CNN, who have been going on and on about Wussians for a year, says Trump doesn’t have a big red nuke button on his desk but tweets a cropped picture of Lavrov and Hillary with the Russian “reset button” without attribution…?
Irony upon irony upon irony!
Word is m0nty, who avidly watches, quotes and believes CNN, can field this one.
That reminds me:
The Times Rides to Mueller’s Rescue
By Patrick J. Buchanan
Trump in his tweet does not say the button is on his desk.
TheirABC and CNN – Fake news central.
BoN, remember that it did not actually say ‘reset’ in Russian.
It was something closer to ‘overcharge’.
Yet more incompetence.
There is a meltdown happening, but it from the Left. President Trump is like a proton that starts of a chain reaction.
BrettW
#2600826, posted on January 4, 2018 at 5:51 pm
Trump in his tweet does not say the button is on his desk.
Indeed.
If I’d made an error like that in “clear thinking” in high school English, I would have got my arse kicked. (Figuratively speaking I should add, in case any CNN journalists are reading.)
I absolutely love the Trumpster, if nothing but for his endless trolling of the idiots.
As the Lion King said “I am surrounded by idiots”
Of course KRudd wears his tie the “modern” way, so it looks bent like a schoolkid badly knoting his tie for the first time.
I once lost respect for a boss who wore his that way deliberately because it was “fashion”.
Hands up those who would wear a dog turd on their head if it was fashionable. Surely it’s not a big step from ear wax…
A proton orbited by morons.
CNN and Kim Jong-un may threaten, but it’s Trump who presses their buttons.
If their presenters are this stupid what must the people who watch be like?
Aah, memories:
MANDELA NOT DEAD; SIMPLE POINT NOT UNDERSTOOD
……………………………………………………………Stewart also must know that a certain segment of his audience – the surprisingly large Grace Pettigrew demographic – is easily fooled. He’s played ‘em for chumps, and folks like Taylor Marsh will now be repeating his lie for years.
