Economic theory and junk science

You may have heard me mention once or twice before that Keynesian economics is junk science, but just in case you missed it I am going to mention it again. What has brought all this to mind is reading the front page story in The Oz in the context of the booming economy in the US. In The Oz we have this: Bill shock as standard of living slumps. In the United States we have this: US private sector added 250,000 jobs in Dec, vs estimate of 190,000: ADP. It also mentions that “the report helped send the Dow to break the 25,000 mark for the first time”. Of course, here in Australia we have something else instead:
Australians have endured their longest period of falling living standards in more than a quarter of a century as growth in costs outstripped earnings for the fifth consecutive quarter, leaving households worse off than they were six years ago.
The moronic focus on public spending to lift our economies is such dead stupidity, but even more dead stupidity is that economists continue with Y=C+I+G as the mantra of macroeconomic thought. I have just been sent my copyedited article that will be published in June: “Making Sense of Classical Theory”. It is an attempt to remind others that there was not only an economic theory before the publication of The General Theory in 1936, but that theory was vastly superior to the theory that disfigures our economic textbooks today.
As it happens, I have just been re-reading the third edition of my Free Market Economics. There is, unfortunately, nothing like it. Perfectly clear and as easy to read as a blog post but entirely framed around classical economic theory. The economics of John Stuart Mill, the greatest economist who has ever lived, recast for the 21st century. If you don’t want to buy it yourself, just get your library to buy a copy.
The reality remains that our living standards will continue to descend if those who make policy continue to believe that public expenditures like the Snowy Mountain Project Mark II will make the economy grow. It will, in exactly the same way as the NBN.
And the Donald is not using immigration levels to boost the US economy, unlike the Australian government.
And in the NT Michael Gunner is talking about giving us another stimulus package.
Keynesianism is the economic equivalent of Lysenkoism. The reason the government pushes it in government controlled schools and universities is the “G” in Y=C+I+G. On closer examination the theory is an empty scaffolding, a potemkin village, and an attempt to measure the size and health of an economy by how much sewage comes out of the sewage pipe of demand.
Guess that’s true. Mainly because it’s very hard to refute the contention that “economics is junk science”.
Although science is fast disappearing down a Bayesian “make it up as you go along” model so maybe economics will count as science one day too.
Y=C+I+G
I’ve tried to express my thoughts on this in previous threads. I’ll try again.
That G……it doesn’t exist on its own. The government doesn’t own a gold mine where G is created. That G HAS TO BE FIRST TAKEN AWAY FROM THE C AND I.
So assuming G is taxation equally taken from C & I, then the formula should really be
Y = (C-1/2G) + (I-1/2G) + G.
The true formula is Y = C + I without the G. That is when Y is largest. However we know we must have some size of government, so we have to include G in there somewhere.
The difficulty in expressing all of this in an algebraic formula is that I is bigger than (I-1/2G) + 1/2G, and C is bigger than (C-1/2G) + 1/2G.
Algebra and numbers are absolute, however economies of societies are not, so it is very difficult to express economies in an algebraic formula.
The only solution I could come up with is to measure the economy in two parts. One part consumer and industry activity, and one part government activity.
If we could do that, then we’d see clearly that the private sector is much more efficient than the public sector, hence the larger we can make the private sector by making the government smaller, the larger the economy will be.
Or something like that.
Bah Humbug the problem is the formula itself is an abomination. You cannot resolve an economy by mathematics and a formula, because it is a Markov Chain, with each link having its own preferences and direction. To try to summarize it using a formula destroys precision in the same way the Central Limit Theorum, the Yule-Simpson Effect and Lindsay’s Paradox. It would be like trying to measure temperature with a rule… maybe possible (if you have a physical object that changes length based on temperature) but nevertheless the wrong tool to measure that property.
Reject formulas outright. They are a useful model insofar to the point that they no longer reflect reality. There is no macro economics- just economics. Macro economics is the excuse that governments give to begin trying to nudge, centrally plan and manage the economy.
Ahh Mr Humbug (may I call you Baa?), your problem is that you give them too much credit for good sense. You are thinking from the supply side from which everything we buy must come. They are thinking from the demand side which is what all plunderers of our wealth like to do. By even introducing the words “activity” and “efficient” you show that you understand how an economy does work but do not understand how Keynesians think it works. They are not in any way the same thing, alas. Kind regards
The Australian government is happy to measure National growth at the macro level while pump priming the property ponzi scheme with Chinese cash and 200,00+ immigrants pa while carbon dioxide levels are always per capita.
Will the voting mushrooms catch on this time?
The greatest of moronic assertions is that economics is science. It is ideology, nothing more or less.