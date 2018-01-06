The desperation of the left in trying to find something, anything, to pin on PDT has reached a new level of intensity with the release of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. Based on the tried and true process, now being perfected across the media, of all the news I can make up that fits the narrative, we have even among the least credible statements ever made, that PDT didn’t really want to win the White House at all. Since the book is policy free from what I have read so far, nothing in it is likely to affect Trump’s electability. It will be the same empty heads on the left who think Obama was just peachy versus those who would like to see the American Republic continue on into the future. This is PDT’s response in the story about the book from The Oz.
“I authorised Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist,” Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday.
But Wolff countered: “I absolutely spoke to the President. Whether he realised it was an interview or not. I don’t know, but it certainly was not off the record.”
“Lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.” Sounds like everything else you find out about PDT in the media. There is such a hunger for anything that attempts to damage The President among the left that if anyone can be thought of as deranged it is his enemies. For a different view, you might try this: The Great Experiment by Victor Davis Hanson. First there were eight years of a far-left “progressive” agenda to be followed by four or even eight years of conservative governance. That is the experiment.
Whatever Donald J. Trump’s political past and vociferous present, his first year of governance is most certainly as hard conservative as Barack Obama’s eight years were hard progressive. We are watching a rare experiment in political governance play out, as we go, in back-to-back fashion, from one pole to its opposite.
Among Obama’s signature foreign policies were “lead from behind” in Libya; quietude during the Iranian anti-theocratic protests; strategic patience with North Korea; the multifaceted and often clandestine efforts to swing the Iran deal; the Russian “reset”; realignment away from Israel, Egypt, and the Gulf monarchies; and rapprochement with Cuba, Venezuela, and the South American Communist and socialist states. . . .
[Domestically] identity politics, progressive policing of ideas on campus, an end to campus free expression that only empowered hate speech, the politicization and expansion of the deep state, along with open borders and new laxities governing citizenship and voting would usher in new, kinder and gentler race, ethnicity, and gender agendas. A single EPA director, one high IRS commissioner, or a federal-appeals-court justice would now exercise far more political power than any congressional committee. The “law” — in the sense of customary non-surveillance of American citizens, disinterested attorneys general, or a nonpartisan bureaucracy — was redefined as whatever would best serve social justice and equality.
On the economic side, more regulations, larger government, more entitlements, higher taxes, zero interest rates, and doubling the national debt were designed to redistribute income and “spread the wealth.” The idea that the stock market could get much higher, that GDP could ever hit 3 percent or above, or that industry and manufacturing would return to the U.S. was caricatured as the ossified pipe dreams of discredited supply-siders.
And in contrast we now have and can look forward to more of this:
Free-market economics, deterrent foreign policies, and conservative cultural reform that are championed in the abstract in think tanks, on radio and television by conservative pundits, and in magazines and journals by conservative intellectuals are currently being put to work concretely in the real world, a rare occurrence. Or they’re being implemented as least as much as possible with a president and a Congress of the same party behind them and within a set tenure.
All sounds good to me. What I can’t work out is why it doesn’t all sound good to them.
Sure, T666 was “hard right.” Asked Congress for a solution to DACA, not a military hawk in the slightest, nothing about gays. He did say people actually undergoing gender transition were unfit for military service, putting him on the same footing as every POTUS except the Kenyan. I don’t see anything hard right at all.
Click-bait headlines are the new norm. It’s easy money to write ‘Trump shocked even…’ and have people read stories. Nearly all the content is BS.
One man virtually alone – fixing:
1. Economy
2. Trade
3. UN
4. N Korea
5. Iran
6. Biased Media
7. Washington
8. GOP
9. 32 yr #TaxReform
10. Borders
11. Security
12. Hollywood
13. NFL
14. Jerusalem
15. Ended ISIS
And still goes golfing
What did you do in 2017 Malcolm Turnbull?
It is extraordinary that the Anti American forces in American press etc. accuse Trump and his family of treason and ineptitude. It is evident that the American ‘progressive/left” are totally prepared to destroy everything the true American people really want. They ( the Amercan voters)were it seem sick of the “power for powers sake’ attitude of the Democrats and wanted a clean start. No-one, not even President Trump it seems quite knew where it would lead, but the Trump voters were prepared to take that chance, knowing that the real power ( the American Armed Forces) would NEVER allow it all to get out of hand. Sure Pre.s Trump is a newby, but ANYTHING was better ( for the whole world) than to have another token stuck up as a puppet. First a Negro, then a Woman. What were they thinking? I have no problem with a woman being POTUS, but some one with character, charisma and intelligence Puhleese! Clinton is no Thatcher.
Wolff will end up a skid mark on the underpants of history while trump will just be able to point to the scoreboard
Wolff himself admits, “… many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are baldly untrue. These conflicts, and that looseness with the truth, if not with reality itself, are an elemental thread of the book.”
Add to that ‘off-the-record accounts’ and ‘no direct attribution or explanation’ and the book is a work of fiction.
I suspect that Trump has made an issue of trying to ban the book to actually promote it. It’s clearly so full of crap that he doesn’t want it to be ignored but to be made as public as possible.
When people start reading about things like the Gorilla TV stuff et al, more reasonable people will become convinced to move as far away from the Left as is possible. The former has the Left thinking it’s a fact.
No one is better placed to troll the Left than Trump.
Seems to me that if Wolff failed to make clear the purpose of the interview he might well be in for a deal of trouble. Consider what happened to DSouza. Obama literally had @DineshDSouza thrown in jail for doing much the same thing and Obama had his “Obama’s America” removed from theaters.
Bannon is the primary source.
The Australian actually took some time off from its usual diet of Trump Derangement Syndrome to publish this the other day:
Was reading an article this morning on Ashes cricket by a non-entity by the name of Geoff Lemon (Geoff who?), ABC sports writer apparently. The gist of the story was that Pat Cummins should be the next Australian captain, but the Lemon managed to weave in a line derogatory to the POTUS. Apparently the “ball was 73 overs old, worn as a dog toy. Bald and coming apart like Americas President.” The progressives at the ABC cannot help themselves. Any opportunity to shit on Trump. His performance had nothing whatsoever to do with the story line, but hey we’ll just throw that in there to pad out the anti Trump narrative. Needless to say, I didn’t read the rest of the drivel. Sorry no linky but its fresh on the ABC website.
… who spoke on condition of anonymity partly because he or she was not authorized to speak to the public but mostly because I just made the whole story up …
It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
The idiot published the gorilla channel BS which it appears that he was deliberately set up for.
Unfortunately, 90 IQ voters can’t tell a parody from a documentary.
Trump upset their ABC and Tim Fischer both at
the same time.
He’s doing something right.
Go Donald.
Trump retweets ‘Fire and Fury’ parody cover, slams Wolff, Bannon
Trump retweeted a parody cover of the book that the Republican Party had tweeted earlier Friday, and used it as a springboard for his latest criticisms — calling Wolff “a total loser” and saying Bannon “cried when he got fired” and has been “dumped like a dog by almost everyone” since leaving the White House in August.
The GOP’s parody cover retitles the book “Liar and Phony,” and surrounds a photo of Wolff with blurbs from actual reviews of his much-criticized White House exposé.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/06/trump-retweets-fire-and-fury-parody-cover-slams-wolff-bannon.html
Love that gorilla story!
BTW The Milo book Dangerous Ideas is brilliant. The local newsagent put a copy near the front desk otherwise I would never have seen it.
More like a work of fantasy.
Wolff, in his disclaimer in the book wrote about his “accounts”:
many …are BALDLY UNTRUE
…that LOOSENESS with the TRUTH, if not (looseness with) REALITY ITSELF, are an ELEMENTAL thread of the book.
Text of disclaimer
This book is the fantasy of a Trump hater.
You’re being inconsistent Mr Kates. You used to love Steve Bannon telling us in your blog book that he was the genius behind Trump. Now he has exposed Trump in such a visceral way you can’t cope. But the book is great – I’m reading it right now – and much more truthful than the Donald.
Bannon is right on the money here. And you, Mr Kates, were the guy who said in many blogs pieces that Bannon is the man to listen to.
Damage control Trump style:
http://www.jpost.com/Breaking-News/Trump-rejects-accusations-in-critical-book-calls-self-a-stable-genius-532954
Not sure to laugh or cry.
Trump now says that his victory has very little to do with Bannon, it is all due to these millions of men and women bla bla bla. But someone needed to sell Trump’s message to these millions, and arguably Bannon was at the forefront of that campaign. Love or hate him but he was key. Does Kates imply that he agrees Bannon’s contribution was minimal?
Also interesting whether SRR is with Bannon or Trump now.