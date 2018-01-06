Open Forum: January 6, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, January 6, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
26 Responses to Open Forum: January 6, 2018

  1. old bloke
    #2601956, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I declare this forum a bollard free zone.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2601960, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Red Dragon of Wales. Wales forever, and arseholes to all Englishmen!

  4. old bloke
    #2601963, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2601960, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the Red Dragon of Wales.

    It’s a griffin, not a dragon.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2601965, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:21 am

    It’s a griffin, not a dragon.

    Picky, picky…

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2601967, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:26 am

    INQUIRER
    Streets of menace: gang violence in the suburbs

    The Australian
    12:00AM January 6, 2018

    Rebecca Urban
    Journalist
    Melbourne
    @RurbsOz

    It was more than just an out-of-control party. Having trashed the rented property, the “guests” — dozens of African youths thought to have visited a basketball tournament earlier that day — spilled outside, pelting rocks at neighbouring properties, trampling cars and smashing windscreens with garden stakes or whatever else they could find.

    Residents of the quiet street in Werribee, in Melbourne’s west, cowered inside their homes, terrified as the angry mob’s chants about being out to “get whites” were eventually drowned out by the roar of police helicopters.

    The scene, according to witnesses, was warlike. And as bewildered police combed through the mess the next morning, they came across a curious calling card: the letters MTS and APEX scrawled on broken furniture.

    While the Apex gang was known to police, having become synonymous with Melbourne’s African gang problem following the Moomba riots almost two years ago, MTS — thought to stand for “Menace to Society” in reference to a 1993 US street gangster film, Menace II Society — was something different.

    News of a potentially new gang threat, combined with a recent outbreak of violent robberies and attacks, vandalism and affray by young African men across the city, set off a political storm that has travelled all the way to Canberra.

    As Malcolm Turnbull accused Victoria’s Daniel Andrews-led Labor government of dropping the ball on crime and federal Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton sensationally claimed the people of Melbourne were too scared to go to restaurants at night, state MPs hit back, accusing their critics of politicising a serious issue.

    Amid all the mudslinging, debate has raged over whether Melbourne really does have a gang problem and, if so, whether young African men, specifically those of Sudanese or South Sudanese origin, are at the centre of it.

    “If your average Joe Blow in the west is watching the TV news and sees vision of a large group of Sudanese kids mucking up, causing mayhem, what he sees is a ‘gang’,” one veteran police officer, based in Melbourne’s west, the heartland of recent criminal activity, tells Inquirer. “I think trying to tell the public that it’s not a gang, just because it might not meet the criteria of a bikie-style, organised-crime gang, is splitting hairs and it’s a big mistake.

    “The reality is we do have an issue with groups of young men, who largely come from Sudanese backgrounds, who are absolutely obsessed with American gang culture — the music, the clothing the lifestyle, the language — and they’re running around town acting exactly like a gang

    From the Oz. Finally facing facts, are we?

  8. jupes
    #2601971, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:35 am

    From the Wednesday thread:

    Now I know. The SCG authorities refused to show it on the big screens due to their ‘responsible alcohol consumption policy.’

    I was at the Perth Cup on new years day and noticed a couple of busy-bodies with the obligatory hi-vis jacket making their presence known in our marquee.

    On their back was stenciled “Responsible Service of Alcohol”. I was curious but too busy studying the form guide to engage with the fuckwits. I couldn’t work out whether they were there to hassle the punters or the marquee organisers. The only action I saw them take was to tell a lady who was standing on her seat to get down. No they really did.

    Seriously. What sort of country have we become?

  9. W Hogg
    #2601978, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Has mOron been in to comment on Illary yet again under FBI investigation?

  10. Motelier
    #2601980, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Top 10.

    Yesssssss.

    (fistpump)

  12. Motelier
    #2601983, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Ya made the run on team Bruce.

  14. Norman Church
    #2601985, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Makes me water boy. Again!

  15. Bruce in WA
    #2601986, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Ya made the run on team Bruce.

    Woooo!

  16. twostix
    #2601987, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Residents of the quiet street in Werribee, in Melbourne’s west, cowered inside their homes, terrified as the angry mob’s chants about being out to “get whites” were eventually drowned out by the roar of police helicopters.

    Werribee 2014 state election:
    Two-party-preferred result
    Labor 65.7 +4.2
    Liberal 34.4 −4.2

    Another 10,000 Sudanese for the culturally enlightened Labor stronghold of Werribee, what say you Dr Dutton?

  17. Bruce in WA
    #2601991, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Had dinner tonight with some (very old) friends. Both are staunch Labor (but as I said, friends — some 46 years). They share TDS, hate Turnbull, hate Abbott, convinced that LNP totally screwed the wonderful NBN we should have had from ALP … you get the picture. Standing at the barbie with old mate and the talk came round to “African gangs”. “Here we go,” thought I.

    But wrong! Mate said he’d just had cause to travel to a Nollamara shopping centre and could not believe he was still in Australia. It was, literally, spot the white guy. He said he felt very vulnerable and very much alone there.

    Of course, it was all the fault of the Liberal government …

  18. twostix
    #2601992, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The reason that dead-eyed African males are suddenly, today, in the sights of the same class of people who yesterday were bringing them in by the tens of thousands and using their media and political power to terrorise anyone in the everyman class who tried to talk about this very issue – I’m speaking of the Liberal party wing of the urban insectoid class here – is that there’s an election brewing and they’re trying to help Malcolm by flipping some Victorian seats against Labor.

    That’s what the motivation for this sudden interest by the insectoid wing of the Liberal party media in Sudanese child soldiers doing what they have been doing for 10 years is.

  19. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2601993, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:06 am

    He said he felt very vulnerable and very much alone there.

    I hope you called him a Goddamned Nazi Bruce.

  20. Bruce in WA
    #2601994, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:10 am

    I hope you called him a Goddamned Nazi Bruce.

    I think it was more along the lines of “wussy girly-girl”, Stimps. (Even though I know damn well how he felt, having done something similar just a couple of months ago.)

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2601995, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:16 am

    I think it was more along the lines of “wussy girly-girl”, Stimps. (Even though I know damn well how he felt, having done something similar just a couple of months ago.)

    If you White people married Ethnics you wouldn’t feel so left out.
    Also your kids would fit in and possibly understand the jibber jabber.

  22. Bruce in WA
    #2601997, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Hahaha, Stimps; he’s actually Dutch from Indonesia.

  23. twostix
    #2601998, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Last December, a whole year ago, Sudanese young men rioted through the Melboure CBD.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOx8B3O-nDo

    Nobody at The Australian or in the Liberal Party cared about it all then.

    (Watch in that video for shots of the hilariously impotent Victorian police “men” shrink away like little girls from meeting actual physical violence unless they were in a gang of 100 themelves).

  24. Makka
    #2601999, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:22 am

    I left my reply to your adolescent rubbish on the other thread Lizzie.

  25. Makka
    #2602001, posted on January 6, 2018 at 1:34 am

    “Another 10,000 Sudanese for the culturally enlightened Labor stronghold of Werribee, what say you Dr Dutton?”

    It’s dropped off a lot thank God. It should be zero.

    The damage is now done however.

    https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/0f/ABS-3401.0-OverseasArrivalsDeparturesAustralia-PermanentMovementSettlers_CountryBirthMajorGroupsSelectedSourceCountries-Original-NumberMovements-Sudan-A83808784A.svg

  26. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2602005, posted on January 6, 2018 at 2:32 am

    Hahaha, Stimps; he’s actually Dutch from Indonesia.

    He’s an Ethnic himself and he has the nerve to complain about other Ethnics?
    Goddammit this is what I mean.
    Ethnics have no respect.

