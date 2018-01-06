Liberty Quote
Imprudent granting of credit is bound to prove just as ruinous to a bank as to any other merchant.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: January 6, 2018
I declare this forum a bollard free zone.
2nd?
I claim this thread in the name of the Red Dragon of Wales. Wales forever, and arseholes to all Englishmen!
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2601960, posted on January 6, 2018 at 12:15 am
I claim this thread in the name of the Red Dragon of Wales.
It’s a griffin, not a dragon.
Picky, picky…
From the Oz. Finally facing facts, are we?
Air hellair
From the Wednesday thread:
I was at the Perth Cup on new years day and noticed a couple of busy-bodies with the obligatory hi-vis jacket making their presence known in our marquee.
On their back was stenciled “Responsible Service of Alcohol”. I was curious but too busy studying the form guide to engage with the fuckwits. I couldn’t work out whether they were there to hassle the punters or the marquee organisers. The only action I saw them take was to tell a lady who was standing on her seat to get down. No they really did.
Seriously. What sort of country have we become?
Has mOron been in to comment on Illary yet again under FBI investigation?
Top 10.
Yesssssss.
(fistpump)
1st XI?
Ya made the run on team Bruce.
Top 20?
Makes me water boy. Again!
Woooo!
Werribee 2014 state election:
Two-party-preferred result
Labor 65.7 +4.2
Liberal 34.4 −4.2
Another 10,000 Sudanese for the culturally enlightened Labor stronghold of Werribee, what say you Dr Dutton?
Had dinner tonight with some (very old) friends. Both are staunch Labor (but as I said, friends — some 46 years). They share TDS, hate Turnbull, hate Abbott, convinced that LNP totally screwed the wonderful NBN we should have had from ALP … you get the picture. Standing at the barbie with old mate and the talk came round to “African gangs”. “Here we go,” thought I.
But wrong! Mate said he’d just had cause to travel to a Nollamara shopping centre and could not believe he was still in Australia. It was, literally, spot the white guy. He said he felt very vulnerable and very much alone there.
Of course, it was all the fault of the Liberal government …
The reason that dead-eyed African males are suddenly, today, in the sights of the same class of people who yesterday were bringing them in by the tens of thousands and using their media and political power to terrorise anyone in the everyman class who tried to talk about this very issue – I’m speaking of the Liberal party wing of the urban insectoid class here – is that there’s an election brewing and they’re trying to help Malcolm by flipping some Victorian seats against Labor.
That’s what the motivation for this sudden interest by the insectoid wing of the Liberal party media in Sudanese child soldiers doing what they have been doing for 10 years is.
He said he felt very vulnerable and very much alone there.
I hope you called him a Goddamned Nazi Bruce.
I think it was more along the lines of “wussy girly-girl”, Stimps. (Even though I know damn well how he felt, having done something similar just a couple of months ago.)
I think it was more along the lines of “wussy girly-girl”, Stimps. (Even though I know damn well how he felt, having done something similar just a couple of months ago.)
If you White people married Ethnics you wouldn’t feel so left out.
Also your kids would fit in and possibly understand the jibber jabber.
Hahaha, Stimps; he’s actually Dutch from Indonesia.
Last December, a whole year ago, Sudanese young men rioted through the Melboure CBD.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOx8B3O-nDo
Nobody at The Australian or in the Liberal Party cared about it all then.
(Watch in that video for shots of the hilariously impotent Victorian police “men” shrink away like little girls from meeting actual physical violence unless they were in a gang of 100 themelves).
I left my reply to your adolescent rubbish on the other thread Lizzie.
“Another 10,000 Sudanese for the culturally enlightened Labor stronghold of Werribee, what say you Dr Dutton?”
It’s dropped off a lot thank God. It should be zero.
The damage is now done however.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/0/0f/ABS-3401.0-OverseasArrivalsDeparturesAustralia-PermanentMovementSettlers_CountryBirthMajorGroupsSelectedSourceCountries-Original-NumberMovements-Sudan-A83808784A.svg
Hahaha, Stimps; he’s actually Dutch from Indonesia.
He’s an Ethnic himself and he has the nerve to complain about other Ethnics?
Goddammit this is what I mean.
Ethnics have no respect.