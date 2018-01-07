Dan Mitchell on the descent into Hell in Venezuela

“Cheer up” they said, “Things could be worse”.

So we cheered up.

And sure enough, things did get worse.

Can someone please post the list of lefties who wanted Chavez to come over here and brief us on economic reform.

BTW Dangerous by Milo is essential reading for a heads up to get seriously involved in the culture wars.

Milo could be a contemporary equivalent of Jacques Barzun. This is a piece on Barzun to submit to The Independent Review.

Abstract. Attention to the cultural and moral framework of society has become a matter of urgency because classical liberals can win any number of arguments in philosophy and economics but still lose the war on the cultural front due to the march of the left through the institutions of the West. This calls for a more effective partnership between economic liberals and cultural conservatives and Barzun has contributed to this partnership with a running commentary on the cultural, educational and intellectual state of the nation from the 1930s to the year 2000 when his last book was published. This article introduces Jacques Barzun and his career, starting with his work on race and moving on to the culture of democracy and issues in education and cultural studies. There is a heads up for some of the organizations which are active in cultural commentary and renewal.