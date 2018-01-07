Donald Trump is a genius in exactly the same way his enemies are morons. I don’t say these people can’t tie their shoelaces or cross the streets by themselves. What I do say is that when it comes to political judgement and ethical behaviour, they are so far below an acceptable norm as to place them beyond any need to pay the slightest attention to what they say or what they want because of how politically stupid they really are. This is what PDT said:

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he wrote at 7:19 a.m. “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” he continued. “Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.” “I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star . . . to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius . . . and a very stable genius at that!” he finished at 7:30 a.m.

This is from Wikipedia.

genius ˈdʒiːnɪəs/ noun 1 . exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability. “she was a teacher of genius” synonyms: brilliance , great intelligence, great intellect, great ability, cleverness , brains, erudition , wisdom , sagacity , fine mind, wit , artistry , flair , creative power, precocity, precociousness More 2. an exceptionally intelligent person or one with exceptional skill in a particular area of activity. “a mathematical genius” synonyms: brilliant person, mental giant, mastermind , Einstein, intellectual , intellect , brain , highbrow , expert , master , artist , polymath ; More

If you cannot recognise genius when you see it – someone with an exceptional skill in a particular area of activity, political leadership for example – then maybe you are just too stupid to be able to tell.