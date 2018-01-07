Donald Trump is a genius in exactly the same way his enemies are morons. I don’t say these people can’t tie their shoelaces or cross the streets by themselves. What I do say is that when it comes to political judgement and ethical behaviour, they are so far below an acceptable norm as to place them beyond any need to pay the slightest attention to what they say or what they want because of how politically stupid they really are. This is what PDT said:
“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he wrote at 7:19 a.m.
“Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” he continued. “Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames.”
“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star . . . to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius . . . and a very stable genius at that!” he finished at 7:30 a.m.
geniusˈdʒiːnɪəs/noun1.exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability.“she was a teacher of genius”
synonyms: brilliance, great intelligence, great intellect, great ability, cleverness, brains, erudition, wisdom, sagacity, fine mind, wit, artistry, flair, creative power, precocity, precociousness More2.an exceptionally intelligent person or one with exceptional skill in a particular area of activity.“a mathematical genius”
synonyms: brilliant person, mental giant, mastermind, Einstein, intellectual, intellect, brain, highbrow, expert, master, artist, polymath; More
If you cannot recognise genius when you see it – someone with an exceptional skill in a particular area of activity, political leadership for example – then maybe you are just too stupid to be able to tell.
If for nothing else, he is an absolute genius given the ease with which he can make Leftist heads explode.
The Fake MSM, the Fake Hollywood Elite, the Fake Democrats and every Fake SJW are but mere putty in his hands.
Enter Malcolm et al to prove the point.
That would be a reading taken from Chapter 11, then?
Any comments in relation to this post will be in two categories. Those who have become so indoctrinated that their default position is to automatically oppose anything to do with what Trump says or does. They do not have the capacity to stand back and reason because that’s what years of indoctrination does. It dulls the brain. Of course the other group are those who have not succumbed to indoctrination and are able to think freely and can see the benefits of all that a person has achieved in life and what those achievements can bring to a Presidency. The fact that the first group are indoctrinated means there is no point in trying to reason with them.
Oh I think the left has no idea how badly they are being manipulated and walked over by The Donald.
He plays them like a fiddle!
He puts out a tweet – any tweet – and they go insane about it. While they are fully occupied being insane, he quietly goes about chopping them off at the knees, and they don’t even know!
There are many to choose from, but I have decided that Meryl Streep is my favorite insane lefty.
PDT has made me treat any commentary from the media’s pundits and commentators as highly suspect.
Sad.
Kates: you need a sandwich board and a long session on Bourke St. I’m sure you will find very many “morons”.
Trump maybe a Bluster and Bully Man but he is getting things done
We’re still better off with Trump than Clinton
and to see where the Swamp Draining is heading I would recommend the following detailed reports
The Silence of The Shams…
but more importantly
The Scope of the Inspector General Report and the Inevitable March Towards a Special Counsel to Investigate the Department of Justice.
For you Steve, if you have not already read them – worth your time
The responses to Trump’s tweets reminds me of a Homer Simpson line,..’let the babies have there bottle”.
Jo – there’s a third group you’re missing. Those that recognise the Don is brilliant and very successful, but maybe don’t agree with his exploits as president.
Not saying I’m one of these.. they’re hard to find, and certainly your first indoctrinated group won’t be swayed to join them, but they exist.
Trump may or may not have been very succesful as a businessman, certainly he was a successful reality tv star but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?
His win against Hillary alone counts as genius. She had a massive financial advantage, practically all the political and editorial endorsements, the media were putrid Trump haters, even his own party didn’t want him. But he won. How is that not genius? How is the ability to understand what normal people feel (despite being a New York billionaire) in spite of the torrent of hatred, not genius?
That thread reader is is unbelievable – thanks
In the grand scale of things, I think DJT is a bit ahead of that excuse for a leader we have!!
In the grand scale of things, I think DJT is a bit ahead of that excuse for a leader we have!!
A Bit – Trump is miles ahead of Trembling Turdball, who definitely has no cojones
Yes.
We’ve got our own MAGA, it’s Making Australia Gay Australia. Every institution, every level of government, 24/7.
https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/peace/laureates/2009/press.html
“If you cannot tell genius when you see it – someone with an exceptional skill in a particular area of activity, political leadership for example – then maybe you are just too stupid to be able to tell.”
Thereby you have described the ENTIRE management and staff of the ABC, Fairfax in its totality, and ALL of the politicians in the ACT (apart from Lyonhjelm perhaps), bot federal and territorial.
but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?
Yes – Year One List: 81 major Trump achievements, 11 Obama legacy items repealed
Below are the 12 categories and 81 wins cited by the White House.
Jobs and the economy
. Passage of the tax reform bill providing $5.5 billion in cuts and repealing the Obamacare mandate.
. Increase of the GDP above 3 percent.
. Creation of 1.7 million new jobs, cutting unemployment to 4.1 percent.
. Saw the Dow Jones reach record highs.
. A rebound in economic confidence to a 17-year high.
. A new executive order to boost apprenticeships.
. A move to boost computer sciences in Education Department programs.
. Prioritizing women-owned businesses for some $500 million in SBA loans.
Killing job-stifling regulations
. Signed an Executive Order demanding that two regulations be killed for every new one creates. He beat that big and cut 16 rules and regulations for every one created, saving $8.1 billion.
. Signed 15 congressional regulatory cuts.
. Withdrew from the Obama-era Paris Climate Agreement, ending the threat of environmental regulations.
. Signed an Executive Order cutting the time for infrastructure permit approvals.
. Eliminated an Obama rule on streams that Trump felt unfairly targeted the coal industry.
Fair trade
. Made good on his campaign promise to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
. Opened up the North American Free Trade Agreement for talks to better the deal for the U.S.
. Worked to bring companies back to the U.S., and companies like Toyota, Mazda, Broadcom Limited, and Foxconn announced plans to open U.S. plants.
. Worked to promote the sale of U.S products abroad.
. Made enforcement of U.S. trade laws, especially those that involve national security, a priority.
. Ended Obama’s deal with Cuba.
Boosting U.S. energy dominance
. The Department of Interior, which has led the way in cutting regulations, opened plans to lease 77 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico for oil and gas drilling.
. Trump traveled the world to promote the sale and use of U.S. energy.
. Expanded energy infrastructure projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline snubbed by Obama.
. Ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to kill Obama’s Clean Power Plan.
. EPA is reconsidering Obama rules on methane emissions.
Protecting the U.S. homeland
. Laid out new principles for reforming immigration and announced plan to end “chain migration,” which lets one legal immigrant to bring in dozens of family members.
. Made progress to build the border wall with Mexico.
. Ended the Obama-era “catch and release” of illegal immigrants.
. Boosted the arrests of illegals inside the U.S.
. Doubled the number of counties participating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement charged with deporting illegals.
. Removed 36 percent more criminal gang members than in fiscal 2016.
. Started the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program.
. Ditto for other amnesty programs like Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.
. Cracking down on some 300 sanctuary cities that defy ICE but still get federal dollars.
. Added some 100 new immigration judges.
Protecting communities
. Justice announced grants of $98 million to fund 802 new cops.
. Justice worked with Central American nations to arrest and charge 4,000 MS-13 members.
. Homeland rounded up nearly 800 MS-13 members, an 83 percent one-year increase.
. Signed three executive orders aimed at cracking down on international criminal organizations.
. Attorney General Jeff Sessions created new National Public Safety Partnership, a cooperative initiative with cities to reduce violent crimes.
Accountability
. Trump has nominated 73 federal judges and won his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
. Ordered ethical standards including a lobbying ban.
. Called for a comprehensive plan to reorganize the executive branch.
. Ordered an overhaul to modernize the digital government.
. Called for a full audit of the Pentagon and its spending.
Combatting opioids
. First, the president declared a Nationwide Public Health Emergency on opioids.
. His Council of Economic Advisors played a role in determining that overdoses are underreported by as much as 24 percent.
. The Department of Health and Human Services laid out a new five-point strategy to fight the crisis.
. Justice announced it was scheduling fentanyl substances as a drug class under the Controlled Substances Act.
. Justice started a fraud crackdown, arresting more than 400.
. The administration added $500 million to fight the crisis.
. On National Drug Take Back Day, the Drug Enforcement Agency collected 456 tons.
Protecting life
. In his first week, Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy that blocks some $9 billion in foreign aid being used for abortions.
. Worked with Congress on a bill overturning an Obama regulation that blocked states from defunding abortion providers.
. Published guidance to block Obamacare money from supporting abortion.
Helping veterans
. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in theDepartment of Veterans Affairs to fire failing employees and establish safeguards to protect whistleblowers.
. Signed the Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act.
. Signed the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, to provide support.
. Signed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017 to authorize $2.1 billion in additional funds for the Veterans Choice Program.
. Created a VA hotline.
. Had the VA launch an online “Access and Quality Tool,” providing veterans with a way to access wait time and quality of care data.
. With VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin, announced three initiatives to expand access to healthcare for veterans using telehealth technology.
Promoting peace through strength
. Directed the rebuilding of the military and ordered a new national strategy and nuclear posture review.
. Worked to increase defense spending.
. Empowered military leaders to “seize the initiative and win,” reducing the need for a White House sign off on every mission.
. Directed the revival of the National Space Council to develop space war strategies.
. Elevated U.S. Cyber Command into a major warfighting command.
. Withdrew from the U.N. Global Compact on Migration, which Trump saw as a threat to borders.
. Imposed a travel ban on nations that lack border and anti-terrorism security.
. Saw ISIS lose virtually all of its territory.
. Pushed for strong action against global outlaw North Korea and its development of nuclear weapons.
. Announced a new Afghanistan strategy that strengthens support for U.S. forces at war with terrorism.
. NATO increased support for the war in Afghanistan.
. Approved a new Iran strategy plan focused on neutralizing the country’s influence in the region.
. Ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airbase used in a chemical weapons attack.
. Prevented subsequent chemical attacks by announcing a plan to detect them better and warned of future strikes if they were used.
. Ordered new sanctions on the dictatorship in Venezuela.
Restoring confidence in and respect for America
. Trump won the release of Americans held abroad, often using his personal relationships with world leaders.
. Made good on a campaign promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
. Conducted a historic 12-day trip through Asia, winning new cooperative deals. On the trip, he attended three regional summits to promote American interests.
. He traveled to the Middle East and Europe to build new relationships with leaders.
. Traveled to Poland and on to Germany for the G-20 meeting where he pushed again for funding of women entrepreneurs.
Genius? Absolutely.
He has the msm yellow journalists all worked out, and playing them at their own game.
Not to mention 2 million jobs, stock market outstanding performance, workers receiving bonuses from employers, as well as tax cuts.
To bad Turnbull is so far left he can’t see what Trump is doing.
The above tweet was the one where the Channel 10 reporter (9am today) read it out but missed the sentence starting with crooked Hilary even though it was showing on the screen.
Sinc, I think Old Ozzie’s comment pretty much sums up the answer to your query.
Eric Weinstein calls him a ‘higher level player’. That is immense respect, from a highly intelligent person of the left.
Compare America being made great again with Australia getting bollarded up, patrolled by State paramilitary Death squads-except for the no go zones.
Deindustrialised Australia, unable to make diesel, fertiliser, herbicide,fungicide,insecticide or ice cream.
The only profitable business in Australia is the population Ponzi and selling your arse to the Chinese communist party.
Can we clone Trump?.
Espousing Trump’s ‘fair trade’ achievements could literally be written by any leftist anti-globalisation crank. I don’t disagree with all the other stuff but his trade policies are absolute detritus.
Oh for Racketeering involved corrupt organisations laws in Australia, so the corrupt criminal scum and filth of their ABC could be sold to the Chinese communist party to be used as Frankenstein monsters in the extended life for chicom leaders program
Thanks for the links, in particular the third one about the Inspector General. I know as much about the law and the U.S. political system as I do about economics, science, maths, women, (you get the idea), but it’s interesting nonetheless.
The fair trade reflects very poorly on Trump. A lot of the other is tangentially associated with him. The deregulation and tax stuff is good. Judicial appointments too.
but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?
Brett Decker: ‘Trump in One Year Is Already Better Than 16 Years’ of Bush, Obama ‘Put Together
“Trump in one year is already better than sixteen years of [George W. Bush and Barack Obama] put together,” said former Wall Street Journal editor Brett M. Decker, pointing to a current 17-year high in consumer confidence.
Food Stamp Enrollment Drops by 2 Million Under Trump
My remaining stock portfolio (up 33% in just nine months) emphatically and positively exclaims “yes”.
TrumpTurnbull may or may not have been very succesful as a businessman, certainly he was a successful reality tv stargot lucky with OzEmail, but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?nearly two and a half years?
Yes, we can.
He’s effing hopeless. Just like I predicted when he backstabbed Abbott.
Trump’s doing ok though.
So would it have happened under Hillary or Cruz, do you think?
Trump by name and Trump by nature.
As somebody said in the above thread, the man has huge ‘cohones’, to have been the object of so much hatred, lies and bad press and yet still ‘Trump” all his fact-phobic opponents.
Meanwhile, on this side of the Pacific Ocean, our Prime Quisling, Halal Mal Turncoat very much prefers swimming in the swamp, to draining the putrid sludge and all its various forms of slimy pond-life.
On the topic of ‘cohones’, about all that can be said for our cringe-worthy Halal Mal, is that he was once a Director of Goldman Sachs, but as far as can be ascertained, he has shown no evidence of possession of any Gold Man-Sacks at all, for some years now.
Just imagine your gains if Trump was a committed free trader! You would be richer than Croesus.
To be fair, Trump’s trade interventions have been typical of any modern president since the war. The steel protection tariffs/quotas are usually acted on in the 3rd year of a presidency, while Trump enacted his in the first year. 🙂
Everything else about trade has been a lot of puffing and wind by the orangeman.
Speaking of Mal and as Sinclair is around, it would be very interesting to have his up to date analysis of how we are doing under Turnbull. Is he happy to accept he is the dud a lot of people predicted he would be and that we are soon going to be living under a Labor Government? If I remember, Mr Davidson was overwhelmed with joy when Abbott was stabbed and Turnbull became the fake Leader.
Yes. Potential greatness in reach.
A comic genius, at least. His Sloppy Steve Bannon tweet was hilarious.
Reminds me a bit of Gordon Ramsay actually. Makes his point with direct and hysterically funny wordplay.
At least in part, such an assessment may be explained by recognition of accumulating mistakes and their consequences. It might be fairer to compare Trump’s first year in office with each first year of the other presidents.
Given your previous political judgement was to announce that Malcontent Termite was ‘Potentially the Greatest PM EVAR!!’ O Doomlord…. perhaps you should sit this one out??
Just sayin’…
In a qualified sense, yes. By the end of his first year, Obama had proven his loyalty to a non-national global elite agenda and was causing serious damage to international political stability, while acting to deliberately over-regulate the US economy. It got worse from there, causing the collapse of the ‘Sykes-Picot Middle east’ and much unnecessary bloodletting there, and with escalating bad impacts on the US economy.
If the current path Trump is walking continues, much of the last 60 years of cultural marxist achievements in the USA will be destroyed.
This is to be applauded, even if alien life forms dwellering under the ice on Europa get deafened by the screaming of the moonbats here.
but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?
Leaving partisan eyes out of it, Trump is unorthodox. He stood as an unorthodox candidate and he keeps in this vein. Whether his first term is successful is something over which I reserve my judgment. Anyways, while Trump is a global figure, it is really a matter for the American people.
Rene Descartes made a simple error after noting Cogito ergo Sum. He spent a long time trying to unpick it and explain it. I think Mr Kates should have left his thesis at his last post.
The fair trade reflects very poorly on Trump. A lot of the other is tangentially associated with him. The deregulation and tax stuff is good. Judicial appointments too.
Isn’t Trumps order of priorities completely logical?
Launch into fair or free trade with your industries heavily regulated and taxed and all you’ll see is China eating them alive.
I wouldn’t expect him to be interested in even thinking about fair or free trade for another 3 years, if he does touch the issue then it will be with extreme care and consideration.
The answer is no where near as obvious as with regulation and taxation.
His NAFTA strategy is downright certifiable. He will add $2500 to the cost of a new car overnight and will severely damage his farmers by destroying the economics of integrated supply chains with Canada and Mexico. He is hurting the people that voted for him in droves.
If you’re worried about China, isolate them in the.WTO. Make them lose face. Don’t vacate the field and leave them to go about their manipulation uninterrupted.
won his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
At this time, this is the only real achievement of the administration.
As with GWB appointing John Roberts, then appointing him Chief Justice was the only thing his administration really did on the plus side of the ledger (maybe increasing the DARPA funding a million-fold too).
I’m sure all Cats are familiar with “Seward’s folly”.
I don’t think Trump’s a genius. Still, he’s being vastly underestimated by his opponents, which can’t be anything but a good thing. You’d think the Dems would have learnt their lesson in 2004.
Sorry Steve, but the people spilling the beans on the child daycare centre that the White House has become, and the dopey, unread clot who presides in it, were not leftists but rather Trump’s own staffers and ex-staffers.
Trump’s plane has gold plated seat belts. That’s a pretty good indicator of success I would think.
Yes we can.
Ah yes! the people “spilling the beans”: The second raters who couldn’t produce. The ones who burned themselves out trying to look “busy” and succeeding only in impeding. No not “leftists”, but incompetents who got pushed, fired, eased out, remained unpromoted or were otherwise disrespected by Trump’s administration.
That’s the way the real world works, twinkletoes!
As has been noted elsewhere the author of that puerile publication is unable to either confirm or vouch for the veracity of the material he has included in his book. That, however, will be no impediment to its sales and even less of an impediment in influencing the gullible.
I’ll take a year of Trump over 3 years of our ‘potentially great libertarian’ Prime Minister:
Meanwhile it can take well over a year to simply set up a new business here.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has absolutely disgraced itself, becoming transparently Soviet in its tactics. It reports the Wolff book with undisguised glee, concluding Trump is insane. I could once listen to the ABC to find out what the left is thinking (or feeling). But now I’d rather it suffered the same fate as the Berlin wall.
Keep walking, dummy.
“Yes we can”
A beautiful reprise of Obumbi’s empty promise from 2008.
Perhaps.
Perhaps not.
The only thing we can say for certain is that he is infinitely better than the gin-soaked, polyester pantsuit clad, crooked harridan which the Democrats offered up as an alternative.
Damn straight.
I refer to the ABC’s nightly anti-Trump diatribes as Two Minutes Hate (except that the ABC’s denunciations usually drag on for a lot longer than two minutes).
Sorry, Old Misfit, but even if everything you say is right, it doesn’t stop Kates from having been wrong about the sources of the criticisms of Trump in his latest deluded post.
He is a genius because he says he is a genius? Bullshit. The man is incapable of rational thought. He is a child who inherited daddy’s money and wasted it, he is the worst president in history and Kates is a senile old man.
Trump may or may not have been very succesful as a businessman, certainly he was a successful reality tv star but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year?
Sinc your the economic genius teaching at our kinderversitys and coming from a failing Country like South Africa whats your view ?
President Trumps successes are well known , there is lists freely available to your good self as you well know .
Best guess is that your an over paid sycophant spouting university doctrine to continue the decline of actual Libertarian freedoms .
Importing 6 billion peoples from third world country`s does not add up when they produce 800 million new babies each year .
Do the math and then get back to me , as doomlord you have my email address .
Just a sell out South African trading on failed South African Government any comment on that , hows the ANC Government doing with UN help , not so good I hear !
Compare America being made great again with Australia getting bollarded up, patrolled by State paramilitary Death squads-except for the no go zones.
plus one from me
#2603684, posted on January 7, 2018 at 8:35 pm
Trump Turnbull may or may not have been very succesful as a businessman, certainly he was a successful reality tv star got lucky with OzEmail, but can we form an opinion about his political leadership and success after just one year? nearly two and a half years?
Yes, we can.
Right with you Eddystone
Historically speaking Trumball is a class one fockwit and a his background will have to be analyzed
further along with his partners Gillard and Rudd and the Clinton Foundation .
Heck any Government minister that sign`s up to a Global UN Cabal should be made accountable .
Constitutional lawyers around any were , guess not just litigating lawyers .
Why am I not surprised that this blog post, and all the supportive comments which follow it, have talked about the alleged Russian connections to the Trump team without mentioning the names Papadopoulos and Manafort even once?
Let’s fix that.
http://observer.com/2017/10/trump-spy-ties-to-moscow-george-papadopoulos-paul-manafort-robert-mueller/amp/
https://www.justice.gov/file/1007346/download
Note that the above signed confession resides at the DOJ, not a concoction of “the Fake News Mainstream Media”.
Perhaps an informed discussion of collusion between Trump team and Russia is now possible at The Cat?
Jo – Mal is the best PM since Howard.
New tax law is a huge win for renters
Renters came out winners under the new tax law.
For over a century, the federal tax code catered to homeowners and treated renters like second-class citizens. Homeowners have been able to deduct interest on their mortgages, home-equity loans and property taxes. Meanwhile, everyone — including renters — footed the bill for these deductions by paying higher rates.
The new tax law at last begins leveling the playing field between renters and homeowners.
Millions of New Yorkers and Californians will reap the benefits, because these states have among the lowest rates of homeownership in the nation. So ignore the hyperventilating from Democratic politicians that tax reform is a gift to the rich.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer condemns the new tax law as “a gut shot to the middle class” while “rewarding the wealthiest among us.” The truth is just the opposite. Tax reform benefits renters, who often live in cities and tend to have lower incomes — a key Democratic constituency.
Under the new tax law, everyone — renters and homeowners alike — will have their tax rates cut and their standard deduction almost doubled. Most will end up paying less. To cover the cost of these cuts, the law caps the mortgage deduction for buyers of the priciest real estate.
Why hasn’t Michael Wolff’s dementia-Trump ever been seen in public?
President Trump is on TV and in newspapers more than any human on earth, and yet Michael Wolff, based on his time gossiping, has convinced the national media that grandpa got away and is now drooling in the Oval Office.
Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House repeatedly suggests that Trump is in a state of rapid cognitive decline and that all of his staff and associates know it.
Wolff describes a person who repeats and rambles, doesn’t recognize reality, and is effectively illiterate. (Reminder: The book is about Trump, not Al Sharpton’s attempts to read a teleprompter.)
In the book, Trump has an impossibly short attention span, refuses to learn from policy briefs and fails to grasp the fundamentals of U.S. government.
Where was this version of Trump when giving one of his dozens of interviews, hosting his rallies, or delivering public remarks at any point between 2015 and now?
Yes, Trump mostly spoke extemporaneously during the campaign, often repeating words and themes, a phenomenon otherwise known as speaking aloud.
But he’s also delivered dozens of speeches off teleprompters, proving he can actually read, frequently going off-script to offer commentary and then returning to the prepared remarks.
During the campaign, from January to September in 2016, he hosted more than four-and-a-half hours worth of press conferences, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 38 minutes worth.
Here’s an experiment: Put a truly mentally slow older person, like Dana Milbank, for example, on stage in front of reporters to answer a succession of questions for one hour. Then compare it to the multiple times Trump did it, and see who comes out sharpest.
As president, Trump frequently approaches the press pool in order to answer a range of questions, something former President Obama rarely did.
And Yes
reading through the rest of the Article, I did know what a “Sheet Rocker” was.