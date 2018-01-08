Though this be madness, yet there is method in ’t

Just look at what this president who supposedly has a diminished capacity has been able to accomplish:

Fuel economic growth moving GDP above 3 percent.

Boosted economic confidence, causing the Dow Jones index to grow to record highs and at a record pace.

Signed an Executive Order demanding that two regulations be killed for every new one, boosting economic growth.

Withdrew from the Obama-era Paris Climate Agreement, ending one-sided environmental regulations.

Withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership which had terms unfavorable to the US.

Began renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement for the same reason.

Convinced companies like Toyota, Mazda, Broadcom Limited, and Foxconn announced plans to open new plants in the U.S.

Ended Obama’s job-killing Clean Power Plan.

Allowed military professionals freedom needed to win the war on terror, as a result, kicking ISIS butts.

Normalized good relationships with Saudi Arabia that Barack Obama damaged

Stopped treating Israel like an evil empire, Barack Obama did.

Ended the Obama-era “catch and release” of illegal immigrants.

Significantly reduced the number of illegal aliens slipping through the southern border.

Appointed and got Senate confirmation for twelve federal appeals court judges an all-time record for a first-year president.

Nominated and received confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Went to the Middle East and convinced some Muslim nations to join in fighting terrorism.

Reinstated the “Mexico City Policy” killed by Obama which blocks foreign aid being used for abortions.

Pressuring North Korea to end it’s nuclear program, got UN to increase sanctions against the N Korean regime, living rent-free inside Kim Jung Un’s head.

Pressuring China to help get Kim Jung Un to behave.

Ordered new sanctions on the despotic dictatorship in Venezuela.

Pressured NATO partners to increase their military budgets to the negotiated level.

Ordered the bombing of Syria for using chemical warfare against its own people, enforcing a red line Obama set and ignored.

Used his personal relationship with China’s president to secure the release of three UCLA students arrested for shoplifting a pair of sunglasses.

Kept his promise to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and began the process of moving US embassy to Israel’s capital city.

Directed the Pentagon to upgrade and modernize America’s nuclear arsenal.