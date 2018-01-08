Just Disgraceful

As just reported in the Australian:
Barnaby Joyce’s resounding win in last month’s New England by-election has netted the National Party $153,000 in electoral funding, compared with the $130,500 the party received after the 2016 election.
It is unknown how much the campaign actually cost to run, but given the lack of alternative candidates in New England, it is unlikely that the National Party will book a loss on this one.
Spartacus predicted that the New England by-election may wind up being fund raiser for the Nats and lo and behold.
The National Party should return every single cent they receive as a penalty for failing to properly vet their candidate.
The Liberals should do the same for Bennelong and so should every other party receiving funding following a Section 44 related bi-election.
It’s the law so honesty and integrity have nothing to do with it.
A bigger problem is selective application of the law.
Why did some politicians get sent to the high court and others not?
In nearly all cases it was Candian, UK, NZ types who rightly got the flick.
“Ethnic” types not so much.
Catch that flying pig Spartacus.
No comment about Susan Lamb being disgracefully in the reps? (See the Oz today.)
No comment about the lack of a root and branch vetting of all parliamentarians?
Or are some animals more equal than others?
Good call on parties returning public funding because the re-elections were caused by their failure to ensure their candidates were actually eligible to stand. Given the lack of ethics of the major political parties in Australia don’t hold your breath waiting for them to do something as decent as handing back money they do not deserve.
It’s not the National Party that should refund the state but Barnaby joyce and the rest of the illegitimates that should be repaying all the money they took while being ineligible. But I imagine hell will freeze over before that happens
I still hold the debacle is due to an activist high court. The authors of the Constitution, in a nation of British immigrants replete with institutions that mirrored their British counterparts, never intended that anyone with British or British Dominion heritage/citizenship be regarded as a foreigner. It’s a fair bet that close on 90 percent of all Federal MPs serving in our first 100 years as a nation would have been disqualified by the high court’s interpretation.
End public funding for candidates.
Problem solved.
It’s legal, but hey so are the pollies expenses rorts. I’ve had enough of these useless moochers. I’d like to see both parliaments disbanded, new candidates (none from current crop) put forward and vote again. Electricity prices expected to double next year and triple thereafter. Meanwhile China rakes in the cash, builds coal fired power stations, and nuclear power stations and raids our assets (farms, water supply, resources, ASX companies, real estate etc. etc.) all under the noses of our pollies who argue amongst themselves about homosexual marriage and a Republic. Morons all of them.
Of more importance is the lack of hard scrutiny of those becoming Australian citizens in order to have some sort of protection against deportation when they embark upon their criminal career.
Here we are with no recourse down the track if offenders have only Australian citizenship.
Going a bit tangential, this whole dual-citizen pollies mess has had no reference to whether any or all of them have a commitment to Australia’s best interests.
There are anything up to half of those in our parliament who I suspect of not acting in the country’s best interests.
Teddy Bear… hell freezing over can only be caused by glowbull warming ™. It’s worse than we thought.