Just Disgraceful

As just reported in the Australian:

Barnaby Joyce’s resounding win in last month’s New England by-election has netted the National Party $153,000 in electoral funding, compared with the $130,500 the party received after the 2016 election.

It is unknown how much the campaign actually cost to run, but given the lack of alternative candidates in New England, it is unlikely that the National Party will book a loss on this one.

Spartacus predicted that the New England by-election may wind up being fund raiser for the Nats and lo and behold.

The National Party should return every single cent they receive as a penalty for failing to properly vet their candidate.

The Liberals should do the same for Bennelong and so should every other party receiving funding following a Section 44 related bi-election.