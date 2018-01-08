Liberty Quote
Taxes are not levied for the benefit of the taxed.— Robert Heinlein
Monday Forum: January 8, 2018
I just turn up and new thread
2?
3
If medals were scores gold = 3, silver =2, bronze =1 then
my silver and bronze = 3 which is the same as the gold so I can claim a win.
I’d be on the podium if it were not for zyconoclast identifying as twins.
Craig McLachlan’s in twubble. What is the Catallaxy jury’s preliminary finding – innocent or sex pest?
I’m saying innocent on the grounds of gayness.
Shiny new
Beards! All beards, stack!
Psst. Hey meesta, you wanna buy some cheap megawatts?
Eleventh?!
On the field, footy team?…
Mater
#2604164, posted on January 8, 2018 at 12:06 pm
To be fair to AEMO, they don’t make the rules or the policies. They are just tasked to try to make it work.
Think of them as the poor old bus driver, who tries to maintain his schedule (which is developed by others) whilst obeying all the road rules (which are also developed by others).
The organisation who creates the rules and policies, to which AEMO must adhere, is the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC).
How the energy markets are governed
I self identify as captain’s pick for the #1 spot.
You can all bugger off now.
Please don’t waste pixels with irrelevant shit.
Pete M is afraid we may run out.
Mater, I get what you’re saying but I just can’t be fair to anyone who drags a taxpayer funded wage and is anyway involved in shit like this. That goes for the whole PS.
Craig may or may not have grouped some sluts who were getting paid to go out on stage and be slutty.
Australian women are some of the only females on earth who can grow their hymen back and appear to have a halo once their looks fade.
They also develop “monetary memory”
From the OOT:
Struth:
Cohenite:
Joe:
Memoryvault:
People here are confusing at least three separate questions: Whether a natural right exists with either the recognition of that right, or with the satisfaction of that right. A natural right can exist even if it is not recognized or even if it cannot be fully satisfied.
And mater, out of that flowchart, everything after ‘market’ should not have the dead hand of government draped over it, no business there. Compliance and regulation shouldn’t even be under market, there is obviously a safety component that is required though and that’s all in the law and regulation bit.
Ah, the old it’s just my job excuse.
I have more personal integrity than to be employed in such an outfit.
Personal responsibility, or as people reminded me here last time, the Nuremberg excuse should never be tolerated.
Innocent until proven guilty.
I sympathise EvilElvis, and agree. But remember, the bus driver is also driving a clapped out bus that was also given to him by someone else.
It’s like blaming a modern soldier for losing a battle when his government only equipped him with a bolt action rifle.
Let’s lay the blame where it belongs. That is Government energy policy and Government interference (green) in the energy market.
I think it safe to say that it’s a long time since Kate McClymont was kissed on the arse.
Zulu, you do realise this isn’t a real jury, right?
Great moments in the Senate:
“One of the more spectacular drunken performances of the 1960s was in the Senate chamber, when Labor Senator from Western Australia Harry Cant found himself seriously drunk and trapped by a division. The doors were locked and the division required Labor senators to cross to the other side of the chamber, sitting in the places of the government senators for the count, while the government senator moved to the opposition benches. Cant was overcome by an urgent need to vomit. Looking around desperately, he came to a decision. Opening the desk drawer of the government senator’s desk where he was seated, he was violently and noisily sick into it.
When the division was over and the senators resumed their normal places, the government senator in whose place Harry had sat was understandably disgusted. The stench created by this extraordinary happening filled the chamber. He did not draw the President of the Senate’s attention to the outrage or make a fuss. Urgent action was required. All this had taken place in the full view of the journalists in the Senate press gallery and those in the public gallery.
News of the outrage was soon all over Parliament House and journalists rushed to get the story. Medical practitioner Dr Felix Dittmer, a Queensland Labor Senator, had the answer. He denied Cant was drunk and ordered that an ambulance be urgently called to take Cant to the Royal Canberra Hospital, just across Commonwealth Avenue Bridge in Acton. Dittmer stated that Cant was suffering from an acute case of ‘renal colic’.”
— from a potted history of the Canberra gallery
29th Battalion A.I.F
groped.
If a right doesn’t exist, it doesn’t exist.
You are born naked and at the complete reliance of the culture you are born into.
The rights you receive differ depending on the culture you are born into.
If you were born a twin in the harsh reality of desert aboriginal Australia prior to settlement you got the right to be left on a bull ant’s nest to die.
A human right is baloney.
You have no rights, natural, unnatural, grain fed or otherwise, just by being born.
Western Christians believe the rights we believe we should have, all people should have.
That is western Christian rights.
There is no such thing as a god given human right.
There is a Christian god given human right.
There is the difference.
The whole world ain’t western or Christian.
As my dear departed mother would say: che bestia she looks like she’s has a ver severe case of botoxitis
I do realize that, but, reading the article that someone linked to earlier, there’s a certain witch hunt element going on.
He doesn’t. He’s about to break out into some made up quote from
100 years ago at any moment. Watch.
I see Australias least favourite author, engineer and former Queensland Young Australian of the Year has opened her gob again, this time dissing us for ALL being descended from convicts. This supposedly educated person really has no idea about Australia, Australian history or Australians, and doesn’t seem to be interested in actually learning either. It’s far easier to shoot her mouth off and make another headline. Seems that’s all she’s good for. Cutting, witty, smart, incisive, knowledgeable she certainly isn’t.
So it’s a jury of catallaxians which is so different to guilty until proven innocent which is the starting point a jury of pussyhats
Argumentum ad hominem.
You have to show why you don’t believe average American women now eight 12 stone.
Dover Beach, thanks for reposting this link on the old open thread, for those who doubt that religious persecution is inevitable in Australia as the Revolutionary Guard of Martin Trumble Regime submits willingly to its rogering by the fascist sturmtruppen of the poofter left:
RTWT.
Good ol’ Trigger Tongue wants the attention. She should be balefully ignored
Big Truck is good maaaaates with the Big labor State.
Their shorten looting cartel will crush owner truck drivers on behalf of Big Truck Donors.
Big Truck will also get massive inclusiveness and diversity subsidies to replace pale stale male drivers with third world diversity steering wheel holders.
Once robot trucks come in, we shall see if the shorten crime family backs unionised truck drivers or backs the money.
Comrade maaaate.
Grouped is the correct verb to use if you are sexually assaulted by rugby league players.
It’s far easier to shoot her mouth off
Good ol’ Trigger Tongue wants the attention. She should be balefully ignored
Very true, Tinta, but she’s just so damned obnoxiously in-your-face about it, always, every damned time. If she’d just STFU and stay gone away, we’d actually despise her less, and she might actually get to feel better about herself – maybe.
Graduates lament useless degrees
More than a quarter of the nation’s graduates say their degrees are close to useless for their jobs. The Oz
Was I not led to believe that Wimmin’s Studies, White Studies, Gender Studies etc etc., automatically open the doors to the sunlit uplands?
You have to show why you don’t believe average American women now WEIGH 12 stone.
I make this case about “Human Rights” because I feel it attempts to direct people away from the culture that wants those rights to be for all humans, by not acknowledging the religion and culture this concept was born from.
Human rights is a western/Christian concept, not a mussie one, or an aboriginal one, or a Zulu one.
Let’s not give this away as well.
Other cultures , and indeed the Socialist corrupt U.N. run by failing socialist and harsh mussie regimes, crap on about human rights to us, and want to lecture us on this.
I find it abhorrent that we don’t constantly remind the world who came up with these rights.
Christians and it’s resultant western culture.
I won’t be dictated to be evil fucks like Antonio Gutterpress and his backward, evil ideology about something he learned from us and is now distorting.
From Tim Blair’s Blog
After pushing the Ruinables barrow TheirABC thinks we should be celebrating because the power grid held up over a 2 day heatwave, or something:
The big test is until the end of summer.
Clueless cockheads.
It’s the smug-face that really riles me, so I try not to look at anything written about or posted by Ms Trigger Tongue. That’s my attempt at ignoring her balefully.
Socialist transport news.
Google’s Latest Search: What Happened to Its Bikes?
For a company which is so good at searching, losing up to a quarter of its free bicycles each week is interesting. Not unlike that other darling of the progressive-greens O-bike, whose yellow bikes are turning up in all sorts of strange places. Maybe we should ask Ms Guthrie for comment, as she seems likewise to be good at losing lots of taxpayer dosh.
Which gets me to the electric postie bikes in Germany…
German Post Electric Delivery Vehicles Falter, “Lose Power Mid Delivery Route”
I can imaging the range anxiety of the poor German posties whose wretched bikes can go only 70 km on a good day. In the cold and snow of winter the batteries won’t work even that well. What torture for a postie if their bike can do maybe 50 km before it expires? The Australia Post 105cc bikes at least can go nearly forever on a full tank.
Not very successful though
But many old people dead, and businesses have moved to the USA.
Oh, and I will add that the former CEO of AEMO went to his grave saying:
Submissions in gents or are you all blog no slog. I sent mine via lawyer this morn. You have til 25th Jan or SHUT THE FUCK UP
https://www.ag.gov.au/Consultations/Documents/options-paper-proposed-reforms-to-the-native-title-act-1993.PDF
The fact that courses like Studies Studies and Interprataive Macrame do not serve as a conduit into gainful employment will be taken as a ‘market failure’, to be rectified by mandating roles for graduates.
And why didn’t they wear black last year?
Because they were too busy protecting their careers.
Virtue signalling trash.
From the OOT:
I don’t see how this can be done, without clapping them in chains and having them work the debt off breaking rocks. Their medical bills would be in the tens of thousands of dollars – many tens for those who stayed in intensive care. These kids will say to the news cameras that of course they’ll pay their bills. Then their visas will expire and they’ll return home, the bill unpaid. Government people can posture all they like, but in reality there’s bugger all they can do about it.
There are no doubt plenty of young Aussies who go overseas and find themselves in similar predicaments. I’d say it all evens out in the wash.
ALPBC celebrating the functioning of an essential service previously taken as a given.
Welcome to Veneztralia.
Let’s put a man in womens’ undies, his whole role is to be a crude, sexually suggestive, over the top character, then his fellow thespians complain they were harassed.
According to the ABC’s logic, the whole country can be in blackout on a hot day, old people dying, and hospitals overflowing, but as long as their offices are still up and running, no problems.
You’ll note the ABC won’t black out.
Nor will a parliament house.
Nor will Malcom’s place.
Nor will………………….
Time was when people believed their weight was their own doing, took responsibility for it and, overall, this resulted in healthier people.
Now they are told that, like everything else, it is someone else’s fault. So they chow down on a bucket of KFC Wings, supersized chips and diet coke while waiting for their main course impatiently waiting for someone to come along and make them thin without depriving them of their ‘little’ pleasures.
Just dropping by to see if M0nster has any updates on the Mueller investigation??? It was kinda big thing few months ago!
Trash.
Let me guess, Ratings through the roof…………………………………………………………../sarc.
That black is for their careers.
Streep in black, Polanski in exile. If only they could marry.
Unconditional surrender signed on the deck of HMAS Canberra?
No, that won’t get up.
A permanent lifetime income of the minimum wage to all aboriginal people, multiplied by their proportion of full blood, in exchange for all land rights and all restrictions?
Nope, not a chance.
How about a whole nation for their very own, called Norstrilia. All aboriginal people would be given full citizenship of Norstrilia, non-Aboriginal people would be expelled and international agreements on pensions and welfare would apply. In other words any aboriginal people remaining in rump Australia would be paid Norstrilian welfare.
No I didn’t think so.
Seems futile.
EvilElvis,
You said something to me on the OT, came through a bit garbled. What was it?
Intriguing. You gonna be on stage in Parkes?
The Ladies in Black missed a grand opportunity to also wear little pink pussy hats – would have been so cute!
More on my friend the late George Munggalu
13 July 1948 JAPANESE RADIO OPERATED NEAR DARWIN
‘The R.A.A.F. discovered a Jap, radio station working within 20 miles of Darwin before the first Darwin air raid during the War, Group Captain G. Packer former R.A.A.F. Director of Intelligence said today. The first indication of this to the public was a statement made yesterday by a Darwin aboriginal named Mungolo.
Group Captain Packer said that before the Darwin raid the R.A.A.F. Intelligence Section reported that meteorological balloons, not our own, had been seen near Darwin, and R.A.A.F. signals intercepted messages from what appeared to be a Jap radio. The approximate direction, obtained by bearings, indicated that the station was probably in one of the waterways south-west of Darwin.’
https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/2755329
Probably Bynoe where George saw a Japanese submarine on the flats. Their subs used to come in at night to recharge. In WA they used Jurien, where their fleet had sheltered during WW1.
Liet.Comm. Yonehara who led the attack on the Koolama was interviewed after the war in Hofu. He’d departed from Ambon, had kept some documents, and said he’d been kept informed of reported enemy movements around Darwin during his flight there and return, to help him evade them. The Japanese very probably had a number of forward scouts on the ground reporting.
Wankstain has been a wonderful opportunity to see compare the heroic figures Hollywood actors portray in their movies, stout-hearted Davids grimly standing against malign Goliaths, the stoic everyman reluctantly stirred to action only when the innocent are threatened – compare this pretense to what they do when abuse in their very midst.
re C McLughlin
If true that he put his hands down women’s underwear while they were trying to perform that goes well beyond the character and quite nasty sexual assault – I’d be lawyering up if I were him. Innocent now, let’s see what police do.
re Globes – any teary speeches about me too? Surely our Nicole let her hands go wild?
re struth – I usually like what you post – always an interesting take on things. Just wanted you to stop the crappy posts about not being around for a little while in case you then felt the need to say when you were off to the loo. cheerio
Craig McLachlan’s in twubble. What is the Catallaxy jury’s preliminary finding – innocent or sex pest?
He’s playing a deviant sexfiend transvestite mad scientist character called Frank N Furter.
What the f$ck do they expect him to act like?
It’s called acting.
I refuse to render judgement until Kylie wades in.
In the meantime enjoy Mona
Joh
I don’t think 12 stone is beyond possibility at all. Think of what you told me once you weighed. You said 102 kilos, which is 224 lbs, which is a hefty 16 plus stone. And you suggested that was thin, so I don’t understand where you’re going with this doubting Thomas routine.
I thought the Cat self flagellated every week on Q and A. Watching a Hollyweird awards night is too masochistic for my tastes.
Funny this:
http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/law-order/prosecutors-have-abandoned-their-case-against-a-man-charged-with-assaulting-sheikh-mohammad-tawhidi-in-an-adelaide-car-park/news-story/34e5740487f7f63c7ef89a6c4474b31c
The best part is how one of the girls, Christie Whelan Browne went on to star with him in something else after Rocky Horror because
“she felt dismayed when she learned he had been cast but felt she had to continue to have a civil relationship with McLachlan for the sake of her career and his behavior towards her on that program was appropriate. “
Principles or fame?
You can’t have both ladies.
“Craig McLachlan’s in twubble. What is the Catallaxy jury’s preliminary finding – innocent or sex pest?”
The allegations stem from 2014. Although no dates are given, it reasonable to assume that it was sometime between the making in the second and third series of the ABC’s Dr Blake Mysteries, probably the ABC’s most popular drama.
The implication that McLachlan’s behavior was impeccable when he was working for the ABC, that he turned into a sex-crazed looney on the stage of Rocky Horror, and that he then returned to the ABC for 3 more series of Dr Blake without a complaint is a bit hard to swallow, pun intended.
Someone needs to ask the ABC whether there were any complaints of sexual misconduct on the set of Dr Blake and, if so, how those complaints were handled.
I explained why I did it.
Anyway……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….time out
You gonna be on stage in Parkes?
If the weight increases from my heyday above are any guide I will be the stage in Parkes!
Maybe now Mona is a moaner.
From the old OT
johanna
#2604132, posted on January 8, 2018 at 11:38 am
Buscopan is Hyoscine butylbromide, an antispasmodic.
The kids in WA used Hyoscine hydrobromide, a different kettle of fish altogether
From OOT:
It is worth noting that AEMO is the alternative spelling for EMO. (Like mediaeval, haemoglobin etc).
The electricity market is an emo. Shiftless, moping about, cutting itself.
You wouldn’t understand.
Now they are told that, like everything else, it is someone else’s fault. So they chow down on a bucket of KFC Wings, supersized chips and diet coke while waiting for their main course impatiently waiting for someone to come along and make them thin without depriving them of their ‘little’ pleasures.
They have new beer and sugar taxes to help with that.
Were the ladies passed over for the current Adelaide run of RHS, hence the sudden attack of mowal outwage?
Yup.
It is called method acting.
The next role he is going for is a musical version of Jack the Ripper. He is determined to be The Ripper – as any professional would.
There ya go!
He was playing doctor.
Struth, the above makes no sense. You say there are no rights, whether natural or God given, but that there are ‘Christian god’ given rights. You are just all over the shop on this topic. People obviously have a natural right to pursue goods necessary for their sustenance, for instance, like food and shelter, and that any laws that unreasonably frustrate the pursuit of such goods commit a wrong to human beings as human beings. That a culture may fail to recognize such a natural right doesn’t in any way indicate that it doesn’t exist. Not for a moment.
Tintarella di Luna
#2604199, posted on January 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm
As my dear departed mother would say: che bestia she looks like she’s has a ver severe case of botoxitis
E` brutta come la fame!
The Inquisition strikes again…
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/jan/08/george-pell-accuser-dies-before-cardinal-faces-child-sexual-abuse-trial
Bloody Catholic mafia!!
A man who publicly accused Australia’s most senior Catholic cardinal, George Pell, of child sexual abuse has died following a long illness.
Damian Dignan, who lived in the Victorian town of Ballarat, made allegations which were strenuously denied by Pell.
Dignan was one of a number of complainants who made allegations against Pell of historical sexual offences.
Dignan’s death was confirmed by his former partner, Sharon Rixon. “It is with great sadness that my best friend and the father of my children has passed away today,” she wrote on Facebook. “I will continue to love and guide and support our children through this difficult time.”
QC and former chief Victorian magistrate and crown prosecutor, Nicholas Papas, told Guardian Australia that Dignan’s death would affect the structure of Pell’s upcoming court case in Melbourne.
“The death of a witness if generally very serious and can affect whether the case proceeds or not,” he said. “But it’s not as simple as that, as there may be other evidence or witnesses. In a murder case, for example, the victim is obviously never there and yet a case can proceed. So it’s not that it’s unusual for witnesses to be dead, but in a case where an allegation involved historic sexual assault and there may be no other direct witnesses to that abuse, it can seriously affect the case.”
Dignan’s lawyer, Ingrid Irwin, told the Australian she was saddened and “gutted” Dignan would not be able to contribute to the case in person.
“It’s totally ridiculous that he’s now passed away without any justice, the legal system is completely inept and archaic,” she said.
“He is one of the bravest Ballarat boys I know, he walked around broken and somehow found the strength to speak out.”
Time for Fatty to take some more leave?
The allegations stem from 2014
At least the don’t relate to events 20 to 40 years ago.
If there are any witnesses they should be alive and lucid.
Looks like Grigs wuz robbed.
Sad.
EviElvis,
Yes I saw that too, Snoops. Funny shit, innit?
Donald Trump book Fire and Fury posted free online by WikiLeaks
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-08/donald-trump-fire-and-fury-posted-free-online-by-wikileaks/9311094
Snoopy swooped first
As queried above, what is that “number of complainants”? Two, including Dignan? The Age link from the old fred seemed to imply that it was two … Dignan and Monument.
How many of the “number of complainants who made allegations” actually resulted in charges being laid.
That is really quite strange. Of course murder cases proceed on the basis of other evidence, but how is that relevant here? Is he suggesting we need a lower standard of proof in “I said – he said” abuse cases with no independent or forensic evidence?
Ignore the problem long enough, and it goes away.
After hanging Pell at dawn, we find out.
If he dies it will mean that he was innocent of all charges.
If he lives he is clearly guilty.
precisamente not forgetting brutta come il mal di pancia
That’s bullshit, Stimps. Concern for your career is a very understandable reason to hold back on reporting sexual harassment and lower level sexual assault. Victims don’t get to claim they’re great, courageous heroes for coming forward at a very late stage – it isn’t especially brave to wait for the dam wall to break before going over it – but a lack of courage on the part of the accusers doesn’t preclude their victimhood, doesn’t mean wrongdoing didn’t take place or that wrongdoers don’t deserve to be punished.
And showbiz is very much an industry where a powerful individual can ruin an up-and-comer’s career. It’s naive to think a predator in such a position of power wouldn’t abuse it.
They are setting up the excuse for when Pell is found not guilty i.e. “If only Dignan had testified, Pell would have gone down.”
That’s bullshit, Stimps. Concern for your career is a very understandable reason to hold back on reporting sexual harassment and lower level sexual assault.
Think of all the other wamens she could have saved or at least warned.
Oh that’s right, she didn’t.
Only herself.
Who knew salmon bathed?
Getting farmed, salt water salmon to swim in fresh water causes the amoeba to fall off the gills so they can breath better.
Then salmon go back to salt water.
You’re being a dick, stimps. Stop and think about it.
Correct Stimpy. Put your hand down the trousers of some other instead of me and I won’t say anything.
“If only Dignan had testified, Pell would have gone down.”
Thats my reading of it as well.
Also a sly way of trying to put more weight on the dead blokes statements now they cant be challenged in court.
They are setting up the excuse for when Pell is found not guilty i.e. “If only Dignan had testified, Pell would have gone down.”
Exactly, jupes. Guilty if convicted, guilty if acquited.
VOLUNTEERS for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have been told to use gender-neutral language to avoid causing offence.
The Games Shapers handbook, which has been handed to 15,000 volunteers and official staff and contractors instructs workers to avoid phrases like “ladies and gentlemen” and “boys and girls”. It also includes instructions to use the term parents instead of mother or father and partners, rather than husbands or girlfriends.
However, the guidelines have been labelled “political correctness gone insane”.
Link
acquitted
Oh come on
What Simps has said is 100% correct.
Ive been kicked off the gruinaid site before for basically saying serial offenders are only able to continue offending because they arent reported.
Its one of the good things about the “me too” type movement, not the historical or “famous” people being exposed, but that it might make reporting abusers the norm.
Sure not every allegation is correct, but if coppers have more reports then they have a better chance of deterring or imprisoning a predator.
Aussie cricketers clapping the Barmy Army.
Well done.
Odd that the Guardian didn’t mention that Dignan was a convicted criminal.
A bit hard to garner sympathy if the public knows he was arrested and prosecuted for bashing somebody.
His fellow ‘witness’ was an amphetamines dealer jailed for bashing his girlfriend.
How many people his drugs killed is not known.
There is a reason the DPP threw out these charges on two separate occasions.
Consider the following scenario –
The new hire is a fresh young bloke who’s just starting out at the office. One night when he’s working back late, a powerful figure in the office makes a grab for him in the bathroom or wherever. Maybe it happens a few times. The young bloke feels revolted by the experience. Does he
A) decide to let it go because his aggressor is a top performer/the boss/whatever who could seriously damage his prospects
B) go to the cops
C) try and handle it himself using an old fashioned solution
In a modern workplace, most young men are going to go with A. No this isn’t super courageous, but is it understandable? Yeah I think it is, most definitely.
Someone needs to ask the ABC whether there were any complaints of sexual misconduct on the set of Dr Blake and, if so, how those complaints were handled.
How about the conservative media (all 3 of them) run a series of “What did the ABC know and when did they know it?” investigations, call a Royal Commission, hound ABC staff across the globe, interview them when on holiday (with their Labor MP lover) in Rome and pronounce everyone in the organisation as guilty of a cover up without any evidence.
What’s good for the goose…
D) Coyly advise the powerful figure that he’s saving himself for marriage.
Streep’s contribution to culture? Women are rooted face down.
They are ready for it if it does come out.
His criminal tendencies will be laid at the feet of the Cardinal.
In this way it will paradoxically become further proof of Pell’s guilt.
And don’t anyone suggest that Dignan might have been less than truthful – that would be an insult to a living person, but a dead one? We owe it to his shade, wittering like a bat in the parched dim underworld, to condemn Pell as some sort of consolation.
Mr Rusty
Given they have managed to cover up for a wife beater allegations of sexual perversion would just be another bagatelle for their ABC.
The internet has memory holed the prior allegations about an unnamed chaser boy bashing his partner.
This applies to the Meryl Streeps of the world, not to the victims. People like Streep are disgusting, craven opportunists. I don’t know how they live with themselves. It is they, not the victims, who could have saved or warned other victims at a very minor risk to their own position. Imagine if Streep had led the charge against Weinstein. She would be feted across the world.
It’s perfectly understandable that victims of this kind of crime feel disgusted, embarrassed, ashamed, frightened. No, they aren’t courageous figures, that’s true. They’re perfectly normal people who act perfectly normally in that kind of situation. Most people are not heroes by definition. Heroes are exceptional.
The well known expression, “Be a man!” is a euphemism for the longer phrase, “I hope you are stupid because I would like to manipulate you into sticking your neck out for someone else; despite the fact that this will almost certainly be painful for you.”
No one expects women to behave similarly, because there’s no chance it would happen, and because of the long tradition called “Chivalry” which (thankfully) is now completely dead.
It’s perfectly understandable that victims of this kind of crime feel disgusted, embarrassed, ashamed, frightened.
All of those emotions should be the perpetrators, not the victims.
And if actual assaults were reported every time then the predators would be quickly and decisively thinned out making life for both genders much better.
Usually has its costs.
The alternative is usually worse.
The allegations stem from 2014
At least the don’t relate to events 20 to 40 years ago.
If there are any witnesses they should be alive and lucid.
They’re showbiz people Z. McLachlan just has to stave off the enquiry for a year or two and let the informal pharmaceutical industry run his defence for him.
It’s just Poland and Czechoslovakia, ignore him and it will all go away.
If it doesn’t exist, it is not a right,…… it is a hope, a dream, a desire for what should be.
You probably think you have a natural god given right to walk around without a black sack on your head.
My point is you have a Christian god given right not to have to do that.
A muslim god compels you to do it (if you are a women of course)
The two Gods are very different, yet whether Christian or Muslim all are humans.
So all humans don’t have naturally given or god given rights just because they were born human.
If you think that people have a natural right to pursue sustenance, why didn’t those Christians being murdered in the middle East just say to the Mussies, hang on a sec mate, I’ve a natural right to pursue sustenance and you chopping my head off violates that natural right.
An unrecognised right is not a right.
A mussie has a right to have more than one wife.
A mussie woman has virtually no rights.
It is ridiculous to suggest that people are born with rights just because they are human, and that these rights are universally recognised.
They clearly are not.
You have a god given right not to be killed in the womb.
Obviously pointless drivel.
Our society now dictates the lifestyle choices of the mother overrides your right to not be murdered.
Our strange view on rights that differ from culture to culture and from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, and religion have never been set in stone and have always changed.
We live by (albeit deteriorationg) western Christian rights, and we would say you have a right not to be aborted.
If that’s a natural right, or a god given one, it is not adhered to.
So it then becomes what is commonly called a “wish”
This is a dog eat dog world, and you only have the rights your culture gives you.
VOLUNTEERS for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have been told to use gender-neutral language to avoid causing offence.
“Excuse me, but can you please tell me whether today is the men’s volleyball or the women’s?”
“I’m afraid I can’t.”
“Sorry, I thought you were one of the official guides.”
“I am, but we’re not allowed to use gendered language.”
You know, this is exactly why I come here.
I thought about how stupid the gender neural thing was, and how embarrassing for Australia, but this is the perfect way to stuff those that agree with it in one or two quick sentences.
Again, we aren’t all heroes. Nearly all of us aren’t, in fact. If you’re young and in a situation where the perpetrator can ruin your career – and in all likelihood will if you speak out – most people are going to stay quiet. I hope none of your kids ever have to make a calculation like that, moley.
Gee the Marsh bros did alright.
Second most runs and second best average.
Well done selectors.
Human rights are pointless if they define who is human.
A) decide to let it go because his aggressor is a top performer
…in the sack and getting soft raped by a female boss who you’ve let wield her power over you is great fun and I may learn something. 😉
Ashes, done and dusted. Great team effort.
Cats, what was the best Ashes moment? For me chest bump by the 2 Marshes mid wicket when they both got tons.
Smith’s march through cricket history continues. The big Ashes challenges is winning in the Old Dart. Our batsmen will struggle I reckon.
South Africa first?
What is gross about the #meetoo-ism is all the bandwagon jumpers who are attempting to win themselves a slice of victimhood and/or are using it as an opportunity to virtue signal. These people are the vast majority of people participating in the #metoo hysteria.
Genuine victims who have stayed silent for any number of reasons ought not be condemned for their silence. No, they aren’t brave heroes, but they are still victims.
Bwhahahaha, guess which cockhead paid for it …
Struth re: Rights
Brilliantly explained/argued!
Anyone who doesn’t understand or agree, doesn’t WANT to understand.
When we were kids, we used to get taught that if you get into trouble or someone is trying to get you into their car etc, run straight to the nearest policeman.
If kids can do it, so can women.
They don’t need to be brave.
They need to be responsible adults and someone either broke the law or someone didn’t.
If someone did and you don’t report it, you are an accomplice to the next criminal act the perp commits.
If they didn’t STFU.
You don’t get to pile on years later like screaming banshees.
How brave do you have to be to go into a cop station and report what happened and tell the cops to look into it, but not to use her name at the very worst?
You have a duty to report crime.
It’s not negotiable on being brave or not.
Morkel & Rabada in SA will adjust a few averages.
You heard it here first.
I would prefer that the press refrained from reporting anything pejorative about complainants or accused, but the cat seems to be out of the bag in a lot of reporting we see now in all sorts of cases.
Example … in the Ristevski murder case in Melbourne, Plod asked the public if they had seen a car matching that owned by Mrs Ristevski on a certain day in certain locations. They added all sorts of embellishments to their request, like Mr Ristevski claimed to have take the car for a drive to check a faulty fuel gauge, and that the fuel gauge was OK. All they needed to ask for was sightings of the car … no more, no less. The added detail is designed to poison potential jurors and pressure their target.
The Rainey defamation case in WA might encourage Plod to STFU and do their jobs instead of loading cases via the media.
15 bucks buys a lot of Carlton Light Ice and ersatz Jatz from Aldi.
“It’s totally ridiculous that he’s now passed away without any justice…
“He is one of the bravest Ballarat boys I know, he walked around broken and somehow found the strength to speak out.”
A hero no less. I see a statue coming up in the public square, but in the ancient Greek style, with a leg, arm and head missing.
I’m gonna miss the Cat.
8 days cruising the Pacific, away from the peasants.
Oh, wait…
They need a statue for Maocolm.
Not sure how you do one without a spine, though.
The tomb of the fallen witness?
There are a few problems with this.
1. What constitutes an ‘assault’ … a hand on a knee … a comment?
2. Most likely most ‘assaults’ occur without witnesses. Who to believe? If , as appears likely to occur in the current environment, the man is guilty until proven innocent then that gives women a very powerful weapon.
It was great. But the priceless moment was the look of horror on Smith’s face and the “f… me” as he watched the antics. 😅
Not sure how you do one without a spine, though.
Here it is.