Straight talk on Palestine in the UN Human Rights Council

That’s telling them.
All the marvelous achievements of Western civilization are fruits grown on the tree of liberty.— Ludwig von Mises
Brilliantly said, that man.
And the reactions … priceless. What a bunch of monstrous grubs.
Always good to have Pakistan, Venezuela and North Korea express their thoughts on human rights in other countries.
Great speech.
PLO inhumanity. I am shocked.
That video never gets old. The stunned looks on all the stuffed shirts, the Palestinian “delegates”, the smooth types sitting in front of the speaker – yeah, that never gets old watching someone have the balls to stick it to the arrogant UN with the truth for a change.
And yes, BrettW, where the heck do Pakistan, North Korea etc get off condemning Israel for supposed human rights violations?
It is foul that Australia gives money to the Palestinian Scum.
And that right there folks proves exactly how useless and corrupt the UN is. That gent spoke the truth, that most of us were already aware of. Yet the UN members are stunned! This pretentious body of overpaid, diplomatic halfwits should be ejected. Better yet, the UN and all its self-righteous members should be closed down.
How laughable is it that Australia gets criticized by the likes of Saudi Arabia etc. for ‘human rights’ violations. The UN is a joke and Australian politicians should grow a pair, step up, and tell them to piss off! Julie Bishop, like Krudd is besotted with the UN. The only reason being that they love being centre stage! What a bunch of incompetent airheads we have these days for politicians.
The U.N. (Uncivilised Nations) is the outfit that Krudd the Munificent had aspirations of leading.
They’re his type of people, evidently.
By strange coincidence, the name: “KEVIN MICHAEL RUDD” is an anagram for:
“MR. U.N. – EVIL DICKHEAD”
Re the UNO, I am with Ben Shapiro on this. The USA should stop the funding, evict the lot of them and use the facilities for real refugees.
The first major nation to have the balls and real leadership to formally withdraw from the UN will be viewed as courageous and prophetic in years to come.
The Palestinians feign shock yet the guy front right in picture is the true face of the UN. A smarmy, slick, piece of fucking shit who should be thrown out the 4th floor window of the wretched place.