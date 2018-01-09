Lies. Damned Lies. Statistics. ABC.

The ABC, also known as the media wing on of the Greens-ALP coalition, reported yesterday that Labor pounces on Scott Morrison’s negative gearing ‘lie’ after release of secret briefing documents.
According to the insightful analysis of the ABC:
The previously confidential advice to Treasurer Scott Morrison from his own department said the Opposition’s plan might cause “some downward pressure” and could have “a relatively modest downward impact” on prices.
Interesting.
Here is the actual document from which the ABC bases its reporting. This is a single document of presumably many produced by the Treasury on its analysis of negative gearing and capital gains tax. Perhaps 60% of the contents of this document has been redacted, but there is no place for doubt, modesty or uncertainty when the ABC is criticizing a Liberal National Government.
According to this Treasury advice, Labor’s proposed policy would generate $3.4 to $3.9 billion of additional tax revenue. Or in Swan-speak, $3.4 to $3.9 billion of “saves”. The Commonwealth collected approximately $370 billion (yes billion!) in tax revenue in 2015-2016, so this increase in tax (or Swanny-Saves) would equate to an approximately 1% increase in tax. Not a drop in the ocean.
Changing circumstances are also no barrier to the ABC when criticising the government. Treasury’s advice was from early 2016 and yet the state of the property market in early 2018 must be ignored so as to support the narrative. But here is the rub. According to Treasury’s advice, when it comes to existing residential investment property:
Overall, price changes are likely to be small, though the composition of ownership may shift away from domestic investors.
So, for a policy that was designed to improve housing affordability , what it actually is expected to achieve is a significant increase in tax revenue and an increase in foreign investors.
But that’s not the story for the ABC.
The negative impact on private rental costs is, of course, ignored.
Interesting how a simple adjective totally alters the meaning of a sentence, and reveals the true agenda of the media concerned. Today the ABC reported on President Trump’s decision to rescind 200,ooo San Salvadorian temporary resident visas thus ” Today President Trump extended his tough policy on certain immigrants to the USA”; a clear intention to denigrate the policy for the enforcement of Temporary Visas granted to alleviate crises in the immigrant’s home country on the understanding that they will return once the situation ‘at home’ returns to normal. A quite reasonable and humane policy. The negative stance could have been tempered by describing the President’s action as “firm” and not “tough”
Yeah, but the ABC didn’t make a New Year’ resolution to be honest, fair and impartial in it’ reporting so it doesn’t matter,
“might cause……and could have ”
Powerful modelling.
The ALP’s policy on negative gearing was never about housing affordability – although, perversely, it will have a negative effect on renters. It was sold on this basis in a rather obvious attempt to exploit widespread concerns about property prices in Sydney and Melbourne. Obvious to all but the usual suspects at the ABC, Fairfax and Das Projekt, of course.
When the policy was announced, I thought that the PM was foolish to claim that the ALP’s policies would crush housing prices because this was music to the ears of those looking for an easy answer to a complex problem and wishing to scape-goat ‘evil’ property investors. To be blunt, there was a sizeable section of the public who would have been delighted to see a collapse in property prices.
The position may well be different now. However, the government really does need to work on its messaging. I would have thought that the Libs ought to be hammering points along the lines that the ALP’s policy is simply another disguised tax grab for a mob addicted to spending that will raise little revenue, hurt renters and is too risky in the current property market.
Not sure that Minster Dwyer is up to the task. Then again, who is in the current government?
Yesterday the ABC was bragging about how it wrested the limp, redacted pamphlet from the hands of the Treasury Manadarins.
Treasury public servants wanted negative gearing documents kept secret from ABC
Two things spring to mind:
Firstly the fuckers threatening to “stop giving honest advice” need to be rounded up and sacked.
It is what you are paid for, you appalling parasites.
Secondly, it is incredible that the sloppy, superficial and passive aggressive document should actually be considered as “honest advice”.
Essentially, the evidence-free Treasury argument runs that investors will simply take their hot money out of negatively geared property and put it into an upgraded principal place of residence, because tax free. On aggregate therefore, the decline in investment property values will be offset by the demand-driven increase in PPR property values – and don’t you worry about stamp duty and transaction costs. Apparently.
Easy to see why Treasury officials would be embarrassed by this twaddle.
ABC Marx its copybook.
Dr Faustus #2605324, posted on January 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm
Good points.
Highlights two major problems with Australia’s government in recent years that have been troubling me greatly. First, our elected representatives allowing Treasury officials to dictate the economic and regulatory direction of the country. Secondly, Treasury officials pushing a dirigiste and high taxing model at every opportunity.
We know what the ABC is.
The fact that we have a Liberal party in that supports it, is our big problem.
ABC has many friends.