Oprah for President!

Posted on 5:19 pm, January 9, 2018 by Steve Kates

First Greg Gutfeld

And then Mark Steyn with Tucker Carlson

Of course, there is then this

 

In the meantime

 

27 Responses to Oprah for President!

  1. Marcus
    #2605662, posted on January 9, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Say she wins in 2020. The Rock will beat her in 2024, easy.

  2. a happy little debunker
    #2605666, posted on January 9, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    And a free car for you, and you and you……

  3. Tel
    #2605674, posted on January 9, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    At least Oprah has some idea of how to run her own business and make money.

    Personally I don’t have anything good to say about her product, but then I don’t buy it, and I don’t think it was ever intended for me. That said, I don’t go to Trump’s hotels nor eat his steaks either.

  4. Anne
    #2605675, posted on January 9, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Delusional. Although Oprah would be the perfect candidate – a silver-tongued, black, fat, molested (funny how she never mentions Pe-do-philia) WOMAN. People aren’t tired of the victim card at all.

    Oprah is an unashamed Globalist and by 2020 everyone will know the Globalists’ plan for humanity- death and slavery. It’s not like they hide it, Agenda 21, Georgia Guidestones, Bill Gates, Prince Philip etc.

    By the time Trump is finished with the tangled network of structures, players and corporations everyone on these maps below will be stripped bare of assets and either imprisoned or dead.

    Trumps Executive Order is momentous because it refers to Crimes against Humanity.
    That doesn’t just mean child trafficking, organ harvesting, it means Big Food, Big Pharma, Vaccinators, Chemtrailers and Water Fluoridating Governments who have been sickening and killing people slowly with toxins.

    All the guilty stripped of their assets – Trillions!!! It’s beautiful.

    I suspect Soros and Hillary, maybe Obama, are already at Gitmo but it’s not over till Queen Elizabeth is hanged and the Vatican is raided.

    Look at these maps. It will curl your hair!

    Q Anon: “Learn to Read the Map” A Cartography of the Globally Organized Corruption Networks: A Treasure Trove of Maps, Diagrams, Org Charts, and Family Trees

    https://throughthelookingglassnews.wordpress.com/2017/11/24/qanon-learn-to-read-the-map-hd/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

  6. Anne
    #2605694, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    That video of the entire stadium chanting – “PLEASE TRUMP, LOCK HER UP” is freaking crazy. 😳

    https://youtu.be/8rjqb_G_Ow0

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2605697, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Think of the dirt in Oprah’s incredibly large plus size closet.
    Imagine what the God Emperor would do to her.

    Courtesy of srr

  8. Anne
    #2605713, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Hah, thanks Stimp.

    I was just looking for that clip.

    She sounds so sinister at the end there’s no way it could be construed as, ‘yeah, old white racists, they’re old so they’re gonna die soon, right.’

    No, it “They. just. have. to. DIE.”

    Bloody sinister. 👿

  9. Slayer of Memes
    #2605714, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    THE LEFT: Trump’s a billionaire tv-star who has no political experience, we need to replace him!

    ALSO THE LEFT: Oprah, a billionaire tv-star with no political experience, would be a great president!

    (See also: Doublethink)

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2605721, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Oprah would be the 2nd black POTUS with a vagina.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #2605724, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Oprah would be the 2nd black POTUS with a vagina.

    You’re confused Carpe.
    The last one was a vagina.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2605729, posted on January 9, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    You’re confused Carpe.
    The last one was a vagina.

    If only Reggie Love was available for comment.

    😉

  13. Howard Hill
    #2605736, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    LOL to both of you 😉

  14. H B Bear
    #2605745, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    This is why satire is dying.

  15. #justme
    #2605765, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Skin in the game and gas in the tank, Sinclair you need to respond, crypto, what is happening?

  16. Muddy
    #2605768, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Satire died? You’d think someone would have tweeted it, but … nothing.

  17. Howard Hill
    #2605777, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    This is why satire is dying.

    I don’t get it?

  18. Peter
    #2605787, posted on January 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Honest to God. The USA is officially effing insane. Oprah? For President? Why not pick some dude on Youtube from that epic fail video? He is famous – he had MILLIONS of “hits”. He could do the job and everyone would love him. I don’t know whether I want to laugh or cry. Or both. Hasn’t that country had enough of token appointments to the head of state? Haven’t they learned a lesson? Apparently not. Like I say effing insane.

  19. Mullumhillbilly
    #2605810, posted on January 9, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The ‘ol bait and switch ? Gee the punters up for Oprah, who then ‘steps aside’ for Michelle O late in the game. .. ‘cause they all look the same anyway…

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2605819, posted on January 9, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    If I wanted a transgender President I would vote for Bruce Jenner, not Michelle.

  21. overburdened
    #2605831, posted on January 9, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Again I an reminded of the riposte to Mr Reagan nominating for President of the USA- ‘why not an actor, we’ve had a clown for the last 4 years’.
    Different times and different rules. This attempt at populism is IMO insanity.

  22. overburdened
    #2605833, posted on January 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    ha just read posts. What Peter said

  23. JohnL
    #2605835, posted on January 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Gee the punters up for Oprah, who then ‘steps aside’ for Michelle O late in the game

    If they want a female president it won’t be Michelle O, she has balls and dick – male genitalia. Apparently, sex change did not go as planned.
    We had a female PM once. She had the pussy, and she used it to her advantage.

  24. Amused
    #2605861, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    YOU GET WELFARE! AND YOU GET WELFARE! ERRRBODY GETS WELFARE!

  26. Up The Workers!
    #2605965, posted on January 10, 2018 at 12:07 am

    John L at 8.48pm said:
    “We had a female PM once. She had the pussy, and she used it to her advantage.”

    It might have been more politely expressed to suggest that she merely had a large and well-attended Electoral Orifice, though I am put in mind of a quote I once saw (author unknown) about an out-of-favour female, that: “She’s been kissed more times than a Courtroom Bible – and by much the same class of people!”.

  27. Tom
    #2605986, posted on January 10, 2018 at 3:54 am

    Oprah for president? Of course, it’s all bullshit. They they just made it up to soothe their Trump dementia — and to provide a distraction squirrel for Hollywood’s year from hell:

    NEW: A source close to @Oprah tells @tvkatesnow as of today, she has no intention of running for President in 2020:
    “It’s not happening. She has no intention of running,” the source said.
    Source says that’s from Oprah herself.

