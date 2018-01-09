Oprah for President!

First Greg Gutfeld
And then Mark Steyn with Tucker Carlson
Of course, there is then this
In the meantime
And libertarianism is about more than Ron Paul.
Say she wins in 2020. The Rock will beat her in 2024, easy.
And a free car for you, and you and you……
At least Oprah has some idea of how to run her own business and make money.
Personally I don’t have anything good to say about her product, but then I don’t buy it, and I don’t think it was ever intended for me. That said, I don’t go to Trump’s hotels nor eat his steaks either.
Delusional. Although Oprah would be the perfect candidate – a silver-tongued, black, fat, molested (funny how she never mentions Pe-do-philia) WOMAN. People aren’t tired of the victim card at all.
Oprah is an unashamed Globalist and by 2020 everyone will know the Globalists’ plan for humanity- death and slavery. It’s not like they hide it, Agenda 21, Georgia Guidestones, Bill Gates, Prince Philip etc.
By the time Trump is finished with the tangled network of structures, players and corporations everyone on these maps below will be stripped bare of assets and either imprisoned or dead.
Trumps Executive Order is momentous because it refers to Crimes against Humanity.
That doesn’t just mean child trafficking, organ harvesting, it means Big Food, Big Pharma, Vaccinators, Chemtrailers and Water Fluoridating Governments who have been sickening and killing people slowly with toxins.
All the guilty stripped of their assets – Trillions!!! It’s beautiful.
I suspect Soros and Hillary, maybe Obama, are already at Gitmo but it’s not over till Queen Elizabeth is hanged and the Vatican is raided.
Look at these maps. It will curl your hair!
https://throughthelookingglassnews.wordpress.com/2017/11/24/qanon-learn-to-read-the-map-hd/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Idiocracy.
That video of the entire stadium chanting – “PLEASE TRUMP, LOCK HER UP” is freaking crazy. 😳
https://youtu.be/8rjqb_G_Ow0
Think of the dirt in Oprah’s incredibly large plus size closet.
Imagine what the God Emperor would do to her.
Courtesy of srr
Hah, thanks Stimp.
I was just looking for that clip.
She sounds so sinister at the end there’s no way it could be construed as, ‘yeah, old white racists, they’re old so they’re gonna die soon, right.’
No, it “They. just. have. to. DIE.”
Bloody sinister. 👿
THE LEFT: Trump’s a billionaire tv-star who has no political experience, we need to replace him!
ALSO THE LEFT: Oprah, a billionaire tv-star with no political experience, would be a great president!
(See also: Doublethink)
Oprah would be the 2nd black POTUS with a vagina.
You’re confused Carpe.
The last one was a vagina.
If only Reggie Love was available for comment.
😉
LOL to both of you 😉
This is why satire is dying.
Skin in the game and gas in the tank, Sinclair you need to respond, crypto, what is happening?
Satire died? You’d think someone would have tweeted it, but … nothing.
I don’t get it?
Honest to God. The USA is officially effing insane. Oprah? For President? Why not pick some dude on Youtube from that epic fail video? He is famous – he had MILLIONS of “hits”. He could do the job and everyone would love him. I don’t know whether I want to laugh or cry. Or both. Hasn’t that country had enough of token appointments to the head of state? Haven’t they learned a lesson? Apparently not. Like I say effing insane.
The ‘ol bait and switch ? Gee the punters up for Oprah, who then ‘steps aside’ for Michelle O late in the game. .. ‘cause they all look the same anyway…
If I wanted a transgender President I would vote for Bruce Jenner, not Michelle.
Again I an reminded of the riposte to Mr Reagan nominating for President of the USA- ‘why not an actor, we’ve had a clown for the last 4 years’.
Different times and different rules. This attempt at populism is IMO insanity.
ha just read posts. What Peter said
If they want a female president it won’t be Michelle O, she has balls and dick – male genitalia. Apparently, sex change did not go as planned.
We had a female PM once. She had the pussy, and she used it to her advantage.
YOU GET WELFARE! AND YOU GET WELFARE! ERRRBODY GETS WELFARE!
Stedman as First Man?
John L at 8.48pm said:
“We had a female PM once. She had the pussy, and she used it to her advantage.”
It might have been more politely expressed to suggest that she merely had a large and well-attended Electoral Orifice, though I am put in mind of a quote I once saw (author unknown) about an out-of-favour female, that: “She’s been kissed more times than a Courtroom Bible – and by much the same class of people!”.
Oprah for president? Of course, it’s all bullshit. They they just made it up to soothe their Trump dementia — and to provide a distraction squirrel for Hollywood’s year from hell: