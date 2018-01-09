As reported in True Pundit, actress Connie Britton is wearing a US$400 sweater at the Golden Globes that says “poverty is sexist”. It was a black sweater of course.
Hollywood hypocrites strike again.
Oh and Oprah is running for President in 2020!
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
A four hundred dollar sweater advertising “Poverty is Sexist.” You couldn’t make this up!
Gutfield has a nice take on her hypocrisy in the video below.
In the olden times we would have just decided that she is a fuckwit.
‘Poverty is sextits’?
Ample proof.
We are doomed.
In Victorian England, actresses had lower social status than sixpenny prostitutes.
They were prescient, those old Pommies.
What gets me is that they are still prepared to work with Poverty. Why no charges have been laid.
Dunno, Pedro, I could argue that there are those where the status hasn’t changed, just the wages.
Their abc will gush and coo over her bravery at wearing something that cost a mere 400 bucks.
Remember their abc staff mantra:
“We are such a wealthy country”
Would bang.
Sorry, those frontal accessories re just not real. Nothing sys fight poverty or poverty is sexist like huge boob job in $400 sweater. (sorry, my keyboard is on strike gin, not printing the first left of the alphabet, except when it does the utocorrect thing – but it can’t seem to utocorrect “utocorrect” itself.)
That is $400 worth? * speechless *
I’ve got a genuine, designer, black poverty sweater so poor it can’t afford words. One size fits all. I am happy to sell it to Ms Britton for US $999 and will give ¥1 to charity from the sale to assist ghost on poverty
How do you argue against the idea that poverty is just behaviour based on a gender stereotype?
she’s right. As Gitfield says, most homeless are men, as are most residents of boarding houses.
Those in poverty not ghost on poverty. Hell I’m so poor I can’t even afford effective autocorrect!!!! but I did find some free exclamation marks on the side of the information super highway.
“Poverty is sexist.” My colonial oath it is – just ask any man, living in near poverty, as a result of a Family Law Court property settlement.
Connie Who?
“Make poverty
historymammary”.
Sponsored by DuPont silicone.