Poverty sweater US$400. Hypocrisy priceless.

Posted on 9:10 pm, January 9, 2018 by I am Spartacus

As reported in True Pundit, actress Connie Britton is wearing a US$400 sweater at the Golden Globes that says “poverty is sexist”.  It was a black sweater of course.

Hollywood hypocrites strike again.

Oh and Oprah is running for President in 2020!

  1. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2605855, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    A four hundred dollar sweater advertising “Poverty is Sexist.” You couldn’t make this up!

  2. Rabz
    #2605856, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Gutfield has a nice take on her hypocrisy in the video below.

  3. overburdened
    #2605862, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    In the olden times we would have just decided that she is a fuckwit.

  4. egg_
    #2605863, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    ‘Poverty is sextits’?
    Ample proof.

  5. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2605883, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    We are doomed.

    In Victorian England, actresses had lower social status than sixpenny prostitutes.

    They were prescient, those old Pommies.

  6. Caveman
    #2605888, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    What gets me is that they are still prepared to work with Poverty. Why no charges have been laid.

  7. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2605894, posted on January 9, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    In Victorian England, actresses had lower social status than sixpenny prostitutes.

    Dunno, Pedro, I could argue that there are those where the status hasn’t changed, just the wages.

  8. John Constantine
    #2605897, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Their abc will gush and coo over her bravery at wearing something that cost a mere 400 bucks.

    Remember their abc staff mantra:

    “We are such a wealthy country”

  10. Bushkid
    #2605928, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Sorry, those frontal accessories re just not real. Nothing sys fight poverty or poverty is sexist like huge boob job in $400 sweater. (sorry, my keyboard is on strike gin, not printing the first left of the alphabet, except when it does the utocorrect thing – but it can’t seem to utocorrect “utocorrect” itself.)

  12. John Comnenus
    #2605932, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    I’ve got a genuine, designer, black poverty sweater so poor it can’t afford words. One size fits all. I am happy to sell it to Ms Britton for US $999 and will give ¥1 to charity from the sale to assist ghost on poverty

  13. Leo G
    #2605934, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    How do you argue against the idea that poverty is just behaviour based on a gender stereotype?

  14. duncanm
    #2605936, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    she’s right. As Gitfield says, most homeless are men, as are most residents of boarding houses.

  15. John Comnenus
    #2605937, posted on January 9, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    Those in poverty not ghost on poverty. Hell I’m so poor I can’t even afford effective autocorrect!!!! but I did find some free exclamation marks on the side of the information super highway.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2605950, posted on January 9, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    “Poverty is sexist.” My colonial oath it is – just ask any man, living in near poverty, as a result of a Family Law Court property settlement.

  18. egg_
    #2605973, posted on January 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

    “Make poverty history mammary”.

    Sponsored by DuPont silicone.

