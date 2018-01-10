How do you deal with people who know all the answers before they hear the questions?

This is the most significant political problem of our time. The left are on the left because of a will to believe, but have virtually never had a political success other than by taking the reins of power which they quite often do, and not always peacefully either. They have imposed their will time and again because they often temporarily have the numbers, but are removed as soon as possible – which is often not very soon at all – since their beliefs create neither wealth nor freedom.
The outcome has been that no one on the left is any longer willing to debate since they have run out of arguments because virtually everything they say and do has a proven history of failure. And so the question has become, is it worth trying to convince people on the left who never listen to what anyone else says? Is it worth trying to show how markets work better than government direction, for example, or that there is no evidence of the existence of global warming? How do you deal with people who think that Barack Obama was worth electing president, or now even Oprah for heaven’s sake? It is the greatest problem of our day, and may yet lead to the collapse of our Western way of life. Anyway, I came across the brief schematic that I think sums up quite a bit.
Conservative, AKA Normal People = facts, analysis ——-> conclusion.
Liberals AKA Walking Nerve Endings = feelings, conclusion ——> rationalization
They are not “stupid” in the normal sense, political idiots though they are. They cannot learn from history because they do not want to, because history continuously demonstrates the dangers and vacuity of their ideas. If anyone ever works out how to get past the barricades they put up to protect their political prejudices from examination, they will save the world from a good deal of grief. In the meantime, we have to find ways to barricade ourselves from the destruction they cause whenever they achieve political control. There is always another Venezuela just around the corner if these people cannot be made to see how things really are, and that next Venezuela might be right there where you happen to live right now.
I was actually thinking of just this today. How do I convince friends, who aren’t necessarily Leftists, to view other sources of news than the Age and Their ABC? They don’t want to read say Breitbart or The Daily Caller and others, to at least see what conservatives commentators are saying.
I don’t even ask them to believe what’s written, but to simply read other sources and ponder the differences and then make a judgement call. But they won’t do that and continue to absorb and believe what comes out of the Leftist news. And so all they do is repeat what Leftist believe in, even though they aren’t Leftists.
We need politically incorrect real comedians in the old English tradition , laugh the pretentious crooks off the stage mock their stupid pretentious and bullshit ,exaggerate their follies . Litigate against them forcing them to prove their lies ,and if they use public money to defend themselves expose the personal wealth they have corruptly amassed . Question every proposal they make expose their connections with corrupt crony capitalists ,use their own weapon of envy against them and mock , mock mock them personally .
Nothing hurts more than mocking pretentious parts . Expose their immoral behaviour use every weapon without mercy. No matter who it hurts . This is WAR TO THE DEATH .
There is a saying which I’m sure many of you will have heard but it’s worth repeating: “The Left see what they believe the Right believe what they see”. Says it all really.
I had an experience recently recently talking to a leftie friend who I had told to look elsewhere and read a bit more widely the the ABC, The Age, The SMH, etc. They told me that they tried to read Andrew Bolts blog and had difficulty understanding his reasoning and what he was saying. Lefties do live on a different planet to conservatives.
I should add one more anecdote. My sister went on a bit of a road trip a few years back with a couple of her girlfriends one of whom was a Canberra public servant and quite far left. As they drove down the road this woman was bemoaning all the signs of catastrophic global warming. For real!!! Kinda confirms the two point above.
Saying stuff like this Steve will get you sent to a gulag on Kerguelen Island.
Hewlett Packard Backed Report Includes Planned Penal Colonies for Climate Skeptics (9 Jan)
It was ever thus. When another Stephen told the Sanhedrin the truth they stuck their fingers in their ears and shouted at the tops of their voices rather than listen. At least the Left isn’t stoning people yet.
I’m not convinced that it’s the case that the Left are voted out, or removed, once voters see what’s happened as a result of the Left policies at all.
If that’s true, it doesn’t explain Victoriastan, or federal Labor, South Australia or Queensland, or the ACT, or those years NSW was led by the most corrupt Labor government in memory, where despite the most egregious harm done by the most pernicious policies, the Labor/Green unholy alliance continues its successes.
I’m not convinced people draw the link between closing down coal power stations to sate Gaia and blackouts. Otherwise, the government would be out, completely.
Rather, the wicked side-effects (or should I say direct consequences?) are deliberately clouded, concealed, ignored by the Left propaganda arm, aka the MSM, every government department, all schools and, most maddening of all, most party members. What am I saying – ALL politicians run cover for each other.
Who cares if you get your Obama-phone and ‘free’ health, increased wages in childcare, extra construction costs, higher taxes etc.
The battle for ideas is about removing the lies. Example: police chief in Melbourne-adishu flat out denying
African gangs scare people. Why wasn’t he pilloried?
Exactly. The ALPBC has been pushing global warming for years. Now they are broadcasting stories about pensioners and other welfare recipients being unable to afford electricity and heating. How unfair is that?
I’m sure this contributes to the increased failures of Leftist policies through unintended consequences. KRudd’s pink batts scam was a great example which completely ignored any market based or human behavioural consequences of suddenly making all this “free” money available to what was a best a marginal industry. Other examples would include Gillard’s VET funding of private training providers ($1bn+ rorted), various forms of child care funding, Plibersak’s low income housing finance scheme etc, etc.
I don’t know.
On a day when Victoria’s high car theft figures figure in some news outlets, Ashton slams gang fears.
Pillorying him seems to be verboten.
Christine Nixon got away with that for years. Then again, she casually dined while Victoria went up in flames.
Venezuela is here now. It is called South Australia.
A small correction Mr. Kates.
You mis-typed. “might” should be “will”
They are not “stupid” in the normal sense, political idiots though they are
I firmly believe that the leftards were born with the stupidity gene.
The Left has won the culture war. They won because they have been totally committed to achieving long term victory since the sixties. They fought an unconventional war where they did not face the enemy directly in a battle of ideas but outflanked the enemy and then overran them by making the long march through the institutions. The right carried on debating in their gentlemen’s clubs right up until the moment they were escorted from the premises of their own institutions by the new management.
The primary difference between men and women is that men are rational in their behavior while women rationalise their behavior. There are no limits to what women will rationalise and we are seeing the results of this all around us. The Left is what happens when you give women the vote.
Our society has been feminised for some time. Our women are out of control because we let it happen. The answer to your question, Steve, is too unpalatable for most.
DM of WA
Fortunately, Donald Trump is onto it.
“The right carried on debating in their gentlemen’s clubs right up until the moment they were escorted from the premises of their own institutions by the new management.” And that DM of WA applies to the Liberal Parties complete lack of backing out any, let alone the most egregious policies implemented by Labor governments, whenever they had the opportunity! Thus over time we have gone further an further down the socialist gurgler almost to a point of no return!
“And so the question has become, is it worth trying to convince people on the left who never listen to what anyone else says?”
I got into deep doo doo with the other Cats for saying it would be a good idea to totally ignore Licorice Quenching Cincinatti (Whatever)
No, no, they said. It’s far better to continually bash your head against the brick-like forehead of the said LQC, than to say nothing, thus admitting defeat. (Or words to that effect.)
The problem has always been that they claim to occupy the moral high ground by seemingly compassionate agendas such as “social justice”, cultural diversity, affirmative action for minorities and so on.
Now the current triumph of postmodernism has also been to subvert our language to celebrate their ideology and portray traditional beliefs as “power structures” for dominating society.
Our only hope is to reclaim the very nature of the language we use to describe our relationships.
DM of WA that is where Trump and Milo are so different and important and effective. More strength to their arms.
It is late in the day but it is not all over yet.
BTW one of my friends suggested that left and non left ate becoming so incompatible that we might end up with two dpecies☺
DM of WA.
+infinity
The left use the same tactic all the time. Just watch them. When they start losing an argument they just talk over anyone, loudly, and continue shouting the opposition down until the opposition just shut up. It works for them every time.
First past the post voting will do it every time!
The left are winning because the right are full of gunna’s.
Until all the wailing on forums like this turns to actions, we’re boned, good and hard!
You’d think otherwise intelligent people on this blog would have worked that out by now.
But no. Their cardigans might get crumpled, so best not make a foss, luv.
For the left, the rationale is they are always just one atrocity away from utopia.
After all the ends justify the means. One hundred million dead last century, and we are just a hairs breadth from utopia.
The left take action … because the right are usually at work earning money to pay taxes to support the left.
The left also make language their friend. A job advertisement for a white man is sexist and racist. A job advertisement for a black woman promotes diversity.
Tribal Lefty blokes are just as bad.
Ever had a conversation say where you suggest painting a wall in black gloss enamel and they’re discussing flat white acrylic – and it takes some time to interrupt them?
As per the hag wench bag lady greenie that somehow got a gig out here in the boonies where one would have thought a clear mind and even temperament would be handy.
As you try to do, I was attempting site orientation. In amongst the repetitious yes rights and that’s rights, it was continuously I know before I could finish a sentence. I got so distracted that I said, ‘ If you know, why am I telling you?’, to which she burst into tears said, ‘ yes I should shut up but I’m so concerned about …..’. She went on about total shit that has nothing to do with what she is getting paid for. I turned and walked away, and she yelled, ‘but I’m trying to tell you something’.
Needless to say, it’s the climate change, coal mines, the water resources, the impact on the indigenous people, the state of the planet and what about her grandchildren. I expect her to be gone soon. Not because she’s a crazy old leftie greenie fuckwit, but because she is untrainable. I have intentions regarding the wranglers who dig up these pricks and send them to where they should never go. These intentions do require finding said wranglers alone and unaware.
Rafe at 1925
BTW one of my friends suggested that left and non left ate becoming so incompatible that we might end up with two dpecies☺
I can forsee the US breaking up into left and right nations. If this happens, it will be an interesting experiment in comparative politics and economics.
Less likely here, but not impossible.
Overburdened, I like your writing style and sentiments.
Thank you. It should be noted that she drove her air polluting car 2000k to tell me all about it.
So why aren’t the right on a tax holiday? Ah that’s right. Scared they won’t have enough money for Saturdays barby! Too busy psycho-Anal-ysing everything.
Never stopped me wiping the floor with them. They won’t even talk to me now, too intimidating and my delivery sucks, lol.
Had three feminazis in tears just this weekend.
It’s so easy it’s a laugh and a blast :~)
What you need to remember is they have no critical thinking skills, they just parrot what all their comrades say over and over. We’ve all had plenty of time to come up with a retort they just can’t argue against. You need to be strong and just hound them till they cry. they soon give up and retreat to their safe spaces. They really are that pathetic. Play them at their own game.
What we need is to get alpha males and females attacking them in the media anyway we can. We’ll always win and we’ll never get sick of winning! Trump has shown the way. Get out there and be loud and obnoxious but stay within the rules and don’t be a snowflake, don’t be afraid to hurt some poor lefties feelings, because they don’t give a rats about yours!
Standard harridan tactics on any ABC panel – Jane Caro regularly on The Drum is a clear cut case.
Howard Hill all very well to be strong but if the left get shouted down the next stage is violence. Don’t know if I could cope with that.
Then we’re toast.
Egg, tribal lefty blokes are feminised men. They take up lefty attitudes because they see most of the chicks doing it and so they think that it will get them laid. When this fails to eventuate they become more feminised and slowly go insane. One of the last stages is to talk at length on subjects such as flat white acrylic whilst thinking that the actual color being discussed is a nice shade of coffee.
Adam
#2606873, posted on January 10, 2018 at 10:43 pm
You could be right.
I’ve been in official one-on-one meetings with the agenda of discussing apples and had an idiot rabbit on for some time about oranges till I had to interrupt him and get him back on the same page – unbelievable – it’s like they’re in a self dialogue and you’re a mere bystander.
Much like Howard’s experience above.
The above has happened on a number of occasions with an individual I’ve worked with.
What we need is to get alpha males and females attacking them in the media anyway we can. We’ll always win and we’ll never get sick of winning! Trump has shown the way. Get out there and be loud and obnoxious but stay within the rules and don’t be a snowflake, don’t be afraid to hurt some poor lefties feelings, because they don’t give a rats about yours!
This.
But also, don’t be afraid to get out there and look stupid. You might lose your first few attempts but you’ll soon learn. Lefties and progs aren’t afraid of looking stupid because they don’t understand what looking stupid means.
But also, don’t be afraid to get out there and look stupid.
Now we are talking my area of expertise.
In my world idiots are to be found in ample numbers on right and left. In fact I consider anyone who adheres to any ideology (right or left) fanatically and uncritically pretty much as an idiot, and a dangerous one at that.