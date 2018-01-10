Lessons in Morality From Hollywood

Following the 2018 Golden Globe celebrity virtue-signalling awards, we discovered that:
- black is now quite literally the new black (I guess it was only a matter of time);
- #metoo apparently means that, while behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards adult celebrity women is now definitely not ok, the issue of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards girls under the age of 14 is still a bit of a grey area:
…and, for good measure:
- the left is considering the merits of Oprah Winfrey running against Trump at the next US Presidential election, simply because she stood out among a bunch of self-indulgent, narcissistic idiots on the night. You know the type:
(PS: Does this mean that the left has given up on impeaching Trump because of ‘the Russians’? Or that they knew it never had legs in the first place?).
As for Oprah, unlike Hollywood and the left did with Trump, I’m not going to arrogantly dismiss the possibility her making a run out of hand:
That said, let’s all imagine for a minute what US economic policy under President Winfrey would look like:
Where do I sign up?
UPDATE:
That scene from Team America is as relevant today as it was when that harrowing documentary was released.
Good ol’ Hollyweird FAGs. LOL.
Black is the new orange.
Speculative/ science fiction is a fickle thing. So many anachronisms (eg still using knobs and buttons in 1950’s SciFi movies). However there are many ideas that were fantasy at the time which have been shown to hold water. Jules Verne, Arthur C Clarke (I would recommend The Deep Range for a vision of what is now current technology that could be applied, but the story is riven with pot boiler romance etc) and others had notions that have proved feasible. Philip K Dick is prescient in some ways but he was supposedly mad.
In terms of movies predicting the future, IMO Rollerball, The Running Man and Soylent Green all have a lot to offer in terms of today’s society. The detachment from moral weight (social media) that allows for a 14yo to be trolled to taking her own life- no direct cause and effect, where were the parents in her social media engagement?-, the blurring of reality and entertainment at direct cost to the participants, and the uselessness of the old are clearly described.
There are things that are subtle that hit you suddenly, like how did Donald Trump capture enough of the public consciousness to become a President of the USA, and what currency is there that someone like Opra Winfry who I know nothing about even get to be talked about as a contender for the Presidency?
In parts of the world where the culture is statist, or where people generally are engaged with their culture, this couldn’t happen. Whether this is a good or bad thing I’m not in a position to have an opinion.
FWIW I think that the so-called Western Democracies are in crisis. Think globally, act locally as the saying used to go. Get off social media. Vote for local people that care about their communities. Adopt the mantra of the Left that tells us we must value the wisdom of the Elders (so long as they are of a primitive tribal culture) and apply it to the broader community.
Resist the push that you are important beyond your station and believe nothing you are fed by the media. Of course, as Saddam Hussein observed, you will never find a strong warrior in a land of plenty. While Australia’s elite fighters are individually among the best, the population is a rabble with little to no moral compass left on which to depend, and a victimhood sense of entitlement that ‘THEY’, whoever the fuck they are, will sort things for them.
The Hollywood stuff and the chattering in the media betrays the loss of respect for high office and presents a performer as having equivalence with those that hold power. A bit like that any fool with access and an opinion can tweet the President of the USA. It is insanity, a term I use with care.
correction re Philip K Dick- should be was