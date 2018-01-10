Lessons in Morality From Hollywood

Following the 2018 Golden Globe celebrity virtue-signalling awards, we discovered that:

black is now quite literally the new black (I guess it was only a matter of time);

#metoo apparently means that, while behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards adult celebrity women is now definitely not ok, the issue of behaving in a sexually inappropriate manner towards girls under the age of 14 is still a bit of a grey area:

…and, for good measure:

the left is considering the merits of Oprah Winfrey running against Trump at the next US Presidential election, simply because she stood out among a bunch of self-indulgent, narcissistic idiots on the night. You know the type:

(PS: Does this mean that the left has given up on impeaching Trump because of ‘the Russians’? Or that they knew it never had legs in the first place?).

As for Oprah, unlike Hollywood and the left did with Trump, I’m not going to arrogantly dismiss the possibility her making a run out of hand:

That said, let’s all imagine for a minute what US economic policy under President Winfrey would look like:

Where do I sign up?

UPDATE: