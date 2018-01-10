Snowy 2: the policy of despair

Snowy Mark 2 as a pump storage is designed to use cheap off peak power to pump water uphill to a reservoir so that it can be used at a later stage when electricity prices are high. It does not create any new energy – in fact it requires some 15 per cent of the available energy to be used up in the pumping process.
Starting out with a $1.5-2 billion estimated cost when announced by Mr Turnbull in March of last year, a heavily redacted feasibility study has now put the cost at $3.8 to $4.5 billion but this is likely to increase when a further iteration is published in April and excludes some considerable upgrade costs to the transmission system. Snowy would be hoping consumers would fund these though electricity rules ostensibly require the generation facility to cover such costs. Transmission costs are likely to be at least $3 billion and Judith Sloan’s speculative $10 billion cost may well prove conservative.
Unperturbed and donning his political salesman’s hat, Minister Josh Frydenberg endorsed the project but he would do that wouldn’t he? He claims to favour Snowy 2 partly because, like all those wind farms, it creates “up to 5,000 jobs” presumably in construction. I bet the 5000 jobs could be multiplied many times over if the crews did not use modern machinery! The Minister suggested the alternative fast start generation would entail $180 billion in Tesla power walls.
Snowy’s CEO says “As for claims that the economics don’t stack up — I refute them categorically. Snowy 2.0 can be funded off our balance sheet, while delivering a healthy internal rate of return of 8 per cent.”
Well, he would need to get that through his shareholders. It would be easy to do this with the spendthrift Commonwealth which owns 13 per cent but the NSW (58 per cent) and Victorian (29 per cent) are less likely to agree. If the Commonwealth wished to proceed it would need to buy out the states but with an underlying profit after tax of $411 million and booming prices as a result of the destruction of coal power stations the cost would be well over $4 and might reach $8 billion.
And let us not forget, the whole value concept is purely a function of the regulatory regime created by governments in favouring and subsidising renewable energy which costs at least twice the price of coal and requires the kind of back up that the whole farrago about batteries and pumped storage has spawned.
The electricity industry suffers from having become the plaything of politicians and seeing its cheapest fuel, coal, having been successfully demonised by activists. As one comment from an insider said on a recent post
Many in my organisation don’t believe in climate change but speaking out is risky. We now sit around and nod our heads to SSM, how awful it is that Donald Trump was elected and lament the terrible things the white person has done to aboriginal people. At one meeting a senior manager asked “aren’t we happy that no more coal fired power stations will be built in Australia?” We all agreed it was wonderful.
The fact is the government’s policies are leading to impairments for each of the energy companies’coal-fired assets. The middle-of-the-road shareholder might be annoyed by that. However companies are more concerned about loud minorities which turn up at their general meetings. There are increasing numbers of green board members.
Unhappily, there is more anguish before us with future prices now estimated by the Prime Minister to be over $110 per MWh, double those that would prevail if only the industry had been left alone, and a constant wind/solar-induced unreliability knife edge. The propaganda continues unabated with a new chatbot launched today by the no-longer-taxpayer-financed “Climate Council” providing the electronic media with attractive and scary footage of reef distress heat waves and hurricanes.
Nothing is inevitable but common sense will hopefully emerge as the absurdity of the Paris Accord is understood and the damage to the economy becomes apparent alongside the demonstration effect of a booming US economy that has rejected carbon taxes these.
Unpicking the distress regulatory meddling has caused will involve new generator investment, (probably by Chinese who are less susceptible to green pressure). In the interim we will likely see a panicky government forbidding the 2022 closure of the NSW Liddell power station its policies have produced and ensuring the $900 million in investment necessary to keep it operating at close to capacity. It will however be some time before the industry again operates on the auto-pilot that in the decade to 2005 gave us the cheapest electricity in the world.
That is exactly right, therefore the bigger the swings in electricity prices, the more profitable the scheme becomes.
Also correct, strong baseload power would stabilize prices and reduce both on-peak and off-peak prices, but also reduce the swings (like things used to be). There would still be some swing, because demand is variable. However as it stands right now, baseload power is steadily being removed from the system.
Ergo, the government is expecting much more electricity price volatility in the mid-term future, else they would not be building this. That would fit with existing trends.
I hate to say it here, but government needs to buy these base-load stations, and run them with the speed-governors on. There’s just too much incentive for corruption in the system as it is.
It takes a genius to come with these sorts of decisions. The Gordon below Franklin would have been good about now, but the fucking geniuses fucked that idea.
As improbable as this project sounds, its only possible saving grace is that it is being built by the dregs of what used to be known as the ‘Liberal’ Party, so there is a remote chance that it might possibly have a ghosts’ hope of working.
When the C.F.M.E.U./Crim’s Party Misgovernment of Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra decided to build the $750 MILLION taxpayer-funded so-called “North-South Pipeline, they built it – against all advice – with massive one-way pumps designed to pump water from a place that doesn’t have any (i.e. the Northern end of the pipeline), to a place that doesn’t NEED any (i.e. the Southern end of the pipeline).
In best stereotypically incompetent A.L.P. style, the knuckle-headed peabrains built the thing arse-backwards, and consequently it hasn’t been used since day one – just like the A.L.P.’s totally unnecessary twenty three thousand million dollar rusting pile of nuts and bolts in a Wonthaggi paddock, known as the “Desalination Plant” which has either exploded or caught fire on every occasion they have tried to crank the useless embezzlement of taxpayers’ cash, into gear.
If ANYTHING can be stuffed up, you can always rely on the A.L.P./Brown Movement to make a PROPER job of it.
A.L.P. – Always Looting the Peasantry!
Worse than that. Add the transmission losses from the distant solar and wind generation, which is probably at least another 10%. So not only is this stupid idea not generating any actual power but it is consuming a quarter of the power which was originally generated. Or more.
Then thirdly it is displacing primary generation since, as I understand it, it is adding dams below the current Snowy hydro dams, plus pumps so the water can be pumped back up the hill. So some of the current Snowy hydro primary generation is conceivably being lost because what was a once through system will now be closed loop.
And finally if people complain that actually the solar energy is being used at the consumers’ location (due to roof top PV) all that is doing is displacing the coal and gas energy to the pumped storage set up. Since the power stations are around Sydney the electricity has to go all the way to Thredbo and all the way back again when the Sun is no longer shining, because solar panels oddly don’t work in the dark. Which would be entirely unnecessary if the power stations around Sydney were allowed to sell their electricity to Sydney.
This wretched boondoggle is so totally insane it makes me furious. One or two nuclear power stations would do it all without the hassle even if you believed in stupid global warming which isn’t actually happening. It’s madness!
After this, therefore because of this?
More likely, the government is creating much more electricity price volatility, and pump storage supports the associated strategy.
Given bad govt decisions this is as good as it gets. Its not a total waste like some. Something good may come out of it. Maybe if Snowy Hydro makes some money they may build a new dam. Hydro is one of the few renewables that works.
Then there’s more crazy stuff like the fairly recent cancelling of the Tillegra Dam…followed by the even more recent announcement of the likely building of a desalination plant in Newcastle…which uses another how many megawatts? Who knows?
The hypocrisy of these people is epic.
Hydro works great as a renewable Neil when the replenishment comes from the sky and catchment, not from the fallacy of windmills and solar panels providing carefully timed power to pumping stations. It’s all bullshit and a little smoke and a little mirror. This project won’t even run without solid, reliable, fossil fueled, synchronous power generation.
Where’s the silly fucking flowchart showing the retardation of renewable energy?? How fucking hard is it? And these spineless fucks in industry are no better than the pathetic politicians and green lobbyists that they bend over for! Grow a back bone and lead! People may follow and realise what a fuck up this is.
So in 2018, with the world’s most plentiful uranium , we are reduced to pushing water (shit) uphill?
Visited the Snowy Mountains Scheme Discovery Centre at Cooma a few weeks back.
They actually have some engineers guiding one around the exhibits at times.
Bunch of older techy-looking guys being shown the dams layout diorama , I eavesdropped.
the young guide mentioned shelved plans for a new dam that would increase their capacity by up to 10%.
“but not possible because National Park”
One of the old guys said “but they could pass an act of parliament”
Guide looked helpless.
Everybody knows that won’t happen.
But they’ll happily consider building a fucking off-peak perpetual motion machine instead.
+1
Especially if it is unregulated.
Including losses during release the total loss is closer to 25%. Spend $10 get back $7.50. Only a moron like turdball could go ahead with this.
Wow. I hardly know what an economic genius I am. My scheme for hand forging steel nails, hand carving each nut and bolt to perfection, hand carving each brick from solid living stone, even having a team of six to hand make each element of a pin is clearly the most advanced economics of the era. Not even Marx was perceptive enough to come up with this economic brilliance. Kiss unemployment goodbye. In my scheme each pin could take days to make, each brick a month. Just imagine how our standard of living will skyrocket.
Spend $10 get back $7.50. Only a moron like turdball could go ahead with this.
Its not as bad as that. They pump it up hill when everybody is asleep and coal generated electricity is cheap. They flow it downhill during peak times when electricity is expensive. It needs more power than it generates but the concept works if pushing water uphill at night costs 5x less than what is charged when electricity is generated flowing water downhill during peak times
As a waste of govt money goes it is better than most and Snowy Hydro may build more dams if they make some money
The tragedy of this discussion on the merits or otherwise of the Snowy #2 is that in past years the bankruptcy of this ridiculous idea would have been exposed instantly and dismissed almost as quickly, with the perpetrator exposed as failing secondary school physics and economics.
The problem Australia has is that the perpetrator of this fantasy is in fact the Prime Minister of the country, nominally leader of the Liberal and Conservative parties, but in all respects a person wedded to left Labor policies with all their meaningless symbolism.
The further tragedy is that the Prime Minister’s fellow party members are all currently going along with this charlatanism, and no one is prepared to stand up to this fakir and cry out he has no clothes.
Well not just yet anyway.
No they won’t.
Shit scared of greens.
You’re forgetting that solar generated electricity is free during off-peak times at night.
Snowy Hydro may build more dams if they make some money
No they won’t.
Shit scared of greens.
They are the greens.
Greens count hydro when it suits them.
But the Green party grew from opposition to hydro.
What it means is that Turnbull is a foul traitor.