Wednesday Forum: January 10, 2018
Numero uno?
2nd?
Oprah for president.
I enjoy reading Michael Smith’s web site, but do so wish he could summarise the masses of detail he provides.
A short course in précis writing would enable him to double his readership.
How strange – I think I am on a new thread, in an honorable position too
First!
From Andore Jr. at 12:06 pm:
Yeah, too right – “Make America fat again”
Best blog in Australia
Ciao gatti
Top ten!!
Lol mick
Imagine oprah facing a war threat
Just lol
Excellent trolling…
James Woods: Next California governor? (Washington Times)
That nice Mr Woods would explode so many SJW heads in Kalifornia that the place would rise a metre because of the reduced weight of lefty brains. Sea level rise reversed at a single stroke!
well, well a new Fred
soooo … how long has this been going on?
From the old thread:
There will doubtless be a thorough review of Family Court practice in a year, or so when the first flush of LSDG&T divorces start to come through. Lots of asymmetrically-held Pink Dollars at stake + Hell hath no fury like a poove, or dyke scorned.
She would offer Kim Jong Haircut a new Hyundai and weekend at Disneyworld.
From the old thread:
Just did the browse around Veneztoria electricity retailers (after notification of 22% hike)
29c to 41c per kwh* (inc GST) is the range. Gouge om $1 per day service charge.
Up to 40% “discount” (not the service charge) for paying on time.
Far qin brutal. Not sure how the marginal incomes handle this.
*Hazelwood generation cost 2.5 to 3.5 cents per kwh.
And Dan of the Dead is still at 50% 2PP.
Far qin unbelievable.
I’m off to work on another tumbril.
This subject came up here late last year when the FC waived a pre-nup signed by an “international bride” marrying an older Aussie.
He wanted to preserve his assets for his kids but the Court said no.
I did wonder at the time what would happen if the couple was, say, a 75 year old Australian gay man and a 22 year old Thai toy-boy. Almost exactly the same facts except for gender and orientation. My money is on the toy-boy getting an economy fare home and $50.
I am the real thing.
Spot of spacechooking for military Cats – “The White Sniper” – the biography of Simo Hayha – the Finn who was the top scoring sniper ever, has been released. Good reading.
Fuck off, Grogarly. Go and contaminate some other remote corner of the globe, with your revolting presence.
The picture is telling. Oprah offering a terrified Rita Ora to Weinstein.
Apparently Trump hasn’t been to California since he entered office. I wonder when he’ll go? He needs to choose his moment carefully. Would be good imaging to show him helping out at some disaster relief centre and have awful Californians hurling abuse at him or something. The ability to drive people insane has its benefits.
http://sandrarose.com/images27/oprah-harvey-rita-549×346.jpg“
Three headlines:
Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway (7 Feb 2017)
Daily Mail: David Cameron Thought Barack Obama Was ‘Narcissistic, Self-Absorbed’ (9 Jan)
Richard Branson’s Virgin Trains is boycotting the Daily Mail because it is ‘not compatible’ with its beliefs (10 Jan)
How dare you say the Magic One is narcissistic and self absorbed!
New Fred, still shiny with that new car 🚗 smell
The Casting Couch 2015 :-
Producer : “Suck my dick and I’ll give you the role.”
Actress : “Ewwwww … OK, I guess I’ll have to.”
.
The Casting Couch 2018 :-
Actress : “If you don’t give me the role I’ll say you made me suck your dick.”
Producer: “Ewwwww … OK, I guess I’ll have to.”
I think I just stepped in a Grigory?
Just catching up on the old fred.
Thoughts and prayers mole to you and your family.
Very sad news indeed.
Is the Lurvbloat of the Seas about to cross the windward passage?
Until the Family Law Court gets over it’s mindset that every woman is a tender virgin, torn from her mother’s arms, and sacrificed to this salivating male beast, to satisfy his depraved lusts, there will be no improvement.
To be sure. But the question is what?
A sock pretending to be a person? Or a person pretending to be a sock pretending to be a person?
Other points for meditation:
> What does a facepalm look like on someone who hides their face behind their socks?
> Why is it that when you have a sock on one hand and you look in the mirror, the reflection left and right have swapped, but not up and down?
> Imagine you are a sock. It is the end of the day and there are two drawers, one for socks and the other for women’s frilly underwear. The drawers are guarded by two drawer-trolls, one of whom you know always lies, and the other always tells the truth: How do you get back into the sock drawer?
Hmmmmm….
LL:
2018
Actor, posing for an actress’s role: Now that you’ve sucked my dick, give me the role and pretend I’m a woman or you’ll never work in this town again.
Producer: ok ok, I’ll do whatever you want!
Tranny actor: well in that case, since you’re already down there…
Who feels sorry for this parade of uglies, though? They deserve each other. The sooner Hollywood dies, the better.
Rae
#2606303, posted on January 10, 2018 at 12:31 pm
I am the real
thingKitteh Stalker.
Fixed.
Ask one troll what the other’s answer would be.
Hollweird died in the Sixties. They just don’t know it yet.
Nice shiny new thread you have here.
Be a terrible shame if something nasty was to happen to it, if you get my drift …
For my sins I have started reading James Damore’s lawsuit against Google. They, the management including directors, promote abuse, humiliation, even threats, against those who don’t stick to the echo chamber hate conservatives despise and deny White and Asian males meme. Employees who soundly abused and threatened Damore were given bonuses. They support Black lists of employees, they even provide employees with a tool to Block any electronic communication with others they consider distasteful, as long as that negative characteristic is white conservative. Such individuals can’t even read anything that the Blocker has said online. How can an organisation function doing that?
Lunatic but it gets better. Many of the attackers use the standard I am an X Identity Politics gambit in their strident nutty shrieks at the transgressors they haven’t managed to get fired. And the Xs include gay and bi and trans etc, and pluralities. If not familiar with this human form, and as a demonstration that Google does not just appear crazy, it is in fact completely certifiably psychotic,
“For instance, an employee who sexually identifies as “a yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin” and “an expansive ornate building” presented a talk entitled “Living as a Plural Being” at an internal company event.”
So China has WeChat which the likes of the ABC warn us against, “Once you register your account in China, your communication on WeChat is always censored — even if you connect your WeChat to an Australian number. The most common method of censorship on WeChat is keyword blocking,”
At least the Chinese aren’t ******* insane. Compared to Google they use their power responsibly.
Bloody hell Moley that’s awful, terrible news.
thefrolickingmole
#2606162, posted on January 10, 2018 at 10:14 am
Facechooking.
Brother died yesterday, eventually hounded to death by his ex-wife and the family courts.
Drove off and did the unthinkable yesterday.
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
The whole Oprah thing seems to be based on the idea that celebrity was what got Trump into the White House.
Well, it certainly helped. It provided him with means. But the message was the key.
Conservatives in America had been ignored and derided for so long that they had begun to see themselves as powerless in national affairs. Trump stood up and gave them something to rally around.
I really don’t see Oprah being able to do that. She will be appealing to the same constituency that just last the last election. And I am not sure she will be able to shrug off attacks the same way as Trump. She is too used to choreographed events designed around her. Against an establishment Republican candidate she might have a chance – wan and torpid creatures they are.
But against someone who loves a good scrap like Donald? Nah, I don’t see it.
I hope you’re ok Mole
Bingo.
I saw that on Dr Who.
No socks but.
Try another:
When Garrgglogry brings out another screen name which pretends to be mildly of the right, but of the timid jejune type – is he being a sock cucker?
Catherine Deneuve defends men’s ‘right’ to hit on women.
Affirmative – standard MO.
“That nice Mr Frydenberg seems to be confused in his policies – but he does wear nice shirts.”
You’re safe, Theresa, believe me …
Theresa May goes to war on the sex pests of Westminster: PM unveils new code of conduct and warns future misconduct ‘will not be tolerated’.
From the Oz. This is why Internet stalkers should be drawn, hanged and quartered.
American peons have been thoroughly conditioned to reflexively assume Oprah = Free Stuff.
That aside – procuring actresses for Harvey may, just may, be found to impact her candidacy. That and all the establishment D-Rats lining up to run in 2020. If Oprah is found mysteriously dead – you know Killary is planning another comeback.
Garglery?
Fire alarm in Perth qantas terminal. Keystone cops in full swing,
These Hollywood tosses are even more useless and demented that the crooked political filth in the western world.the polliemuppets put up bastards like the theiving clinton slag ,and now fatty winfrey,shows what they think of the job of potus .myst be a frontman job to put that rubbish in it . At lest nw the US has a real President for years ,the half black was a golfing puppet useless articles one and all .
Actors. You spend so much time pretending you are someone you don’t really know who you are that’s why psychiatrists make a fortune out of the stupid tosses ,they are m’nearly all nuts.
“2015, a Google employee complained to Google HR regarding a highly offensive post from an employee in the Developer Product Group. The post stated:
“If you put a group of 40-something white men in a room together and tell them to come up with something creative or innovative, they’ll come back and tell you how enjoyable the process was, and how they want to do it again, but they come up with fuck-all as a result!” (emphasis added.) 167.
The Google employee stated that this statement was a violation of the Google Code of Conduct, and was creating a hostile workplace environment as it targeted Caucasians, males, and individuals over the age of 40. 168.
Google HR responded: “Given the context of the post and that [the employee’s] main point is to highlight that it is helpful to have diverse perspectives, it doesn’t appear that the post to [sic] violates our policies.” 169.
Perplexed, the Google employee responded to Google HR by replacing the term “40-something white men” with “women” and asked how that was not a breach of conduct. Google failed to respond.”
How does Google survive.
I didn’t mention any names…
Don’t think so.
She wore black at the Golden Globes (a euphemism, surely) and, once the #MeToo movement was fully excreted, made a speech about never remaining silent about the behaviour she had remained silent about for decades.
Thoughts are with you, mole.
It’s a savage thing to have to deal with.
Meanwhile in North Korea.
From SkipsterX.
American Presidents traditionally comported themselves with confidence in their nations industrial and military power.
Obama thought that beneath him and comported himself confident in the power of his own genius and his own intellect.
Did he ever get anything right?
The charge is not that Winfrey procured the actress for Weinstein.
He dropped Winfrey’s name to advance another one of his weird seductions.
Let’s keep the commentary real, shall we.
Mole, so so sorry to hear of your loss.
Be glad your brother did not take the kids with him, as some men do.
Look after yourself mate, allow good friends to help.
Oprah is the scourge of American men, filling her dumb bint female fans with all sorts of bullshit while their arses remain firmly on the couch.
Wouldn’t get hardly one man’s vote.
This Golden Globes and the promotion of Oprah for a crack at the presidency by women is proof again that the fairer sex just aren’t that smart, become insane without real men around, and just keep yapping on, refusing to draw a breath
.
The reason why the banshees are so insane in Hollywood is purely caused by them being surrounded by left wing beta males.
I find it hard to believe that Weinstein rooted Oprah.
It would explain the Earthquakes.
Try not to read too much into it.
Mick GC arrived upthread and said his was an honorable mention, which prompted me to think of him as:
For some reason that made me think of the Russell Morris song.
So there you have it. No need to test your feeble old brain any further.
The Oprah thing is easy to understand if you looked at the world through a Leftoid lens.
“Shazzam! Stupid Americans voted for Trump because he had a TV show. Hey, let’s get Oprah because everyone we know loves her and her ratings were much higher.”
That’s how they “think”
The word irigin of hysteria explains much
Mole, that’s terrible. Hope that for all concerned the grief subsides quickly but the good memories remain.
Do you reckon they think she is a shoe in because her name is pronounced like Win Free.
I hear that poor addled woman that believed Obama was going to put petrol into her car is still waiting at a petrol station in LA, mouthing off at all the people coming in, filling up, and driving away.
Mole
No words are adequate to properly describe that shit situation.
From the scenario you describe, rest assured that suggestions to that effect would have been made by Family Court ‘advocates’ who deserve to be put in a cage and lowered into the bay for three hours, like they do to stray dogs in Hong Kong. It speaks volumes that your brother’s ex not only listened to them but acted on their filthy weasel words.
The amount of blokes copping flogging from that system is breathtaking – me included but my circumstances are in no way near the scale of what your brother endured.
It sounds like the ex would have the hide to show her face at the funeral – I’d be sorely tempted to drag it down the length of the church by one ankle and throw it screaming into the gutter outside, whilst mentioning that any further step she takes inside will be accompanied by two missing teeth. Per step.
Yes the Family Court should be torn down and thrown into a volcano, but these skanks don’t necessarily have to take the advantages of it that they do. But they take those advantages. In spades.
Filthy evil sanctimonious, self-righteous bitches living in bubbles with absolutely no concept of their actions on the outside world. And they wonder why marriage rates are down.
Anyone remember the abject undignified genuflection by the large-lobed red headed Australian Proime Minista when Oprah Win Free deigned to visit our shores?
‘The word origin of hysteria explains much’
The term ‘hysteria’ as used in 2018 is said to derive from the much debased term ‘catallaxy.’ Not a single word about Liep Gony the Sudanese kid murdered by racists in Melbourne. The same racist propagandists responsible for working up hate then are still at it today, on blogs like this.
http://www.news.com.au/national/vicious-thug-who-bashed-liep-gony-to-death-with-pole-loses-appeal/news-story/3e1e2653de235ee778741c1988ace490?sv=5d3a53d261a842aa7dc65b874351fc17
https://twitter.com/NyadolNyuon
It must be a strange kind of nausea, splatter, that after you vomit you feel sicker and more fevered.
Rough times at the Cat.
Mike of M – good luck with the butchers (doctors).
Mole – that is so completely fucked the story needs real airing at some stage. Gaming the system has to stop.
GM – Losing one’s hound is a terrible time.
Zulu – just downloaded that book.
3 bucks on kindle.
32 bucks hard copy.
The lack of stern action against young bullies, all in the name of anti-bullying, allows them to continue the practice. Schools, parents, counsellors and psychologists all provide gentle advice against bullying but don’t take really firm action to discourage the bullies.
Consequently, the bullies have no self-knowledge about the effects of bullying.
They keep ramping up their tactics until tragedy strikes because of their violence.
Bring back the cane for young bullies. They will quickly associate bullying with pain.
ZK2A;
This is the facade that the Family Court hides behind.
The real face is one of a misogynistic, hate driven, mob of Social Engineers, out to punish every male that ever said to them “No.”
I still laugh at that footage of Hugh Jackman slamming into the rigging at the Opera House when Oprah was in town.
I still can’t believe a Great White didn’t have a nibble at her when she took a dip off our fair shores.
Related news today:
Google’s New Fact-Check Feature Almost Exclusively Targets Conservative Sites
Brave browser is here. DuckDuckGo search is here.
“If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll’s life will not be wasted.”
From the Oz. This is why Internet stalkers should be drawn, hanged and quartered.
Turn it off.
You don’t walk down a dark alley where always get beaten up.
Stay away from parts of the internet that injure you.
Her life has been wasted. No amount of awareness campaigns will be worth her life.
Turn it off.
What was the nature of the bullying of Dolly?
I gather it was internet based, but what were they saying? And why?
Why did anyone take exception to the young woman – sounds like she had done something which most would envy but not really remarkable: an advertising gig.
Yuuuge mistake.
Just caught up with the old thread – been out and about doing another Fat&Tat survey. I see the ABC has been served notice. Googles, who does not deal with such trivial matters as the day to day running of the water cooler, will be there with bells on, as the material is sifted and sieved. You betcha.
I can’t imagine what you’re going through, Mole. I hope you have a good network around you. You’re a valuable member of the Cat pack.
Afraid of being labelled racist, I suppose. A White shark picking on a poor Black woman.
More winning!
Feelthebern, thanks for the Kindle headsup for Zulu’s recommendation.
BREAKING:
7.8 magnitude earthquake in Caribbean with tsunami warning in effect for Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands..
That is high risk.
I wonder if the defence team already has a heads up on exchanges between Milligan, others in the meeja/ABC, the complainants and VicPol … possibly even leaked copies.
It would be a tad awkward if one was in the witness box and happened to be asked “Do you recall an e-mail between yourself and Mr X on dd/mm/yyyy?” and the said document was missing from the discovery box.
Far-right think tank the IPA at it again, Commonwealth Should Hand Income Taxes To The States.
Remember this idea lasted almost a full 48 hours before being dismissed as an aside during a media conference on a sports oval under Potentially Great Lieboral PM Lord Waffleworth. Now being resurrected by Liars economic illiterate Pony Girl.
That’s what makes litigation so much fun.
I find it hard to believe that Weinstein rooted Oprah.
Maybe the lights were off…
So, Morrison and Turnbull deliberately and continuously misled the House about the “wrecking ball” effect of any change to negative gearing, despite having Treasury advice to the contrary.
If Labor is on the ball when Parliament resumes on 5 February one might expect many questions and some motions of no confidence on the matter. Any such motions would likely be defeated, however, as the leeches on the cross-bench would vote against anything that might cut short their present tenure.
So, realistically, if Labor does pursue the Treasurer and the PM it will be more an attempt to embarrass the Government and highlight its deceit to the voters. This is, after all, an election year (although the election could be deferred until mid-January 2019).
Vicpol announce community taskforce to help fix the non existent African problem.
They will be focusing on racial vilification, hate crimes and death threats.
Victorians have been put on notice.
A screed i hammered out for one of the family court buse blogs, a very short version of my brothers troubles.
My brother gassed himself in his car yesterday.
He leaves 3 kids (the youngest he was prevented from contacting by his ex) of his own, and his new wife and her child. He also leaves behind a bunch of people who dearly loved him but were unable to prevent this, even though it was building and building.
21 years ago my brother met the beast, he himself was damaged by my parents divorce and always had a deep need and desire to be a father and family man.
The beast was pregnant with another chaps kid, but my brother took on board his “instant family” and they went on to have 2 more kids together.
From the start she was lazy and entitled, he would work all day then come home, clean a bit, cook dinner and play with the kids. She would do SFA unless it suited her.
But that was his wife, so we bit our tongues and tried to help them both as much as we could.
My father and I took her into our respective businesses, after some accountancy when she left him Id estimate she fleeced me for $20,000 and my father for over $40,000.
While at my fathers business she carried on an affair with one of his workers, to be fair my brother also had an affair so neither blameless there.
As I was in a great financial position I funded the building of their house, timing it perfectly for the housing boom, built for $140,000 it was sold 3 years later (during the divorce) for around $400,000. However my brother saw none of this money and was instead left with about $30,000 credit card debt from their joint card.
Without going into the details of the divorce too much she obtained custody of the children and was awarded maintenance and division of assets based on that, so effectively everything. My brother broke down completely shortly after and I was lucky enough to call and be able to keep him on the phone while family members nearby rushed to prevent his suicide. He was then sent for psychiatric treatment in Perth, being unable to work or plan anything while the ex stripped everything of value from the old house and accounts.
When he emerged he was greeted by a huge bill for maintenance based on income he was supposed to earn while he was so selfishly being mentally ill and suicidal. All cards had been maxed out and assigned to him.
Then a minor miracle happened, he met a good lady with one kid of her own and they became his reason to live. When he did obtain work again (electrician) he was being left at times with as little as $200 a week to live on, for a number of years they lived in a condemned ruin of a house.
I (and other family members) used to come around for BBQs and “accidentally” bring way too much meat, giving them a weeks worth of snags and chops as leftovers. A bit of a sneaky way of helping without making him feel like a failure.
But it gets worse, the beast decided that she liked having the youngest kid (only about 3) but wanted to be rid of the other 2, so come school holidays they were dumped in just the clothes they had on for the rest of the year.
Heres where it gets diabolical.
Come close to the start of the new financial year the beast wanted the kids back, my brother, supporting 5 people on $200 a week sent them, this allowed the beast to claim she still had custody of the kids for the purpouses of payment. Then shortly after the new garnishing was arranged she dumped the older 2 boys back on him again.
My brother reported this to the authorities involved who told him that the amount was set per year and could not be varied despite him having 2 of the kids. So much for “in the best interests of the child’.
The next year my brother wised up and didn’t send the kids back, so she went to court and sued for custody, receiving it despite what she had done. Then again, dumped the older 2 kids back on my brother as soon as she could.
An aberration you say?
Its hard to call it that when she did the exact same thing EVERY YEAR as long as the boys were eligible for payments.
She built a house with the money, then let it sit empty so as to not generate any income which might reduce her entitlements.
The youngest boy is now 16, my brother was cut off from contact with him for 5 years after she tried to use a restraining order to prevent him talking to him. To try to be reasonable my brother gave a court undertaking to call her whenever he wanted to talk to his son or arrange school holidays and stuff, an agreement she never adhered to, but he was obliged to follow.
Its unlikely his youngest child will attend his funeral, as the beast will ensure a roadblock of some sort will be placed in the way.
In short the “system” which is supposed to act in the best interests of the children failed to do so in a glaringly obvious manner for a decade, allowing the person receiving income for being the custodial parent to dump her kids with no variation to the amount garnished from my brother.
Every avenue to correct this was tried by his new wife while he worked underground (a job he swore he’d never do) to try to earn enough for his family, at every turn the legal system sided with the beast, defying facts on the ground, justice or any form of logic.
I spoke with his wife a few times now, he has some insurance which I vow the beast will not get one cent of, if she turns up to the funeral to gloat at finally driving my brother to his death she will be lucky to escape with only a beating.
Not one piece of my brothers life after breaking up with the beast made sense, the harder he worked the less he got, the more he was reasonable the less she was held to account for obvious, planned and premeditated abuses. Yet EVERY organisation charged with justice or administration sided with her, every time, it was impossible for her to be accountable even when she impoverished her own 2 oldest kids.
Damn right Im mad, at the time of his death the beast was still garnishing $1500 a month or so from his wages for the child he couldn’t even talk too.
Does any cat here think the IPA’s membership fee is worth it afterall they gave us the colouring-book member for Goldstein defending freedom of speech until it was inconvenient . If ever there was a treacherous snake with massive under-bite it is the Member for Goldstein – a Fake and a snake🐍
Winston at 2.19:
Exactly. +1.
One of President Trump’s personal attorneys tweeted 2 hours ago:
While BuzzardFeed Ben is proud to have published the Trump-Russia dossier.
From 2017:
“Victoria police have managed to ignore ‘minor irritants’, so should you.”
ZK2A;
So there must have been some kind of knowledge of this going on, but the girl continued to use her account?
Why didn’t mum/dad/significant other step in and shield the kid, FFS?
The real face is one of a misogynistic, hate driven, mob of Social Engineers, out to punish every male that ever said to them “No.”</em
Surely the ones really being punished are the children, and in the end some losing their fathers completely.
Don’t it make you feel sooo much safer.
January 3, the death of Aboriginal activist William Ferguson passed without media notice
‘On This Day in 1950 Bill Ferguson, trade unionist and Aboriginal politician, died at age 67. He inspired young Aboriginal people to take up politics.
Image: Aborigines claim citizen rights!-a statement of the case for the Aborigines Progressive Association by J.T. Patten and W. Ferguson’
Notice the Museum of Australian Democracy doesn’t draw attention to the publisher of the historic tract, ‘The Publicist’ belonging to the fascist axis sympathiser Inky Stephensen, who was later interned during ww2.
https://www.facebook.com/museumofaustraliandemocracy/photos/a.360019454031216.87450.353543714678790/1761191860580628/?type=3&theater
Mole
Sorry to see your tragic news.
The Family (so-called) Court needs to punish perjury and enforce its orders impartially, as a very minor start in self-improvement.
Oh mole, so sorry to hear.
thefrolickingmole
#2606417, posted on January 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm
A screed i hammered out for one of the family court buse blogs, a very short version of my brothers troubles.
Mate, that is a sad indictment of a vile biased system that has driven your brother to such despair that he ended his life.
Condolences.
Victoria Police Minor Irritant Response Team
The family court will have to change some of its default positions with SSM.
They will have to get used to a new logic when it is women divorcing women and men divorcing men.
‘Vicpol announce community taskforce to help fix the non existent African problem’
Did Vicpol announce a community taskforce when racists Rintoull and Sabatino murdered Sudanese kid Liep Gony?
So sorry to hear of your loss, ‘mole.
Tragic circumstances all around.
I was actually told “There’s no such thing as perjury in the Family Court, all you can do is swear an affidavit contradicting what your wife has to saw, tender the evidence, and the judge will consider both affidavits in making his orders.”
The family court system works on pale stale males.
The current trend for Aussie chicks to get thrilled and excited by the diversity fever of getting pregnant to apex predators and mo and his cousins does not end like this.
Obsolete Australians get crushed by the family court, deadbeat dads are supplied get out of jail free cards.
Dunno how it works, but it seems the fatherless vote plantations of American post industrial cities are seen as the future examples of the foundation of Australian Stalinist electoral wins.
Doesn’t the Family Court’s jurisdiction already encompass defacto same sex relationships?
No, they’ll not be getting another cent.
Candy;
Are you for real?
The poor bastard is driven nuts and kills himself, and you think the kids are the victims?
That’s bizarro thinking.
How often does this happen?
Well, it happens often enough that I believe, to the Family Court, it is an acceptable outcome or they would bring these abuses to a close.
I’m watching the same path being walked down by a nephew with an ex wife who flouts every directive and promise she makes.
If the mother of your newborn mentions putting your name on the birth certificate (which is very unlikely) then suggest that you like her face just the way it is.
Look Septimus, I know you’re a bit slow but nobody here is interested in the opinions of a cyber bullying Kitteh Stalker. Fuck off.
Could do.
Are there any legal distinction in how marriage and de facto relationships are adjudicated?
In de facto SSM relationships I suppose one person is likely to be a biological parent, but does the court bring the ring the same malign vigour in distributing assets?
Liep Gony was a convicted criminal with a long history of convictions and imprisonment for traditional African entertainment – home invasions, bashing causing serious injury, carjackings and drug use.
The two convicted over the killing had brought food to Gony at least twice before, in the abandoned house he was living in to avoid police as he was wanted for more serious offending.
Justice Elizabeth Curtain said at the time that the ‘racist’ commentary was self-serving and designed to procure lighter sentences. She held that the attack was drug rather than race related.
And it happened EIGHT YEARS AGO.
In current news, Darwin’s Lord Mayor today announced a plan to rid the City of indigenous vagrants shitting in the streets. The Mayor – an immigrant of Mediterranean extraction – wants them scooped up and put in an allocated area in Berrimah, an area between Darwin and Palmerston consisting of industrial estates and paddocks.
Good. If they haven’t evolved to use a toilet, a paddock is the next best thing. Maybe they can spend their time inventing flight instead of attacking people who won’t give them money and……. shitting in the street.
Terrible loss mole. My condolences.
Pest Tattern cunningly manages to overlook the fact that one of those racists is currently serving sixteen years for that murder. Vic Pol have done their job, why do they need a task force?
H B Bear #2606412, posted on January 10, 2018 at 2:34 pm
I trust you read Dr/Professor Marcia Langton (of Indigenous-specific dept Melb Uni) piece in The Australian. Carving up GST …………. on race lines and disadvantage (aka needs)
GST changes to channel more funding to remote communities
Just some facts for you, Testes. You seem to be short of them. As usual.
I think children suffer , Winston.
Email scam uses SA government domain name in attempt to obtain personal details
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-10/scammers-use-sa-government-domain-name/9317674
Someone has realised that scamming is all the SA government is good for.
It’s a shocking story, Mole. My late younger brother suffered a similar experience. Hounded to death.
… and then choose the opposite option.
Winston @ 3:18pm
Are you for real?
+100
Tintarella Di Luna
#2606418, posted on January 10, 2018 at 2:40 pm
Does any cat here think the IPA’s membership fee is worth it afterall they gave us the colouring-book member for Goldstein defending freedom of speech until it was inconvenient . If ever there was a treacherous snake with massive under-bite it is the Member for Goldstein – a Fake and a snake🐍
No!
No political party or organisation, currently operating is worth your attention let alone your money.
Candy,
The children are indeed the victims. Of that thing Mole generously refers to as ‘the beast’.
She, and she alone, appears to be responsible for this shit state of affairs. If I was a teenage child on the end that circumstance it’s probably fair to say I would plot this woman’s financial, emotional and physical ruin to my dying breath. I’ll wager within six months it will find another cash cow, however.
+100
Gave up my subscription to Teh Australian a couple of years ago. Not missed at all. I guess $30+ bn a year on 500,000 of Testes mates isn’t enough.
It doesn’t need one now, Knuckles.
In my experience the next step is an endless series of live-in “boyfriends”.
I refer to them as “tatts” for what should be obvious reasons.
Vicpol announce community taskforce to help fix the non existent African problem.
A tribal drum circle would be more like it.
Communidty this, communidty that; #arentchasickofit.
‘traditional African entertainment – home invasions, bashing causing serious injury, carjackings and drug use.’
Fish On! It’s a Bigotfish! Using my unique berley, a catallaxy cancer clusterfuck of bigotfish develops quickly, my rod’s straining with bigotdrag! I’m going to enjoy gutting filleting and frying this one!
I’m Robson T.Pattern extremist fisherman, join me for more adventures as we go – EXTREEEEEMIST FISHING!
thefrollickingmole
so sorry to you and your family = tragedy for him and his beloved family.
One reason I got out of Family Law was watching the fem playbook in action.
Step 1 – get DV order and exclude male from household
Step 2 – use children to leverage anything you want
Fought it many times but it takes huge resources and almost saintly male to overcome this strategy as courts seem quite happy to just put in place protection orders, allowing female to flog male many times with breaches or threats etc.
And the kids missed out the most, suffered the most and just were so confused by it all.
heart breaking and intolerable, and I was not the poor male, just trying to help them.
re funeral, the executor of his estate can restrict someone attending – I’d have some common friend send her a polite message if she comes near it police will be called. You can hire security guard if want to keep folks out of jail.
take care
‘I trust you read Dr/Professor Marcia Langton’
Natch. She’s an ambassador.
http://www.yyf.com.au/pages/?ParentPageID=2&PageID=105
Splatter is one fucked up individual, huh?
Should be fishing with a spear though, shouldn’t he?
I like the boy.
DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen: “It will take 7 years to build The Wall.”
President Trump: “We can build the wall in one year.”
Nielsen: “Yes sir”
h/t Breitbart.
Mole,
Absolutely devastating, a grievous indictment on the appalling system that enables this to happen. Reform is long, long overdue.
‘manages to overlook the fact that one of those racists is currently serving sixteen years for that murder.’
More lies from the cokebottle. From my link, which you most obviously didn’t bother to read
‘A THUG who spraypainted "F— da n….s” before bashing a hapless refugee to death has lost his appeal against a 16-year jail term.’
I’m Robson T.Pattern extremist fisherman,
You’re a parasitic moron.
Excellent advice, pete m. It will be fraught enough without the horror making a scene.
I’m glad I advised my child not to go into FL.
Off you go then Testes – a considered refutation, please, evidence-based if you will. Point out where anything I’ve just said is wrong.
Do you have a sharp enough rock for filleting?
Has Testes even been blown by an African?
Probably the other way round HB