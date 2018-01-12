Expletive undeleted

The short version, from the comments thread at Instapundit as is the photo:

So let me get this straight: * The NYT alleges that Pres. Trump said the word “shithole” in private meeting

* CNN repeats the word “shithole” on the air about six dozen times Did I just get that right?

The longer version from Drudge:

Meantime, what’s the issue, the word he used or is it something else?

And for you too young to remember, this is the source for the phrase expletive deleted. Makes me feel old to have to do this, but you would have to go back forty years to be able to get the point.