Expletive undeleted

So let me get this straight:
* The NYT alleges that Pres. Trump said the word “shithole” in private meeting
* CNN repeats the word “shithole” on the air about six dozen times
Did I just get that right?
Meantime, what’s the issue, the word he used or is it something else?
And for you too young to remember, this is the source for the phrase expletive deleted. Makes me feel old to have to do this, but you would have to go back forty years to be able to get the point.
Private meeting, unnamed sources.
Press overreaction
Bad language, that we don’t even know if he used, that is entirely appropriate for him in teh way he talks and for the way his supporters talk and think.
He seemingly was stating the fact about countries, not their residents
How many CNN reporters would like to move to Haiti or Uzbekistan or Tasmania for the rest of their lives?
The same phrase could be uttered by many suburban residents of Melbourne about the current African gang problems.
Ratfucker comes to mind
Clinton there is no gang problem in Melbourne. Get with the programme.
I can’t understand how it is the nations interest for the gov to bring in people from African and other shitholes to our country. I just cannot see how it is in our interest, so why do they do it?
Fatty Trump gets canned for speaking the truth!
Perhaps Leftards would rather he lie, like most politicians … or would they can him for that too?
(Rhetorical question)
Anne Coulter v Immigration Lawyer – on immigration from not very nice places
Clinton,
I have lived in Tasmania all my life, don’t judge all Tasmanian’s because of a few. My husband and I have run successful businesses and employed a lot of people over a lot of years and I might add paid a bloody lot of tax, we are in our 70’s and still working part time.
If you want to winge about Tasmania do it to the people who are to blame, like the Greens and Labor especially Bob Hawke he helped start the rot, what’s more I would prefer to live here than in Melbourne which we visit regularly.
Mainlanders don’t mind bringing their camper vans down here to clog up our beaches for free every summer. There are plenty of you who are retiring down here, and guess what, you are ones who do not want to change a thing as long as it isn’t in your new back yard.
I’m still trying to work out which part of Dodgy Dan and the Crims’ Party’s shithole of “Mogadishu-by-the-Yarra”, that photo above was taken in.
Could it be the Tarneit Community Centre where all the invisible African/Apex/M.T.C./A.L.P.-imported criminal Gangs that Dodgy Dan and his Police Farce Chief apparently can’t see , hang out at while vandalizing public property and terrorizing the local community and Police?
It certainly looks like a typical Labor(sic)-maintained public space.
Certainly NOT where Hizzonner Lex Lasry goes to get away from the revolting peasants.
Firstly let me say that if I were Trump I would be looking for some bureaucrats to sack. I should have thought that a President, even Donald Trump (especially Donald Trump given the Left’s mindless hatred of him) has the right to privacy when holding a private meeting. Second I agree with him in his description. Though somewhat rash to describe them thus in this politically correct day if these countries are not shitholes why are their citizens flocking to west to get out of them? In fact now that I reflect on it I think he is being remarkably restrained in his description. The third point to make is that by no stretch of the imagination should criticism of a country – even in those terms be described as racism. He was not discussing race. He was discussing countries. Countries which in fact are by any stretch of the imagination shitholes in many cases. And if not lets see some Leftist pack up and immigrate there.
He’s just saying what everyone is thinking, which is why this will have no effect at all.
I were a politician I’d have stuff like this leaked all the time. It’s not ‘on the record’, but you’re communicating directly to the people that matter.
DT stirring the pot. Kettle gets involved.
Steve ,in Tim Blair The mayor of New York. Comrade Di Blasio (democrat. Communist) ,has started legal action against five oil companies for “ destroying the climate “ or some such nonsense,he is also destroying the future pensions of city employees pension fund ,by urging disposal of oil gas and coal shares . Someone suggested the oil companies do the green thing and stop supplying oil petrol and heating oil from comrade Di Blasio feifdom , there would be no elector al consequences for the clinto sanders party, would there ?
Action of this sort would bring the stupidity of the left into prominence ,a lesson more people need to learn .
I’m with you Lily. Clinton has pulled three completely different countries/states from out of his/her arse and insinuated that they are shitholes. I don’t know anything about Uzbekistan or Haiti, but Tasmania, my birthplace and home for 43 years sure ain’t the shithole that Pres Trump was referring to.
Tasmania was put on the road to ruin by the Greens, Bob Brown and Christine Milne in particular.
President Trump spoke the truth in undiplomatic language. Not being a diplomat, I would like to amplify his remarks by referring to them by the more appropriate title of fucking shit holes.
Having been to a few places that can well earn the title, it must be said that there are naturally degrees of shit holeness.
There are pockets of this phenomenon in Australia, where the billions of dollars and man hours put in due to Our Shameful Past (TM) have been squandered for no lasting benefit.
The difference here is that the denizens don’t want to do other than grub around in the dirt and continue to achieve nothing, so long as the white c%nts keep providing money for piss and Chicken Treat.
Even the few ‘dreamers’ who get educated won’t go back to those sh**holes. They have no interest in helping their home countries to develop.
As far as Tasmania goes, it wouldn’t be too bad if the mendicant state stopped bludging and being green about stuff to the detriment of its economy (such as it is), found something useful to do that would benefit the population, and STFU
If it looks like a sh!thole and smells like a sh!thole chances are its Canberra
ABC RN radio called the term “unpresidential”, but proceeded to use it anyway, with a trigger warning.
That kid does look like he is taking a dump in that picture.
I wonder these things too. The best I can come up with is they have no clue, been institutionalised their entire lives (school, uni, politics/press etc) and get browny points from their friends for doing it. Spending time in universities will do it and some manage to avoid being mugged by reality afterwards, if they ever in fact leave. They probably never go to the third world or if they do, never get past the tourist traps and so have an authentic view of those parts. Or they are mentally ill. Then there would be the vindictive and motivated types, misanthropes on a mission.
My money is on the first one in the main. Clearly they lacked for sufficient beatings during their formative years and therein lies a possible solution, if not an avenue for future research.
overburdened 260835
You sure as hell aren’t overburdened by me, so follow your own advice and STFU
big fish/ small pond. You could be a small fish in the bigger world if you wanted to be. Frog/ well/ sky
If you live in Tasmania you are a part of the burden on the rest of the Commonwealth, even if you are doing well individually. It’s a big picture thing. I know Tasmania does little picture stuff pretty much by necessity.
Anyhow that’s not what the post was about. I have had the pleasure of calling by places that almost make Tasmania seem attractive until you get there.
Just been scanning the comments in the Australian. Nearly up to 1000 and can find hardly any that disagree with Donald Trump. The media are so out of touch it’s laughable. Just because they are indoctrinated with rubbish they think everyone else is.
The campaign against Mr Trump is as stupid as the one against Mr Abbott. Neither fits the progressive narrative because they both made some things better and didn’t completely wreck anything. One hopes the Americans support Mr Trump and don’t let the jelly backs do to him what they did to Mr Abbott.
They just don’t get it. Commissar of SKY’s Nightly,News gives President Trump a typical Left Wing tongue lashing then hands over to CNN , yes CNN, deep in Darkest Africa, for comment,
Must admit the young female SKY, reporter walked, it in against SKY,CNN and the indignant African interviewed at length by CNN.
A glimmer of hope?
Haiti is a shithole. My brothers and sisters in Christ in the Dominican Republic, who we pray for from time to time in our church, regularly send both teachers and aid to churches over the border.
The Dominican Republic is as poor as a proverbial church mouse, Haiti is worse.
Their ministry is despite Haiti’s government announcing that voodoo is the national religion. That stupid act won’t help overcome the misery, corruption and poverty.
Re Tasmania. There is a straight forward solution. Independence. Become an independent nation state. Go cap in hand to the UN, NZ, China , whoever. Its win-win.
You are not overburdened with intellect. Tosser!
Surely you are not suggesting that President Trump is (expletive deleted) with those CNN/NYT minds?!
Shitholes are full of shit people.
We should automatically exclude immigrants from shitholes on the basis that they can’t keep their own room tidy.
Haiti is a shithole. My brothers and sisters in Christ in the Dominican Republic, who we pray for from time to time in our church, regularly send both teachers and aid to churches over the border.
You can see the Haiti / Dominican Republic border on google maps satellite image, the shit is so deep in Haiti it delineates the border.
I seem to recall that certain Shitholians who had serious untidy room problems accused the Clintons of duplicity, malfeasance, and theft of billions of Shitholey aid dollars only three years ago.
I recall danny de vito in the second jewel of the nile movie on the phone to his accomplice. He was in a small south american village. Danny referred to it as a : third world toilet” . We all thought it funny at the time.
Seriously there are a lot of toilets out there. Funny the inhabitants of those countries aren’t lining up to get to china or india or japan.
Another thought te the sudanese youths in victoria. I thought we brought in south sudanese victimscofcthe janjaweed militias. But i wonder if by bureacratic mistake we actually gave refuge to the janjawwed miltias themselves.? Seems the yoofs of african apearance are acting more like the militias than the victims.
This may be Trump’s greatest ever triangulation.
Democrats and advocates now running around insisting the countries sending millions of “refugees” to the US aren’t shitholes at all. They’re great places, apparently.
Um …
Did the media get so worked up when President Obama called Prime Minister Netanyahu a “chicken shit”?
Tasmania is reclaimable, provided always that a plurality of Tasmanians get real on environmental issues.
At least, as far as we know, most Tasmanians eschew the voodoo. As far as we know…
Time thinks he’s outrageous- on fire even:
Given that President Trump is not reported to have identified the shithole countries by name those complaining must be self identifying. Haiti seems to be a very self aware country and had quite correctly identified that it is one. Well done Mr President for speaking the truth and getting to the heart of the immigration issue in the USA. It makes no sense for it to open its doors to the dregs of the world
IMO this is President trump’s strategy. At every turn he shows the hypocrisy and cant of the elites. EG none of the squealers want to go and live in say Somalia, Yemen, Haiti etc. None of them could even make good on their pledge to leave America if Mr Trump was made President. I think the long game is to have the progressives/ elites or whatever you want to call them (I prefer fuckwits) paint themselves into a corner where they will have to put up or shut up, to torture 2 clichés.
ABC RN radio called the term “unpresidential”, but proceeded to use it anyway, with a trigger warning.
That’s rich coming from the potty mouths at their ABC , some of the language in their shows make Donald sound like a choir boy.
Graham, President Trump is the ultimate troll. He most probably allowed this to be leaked, whether he said it or not. It’s getting the media worked up and getting them to admit that some countries are not worth living in their current conditions. He never mentioned any countries by name, getting the media to do it for him.
Maybe they should all go to Tasmaniastan and get a solid Welcome to Country rogering by Bob Brown and Rodney Croomb and their twisted acolytes. Bob may need a stand in for the action themes.
Scenes dammit
gabrianga #2608406: A glimmer of hope?
Murdoch media has always offered a glimmer of hope to conservatives and “free market” type people. That glimmer has never faded, nor has it ever delivered anything.
But if you just pay one more year’s subscription…
The guy is a frickin genius, isn’t he?
I have made a good living for 20 years working in shit holes, sadly as I have done so I have watched Australia turn from a great place to live into one which is little better than many of the places I have been.
Further to that, the shit holes are often fine if you are a foreign expat, your life is insulated from the horror and squalor which is the lot of most of the inhabitants. The only shame of it is that you are often enriching the corrupt scum who plague these nations.
Another thought te the sudanese youths in victoria. I thought we brought in south sudanese victimscofcthe janjaweed militias. But i wonder if by bureacratic mistake we actually gave refuge to the janjawwed miltias themselves.? Seems the yoofs of african apearance are acting more like the militias than the victims.
There are no victims in Africa. They’re all the same.
Diesal and Adam
Yes and yes
Surely the greatest intellectual lie, even by progressives standards, would be to pretend that all 200+ nation states are equal.By all accepted measures (life expectancy/GDP pp/crime rates etc) there are countries that ARE shitholes!! FMD, it’s why global migration ppl over the last 50 yrs has occurred. No one from successful western democracies is busting borders to get into African,Middle Eastern,Central American regions are they?
The UN and weak EU dreamers have a vision that hard fought wealth and stability in the US, UK,Germany,France ,Aust, Canada etc is ripe for pillaging.Japan understands that culture and relative wealth are precious and they ring fence them. Our western leaders are crooks.
If the overriding goal of the most talented citizens in shithole countries is to get the hell out then isn’t that also the most telling and ultimately damning dynamic the west could ever facilitate?The hypocrisy of western leftists claiming to be humanitarians but wanting help drain shitholes of the best and brightest.They should stay and contribute to a better future for their own people.But a liberal in NYC or Sydney would rather take the best from the poor shitholes who surely need them more than we do?
An idea in the spirit of global migration. It draws on Julia’s Malaysian solution. Well take 1 aspirational migrant from a 3rd world country so long as we can deport 10 Green/ALP members in exchange.how committed are they?
Once again I have to agree with Bruce of Newcastle – are we cousins? – and if indeed DJT did use the term ‘cloaca’, then children, he was speaking Truth to Power. The Power of One. I luvs dat Man!
If this was great expression why deny it?
Borry makes a reasonable point. Trump is saying he didn’t say it. Why give him plaudits for something he denies he said?
A wiser person than me once said, if you import the 3rd world you will live in it.