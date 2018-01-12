Think before we get rid of the monarchy
Shorn of its bombast, the argument for becoming a republic is that it would complete the “Australianisation” of the office of head of state without altering the substance of our constitutional arrangements.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
Conservative maxim – “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”
No bloody way! As basic as it is, our constitution protects us from the full force of the leftist un backed dogma…a bill of rights written by the current crop of internationalists would leave the majority with no rights. Even section 18, as amended by my schoolmate leaves no protection from even stating truth of fact! Imagine the re-write? No! No republic for the simple fear of destroying the constitution. It aint broke!
Our present constitution is a slim volume and does the job admirably. Europe’s runs into thousands of pages that nobody knows what it says but I expect that is the aim.
No to republic for the same reason I voted against it in 1999, the idiots who want to bring it on do not have the nation’s best interest at heart. They all just want to be known as the father of the republic even if it’s a bastard child.
Until we can all agree on a specifically described alternative (a pipe dream), I’ll stick with what we’ve got, thank you.
and
There is no groundswell of public demand for any change. The left and both Shorten’s Labor Party and Lord Stumbull’s Labor Party are making a noise about it in response to whoever is the republican lobby.
I do not know why they support change and I do not care, for the reason that they simply cannot be trusted. The lobby driving them has its interests clearly in focus, not the interests of Australians.
In my lifetime the politicians have not been as far removed from ordinary Australians as they are now. Their priorities are firstly themselves, secondly themselves and, a long way third, whatever informal grouping they rely on for their standing, which may be found within or outside their party. Their party is merely a useful means of transport.
Do not trust the governments and do not trust the Federal, State and Local bureaucracies. Make a point of showing distaste for the politicians’ presence whenever the opportunity arises.
The lie is that is that it would not complete the “Australianisation” of the head of state, it would instead increase the Americanization of that office by turning it into a Presidential system. Australian citizens have already shown that they will not trust politicians to appoint a figure head (which is what the present Governor General is, albeit an important figure head) to the top job. They fear that politicians could corrupt and politicize it in an effort to seek personal advantage by appointing their ideological mates (even though it could mirror what we presently have). And so Australians will only agree to an elected Head of State. An elected Head of State means a candidate with an electoral campaign and a platform to push. And inevitably that will be divisive – which is EXACTLY what the Head of State should not be.
Which of course automatically also makes a lie of the second promise – that it would not alter the substance of our constitutional arrangements. It would instead destroy them. We will end up with more government, more elections and more chaos than we already have. Every time the Government does something the Opposition dislikes the new “president” (however named) will have an opportunity to use his bully pulpit to attack and undermine them if that is his inclination.
And will the Left use that office ruthlessly to advance their own agenda? You betcha.
If you want a leftist bill or rights, just read the UN human rights, and see how they behave.
Also a president like America would be terrible. We need someone who is forced into question time at parliament.
I know this is long, but it also has girth.
*****
We don’t need to be a Republic, but sadly Australians want a debate on the subject of the Republic, and the government wants to encourage it.
The reason they want it is because all people have some appetite for discussion of large, philosophical themes, as it meets a need to feel as though they are significant players in world affairs.
However “some” in most people is very little, and the stamina and rigor that they are able and willing to bring to philosophical debate is flimsy and will collapse into dust after exposure to and attempted analysis of the most meagre quantities of information.
So there is a demand that must be met with a supply of topics for debate that are cartoonish in their simplicity, composed of nothing but empty clichés, like the fan paraphernalia you wave from the stands at a sporting event, that neither contain nor signify anything other than your desire to fit in with the mainstream or be an irascible outsider.
The state and the media cooperatively supply the public with a constant stream of these topics: climate change, saying “sorry” to indigenous people, gay marriage, and now the Republic etc. – none of which will ever have any practical bearing or effect on the lives of most people; all potentially pathways to interesting philosophical discussion, but where none of this potential is ever developed because the participants in the debate generally have zero understanding of any of the platitudes they are retailing, and that’s fine. That’s the whole point. These topics are intended simply to soak up excess public passions. They confine the public awareness of politics to strictly harmless and meaningless topics so that the political and media classes can get on with their jobs.
These topics are poured into the fishbowl of public discourse and the public obediently sucks it all down, consuming all the energy they would otherwise have available to get really interested, and really angry, about the things that really matter. Because if they were exposed to and allowed to think about those things for long, we wouldn’t be talking about “postal votes”, we would be buying ammunition.
I haven’t got a fucking clue whether a republic or a monarchy is “better” or “worse” for Australia and the spectacle of fellow Australians earnestly debating this as though they had the remotest grasp of all the philosophical issues will be like watching a pack of chimpanzees fighting over a calculator.
It is bread and circuses. Nothing more than a distraction that will make everyone feel righteous for whichever symbolic stand they take, and carefully inscribe on their social media CV, just like they did with all those other non-issues, and all the while politicians and media celebrities and subject matter experts will be front and centre stoking the debate, and the Turnbulls and Duttons and whoever else will exhibit faux concern and nod and agree like “MMmm yes Republic, so important, much impact, public debate, very democracy” and all the while the sweat will be trickling down their backs as they whisper to themselves through clenched teeth “For fuck’s sake don’t ask about how we have almost destroyed our manufacturing industry through regulation and interference, and don’t think about how we are importing hundreds of thousands of unemployable, fighting-aged men raised since infancy to harbour murderous hostility for every value we hold dear, and for Christ’s sake don’t start looking at all the domestic violence and child sexual abuse in remote Aboriginal communities, and dear God don’t start quizzing us on how public sector spending is robbing future generations of Australians of all their prosperity.”
And none of them will. They will all continue to give a shit about whether we are a Republic. I don’t.
Quite effing so.
The cause of our present malaise in a nutshell.
Needs to be a liberty quote if ever there was one.
Agree with the comments above, but what to do? The republicans are never going to stop. Maybe not this decade, or the next, but eventually they’ll find a profitable seam of public sentiment to mine and they’ll seize their moment. Jones and Flint won’t live forever, and an old-guard of the Liberal Party is no longer recognisable.
I care far more about the form of constitutional arrangements than I do about the position of the royals within them. I’d far rather parley with the republicans today than run any risk of a banana republic disaster down the track. If an ultra-minimalist position were on the table today, with all that that might entail for how to appoint a Governor General (yes), I’d go for it with open arms.
Sorry!
For some reason last year, there was a stall for the ARM at Canberra’s multiculti festival. I truly enjoyed giving one poor hapless volunteer an earful about my views on their republic. He was earnest and sweet but unprepared.
I was keen, inter alia, to know which type of republic he wanted – Congolese, Nork-style or American etc? What did he mean precisely when he spoke about having a republic? Would his movement actually publish nitty gritty details of how their fave design might work and what benefits would it bring and to whom…cui bono? Had he forgotten that for most Australians any politician proposing something ‘for our own good’ or ‘for democracy’ is the very time to run away and hide?
I also reminded him of the old saying, which do you want as a national leader – a figurehead or a dickhead? Governments, as Belgium proved a few years ago, are really at their very best when they are busy being ceremonial and not interfering with people’s lives and choices.
Our “Australianisation” was complete when Kevin Rudd was elected, most Aussie bloke evah! Hahahaha….
What is the benefit of having the British Monarch as our Head of State?
Most of the time she does nothing – it is the GG that is part of the mechanics of government. Most of the time it is as if she isn’t there.
It is not who the Monarch is. By and large she need not exist. Who the GG is is the key. Have we had good choices? When Barbie Doll was GG was the Queen able to pull her back in line?
Would we essentially have the same arrangement by appointing a ‘President’ with the same criteria and constraints as the current GG?
At the moment the Monarch is Elizabeth II, and she has been wonderful. Calming, measured, impervious to controversy, always decorous and sublimely elevated.
The next Monarch will either be that greeny gull, Charles. And if anything happens to William, we will get King Harry, who just recently had a bromance with Obama.
And through all this our effective Head of State will remain the GG.
The USSR had a Constitution too.
Just sayin’…
I’ll trade them a republic for freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.
What happens to the States? Do they all have to become little republics too? Or will the monarch still be the HoS of NSW or Tasmania but not of Australia?
The states must go first.
After the first state to become a republic flops, we will have learned enough to either not do it, or do it properly.
Just as a man can be known by his choice of friends, so can an idea be assessed by a study of its supporters.
Look at the seedy bunch of carpet-baggers, Leftards, crooks and degenerates who flog the alleged benefits of a “republic”, and contrast them with those in favour of the status quo.
There is nothing inherently wrong with the concept of an Australian Republic, OTHER THAN the oily bunch of untrustworthy shysters who push the concept.
By the same token, there is nothing inherently wrong with our current system, and the people who wish to preserve it are NOT a bunch of anti-Australian Leftards, so if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it (and especially don’t trust a Leftard who promises to do so).
I have no love for that family of bastardised krauts who reside in Buck Palace – at this distance, they’re a pretty benign bunch from our perspective – but I’ve a damned sight less respect for those pocket-lining Leftard shysters and carpet-baggers who see virtue in the future appointment of a President Gillard, Rudd, Short-One, Setka, Alwaysleazy, Turncoat, or Halfwit-Bung.
Wrong.
Yeah, let’s talk about a republic.
Three journalists in the Press Gallery and a fuckwit with a too tight bandana want one.
That’s public opinion according to our traitorous scumbag PM who’s head of state is Antonio Guterres.
There is no such thing as public opinion, only printed opinion, a wise Churchill once said.
I’m getting to be so much more less diplomatic. So bandanaman and your 3 supporters, just shut up and fuck off.
struth
#2607829, posted on January 12, 2018 at 10:10 am
Hear. Hear. Comment of the week?
The ONLY reason why these virtue signalling arseholes want a republic is so that they can say “look at us, aren’t we the tolerant, diverse, multi-culti globalists. We elected a fat, incoherent, disabled, black lesbian muzzie sheila as our head of state.”
These retards don’t care how much damage they cause to our nation because they hate our nation. That red bandana wearing knucklehead is first among them.
Our present system is the best in the World precisely because the all powerful office of a head of state lies with a person who would NEVER USE THAT POWER.
How do the virtue signalling leftards feel about the one and only time some of that power was used back in the 70s by John Kerr?
Our Governor General signs some papers and performs the odd ceremonial shite. He is essentially the office assistant to the Head of State. A genius system if ever there was one.
If you ask me, a system in which the head of state resides 17 000 kms away and takes little real interest in our affairs other than reviewing official papers is just about perfect.
“Australianisation” means the Left gaining control of the office and using it to harangue us everyday.
my teen said ” aren’t we meant to avoid Nationalism? isn’t that what the Germans did? won’t we be out of the Commonwealth Games? will we end up like America? “
I might be a republican in my heart BUT my head is quite happy with our existing system. I will NEVER ever subscribe to or join a republican movement headed by that hideous and mediocre hypocritical windbag turd aka the red bandanna roach …..”Mrs Wilkinson”. Actually the best thing going for the monarchist movement is the red bandanna wearing Mrs Wilkinson.
I love Struth’s posts.
On thinking about it, I wonder if Peter FitzSimons sees himself as President and that is what he is aiming for. The way his wife is always putting herself forward too suggests she sees herself as President or Mrs President. A lady President is what the Left would like, so perhaps it’s about getting her into the job, if it happened. The pair of them never give up on it, do they.
In any case, it is very alarming that Turnbull/Shorten/Di Natale would be allowed near the Constitution. Of the three, Bill Shorten would be the most modest so perhaps it is a long held policy for Labor, but I am very doubtful about the motives of these elite gentlemen.
Thank you for the positive comments there.
Isn’t it the case that our constitutional monarchy is worth keeping because the royals are actually irrelevant?
We don’t get any of them.
Who cares who is the king or queen?
I bet they don’t want this to come in before the Commonwealth Games in QLD.
Not broken!!!!
The only way a republic can up is for the head or state President to be elected by the means of a general election, which is not what the proponets want. An elected President would have more political power than that of the elected Prime Minister, and to my simple of thinking, is and will always be the stumbling block. I cannot see how they think that an appointed head of state or President would accepted by the people. Why then do not these propenets for a Republic start putting up ideas as to how they will do it? As far as effecting the constitution it has massive ramifications. Oh what fun!
This is the bullshit taught in schools……………………………….avoiding nationalism, because Hitler.
The national part wasn’t the problem, the SOCIALIST part was the problem.
That’s why all the other nationalists in their nationalist uniforms from western capitalist countries had to come in and fight them.
What did you tell your teenager, if I may ask?
The Rebublic question coming up now is a diversion squirrel.
I’ll bet good money Malcolm Turnbull sees himself as first President, followed by Julia Gilliard, and Gillian Triggs.
Have the evil u.n.communist puppets we call politicians finally agreed on a working model for their peoples decromatic socialite republic? last time they couldn’t agree if the pres should be elected in or chosen by the other crooked mongrels. The republic will be just anther oppressed province] of the mighty central committee of the u.n.communist party ,the muppets “constitution”will be a doozy , and I am not copied straight from the evil agenda 21,the president will be ,like the politicians chosen for loyalty to agenda 21 and ability to steal enough to pay the bribes the party officials will demand so they don’t end up in a gulag on charges Of deviationism . It is a proven fact that the European monarchies have been the most stable counties ,less politics more freedom .
It’s all very simple.
We amend the Constitution so that the next monarch isn’t Charles, it’s Scottie Chisholm, the indigenous ex-Dockers and Demons player who’s reputed to be an illegitimate descendant of King Edward VIII (the one who abdicated).
The duties of a monarch remain unchanged – i.e. just appoint (and if necessary sack) a GG, with the convention being that that’s done only on the advice of the PM.
The succession then passes to Scottie’s heirs under exactly he same rules as currently apply to the Royals except that instead of a prohibition on Catholics we have a prohibition on Muslims. (Anyone who knows their 18th century history will see that that’s an inexorably logical update to the rules.)
Thus we actually don’t change the system at all, and we don’t even abandon the genetic link by descent to Alfred the Great and the other great monarchs of history, but we “Australianise” it.
Are there any racists out there who oppose the “Scottie for King” movement?
Any Australian President will be a political appointment. Whether elected by the Parliament (by two thirds majority) or by popular election, the end result will be fully immersed in politics.
Expect the big push to start when Elizabeth II dies. In the meantime, the subtle work is starting now. A few years of softening up the public to the idea, the Queen dies, unbridled ridicule of Charles and Camilla orchestrated by the left and the media resulting in final push to a republic referendum. The ARM are playing the long game. They know it is imperative to achieve republicanism before William becomes King meaning they have a 20-30 year window of opportunity during the reign of King Charles.
The left are experts at this strategy.
Malcolm Turnbull definitely. But I’m thinking the Lefty media types will be eyeing off this role. Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore, Leigh Sales, Lisa Wilkinson. The big names, looking for a global role that does not require any qualifications or political experience or any knowledge of the Constitution itself, but media savvy and some kind of “glamour” or “charisma”, to replace the genuine subtle glamour of the Royal family.
unbridled ridicule of Charles and Camilla orchestrated by the left
If that’s all it takes a republic is inevitable.
Not forgetting Karl Stefanovic. It’s safe to say he would be dreaming of the role of President.
Anyways, people of that ilk, would be eyeing off the role. Not so much political, but for the glamour and global arena and perhaps some chance of influencing the sitting PM.
I would say it would be a very desirable position in the eyes of the Left.
Just remember how Eddie Obeid would have for decades ticked so many boxes to be Prez.
By comparison the Windsors do us no harm.
Yassminn Axle Magpie ticks all the boxes…
Just change the constitution replacing Queen as HOS. Leave the details to MPs. What could possibly go wrong?
Yassminn Axle Magpie ticks all the boxes…</e
Very doubtful, Zulu. She's a complete unknown to most. Even Waleed Aly might be too much diversity.
I'm thinking individuals like Karl Stefanovic would be more the option by the anti Monarchists.
Yassminn Axle Magpie ticks all the boxes…
I’d like to think even the citizens of a failed socialist republic would like their head of state to have a little more dignity than a failed engineer with an overbite in a turban.
At least Tim Southpossumarse has a PhD and wears a suit most of the time.
Can you imagine how insufferably out of control another Holy Billy would be if he was President rather than merely GG?
Not without shuddering, no. All that sanctimoniousness..
And introducing the President of the People’s Republic of Hivisastan, Ernie Dingo.
Can you imagine how insufferably out of control another Holy Billy would be if he was President rather than merely GG?
Lex Lasry, come on down!
I’ve often said Australian Republicans have no problem with the Monarchy, they’re just upset that they’re not it.
Look at those involved. A veritable cesspit of shallow, unenlightened narcissists.
This is why the extent of their proposed changes are limited to a direct swap of the current Monarch with one (this time called a President) elected by them, because Australians need their very own Head of State but somehow can’t be trusted to make that appointment themselves.
Sure, this time it becomes an “elected” position and they can all share it around amongst their cabal at the exclusion of citizens not part of their broader, self-appointed “royal” family.
If people want to change our constitution, then there is a mechanism within it to do just that.
Let’s have that debate about what could be changed and why we might want to do that.
The theme throughout should ALWAYS be, how can the freedoms of individual citizens be further protected from the ever-present malevolence of existing and potential authoritarians, domestic and foreign.
The problem with such an undertaking remains the complete unpreparedness of our citizenry, largely due to decades of socialist-inspired non-education of what the constitution is and what it is meant to do.
As reflected by the failure of the citizenry to grasp that, whatever else they may be, the Australian governments (federal, state and local) are all liberal republics.
The New York Times thinks monarchies are a good idea.
NYT: Countries With Monarchies Better, More Stable, Richer, and Unified (Monday)
Does that mean Mal wants Australia to be:
A. worse
B. less stable
C. poorer, or
D. divided?
I’m torn.
On the one hand is the eternal war against the Royal Reptilian Menace.
On the other hand I like the flag the way it is.
Or E. All of the above?
Agreed. It would likely become our version of The Enabling Act, just ripe for the forthcoming Reichstag Fire Decree.
People will always find reasons not to change to a Republic.
A Republic requires republicans just as a democracy requires democrats.Australia will just coast along with the status quo …. until it decides to get out from under the fear that without the British monarch our system will fail.
It’s all a question of confidence. If failure to agree on a model persists it will be evidence that the will to bring in a workable and credible solution isn’t there yet.
And please brandishing the possibility of Dick Smith and Kylie as Head of State doesn’t necessarily wash. People like Sir Ninian Stephen and the current GG will continue to be the likely office holders of Head of State.
candy at 1039
very doubtful about the motives of these elite gentlemen
Apart from their own self assessment, what gives you the idea that these fools are in any way “elite”?
Adam Goodes for Prez?
We will truly be a Banana Republic.
Apart from their own self assessment, what gives you the idea that these fools are in any way “elite”?
Just their position in life – job/social strata/attendant wealth, ability to influence and form public policy.
Most likely it will happen as none of the arguments presented here get out to the general public, the mainstream media always trots out some crusty old far that wants to cling to the UKs apron strings and looks a fool. Personally I would like to see a problem statement , so I understand the what is being fixed and the consequences of doing nothing.
I wish I shared your cofidence
Snoopy
#2607827, posted on January 12, 2018 at 10:09 am
And if anything happens to William, we will get King Harry,
Wrong.
Ha. Don’t know why I went momentarily blind on William’s kids.
Nevertheless, I think Elizabeth is the last of a breed.
I have no enthusiasm for the Republican movement. I think they all secretly believe they should be made President, and have a weird disaffection toward the very benign monarch we already have.
I just doubt the next generations of monarchs are going to be able to avoid embarrassing themselves. Not helped by the fact that even the conservative politicians in Britain are determined to unravel the fabric that the Queen is woven into.
It is true that ‘public opinion’ wants a debate on the republic if that term is defined to mean the insular and asinine bleatings of doctor’s wives, members of the Canberra Press Gallery and assorted inner-city trendies. In other words, the views of those who make up the PM’s sounding board and core constituency.
I think that, secretly, the PM admires Gough Whitlam and wants to seen in the same light by those who love Gough’s legacy. The PM wants to deliver a republic as an adjunct to his legacy in delivering SSM. I really believe that the PM judges success in the same way as the left see Gough Whitlam as a successful PM. By reference to one’s ability to transform the country by imposition of so-called ‘Progressive’ policies and values.
Yassminn Axle Magpie is exactly the type of person that the left would support as President for symbolic reasons. Migrant, dark-skinned, female, a pig ignorant and blinkered follower of PC dogma. Possibly a whale. She ticks so many boxes.
There is a tangible risk that appointment of a President would rapidly be transformed into a process akin to the Australian of the Year awards. It would be replete with moral posturing, virtue signalling and a deliberate FU from our ‘elders and betters’ to the great unwashed.
From a novelty viewpoint, I suppose that Yassminn Axle Magpie would have some value. I suspect that the Presidents of few countries in the world could eat a toffee apple through a tennis racquet. With those choppers. Yassminn Axle Magpie could eat a dozen without difficulty.
candy
Tbeir positions in life largely come from nepotism and mutual back scratching. (I was going to say another mutual activity, but decided to use the milder expression.)
“There is a tangible risk that appointment of a President would rapidly be transformed into a process akin to the Australian of the Year awards. It would be replete with moral posturing, virtue signalling and a deliberate FU from our ‘elders and betters’ to the great unwashed”. Excellent point. So let us imagine Adam Goodes, Rose Batty, Geoffrey Rush, David Morrison etc. as President. I think I will go away and vomit.
And I forgot to add that climate catastrophist and well known dickhead called Tim Flannery. Imagine him as President?
Gimme the US 1st and 2nd amendments and I’m on-board, IF I get them before we have presidential elections.
Our nation, once egalitarian and successful, has been taken over by the Left, whose chief characteristic is that everything that they touch turns into shit.
If the old saying — that a nation gets the politicians it deserves — is true, it is also true that the converse applies: politicians eventually create the electorate they deserve. The rulers of this nation have destroyed the education system, thereby creating people who are unable to distinguish between propaganda and truth. They have also allowed our nation to be colonised by hordes of immigrants who are hostile to our culture, they are brought in because the Left believes they will vote Labor.
It is no coincidence that the issue of the republic is suddenly back on the agenda, and is being pursued by the Left and its servant, the ABC. Having won the campaign over SSM, the Left is now applying the same tactics to the introduction to a republic. We will get a barrage of propaganda from the usual suspects, and, such is the abysmal state of debate in this country, they have a good chance of winning.