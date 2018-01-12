Why don’t you Google it?

Posted on 1:46 am, January 12, 2018 by Steve Kates

What comes up first if you google Google’s New Fact-Check Feature Almost Exclusively Targets Conservative Sites. You might even pair this with this: James Damore sues Google, alleging intolerance of white male conservatives.

Google’s New Fact-Check Feature Almost Exclusively Targets …

dailycaller.com/…/googles-new-fact-check-feature-almost-exclusively-targets-conserv…

 

Google’s New Fact-Check Feature Almost Exclusively Targets Conservative Sites. Photo of Eric Lieberman. Eric Lieberman · Tech and Law Reporter. 12:04 PM 01/09/2018. Pinterest. Reddit. LinkedIn. WhatsApp. Share. TOP …

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *